Jamaica Coffee
The perfect coffee drink after a meal.
This was pretty good - it has an interesting and complex flavor - but I must be a real liquor wimp because it was a little too strong for me. I added more coffee and some half and half, and that did the trick!
I thought this was delightful. Not too strong at all, but I am Irish. I didn't measure out 1 cup of coffee; just filled a standard sized mug. Used Kahlua and Bacardi Select Dark Rum. 2 tablespoons whipped cream? Bolderdash! Added whipped cream with a heavy hand. I foraged, but my pantry yielded no chocolate coffee beans, but it would've been fancy.
This is really yummy! I made this using cinnamon decaf coffee, spiced Captain Morgan's Rum, & Kalua. It was the perfect get ready to unwind for the night beverage. I highly recommend.
Good recipe. It's one of the best coffee with alhocol and whipped cream for me.
Delicious!!!!!
My favorite coffee and liqueur combination. The dark rum and coffee flavored liqueur go very well together and the whip cream topping makes it as good as dessert.
This is a very nice coffee. I’m a liquor wimp so I diluted it with additional coffee which worked out perfect.
Best made with 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee and Appleton's Rum. (avoid blended Blue Mountain coffee)
