Jamaica Coffee

4.8
12 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The perfect coffee drink after a meal.

Recipe by Filip

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour rum and coffee liqueur into a decorative coffee glass. Fill glass with hot coffee. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and garnish with a coffee bean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 14.8mg. Full Nutrition
