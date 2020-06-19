Yum Yum Sauce
Japanese steakhouse white sauce.
Japanese steakhouse white sauce.
I found a recipe by a chef who bought the sauce, read the label for ingredients, and kept making it until he got it right. He said that the type of mayo used will affect how it tastes...I haven't had a chance to make it yet but the website is justtherecipe.comRead More
I'm confused because I have been cooking for a long time... sure do know how to follow a recipe and I followed this to the letter. I know yum yum sauce and this wasn't it. Not sure why this is rating so well. Sorry. :(Read More
I found a recipe by a chef who bought the sauce, read the label for ingredients, and kept making it until he got it right. He said that the type of mayo used will affect how it tastes...I haven't had a chance to make it yet but the website is justtherecipe.com
This is THE sauce! I've tried making it with other recipes that call for sriracha sauce, but it never came out right. The last time we went to our favorite Japanese restaurant the chef gave us the basic ingredient list -- identical to this. Everyone in our family loves it. Didn't have tomato paste so we substituted with ketchup and it was still great.
You have to let it sit overnight and I'd use Hellmans Mayo. It's the best for this recipe. Don't use any other kind.
I'm confused because I have been cooking for a long time... sure do know how to follow a recipe and I followed this to the letter. I know yum yum sauce and this wasn't it. Not sure why this is rating so well. Sorry. :(
Good starter recipe.. I've made this with tomato paste. It was ok, but it didn't come out quite right. I asked two of my friends and showed them the recipe, and they laughed at me. :( The pale orange color is not due to tomato paste, it should be due to the paprika. Rather than tomato paste, I now use 1.5 tablespoons of rice vinegar and 1.5 tablespoons of takara mirin (cooking wine). Though these can be adjusted to taste. Don't use the fake kikoman mirin found in most general supermarkets either. Lastly. If available in your area, use Kewpie mayo or any other Japanese brand mayo. It is more yolk based and will give you a more authentic taste if you've eaten at a more authentic hibachi joint. You can also go the route of making your own mayo from a Japanese recipe. ... I've also seen sakura recipes without paprika and instead use soy sauce, mirin, garlic powder, and pepper. Experiment a little. :)
this recipe tastes nothing like the yum yum sauce at our local steakhouse. it tastes like straight mayo, and only straight mayo.
This sauce is awesome! I did cut the mayo back a little because of the reviews and I increased the cayenne pepper and added a splash of rice vinegar for a little zip. Now if only I can learn to make that little onion volcano, I'll have my own personal Hibachi kitchen.
This was pretty close to what we get at our local Japanese restaurant. I added some pomegranate balsmic vinegar and it added the zip it needed.
I made this for the first time to go with my japanese chicken fried rice and it was awesome! Something easy to whip up and the final touch to an awesome meal.
I have to agree that I felt this recipe had a little too much mayo (I used Hellmans) I used about 1/2 cup less than the recipe called (which makes less sauce but Im the only one in our family who eats it so it worked out great!) for with same spice amounts and a little extra sugar and it was fantastic!! We just moved away from my all time favorite Hibachi place and I am so glad that I can make my own sauce now! Priceless! Thank you so much!
I love it. It's very similar to what you get at the Japanese restaurants. I did use Hellmann's and added 1 tsp more of tomato paste like another reviewer suggested. I will definitely be making this again. Goes great with Glo's Fried Rice from this site
Fantastic! I added a little more tomato paste and sugar to taste and this was GREAT! Letting it sit for a while lets the ingredients blend together, this is just like what they serve at our local japanese steak house! Thanks for adding this recipe!
I just did not like this sauce.
Tastes a little like mayo, so I doubled the spices with the same amount of mayo, that worked fine!
The first time I made this I did it with Hellman's Mayo. It came out ok but was something was still a little off. The second time I made it I used Kewpie mayo from the ethnic Isle in walmart and it made all the difference. The smell, color, consistency, and flavor was perfect. I definitely recommend using the Kewpie mayo if you want it to come out lIke the white sauce in restaurants.
OK so I tweeked it a bit and it is perfect. Replace the water with seasoned rice vinegar. Double( I tripled) the tomato paste and seasonings. Perfect even right after making. Even better after sitting.
I was so hoping this receipe tasted like you get in restaurants but was really let down, all I taste is mayo no matter how long it sat.
This yummy sauce is so good!! We had it with a few Asian meals and now I don't think we will be able to go without it!
This tastes NOTHING like the yum yum sauce at any Japanese steakhouse I've ever been to. It tastes just like mayo with a little kick from the spices.
I've never had this sauce at a Japanese steak house, so I had nothing to compare it to. For me, yum yum was just so so.
This is a good recipe, letting it sit overnight is KEY!!! Even more than one day is better. For those expecting it to taste just like a Japanese steakhouse please consider they are making this in large batches and it is not freshly made each day so when it sits and the flavor incorporates it tastes even better!
