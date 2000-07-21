Tri-Tip Rub
This is a simple tri-tip rub recipe straight from a barbeque in Santa Maria.
Made this for dinner guests last night and got rave reviews. I think the next time I make it I will cut the salt in half.Read More
I'm from the Central Coast, near Santa Maria. The original recipe also uses parsley and a little sugar. One thing I do, is if there is alot of fat on one side of the tri tip, I slice it off in 1 piece, then lay it over the top of the meat as you grill it, it gives it alot of flavor, makes it juicy, and protects it from burning too!Read More
If you truly want Santa Maria style bbq. you will need to add dried parsly to your rub. and when cooking you only sear the fat side of the meat.let it burn for 10-12 min. it will be ok because you trim the fat side before serving. also never use a fork to turn your roast, invest in a good pair of tongs. Once you poke the meat you will loose all of the juice and flavor. and by the way I grew up in a lil town called Guadalupe Ca. it is right next to Santa Maria. That is where i learned how to cook Tri Tip. and I have never had a complaint..
Excellent rub - I used Kosher salt instead of table salt - and ground all ingredients pestle and mortar style. Then I rubbed the roast and wrapped in foil and put in frige for 6 hours- WOW what flavor.
Loved it - loved it! My husband is the tri-tip expert and he even raved. Added just a tsp. of chili powder. Let the meat "marinate" in the rub in the fridge a couple of hours before we cooked it. Won't do our tri-tip any other way. Thank you Fawn!
Great recipe - after reading the other reviews, I halved the salt, pepper and the garlic, then added about 1/2 t. of cumin and 1 t. of chili powder. For the simplicity of this recipe, this is a real winner that we will have again.
nice, i added the parsley, my family loved this.
I grew up in Santa Maria and this is authentic. We like lots of spice in my house, so I just sprinkle all three liberally. No need for measuring and it is soooo good. Also, remember to get a nice peice of tri-tip. It's not too hard to find bad ones which are stringy and tough.
Loved it! We ate almost 2.5 pounds between 2 of us in one sitting (+ candied sweet potatoes). Just added some parsley, about a tbsp., and let the coated tri tip sit in the fridge over night. Seared it on both sides in a hot pan and finished in oven (set to broil). Turned out super tender! Just takes a little longer than on hot grill I suppose. I think I left it in the oven for about 40 minutes.
I used 1 TBSP of Salt and added 1 TBSP of Chili Powder. Yummy!!
Super peppery. I don't remember the tri-tip I've had in Santa Maria being overwhelmed by the pepper. I'll try again halving it next time.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly. Delicious. There were no left overs that night.
I am giving this 5 stars, based on other reviewers' comments and recommendations... the addition of some dried parsley and a bit of sugar were spot on! I cooked mine up in a frying pan, since grilling wasn't an option. This was by far the best tri tip I have ever made. Smells wonderful while cooking, and tastes even better! A new favorite!
Simple and sooooo tasty. However, I also added cumin and chili powder for a deeper, more robust flavor. Will definitely be making this again and again!
I live in No. California...and have been rubbing my tri tip like this for years. It really brings out the natural flavor of the meat. I will also squeeze a lemon or two over the meat, and let it sit for 6 hours in the fridge. Tenderizes and gives a good flavor to it...
very good, alittle salty, will cut down next time
Nice basic rub. I added paprika and onion powder. After sprinkling the meat with this rub, I drizzled with olive oil. It helped keep the rub on the meat during cooking. It rendered a flavorful, juicy tri tip.
After reading the recipe and reviews, I just sprinkled our tri tip heavily with organic garlic salt (containing parsley) and coarsely ground pepper and refrigerated it for 3 hours before grilling. Ours had been cut up into small pieces rather than one big roast. My husband and I and two of our children really enjoyed this, much more so than another tri tip recipe from this site that we tried last year.
This was WAY TOO salty and the flavor was horrible...I will stick with the "all-purpose rub for meat" recipe I already got off this site!
Yummy! We added some parsley and rosemary to the recipe. It was perfect!
I thought that this rub was yummy. I have used other Santa Maria rubs that were way more complicated and this one was easy and very flavorful. Thanks for posting the recipe.
Tastes just like the tri tip I grew up with at barbecues in Santa Barbara. Very tasty.
Delicious! As a previous review mentioned, I added chili powder. Used it on tri-tip - put it on and foiled meat, placed in refrigerator overnight. Everyone at our party thought it was excellent!
