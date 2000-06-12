Kamikaze

4.6
17 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a citrus drink, great for all you lime lovers out there. It is our favorite.

Recipe by Michael Wells

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker full of ice combine vodka, triple sec, fresh lime juice and bottled lime juice. Shake, don't stir and strain into a chilled glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 14.5mg. Full Nutrition
