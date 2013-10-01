Rice Pudding I

this was very good -- i used day-old cooked rice and followed the recipe almost exactly -- I added a tsp of vanilla, and substituted 1/2 cup of brown sugar in place of white sugar.i also used only 4 cups of milk instead of 5. I also omitted the cinnamon & nutmeg. I have to admit that when i poured it into the pan I thought that there was no way that it was going to come out right... much to my surprise after an hour it came out of the oven with a golden brown top, and quite tasty. the consistency is more runny or mushy than a traditional rice pudding. also, there was a LOT of butter in this recipe, and I don't think it's necessary -- there was a lot of pooled butter around the edges.. I think next time I'll cut the butter to half and see how it works. Next time I think I'll also cut down the sugar a tad, it was a bit sweet for my tastes. Overall this was a very good recipe -- I look forward to monkeying around with it a little bit -- It seems I always have extra rice :)