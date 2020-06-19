Don't Knock it Until You Try it Zucchini Chocolate Banana Nut Milkshake

55 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

I discovered 2 giant zucchini in my garden. I decided to turn this treasure into a challenge and made a whole meal in which each course or dish featured zucchini in some way. This delicious concoction was what I came up with for dessert. The kids raved about it and asked for seconds.

By Polly Rinas Janos

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the zucchini, bananas, cocoa powder, peanuts, sugar, and half and half in a food processor until smooth, thick, and creamy.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 22.4mg; sodium 29.7mg. Full Nutrition