This was OK. I didn't think it was anything really special.
Great starter recipe. I tried it as is, but found it needs at least 1-2 teaspoons more of tomato paste. YOU HAVE TO LET IT SIT OVERNIGHT before you try it. That is the key. The longer the favors meld, the better. I made another batch to use for next weekend. We also use only Hellmanns. That is a must.
Im impressed. Despite the warning to use Hellmanns Mayo, I decided against it & used reduced fat Dukes Mayo instead. Also, I added a tsp more of sugar since I like my sauce a tad sweeter. Ate this with healthy "brown rice" fried rice....AMAZING! BTW I'm inpatient so I didn't leave my sauce overnight, I put it in the fridge for about an hour until my rice was done. YUM YUM YUM.
Very good, though I did double the sugar as I prefer the sauce on the sweeter side. I plan on experimenting more with it when I make it again.
This was wonderful however, for all of those planning on making this.. I agree with other raters. It is all in the Mayo! Make sure you pick a mayo that you are familiar with and like.
Just like hibachi. Every restaurant is a little different so you can tweak this with a little rice wine vinegar or extra sugar and spices to taste. For me I just added little more tomato paste and a touch of vinegar. Money!!
I loved this sauce. I also added a little more tomato paste and only used Hellmann's. I am serving it with my yummy crab ball recipe instead of cocktail sauce!
The trick to a correct sauce is using Japanese mayo. I've tried many versions, including using butter, and I've found that it's highly dependent on the mayo. Some recipes specify Hellmann's is the only way to go, but it's also too mayonnaise-y. You have to buy Kewpie Mayonnaise (I got it at a local Asian store, but it's also on Amazon) or another Japanese mayo for this to be right. Then it's a touch of tomato paste, sugar, paprika, cayenne, and garlic powder. I just kept editing them to taste, but you MUST get Japanese mayo for this to taste even close. FINALLY I found something close enough to work when I did this.
I love this recipe! It tastes exactly like the hibachi restaurants. A great way to add a little something to chicken and rice.
I really liked this sauce, but my husband didn't. May be because I didn't wait the 8 hours to serve it. I've made it twice, and will probably continue to make it for myself if we are out of store-bought.
Quick, easy and EXACTLY how it was made in the Japanese steakhouse I used to work at. Just make sure you use regular mayo like the recipe calls for and not salad dressing (No Miracle Whip) otherwise it will change the taste. Let it sit overnight, if you can, so the flavors can marry and improve the flavor. To the "most helpful critical reviewer" that was not sure why this recipe rated so well and went as far to say this wasn't Yum Yum sauce, I don't know what to tell you because this recipe is spot on.
it was pretty good. i didnt let it sit overnight but i added alil extra paste and butter and my fam loved it
Perfect for chicken, fish and shrimp.
My husband and I loved this sauce! We used it on rice with a vegetable stir fry and it was great. It wasn't quite the same as our favorite steak house sauce, however, so I'll keep looking for that. Delicious, nonetheless! Thank you!
Like other reviewers have said, make sure to (1) use rice wine vinegar for the water and (2) double the spices (but not the butter, mayo, or vinegar). I never made it as the recipe is written, but following those two tips was clutch. Gonna be dipping everything in this!!
This recipe is awesome! I did double the tomato paste as recommended in previous reviews and it was perfect! My husband doubted that it would even be similar but after tasting it he said I nailed it. I will definitely be making it again!
Triple the sugar to 3 teaspoons and you've got Japanese steakhouse yum yum sauce. Takes away the mayo taste too! With the added sugar, this is perfect!
WOW !! VERY WONDERFUL TASTE SOOOOOO GOOD !! THANKS !
Yummm, yummmm. We put this on ham sammies, dipped our veggies in it, dripped it on our bbq sammies, and at one point I had to stop my son from double dipping with his finger.
This recipe is very similiar to what you get at Japanese hibachi places. My family loves it! I put teriyaki on chicken and shrimp in the skillet. Then make a side of fried rice. I serve it all with this sauce. It saves us the $70 it costs for our family to eat out at a Japanese place and cures the craving!
I used Hellman's Mayo with olive oil so I suppose this might not be a fair review. I followed the recipe to a T but all I can taste is mayo. The color wasn't right, it seemed too thick, and wasn't sweet at all. Perhaps my expectations are misplaced, or a different mayo makes a huge difference, but with olive oil mayo, I did not care for it.
The taste of mayonnaise was to intense for my taste.
This recipe is so close & I kept making it & tweaking the mayo etc then wasnt writing down the changes like replace water with rice wine, heating it, more butter, less garlic etc. I got it to taste exactly right.
Absolutely perfect!