I made this on Christmas and it was great. We used the left overs for french dip sandwiches. Very delicious!
excellent rub, that said, i had a 2 lb tri tip roast and should have taken the advise of others and removed it from the grill in 25 min, i left it on for an extra 20 min and after it sat for a few minutes it cooked itself up to med well -Bumor!! but next time i will know and will use this excellent rub for sure!
I am from Santa Maria, CA and this tri-tip rub was close, but slightly off in taste. For a truly authentic Santa Maria style bbq tri-tip use about 3-5 tablespoons of coarse ground garlic salt w/ parsley (such as Lawry's garlic salt) and about 1/2-1 tablespoon of coarse ground black pepper. standard table salt just doesn't bring out the natural flavor of the tri-tip the way lawry's does!! LISTEN TO KERRYLK'S REVIEW, ITS THE RIGHT WAY TO BBQ TRI-TIP!!!
Flavorful and tender! My family loves this.
Awesome, had a pool party, the tri-tiP was a BIG HIT.
Nice rub. I rubbed the Tri Tip and let it rest in the fridge for more than 24 hours - nice flavor. It maybe a bit different than true Santa Maria style BBQ rub - but this is very good. Thank You for posting.
Good but Definitley cut back on the cumin.
I prepared this recipe this past weekend for my family and guest. It was a big hit. I made a few modifications by adding onion powder, paprika and dried thyme. I then left it in the refrigerator for 3 hrs before taking it out to the grill. My wife loved it and said the recipe was a keeper.
Way too peppery!!! 2 Tablespoons is way too much. I doubted it as I read it but I really wanted to follow the recipe. I put it on the grill and it was so "cakey" with the rub that I decided to scrape some of it off. I am glad that I did. It was still pretty peppery even after all that. Don't think that I will be making this again.
This rub is just spot on perfect. Simple, yet it packs the right amount of taste into a multitude of meat cuts.
Yes! This was exactly as great as I remember it. I lived near Santa Maria for two years in the 80's, when I first experienced this Tri-tip. It was DH's first time having it and he LOVED it! We followed the tips of some of the reviewers and added a little parsley and I used a teaspoon of brown sugar. (I am not sure my dry parsley added any flavor). We cooked it on the grill, using hardwood kindling to get the charcoals going (no lighter fluid), then added hickory sawdust to the coals right before covering the grill for some awesome hickory smoked flavor!
We LOVE this rub. I make a triple batch adding the parsely as recommended by another reviewer. It is great on tri-tip, but I use it on all kinds of steak, and even hamburgers. I consider it one of the "staple" seasonings in my pantry.
My boyfriend couldn't stop talking about how good my first grilled tri-tip turned out. Thank you for sharing something so simple but so delicious. I added about a quarter cup of brown sugar and it was a great balance to the garlic, salt and pepper. I didn't realize tri-tip wasn't available nationwide, just one more reason I'm grateful to live in California.
Absolutely what I was looking for! I used to live in Central California and missed these tri tips so much. Now that I've found a source for them here in Florida, I will make this very often!
This was so good! I, too, halved the salt and added 1 T chili powder and a little cumin. Surprisingly easy and absolutely delicious!
I have never made tri-tip before. I saw this recipe and used this rub. I only used one tblsp black pepper and 1 tblsp kosher salt since I have young kids that don't like anything spicy. I seared the tri tip on the grill and then turned all the burners off except one (indirect heat) and closed the lid for 30 mins. This is juicy, flavorful and I really enjoyed it. Thanks ALEAH!
I am from Lompoc, which is 25 miles from Santa Maria, and Tri Tip is a big thing there! this rub is great, I added one part dried parsley taking advice of the comments before me. It came out perfect! We use nearly every week ( we eat tri tip alot!) and on our steaks. Doesn't get any simpler than this, and such great flavor! I don't understand why there are any even slightly negativ reviews on this! We love this rub at my house!
Really easy, followed other review advice by adding just a hint of Brown sugar, and onion powder. Came out great!! I used the leftovers for sandwiches the next day. Awesome!
Very simple and very delicious!
This tastes so good - my husband and I have made it a dozen times! It takes our gas grill about an hour - but it's worth the wait.
it was super tasty!
very good! just made this for my family and they loved it! i did add brown sugar and onion powder and seared it in olive oil. also, it made my house smell exceptionally garlicy. YUM-YUM!
Fantastic!!!
This is a super simple recipe and tastes great. Thanks!
Added 1 Tbsp dried parsley and 1 Tbsp brown sugar Splenda. Next time would cut salt in half. Turned out great, though!
