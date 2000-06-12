Kamikaze
This is a citrus drink, great for all you lime lovers out there. It is our favorite.
Mike and Jill did a great job on this one. Pretty close to my version: 2 oz. vodka, 1 oz. Rose's Lime Juice, 1 oz. Cointreau (instead of Triple Sec, more expensive, but much smoother), and the juice from 1/2 a lime. Definitely shaken and strained though. An interesting variant is to replace the Cointreau/Triple Sec with Blue Curacao for an electric blue looking drink that tastes nearly the same. A classic cocktail with a bad reputation (identical recipe to a classic Margarita with vodka instead of tequila). Don't let sour mix get anywhere near this one!Read More
It's kind of girly, but easy to handle as a shot.
This is a very pleasing and delightful drink. My girlfriend loves this drink the most. But most of all it's not one that requires a lot of practice.
Solid four stars with Spunky Buddy's variation of an old classic from the '70s. I remember this as being a somewhat vicious bar drink served as a shot from many years ago. I substituted Keke Key Lime Liqueur for the bottled lime juice and kept all else the same...except for pouring it into a decidedly classier mini martini glass. The key lime liqueur made it creamier while not compromising the boldness of the fresh lime juice.
I tried my first Kamikaze at my reception and it has now replaced the margarita as my favorite drink. This recipe is excellent. It normally takes 3 margaritas to do what one of these does. Thanks so much!
DELISH!!
This is great! We just made these tonight (in January!) but I think they would be very refreshing in the summer heat!
Yay! I've found a new drink I love!
I rimmed a martini glass w/ raw sugar (if you haven't tried it...do so...great flavor & even better visual appeal), poured it in & garnished w/ a slice of lime. It's very good but it REALLY packs a punch.
Very nice as a shot! Takes me back to my college days!
I only used 1.5 oz vodka and 1.5 oz triple sec but it was still great!!! I'll definitely make this one again! Possibly my new favorite! :)
...I love this drink as a shot (usually add a bit more vodka)..we start and finish our poker night with this citrus infused beverage and usually chase with a Corona~~~Is it Friday yet???
Awsome
Love it! Easy to make and super-tasty!