Loved this! We didn't let it sit overnight. Didn't have tomato paste so used Ketchup instead and increased it by 2 tablespoons. Added quite a bit of cayenne pepper. Did use Hellmann's mayo. It was a little bland following the recipe but perked up using more ketchup.
i used ketchup for the tomato paste... it was just too much mayo.. i kept trying to add more of the other ingredients including the rice vinegar i used for water..
THIS RECIPES IS AWESOME. VERY EASY TO MAKE AND WONDERFUL WITH STIR FRY, SEA FOOD . THANKS FOR THE RECIPE.
I have made this recipe several times and have emailed it to many friends. It is amazing!!!
LOVE THIS! It doesn't taste "right" when I dip my finger in it, but on chicken and rice it's perfect! It HAS to sit overnight, though, or the flavors don't mix enough. Thanks for this!
delicious , want to use on everything. Thank you.
The sauce was easy to make! Definitely use Hellmans Mayo. I'm not a Hellmans fan and my Dukes Mayo didn't taste the same, even though I prefer Dukes over Hellmans any day! Great recipe!!! If you want some additional knowledge of the sauce check this site out www.japanese-steakhouse-white-sauce.com
What a terrific condiment for meats, veggies, truly YUM YUM! I halved the recipe and just eye-balled the ingredients. I did add a bit more tomato paste based on the reviews. Had some simple syrup in the fridge, so I just used a drizzle for the water and sugar. A definite do-over! Served a dollop on asian burgers, great meal. Thanks for sharing this recipe with AR. http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Asian-Barbecue-Burgers/?prop31=1
it's yum yum! very similar to the restaurant yum yum sauce.
Perfect replication of Japanese Yum Yum Sauce! My wife and I thoroughly enjoyed it!
Was ok, not much flavor except for the mayonaise. I halved the recipe and it was plenty of sauce for 4 dinners.
I thought this recipe was really close but missing one thing...I added about 1/2 tsp lemon juice and thought it made a huge improvement! So yummy!
I am a chef by trade and always look for something to try. This sauce is a good base. I added fish sauce and oyster sauce and my customers loved it. I wanted a spicier version and added toasted bird peppers and now I cant make enough to keep it in stock.
Tastes great!!! Although I did have to make major adjustments to the amounts in the recipe. I was successful using only half the amount of mayo, doubling the spices, and using less water. Great taste overall though!!
I'm giving this recipe 2 stars because I had to modify it a lot in order for it to taste good. The original recipe tastes nothing like what I get in the restaurant. I even used Kewpie Japanese mayo like someone suggested.
We added a teaspoon of powdered ginger, rice vinegar and doubled the tomato paste. It was so yummy on our shrimp!
I absolutely love this and so does my family. Does not taste too much like mayonnaise but I do add more than a pinch of caynenne pepper.
Very yummy! We used as a dip for chicken, pork, and steak! Also is very good with burgers :)
Really good "close second" to high end sushi restaurants. Tad garlicky but otherwise exceptional.
This recipe is exactly like we have at our favorite Japanese steak house. I love to put this on fried rice, stir fry veggies, chicken and mushrooms. It also would make a great French fry sauce.
This is GREAT!!! Used less sugar. Added a little more butter and soy sauce kinda played with it a little.. Ate it at room temperature didnt prefer it cold. SO GOOD. New edition to my dinner menu :)
Wouldn't change a thing! Although I did substitute ketchup for the tomato paste, it was delicious!
Made it as recipe was written. Was delicious with our pork fried rice. I’ll add extra cayenne next time. Just because we like a little more spice
This was perfect! Will definitely make this again. :)
When I didn't have tomato paste, I substituted the same amount of ketchup and it worked just fine. My husband and brother love this and have to have it every time I cook chicken.
I'm going to try this right now with a soy free mayo, Spectrum brand. I'll report back whether or not it worked well or not. I sure do miss hibachi!! :(
I love this recipe and always keep some in my fridge. The only thing I change is I double the sugar. Very tasty!
followed the recipe "to a tee." Hellmann's mayonnaise is an important ingredient that should be mentioned in the recipe. Other than that this is a very good copy of the Japanese Steakhouse Yum Yum Steak Sauce. Thumbs up
This tastes like straight up mayo until you add more sugar. I think that the sugar ratio is off. My family loved it and though it was the best they had outside of a resturant.
This is so easy and so tasty! My family of picky eaters loves it!
I thought it was pretty good, I would add the water a little bit gradually just because I do like it thicker.
This very good! Especially good with fish and chicken. I only refrigerated my sauce for about an hour and it was great with my grilled salmon. Thank You!
This didn't taste like YUM YUM sauce at all.....
Very good I added a little splash of rice vinegar and 2 tsps of sugar
This recipe is good. However, I used 1 cup of mayo and doubled the rest of the ingredients. With this alteration, the sauce was fantastic!