Great rub! Next time I'll only use 1 tbsp for 2 lbs.
This makes a super cut of beef even more wonderful.
I make tri tip every chance I get... Since finding the recipe for the "Original Santa Maria Rub" my friends and family won't stop asking me to make it. I used a little less salt and added some ground mustard... Great!
Very Good & Easy
Im from SoCal and like many SoCal folk, have been having tri tip most of my life, as the cut originated and was popular for many years there before spreading to most other states. This is a very good, basic rub - do yourself a favor and rub it on a few hours in advance and let it sit before BBQing. I serve it with pico de gallo, roast garlic potatoes, salad and home made guac. And as for all the alterations suggested, especially the majorly different ones - those are really just different rubs, not a valid comment on this one. Tri Tip is a simple, fantastic cut meant for the BBQ on a sunny day, and doesnt need a lot of embellishment.
Recipe 5 star, just amounts need lowered(my opinion). I've cooked this 5-6 times in last 5 mos, cutting salt in half, garlic powder down to 2 tbsp and adding parsley flakes as other experienced reviewers advised, mortared it all. Did a 2.5 lb roast and there was still more rub than necessary .. I only sear the fat side as suggested. BBQ the best. YUMMY every time I cook it. Thanks for recipe
I have served this many times and consistently receive excellent feedback, wanting the recipe. It is very simple to prepare, but produces a delicious meal.
Half the salt & black pepper-used Kosher salt, added thyme, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin as suggested by other reviewers. Mortar the ingredients - just smashed them all together w/ spoon. Did not have parsley - would have added it if I had some. Baked it @ 425 degrees for 25 mins & grill for 5 mins in the toaster oven. Did not burn or char like I wanted. Tasty - still a bit on the salty side - might still need to cut down on the salt. Also next time reduce to 20 mins.
I liked the flavor of this recipe - wish I had parsley because I can see how that would add more depth of flavor. I cut the salt in 1/2 but it was still too salty - next time, I will use much less. Overall it was great and family loved it - 3 of us ate almost the entire 2.15lb tri tip!!
Followed this recipe exactly. Such a great flavor and so tender! I didn't cook as long as the recipe says. I like it a little pink in the middle.
This is a basic rub and was very good. I added parsley based on the other reviews, and use grains of paradise for about half of the pepper.
I cut down on the salt, but over all this was a good rub. It made enough for my 2lb Tri-Tip. I will be using this one again!
super easy and yummy. Exactly what I wanted...
I made this for the first time tonight and I love it! It turned out great... Very juicy, and the rub is great. I did put the rub on this morning at about 6:30 a.m. and I let it marinate in the frig while I was at work.... approx 11 hours... Delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
This is SO GOOD! Per other reviews, I added in 1 Tbsp of dried parsley. I let this rub sit meat while tightly wrapped in plastic for a bit over 48 hours. It was so juicy and flavorful. My ten year old said he could eat it all day. There were no leftovers!
Yes to both, will add a few spices, and yes will make this rub again after a few additions. Thank u for the receipe.
Didn’t make any changes. Delicious. Will make it again!
I cut the salt and pepper in half and added 1T. dried parsley after reading the reviews. Since I'm a vegetarian I rely on what my guests tell me. Everyone said they loved the meat and how it was seasoned.
Deeelicious! But CRAZY SALTY. I usually add more salt to my steaks, and this was even too much for me and I think I already halved the salt to just 1 TBSP. So next time I would go with maybe a little less than 1 TBSP. I seared it on all sides (wow that was messy on our stove top griddle) and then put it in the oven on convection bake at 325 degrees for 20min and let rest for prob ~10 minutes, and it came out perfectly cooked at a little more than Medium rare, with a nice pink center through and through. I added 1 TBSP of parsley. This one is a keeper.
excellent flavor. doesn't need a thing.
The next I make this from the recipe, I would have the amount of salt needed. Other than that, leave the rest alone and cook it, tent it, enjoy it!!!
Easy and delicious. I used 1 tbsp kosher salt, 1 tbsp garlic powder, 1 tbsp montreal steak seasoning (instead of pepper) and 1 tbsp parsley. Mixed all with mortar/pestle. Rubbed on both sides of a tri-tip, just under 2 lbs. Wrapped in foil and threw in fridge for 6 hours. Everyone loved it!
Very good. I cut the spices in half and used kosher salt. I then wrapped in foil for several hours before grilling. Yum!
It was delicious. The teen and hubby really enjoyed it!
Added parsley and 1 tsp chili powder. Didn't much care for it.
