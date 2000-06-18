Ceil's Cucumber Slices

4.6
48 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

An old friend of mine gave me this recipe ages ago. They are great.

Recipe by IRENERUSSELL

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the cucumber slices, onions, and green peppers.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the salt, celery seed, vinegar and sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil. Allow the mixture to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Combine the mixture in the mixing bowl with the mixture in the saucepan. Pack into sterile jars and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 437.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022