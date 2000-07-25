Luau Punch
This slushy fruit punch has been used for years by my family at birthday parties, summer gatherings and now my children ask for it at breakfast...it is our favorite punch. We make it in an empty gallon milk jug.
This slushy fruit punch has been used for years by my family at birthday parties, summer gatherings and now my children ask for it at breakfast...it is our favorite punch. We make it in an empty gallon milk jug.
I made this for a big family get-together. Everone loved it! It's great because it isn't too sweet or sour. A suggessted shortcut, though: Dole makes orange and pineapple juice by the half gallon. When I ran out of the original recipe, I used this instead and it tasted the same! I also added some cherries on top and a little bit of grenadine.Read More
Great punch. The instructions can use some help, though. I imagine using a one-gallon container works well if you're ony freezing the punch for about eight hours. I froze mine for about 18 hours, and it spilled all over my freezer. When I checked on it after about eight or ten hours, it looked fine, though. I let it thaw for about three hours, which wasn't quite long enough. Four to five hours would probably be about right. If you're only freezing it for eight hours, two hours for thawing is probably correct. Basically, use a much larger container and add an hour or two onto the thawing time if you're going to freeze it for more than just overnight.Read More
I made this for a big family get-together. Everone loved it! It's great because it isn't too sweet or sour. A suggessted shortcut, though: Dole makes orange and pineapple juice by the half gallon. When I ran out of the original recipe, I used this instead and it tasted the same! I also added some cherries on top and a little bit of grenadine.
I Made it for my 11 year old's birthday Party and Everyone loved it!! However I took it out 2 hrs before hand and it was not slushy enough, I should have took it out earlier
My friend and I used this recipe for a class of ours. Everyone loved the recipe and the teacher, who is also the Home Ec teacher, saved a copy of the recipe for further use.
I made this for my son's birthday party. I also made an extra batch, poured a decorative bundt pan full of the punch and froze it. I put it in the punch bowl instead of ice, so the punch would not get watered down. This is a great recipe!
I made this for a retirement ceremony recently. I work with mostly guys and they LOVED IT! It turned out great and was easy to make. I will definately make it again. Our Maintnenance Officer added that it would "accept a fifth of vodka quite nicely".
Great punch. The instructions can use some help, though. I imagine using a one-gallon container works well if you're ony freezing the punch for about eight hours. I froze mine for about 18 hours, and it spilled all over my freezer. When I checked on it after about eight or ten hours, it looked fine, though. I let it thaw for about three hours, which wasn't quite long enough. Four to five hours would probably be about right. If you're only freezing it for eight hours, two hours for thawing is probably correct. Basically, use a much larger container and add an hour or two onto the thawing time if you're going to freeze it for more than just overnight.
Delicious. This is the best punch I have ever served and was a huge hit at a card party, recently. Everyone wanted the recipe. The slush was perfect.
I served this punch at my 6 yr olds luau birthday party. I doubled the recipe and still did not have enough. Everyone loved it and wanted more. I had a little trouble w/the fizz overflowing from the milk jug - but other than that it was easy to make and tasted great. I will make it again.
This is a very fast and easy punch that tastes great. I served it at my wedding and the guests loved it!
I loved this recipe! We used it for the weddings of my daughter, my niece and my brother. It's versatile and easy to make before needed. By changing the juice flavor, you change the color of the punch to coordiate with wedding colors! It was beautiful and delicious.
Ridiculously sweet, but that's punch! The flavors were great and worked perfectly for a tropical-themed wedding reception food spread. Everyone really enjoyed this! I used ginger ale and sierra mist for the soda, making a really nice flavor combo. My sister suggested mixing in a can of tropical OJ concentrate (like orange-pine-banana, etc) but those are more expensive and the bride wanted to keep it lower cost. However, if you were doing a small batch or two, the flavor-twist OJ would be a great idea! I made a batch to test this and then frost the remainder in a bundt pan to use as the ice ring...I tossed in a few maraschino cherries for some eye-catching colors. Beautiful and tasty.
This is a great punch. Very well received at my Hawaiian party last summer!
Excellent, easy punch. Could easily spice it up for an adult party as well.
Great punch - was a big hit at our kids' birthday party last Summer!
Very tasty! I changed it up a bit by using sugar-free 7-up to reduce some of the sugar. As you can see by the photo I submitted, I also added some color to it in the punch bowl with frozen orange slices and frozen pineapple rings with marachino cherries in the center that I froze together by glazing them with orange juice and letting set in the freezer for about an hour. And, for those who wanted some extra kick, I added champagne as I poured it into their cups. Yumm!
This punch tasted great, but the directions should say to leave some room in the gallon jug, otherwise it will expand and crack in the freezer. This recipe was a big mess for me. Also, it took more time than the recipe said for it to thaw and become slushy.
