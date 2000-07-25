Luau Punch

This slushy fruit punch has been used for years by my family at birthday parties, summer gatherings and now my children ask for it at breakfast...it is our favorite punch. We make it in an empty gallon milk jug.

Recipe by CINDYRN

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In an empty gallon milk jug or pitcher, pour pineapple juice and orange juice concentrate. Shake to mix and pour in the lemon-lime soda. You may need to let the fizz settle and then return to pouring. This will fill up the gallon. Freeze overnight.

  • Let the punch start to thaw 2 hours before serving. Serve slushy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 24.3mg. Full Nutrition
