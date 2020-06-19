Don't Knock it Until You Try it Zucchini Chocolate Banana Nut Milkshake

I discovered 2 giant zucchini in my garden. I decided to turn this treasure into a challenge and made a whole meal in which each course or dish featured zucchini in some way. This delicious concoction was what I came up with for dessert. The kids raved about it and asked for seconds.
Outstanding !!!! Can't even taste the Zucchini and I even added more ! Used walnuts intead of peanuts and almond milk in place of half and half because that is what we had on hand . I would give this a 10, and so did the kids and my husband, my new Fav. ? smoothie !!!!!
I made this for my boys back when 5thsister posted it on "the exchange". They loved it, had no idea there was any zucchini in it at all. I used Peanut Butter and Co's Bees Knees peanut butter and FF half-n-half. I'll make this again often.
I'm 5thsister's daughter, and both my younger brother and I love this recipe! We were a bit hesitant to try it at first (but in this house, you have to at least try), but quickly finished it and made her promise to make it again.
Excellent! I love the idea of adding zucchini to this smoothie. I made some changes for a healthier version: I omitted the sugar, used protein powder chocolate flavor instead of cocoa, soy milk instead of hanf an half and peanut butter. I will definitely make it again. Thanks!
My son, who is very picky about food, asked for seconds! I was thrilled that he was getting some zucchini and the added benefits from the banana + peanut butter (instead of nuts) + milk made me feel good that he was getting something good to drink. Only change I will make next time is not to add all the sugar or sub some honey in it's place. My sister made this for her boys after I told her of this zuchinni smoothie recipe and, voila! they drank it down too! Thanks for the recipe, glad I didn't knock it before I tried it!
OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!This was an awsome shake!!due to my kids diet needs I used 1/2 skim milk and 1/2 yougert in place of half and half. I also used 2 table spoons honey instead of sugar. what a great way to bring in veggies into a treat! Ill make this often!!
This is fabulous! I used fat-free half and half and natural peanut butter instead of the peanuts, and probably reduced the sugar by about half, but I didn't quite measure it out. It was perfectly sweet, so I'll do that again next time, too. I don't like ice in my smoothies, and like other frozen fruits, the frozen zucchini was "softer" than ice, but still lent that icy, slushy feel to this drink. Plus, ice doesn't have the nutrients and fiber that zucchini does, so this worked perfectly! Great job, 5thsister! :)
Mmmmm. I am enjoying this right now. I used unsweetened chocolate almond milk and chocolate sugar free torani instead of the half and half, sugar and cocoa. Really good. I didn't measure the zucchini, but I think I used more than the recipe called for. I'm going to recommend this to people at the gym
This is so good it's crazy. I used peanut butter instead of peanuts and skim milk instead of half and half. Everyone in my family loved it and nobody could believe the secret ingredient was zucchini- you can't taste it at all! I didn't peel mine because the skin is where most of the nutrients are, but doing so would result in a smoother texture, if that's what you're after. Thanks for the great recipe, 5thsister!
A wonderful smoothie. I grated my zucchini and then frozen it in ice cube trays which made it so easy to add to the smoothie. I also lightened this up by using 1% milk in place of the half and half and 2 tablespoons of confectioner's sugar in place of the granulated. I used peanut butter in place of the peanuts b/c that is what I had. I really enjoyed this and will be adding zucchini to all my smoothies now! And I'm thinking with a little silken tofu this would be a delish pudding too!
I didn't really care for this drink. It's not the zucchini at all - you don't know it's there. I just found it too rich for me, even using 2% milk. My two kids drank it as well. One didn't care for it, and one did like it. I will not rate it low however, as I don't think personal preference should alter my rating in this case. I really see nothing wrong with the recipe, it's well written, and we make a lot of smoothies and milkshakes in this kitchen. It's simply a matter of personal taste! As the recipe is titled; don't knock it until you try it ~ so try it, you just might find you love it!
I thought this was very tasty! Like others, I used peanut butter instead of peanuts, milk instead of half & half, and honey instead of sugar (it only needed 1/3 cup, maybe even less). Very creamy and delicious with NO zucchini taste. 2 out of 3 kids liked it, but the one who didn't just isn't a sweets person. I'll make this again.
we were happily surprised. light and refreshing. not your same old, same old shake. we did use milk instead of half and half and decreased the sugar to 3 Tablespoons and used peanut butter instead of peanuts but it still turned out wonderful
What a treat! I substituted 2 T honey for the sugar and used 1% milk. Just used zucchini out of the fridge (not frozen - didn't want to wait). This was thick and delicious!! Next time I'll try peanut butter as I found the peanuts didn't chop up fine enough. Could be my problem though as I just added them to the food processor (not blender) with the other ingredients. Thanks so much for the recipe 5THSISTER!!
I made a few changes though... My zucchini was freshly grated and unfrozen, instead of peanuts used peanut butter (I guesstimate about two-ish giant heaping tablespoons- probably too much since the hubby-to-be said the peanut butter flavour was too strong), two-three heaping teaspoons of sugar instead of the half cup and 2% milk instead of half & half. It came out very creamy and peanut-y this way, without being overly sweet. I left the skin on the zucchini when grating it as that's where most of the nutrients are and the tiny green flecks look nice in the milkshake. It was good, but did end up upsetting my stomach. This is one of those things that you like or don't, there's no in-between!