This punch was exactly what I was looking for. I didn't freeze it, and I added raspberry sherbet right before serving. Everyone loved it.
I liked this recipe as described, however, i have learned to make some minor adjustments. 1. It's true... melting time is longer than indicated on the original recipe. Mix the concentrate and juice and store in seperate plastic containtainers. That way, you can add as your punch runs out. I add the cold soda at the very end. 2. Ditto on the marachino cherries... adds texture and yummy pops of flavor 3. my "here's what was missing moment": one can of coconut creme. Yup, just throw it in with the juice concentrate and juice when freezing. It makes a world of difference and adds a totally new dimension in flavors. Enjoy!
This went over very well at our housewarming party. Everyone raved about it.
Very tasty! It also tastes just as delicous without freezing it- you can add an ice ring or ice cubes if you want to do something like a punch fountain.
I made this punch based on all the positive reviews. I really have had better punchs and will go back to my old one. This one seems to be missing something and it certainly does not melt sufficiently in 2 hours. Maybe 4 hours would be better.
Made this for my daughters pool party. It was a huge hit. I didn't measure the pineapple juice since my bottles were larger but it still tasted fantastic.
I misread the recipe and did not freeze overnight, but flavor was still good. Plan on making again but will follow the directions correctly next time : )
I made this punch for my son's 8th birthday. IT WAS A HUGE HIT. I made the alcoholic(added some rum to taste) and non-alcoholic versions. Very Delicious. I highly recommend it for hot summer BBQ's
This is an amazing drink to make in the summer... or anytime really. :) Just don't try to freeze it in a gallon container, it will explode and make a mess in your freezer.
I made this for a luncheon, and it was a hit! I made it in a 1-gallon plastic pitcher. But, it needed a lot more than 2 hrs to start thaw! Nevertheless, I will definitely make this again.
I was looking to make punch but didn't have frozen concentrated lemonade, so I came upon this recipe. I was pleasantly surprised at how nice this tasted. My DH especially liked it. I like how I don't have to add any additional sugar. It is super convenient to make it in the milk jug too - great for transport. I poured in half the pineapple juice, then the pop, then the rest of the ingredients to keep the fizz down (didn't eliminate the fizz but I didn't have it running over the top). Thanks for the great recipe!
This was the first of the drinks to go at my 30th birthday luau!
The key is to make this slushy. A 5-quart ice cream bucket works perfect for this recipe. It needs at least 3 hours to thaw, too, and then you may have to chop it up in the bowl (DO NOT leave ice chunks for serving--they are made of water). Next time I plan to try a couple stirrings of the mixture as it freezes. Really addicting! If only lemon-lime soda were a health food...sigh...
I made this for Teacher Appreciation Week Luau lunch celebration and they loved it. I put frozen pineapple chunks in the bottom of the punch bowl prior to putting the punch in it. On top I put sliced oranges. It was a big hit!
So simple, yet so good. I made this for my daughter's luau party and it was hands down, the one thing that guests not only raved about, but drank every last drop of. I only had enough ingredients to make the punch once, but I wish I would have doubled the recipe. This will be my go to punch recipe from now on!
My daughter and her friends expect this punch at all her birthday parties for the last 3 years! They love it. I always make 2 batches or else we would run out.
Such an easy punch recipe! I reduced the recipe to a 1-1-1 ratio, meaning the large can pineapple juice to one can of orange juice concentrate to only one 2 liter bottle of lemon-lime soda (I used 7-up). The punch had a much tangier, "punchier" taste, and it wasn't quite so fizzy. My guests raved about the punch, and could not believe how simple it was! Any leftover punch kept well in the fridge for another couple days!
Tasted fantastic, the only reason why it got 4 stars out of 5....if you spill any ANYWHERE it gets soooo sticky!
This was good! We looked at the ready and prep time of 10 minutes and didn't notice the "freeze overnight" part. So, 2 hours before our party we mixed the pineapple juice & OJ and mixed dry ice into it. This would be yummy to add crushed pineapples with the juice and don't freeze the lemon-lime drink with it, but serve the slush over the soda!
Wonderful punch - used for a shower and had lots of compliments. I made 4 batches, but put them in 5 qt. ice cream buckets, instead of gallon jugs, since it expands when it freezes. Will use again.
Tastes great, easy to make and refreshing. Not much more you can ask for.
I used this for a reception for my son after his college graduation. Not a drop was left. Everyone loved it!
