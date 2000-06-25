Red Snapper

4.3
20 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

I created this with some co-workers when I used to tend bar. It's quite refreshing.

Recipe by CUK

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour in the whiskey and amaretto, then fill to the top with cranberry juice. Stir and enjoy.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022