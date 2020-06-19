This is the sauce. For those saying it tastes different: 1. It MUST sit for at least 4 hours for the flavors to blend or it WON'T taste right. 2. Most Yum Yum sauce in actual Japanese restaurants is loaded with MSG. It's addicting and that's why places put it in their food even though it's bad for you. Maybe that's what you're not tasting and why it isn't doing the same thing for you. It's like drinking coffee or soda decaff. You can't really taste the caffeine is gone but your brain knows it's not there and tells you something just isn't the same. Same concept. I guarantee that if you go buy some msg at the store and add a little and let it set 4 hours it will taste the same but MSG is NOT good for you so I'd just get used to liking the sauce without all the addicting chemicals businesses add to keep you coming back.