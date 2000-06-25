Red Snapper
I created this with some co-workers when I used to tend bar. It's quite refreshing.
Just discovered this (at a bar) via my ex-husband. Holy moley, that is one TASTY cocktail! I've always seen it served as a shot. Don't be askeert of the amaretto if you don't like it (I don't) - the flavor doesn't stand out.
As a bartender myself this drink is much better with equal parts of crown, amaretto, and cranberry juice.
I totally had my doubts about this drink, I'll admit. But, it works. The amaretto mellows out the Crown, which both combine well with the cranberry. And it's really smooth. I'd make this again. It'll be nice to have a couple more bottles of amaretto and Crown to make this our Christmas cocktail this year.
Felt like eating some "red snapper" after a few of these! Thank you!
Good! My husband loved it!
Wow, these were very good. I used light cranberry juice to make them and by the end of the night we ran out of alcohol to make them they were that good!
LOVED this!! Had a touch of Crown leftover, so decided to give this a shot. Went based off of memory as to the amounts of what to use - mine was a touch stronger than intended (used all equal parts whiskey/amaretto/red sugar cranberry juice) - threw in some frozen blueberries for a patriotic drink and loved the taste!
Order this at a bar and pay about $6 here in ATL and the size is about a forth of this recipe. Most bars use Crown although I made it at home with a good quality Canadian blend and it is awesome! Highly recommend!
This is delicious. Next time I will add a little more whiskey, I thought the amaretto was the most dominating flavor.
This is one of my favorite drinks! I took a trip to the mountains last winter and this was my drink of choice in the cold, snowy weather! Love it!!
I preferred this to the Red Snapper II, the additional juice gives a smoother taste.
These were popular for a long time. They are good as shots too. I used to know a bar owner who sold them for $10 for the whole jigger and you could serve several people for that amt! They call em red snappers because they snap you in the butt later if you have a few lol
Tastes just like cough syrup! Not something I'd give to someone else.
This is the perfect Christmas drink! I poured it in to a shaker with ice and made two martini style drinks. Not too sweet and the alcohol doesn’t overpower the drink. I used Forty Creek copper pot reserve whiskey and Disaronno. Loved it!
This is a classic Canadian whisky drink. In the original recipe by Crown Royal, they use much less amaretto (only 0.25 ounce) and a bit more cranberry. This version is too sweet for my tastes and is overpowered by the amaretto, but others might prefer the extra sweetness. I found that it comes out tasting like fruit punch - not a bad thing at all, and would make a nice summer drink.