After reading reviews I was positive this would be good--we LOVE Zucchini Brownies, so we gave it a go! WOW! We loved the taste and texture. Thanks for sharing this wonderful treat. Next time, we plan on making a quadruple batch to put in an ice cream bucket in the freezer.
This is a great recipe! I didn't have time to freeze the banana and zuchini so I added ice after freezing it for about 15 minutes. I used peanut butter and fat free milk instead and used agave syrup instead of the sugar. I also added 4 tablespoons of hemp powder, which made it a little less great so I added a bit more peanut butter and a bit more agave syrup.
Okay, I'll have to admit that I was skeptical, and that I decided to try this just to pull one over on my kids. But, I have to admit, this was REALLY good. It tastes like a banana split milkshake, but it gave me a chance to increase the veggie servings that they eat. I'll definitely do this again since I can't seem to keep ice cream in the house!
This was great! I didn't have peanuts so omitted them, and only used 3 tablespoons of sugar. I also added some milk to make it a bit easier to pour. My family really liked it and found it rather creative - thanks!
MMMMMMM, SO GOOD! I was looking for something 'milkshake-y' for dessert tonight for me and the little guy, and since zucchini are rampant right now, I thought I'd give this a try. YUM, YUM, YUM! The consistancy is perfect and so is the combination of flavors. Since this was a last minute decision, I didn't have any half and half, so I just used Super Skim Milk with great results. And, of course, I just had to top it with some whipped cream. One question tho...is it bad that me and a 3 yr. old drank all 4 servings, lol!? Thanks, Polly for a new milkshake favorite! :)
I found this a tad on the sweet side, but I love the zucchini chocolate banana combo. Next time I'll just add a little less sugar. I confess, I used a blob of peanut butter in stead of nuts! I had high hopes for this as a way to get veggies past my son's lips... he didn't like it. But now that I think about it, I think it was because its really cold... he's not much of an ice cream boy. Thank you! I'm looking forward to making it for the hubby, I know he'll love it.
I have made this 2 times now. Both times I subbed the peanuts for walnuts and the half and half for almond milk. I like that it incorporates a vegetable. The first time I followed the directions exactly and actually grated the zucchini. I have a vitamix blender now, and large pieces frozen will blend no problem. The grating is a very time consuming step. With a basic chocolate smoothie there quite a few vegetables that can be added undetected. It really doesn't matter what type of nuts are added either. Will make other variations on this. ty
This is the first time I am reviewing a recipe because I wanted to wait until I encountered something truly fabulous! This recipe was fantastic! Simply knowing that zucchini can be frozen in shredded form is life-changing for me. I have about eight zucchinis to use right now and at least four of them are going to go in the freezer as shredded form to be added to smoothies. Only problem with this recipe is that I thought the sugar was a little over the top - we used about an eighth of a cup and it was plenty. Also, we used 2% milk and it tasted fantastic so don't be afraid to tweak. Thanks for a great and creative recipe!
Love, love, love this! I didn't have any cocoa powder, so I used 3 bite size pieces of Dove chocolate, 1/4 agave nectar instead of sugar, and used vanilla flavored coconut milk instead of half and half. I also used 1 T of peanut butter since I had no peanuts. These flavors together are great!
Great recipe I did omit the sugar and used 2 T of honey instead. Also used 2 T of peanut butter and 2 percent milk added 1/2 c more than recipe only because I like mine a little thinner! Thanks for the great recipe:)
This is great! This is better than a chocolate milkshake. Didn't have any peanuts so used about 2 tablespoons peanut butter. Used whole milk in place of half & half. Didn't have any cocoa powder so used Hersheys syrup 2 T. or so. Tasted it & was so good that I didn't add any sugar, was great without it. So glad I tried this & now I have another really good use for my frozen grated zucchini & I grated & froze all my zucchini with the peel left on & have never noticed any bitterness by leaving the peel on. I also have a use for all those frozen bananas also. I like this so much that I will be freezing zucchini & bananas just for this recipe. This would be great on a hot day in summer too & its also very filling if you don't want a big meal & is a great pick me up also! Thank-you for putting this great recipe on here!
I prefer the texture best when the zucchini and banana are NOT frozen. Instead, I'll add them fresh from the garden with several ice cubes to create a more smoothie like texture. As is this will result in a thick malt like texture. Loved the flavor!!!
Awesome - I modified the recipe - to just the zucchini, banana, a splash of soy milk and a scoop of chocolate protein powder. Yummy! Definitely peel your zucchini for this recipe! And use it still partly frozen.
This is really good!! I adjusted it to make it healthier by using almond milk instead of half and half and 3-4 dates instead of sugar. If I don't have peanuts, I use a heaping teaspoon of peanut butter and if I don't have zucchini, I use 1/2 cup frozen spinach. Really good!
Don't Knock it Until You Try it Zucchini Chocolate Banana Nut Milkshake