I have made a version of this many times. I use 1 large can pineapple juice, 1 large can apple juice and 1 12 oz. can frozen lemonade concentrate plus 2 2 ltrs of Ginger ale. Freeze the juices and lemonade in gallon freezer bags first, being sure all is sealed tightly (I double bag), then they will lay flat. Thaw slightly in punch bowl. Add both ginger ales and then you can mash to make slushy.
kids loved it
I made this for my son's 11th birthday party. It was luau themed so this punch was perfect. All the kids loved it! Made just as directed.
I made this for my daughter's birthday luau and it was a big hit.
yummy, I was looking for a recipe similar to this, although I suggst putting lots of ice in to keep it slushy while it is beig served, and peach sherbert would be best, I tried raspberry, and I thought it took something away from the luau taste of it, but still delicious!
I served this for my daughter's Luau irthday Bash. It was a hit! So much so, that I had to make more and more (Good thing I bought extra). I will be using this for her party next year!
This received rave reviews from my two daughters, aged 15 and 8. We had bought fancy drinking glasses at the dollar store & needed something festive to fill them with, this drink was perfect. A nice summer drink.
This is a great recipe. Instead of freezing the whole recipe though, I only froze the juices and added the soda after to serve. It worked really well.
Super easy, took a tip from another on site recipe and froze it in heavy zip-lock freezer bags. Took up less freezer room and thawed more quickly.
I've made this for several parties and it's always a big hit. I just now read that you're supposed to freeze it. I bet that would be even better, but just mixing everthing up and serving it works great, too!
i have made this lots. it is also good instead of freezing putting lemon or lime sherbet for the slush, great punch
I made a big batch for a Luau and everyone loved it. I did not freeze it because the frozen mixture would not go through the spout of my container. Kids drank it straight and adults added rum. Many asked for the recipe! A hit for sure!
Excellent idea. Very nice on a hot summer day.
This punch was excellent. I used 6 cans of lemon lime soda instead of 2 liters and it was very tasty. Will make again!! Thanks!!
Absolutely yummy!! Can't wait to add a little rum to it and see how much better it might get. :)
Served it at a pool party along side my strawberry lemonade. The kids/adults preferred the strawberry lemonade BUT liked this one as well. I did not use any can juice as I don't like the taste that the can gives it. All bottle. I also toasted coconut and lined the rim of the glasses with lime juice and roasted coconut. Definitely was a hit. For an adult party...consider mixing in some pineapple moonshine. :) OH!!!! And I did NOT serve it slushy! Just mixed it all together and it was perfect!!!!
Yummy! I made this for a luau themed baby shower and it was a hit!
This punch got rave reviews from all of my guests. I will be making this again.
It was delicious
The slushiness factor needs to be improved but the flavor is great and everybody (8 year olds and adults alike) loved it!
It was harder to turn into slush than the recipe stated. Better with 2 capfuls of coconut rum!
I halved the recipe because I wasn't having a huge party. This punch was OK. I felt freezing it was more work than it was worth. If I make it again, I'll tweak the ingredients a bit and just make sure everything is cold.
Yummy! Sums up this punch in one word. I served it along with lasagna, pasta Alfredo and salad, and my guests kept saying how good it was. I thoroughly enjoyed this punch and will be making it again for other occasions. The only thing I changed was that I only used 1 liter of Sprite.
Super easy and delicious. I did not read that I had to freeze the punch so I just chilled is and it was fine.
Great flavor! The soda gives it a good kick. This would probably even make a great adult beverage.
I made this, but used orange-flavored drink concentrate instead of real orange juice. I also didn't freeze it, I just put it over ice. It was super easy, really good, and easy to transport to the party location.
Awesome and simple to make. I couldn't wait for it to freeze and then thaw, so I poured a glass before tossing it in the freezer. This would be really good with some vodka or rum. Can't wait to try it when it's more slushy! Thanks for sharing!
I made for a baby shower and got tons of compliments
This is the best punch. I've made it several times and it is always a hit!
This was super easy, and what I liked about it the most that A) we could drink it outside in the heat and cool off after the pool. I don't drink alcohol, but some of my family members do. It since I made it for her Birthday, her husband had brought some Malibu rum which she added to hers a little. She said it's just like her favorite drink ,but better. So it's a win win.
Turned out great. I didn't have a chance to freeze it but made it and poured it over ice. It was popular at brunch. I will definitely make this again. So easy.
Delicious and it went fast, great taste
Takestoo long to thaw! I mixed according to directions, and froze overnight (8 hours). I thawed my test gallon in the refrigerator for 3 hours; it was still a block of ice, so I thawed it on the counter... It was ten hours before it was really pourable! Second batch I froze overnight, then thawed in the refrigerator for 20 hours. It's been sitting out on the counter and still hasn't thawed.
This was very refreshing and a cinch to make. It was a hit at our Easter dinner. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections