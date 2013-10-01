Rice Pudding I

My mother made rice pudding when I was a child. Now I make it, and my children love it. I usually make rice pudding from leftover rice after a meal. Just be sure that your rice floats in the milk, and the mixture is soupy. Rice absorbs very well. It will cook to be golden and crusty on top. Raisins are optional.

By Jacquetta Peace

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch baking dish
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, bring salted water to a boil. Add rice, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine 2 1/2 cups cooked rice, sugar, melted butter, milk, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg and raisins and mix well. Pour into a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until top is golden, 30 to 60 minutes. Serve warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 87.6mg. Full Nutrition