I'm giving this four stars because I doctored it so much from the original. I live in Virginia, and in my town there are two Japanese Steakhouses and about a dozen Japanese Express takeout places. I know people who come back to Lynchburg JUST for the yum yum sauce. I believe I've had yum yum sauce more like what this recipe produces, but, I don't like mine thick and syrupy, so, I really think it depends on what kind of Yum Yum you're looking for based on what your local restaurant serves . .. I did end up listening to everyone and using Hellman's original mayonnaise. The first time I made this using Kraft Olive oil mayo and hated it, but I also followed all the other ingredients, so, who knows how much the mayo plays into the equation. Here's what I ended up doing: 1 cup Hellman's original Mayo 1/4 tsp garlic powder 2 TBSP rice wine vinegar 1 tsp paprika 1.5 tbsp melted butter Dash cayenne pepper 2 tsp honey (I try to avoid refined sugar when at all possible) I felt this had a great kick, was thin enough to pour, and wasn't syrupy at all.
Very tasty addition to any meal! Very close to Japanese Steak House Yum Yum sauce. I used 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper for flavor suited to our taste. Wonderful! I'll make it again and again!
Yummy! This is a nice sauce that can be tweaked to suit your taste. I am serving it tomorrow night for a little NYE gathering with bacon wrapped shrimp and pineapple appetizers. I added Sriracha sauce, and pretty much doubled all the dry ingredients. I think everyone will love it! THANK YOU!
it was good but alot of tweeking.
Excellent, but uses Kewpie Japanese Mayo, that is the best.
It really doesn’t taste anything like what you get at the Japanese restaurants. I wish it did so I could give a higher score but it does
This is the sauce. For those saying it tastes different: 1. It MUST sit for at least 4 hours for the flavors to blend or it WON'T taste right. 2. Most Yum Yum sauce in actual Japanese restaurants is loaded with MSG. It's addicting and that's why places put it in their food even though it's bad for you. Maybe that's what you're not tasting and why it isn't doing the same thing for you. It's like drinking coffee or soda decaff. You can't really taste the caffeine is gone but your brain knows it's not there and tells you something just isn't the same. Same concept. I guarantee that if you go buy some msg at the store and add a little and let it set 4 hours it will taste the same but MSG is NOT good for you so I'd just get used to liking the sauce without all the addicting chemicals businesses add to keep you coming back.
My son and his family love Japanese steakhouse eating and cooking. Saw this recipe so had to make for his christening of his flat top grill. After reading the reviews I cut the garlic in half and doubled all the other spices. Still tooooooo much garlic and I love garlic. Next time I will only add a pinch of garlic powder and increase the the other spices to 2 1/2 times. Still ok but too much garlic powder
This recipe was quick and easy to follow. Tastes just like the sauce in the restaurant. Definitely let it set overnight so the flavors can open up. Also, let it come back to room temperature before serving so you get the full flavor.
This tasted like straight mayo... so sad! I would cut back the mayo and add more tomato paste, more sugar, more water and added some sweet rice vinegar to improve the taste.
Simple and Yummy!! Just like the restaurants make. Really needs to sit overnight to marinate together.
Because this is commonly used with Japanese dishes, I used Japanese Kewpie mayo. It's a little sweet and subtle. Use this if regular mayo is too overpowering.
Ive been looking for this recipe for years! It is just like the white sauce at Fujis. It may not be the traditional yum yum, but I've made all of those and they weren't what I wanted, they all used vinegar, didn't like them. This nailed it, finally! THANK YOU!!
This is a really good homemade recipe and very simple.
I left out the Tomato Paste & White Sugar -- and added Rice Vinegar & Brown Sugar instead. Really works better IMHO. Also for an interesting variation, thrown in an appropriate amount of your favorite curry powder. Awesome!
Gets the job done. Here is how I avoided the mayo taste: Double the ketchup (tomato paste), butter, and sugar. Triple the paprika and garlic powder. Add spices, water, sugar and butter, microwave to melt. This will take ~25 seconds. If you forget the water your butter is going to make a mess... make sure to cover. Put in fridge to cool 5 minutes before adding your mayo. Take out, add everything else. USE A WHISK; your mix should not be lumpy. Put back in fridge covered, gets better longer it sits. Mayo used: Helmans light Ketchup used: Kroger brand original Butter: Country Crock original Garlic salt and Paprika: 5th Season and Great Value I am still trying to figure out the "zing" the restaurant achieves- I figure like most reviewers it must be some vinegar. If you use the right ketchup, you may be able to avoid using the vinegar.
I've tried several yum-yum sauce recipes before and haven't liked the results. This recipe tastes exactly like restaurant sauce!
This is exactly like the recipe we get at our local Hibachi restaurant. Now, with this recipe, we've mastered Japanese Fried Rice.
Tastes just like the yum yum sauce from our favorite restaurant. Great recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections