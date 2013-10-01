My mother made rice pudding when I was a child. Now I make it, and my children love it. I usually make rice pudding from leftover rice after a meal. Just be sure that your rice floats in the milk, and the mixture is soupy. Rice absorbs very well. It will cook to be golden and crusty on top. Raisins are optional.
The only problem I found with this recipe is the amount of cooked rice. I have found that 1 and 1/2 cups does the job nicely. I have searched for months for a recipe that came close to a rice pudding recipe that I lost. This one fills the bill quite nicely. Great recipe. Sue
I had cooked rice in the fridge, so I skipped step one. After reading the other reviews, I started with all cool ingredients. I thought this would avoid the "scrambled eggs" in the pudding. I followed the recipe exactly but halved it and baked in an 8X8 dish. The resulting dessert took 90 minutes to bake, and I wouldn't really call it pudding. I wouldn't call it custard either. I stirred this several times while it was baking (also thinking this would cut down on scrambled eggs). When I finally did remove it from the oven, it was covered with a layer of grease. I had to blot this with a paper towel. After sitting, the mixture did firm up a bit. The rice took on a brown tint from the raisins, and it was full of little bits of - yup - scrambled egg. This was extremely sweet, so I would recommend cutting the sugar by half. I think I will go back to stove-top rice pudding. I don't know that it's just this recipe - I think I just prefer the creamy texture of stove-top. Thanks for the recipe.
i have tried a few of the other rice pudding recipes and they all turned out quite nicely. maybe i did something wrong as i halfed the recipe but the egg separated and curdled and it was far too sweet. it also turned out an awful brownish colour. this is the only recipe that i have tried without success on this entire site.
I had to check back to the recipe to see if I made a mistake because it seemed so soupy. I didn't understand, I didn't think I added enough rice and maybe that would make it better. I thought it was very sweet to, but I think the kids liked it better because of that. It was much better cold and much creamer. Really the tast wasn't bad and it was low in fat. OK I made this again and it turned out GREAT it was creamy and wonderful I think what happened is that I added like almost twice the rice it was so good I changed my rateing.
My husband said this was the best rice pudding he had had since his grandma's. Even the kids liked it.
Oh I feel like I just got a great big hug. Yummy, Yum, Yum, Yummy. I used soy milk instead of cows cuz my son is allergic to the protien. It also took about 2 hour to cook. Still killer recipe. My kids will love it.
This SHOULD HAVE been a good recipe but something went wrong! The eggs separated and the pudding was much to soupy. Maybe just 4 cups of milk or increase the amount of rice since the pudding was pretty sweet.
this recipe was either not yielded right because everything separated and the instructions arent precise enough something went wrong im usually good with recipes this one wasnt right
Great Recipe! Some suggestions after making this..use short grain rice because it is sticky. Long grain rice stays separated and may cause the separating of the eggs that some reviews mentioned. Also, if your rice and melted butter are too hot the eggs will begin cooking before you get the dish in the oven. Temper the eggs ( adding beaten eggs to just a small amount of rice and milk, then add to the rest of the ingredients) I also used only one cup of sugar since the raisins can be very sweet in a baked recipe.
Good recipe, but anyone who has problems with it should know eggs coagulate(cook) at 140* F, so when rice is cooked and added to liquid that is why eggs curdle because rice is too hot But overall good recipe.
After reading other reviews (and not wanting to disappoint my sick grandson) I increased the rice to 2 cups and doubled the cinnamon. It baked about an hour and 15 min, then I stirred a cup of milk in once it cooled a bit and its perfect!
The recipe didn't work at all :( The milk and the rice didn't mix well and it's way too watery, and there was even a layer of melted butter on top not absorbed by the rice! Even when i halved the sugar the sweetness was cloying, and the milk curdled. It was overall a disappointment..
I had just the tiniest bit of 'scrambled egg', but I think if I had taken the time to incorporate the eggs and milk, that might not have happened. As it was, scrambled wasn't obvious--I was looking for it after reading the other reviews. Mine was a little watery. Maybe just a couple of more minutes or whole milk would have helped. Pretty good, though; a keeper for me. :)
I made exactly according to the directions and it turned out great! I was happy that I had read the other reviews about how soupy it was when it went into the oven, otherwise, I would have panicked. Great warm last night and cold the next morning!
Well my version of the recipe turned out well but i will say i did not follow the full on measurement of ingredients. I used the same amount of rice but i used probably about two cups maybe a little more of milk, 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/4 cup of butter. Also, while in the oven a couple of times i stirred it to make sure all was mixed well and i took it out when it looked like the milk evaporate. I am making it for my students so hopefully they will like it but it tastes good to me :)
Yummm!! This was my first try at rice pudding. I did not have enough milk so I substituted half with sweetened condensed milk and used Craisins instead of raisins. Topped it with a handful of brown sugar about half way through cook time! It turned out Divine!
this was very good -- i used day-old cooked rice and followed the recipe almost exactly -- I added a tsp of vanilla, and substituted 1/2 cup of brown sugar in place of white sugar.i also used only 4 cups of milk instead of 5. I also omitted the cinnamon & nutmeg. I have to admit that when i poured it into the pan I thought that there was no way that it was going to come out right... much to my surprise after an hour it came out of the oven with a golden brown top, and quite tasty. the consistency is more runny or mushy than a traditional rice pudding. also, there was a LOT of butter in this recipe, and I don't think it's necessary -- there was a lot of pooled butter around the edges.. I think next time I'll cut the butter to half and see how it works. Next time I think I'll also cut down the sugar a tad, it was a bit sweet for my tastes. Overall this was a very good recipe -- I look forward to monkeying around with it a little bit -- It seems I always have extra rice :)
This was very good. I baked it for an hour and when I took it out it was still somewhat soupy, but it thickens very very well once it cools. This is not a recipe you can eat straight from the oven. Stir it well when you take it out of the oven to mix any settled ingredients.
I've always hated rice pudding. My dad would buy it from the store and it was just plain nasty. I made this last night and to my suprise i loved it. I wouldn't change anything about this recipe it is perfect the way it is
This has an okay taste, but the texture is not to my liking. After 30 minutes, it was very soupy. After 60 minutes, it was still soupy and had lots of oil from the butter floating on top. I left it in another 10 minutes, and it never got crunchy on top. I stirred it all up, and it was all curdled. I prefer a creamy rice pudding. I'll eat it because the taste is okay.
Unfortunately I did not read the reviews beforehand and it was a total disaster! The recipe calls for at least twice as much milk as needed. Also ended up boiling over into my oven before it was even close to be done and I had a pan that could hold the entire mixture with room to spare. So now I have to pick up a dessert for the office holiday party before work tomorrow morning.
This recipe is very strange. It wasn't custardy at all and there was a layer of what looked like scrambled eggs at the bottom. The rice was on top and didn't seem to absorb the liquid. Not creamy at all. The taste isn't terrible, it's just so...strange.
