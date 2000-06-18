Ceil's Cucumber Slices
An old friend of mine gave me this recipe ages ago. They are great.
This was very good, but don't marinate for more than 6 hours because the cukes get mushy!
I liked the recipe, but everyone else thought it was just too sweet. I ended up bringing practically the whole thing home after attending a party=(
This is a wonderful salad. I substituted red peppers for green ones and added mustard seeds and it was even better!
My in-laws are in town, and they LOVED this recipe. My husband loved it so much, I had to make it again the next day. He came home last night with more cucumbers. I have a feeling this will become a regular in our househould. One change: I decided to take out some of the celery seed before adding the sauce to the cucumber mixture. It looked a little too seedy for me. It was surprisingly delicious.
make the marinade and put in fridge until totally chilled. slice the veggies into ice water and put in fridge. when marinade is chilled, drain veggies well. toss with marinade, and chill for at least 12 hours. your cukes will not get mushy. the longer they stay in the marinade, the better they taste.
I left out the green pepper. Husband wanted more!
These are delicious! I have made them twice and loved them. The second time, I couldn't resist adding a little over a teaspoon of dill weed to the mix, as I love it with cucumbers, and it was good that way, too.
This was good, a nice change in pace from classic cucumber salad. I reduced the sugar to one cup, and more was defiantly not needed. This is a strong salad, not for those who like mild flavors.
YUMMY! Just like my momma made it. I would suggest maybe cutting the cukes into chunks. They do COMPLETELY wilt if left in the dressing over night. I think one could have fun experimenting with different veggies too. It's a keeper.
Very refreshing, the sweetness is toned down by a little taste of tartness. Will make this again happily!
very good. i keep this in fridge all the time. use red pepper vs green (we dont care for gr pepper)and rice vinegar vs white. i tried cilantro this last time per reviews and liked it i love cilantro. i add pepper and i dont bother cooking. just mix it all up and refrigerate. i use in lettuce wraps, chinese chicken salad and as a side dish. on camping trips and BBQ's. use equal instead of sugar since we're eating healthier these days
What a great combo of sweet and tangy! Cucumbers, onions and green peppers are terrific together. I'll give a tip o' the hat to "potato_lady" for the following advice- it seemed to work well: "Make the marinade and put in fridge until totally chilled. slice the veggies into ice water and put in fridge. when marinade is chilled, drain veggies well. toss with marinade, and chill for at least 12 hours. your cukes will not get mushy. the longer they stay in the marinade, the better they taste". To cut back on sugar I may try with Splenda. Maybe a little research.....
Very good cucumbers. I will make again, only using a little less sugar. Just my personal preference as I like the tang of the vinegar. Thank you Irene for posting.
This was delish! Used smaller portions of veggies so reduced sugar and vinegar to 3/4 cup each, was perfect. Also omitted celery seed as I didn't have any. Sliced peppers, onions n cukes into salted ice water while cooking the vinegar mixture, then simply strained and mixed. They've been in the fridge 8 hrs now and are sooo good, I can't keep out of them!
Tangy and cool. Great for picnics and those hot summer nigts.
My mom makes something very similar to this. The only thing I altered, is adding just a couple tablespoons of canola oil, that is the way my mom makes it. Great recipe to use up cucumbers and peppers from the garden. Thanks!
I'm not a fan of cucumbers OR green peppers, but had plenty of each from my CSA basket. I searched for a recipe to use both and found this one - WOW am I glad I did!!!! This is absolutely fantastic, thanks so much for sharing! I am enjoying cukes and green peppers for the first time in my life :)
Good but I prefer using mustard seed
Big G Favorite, used 1/2 cup sugar for one big cucumber.
I altered the recipe a bit to suit what I had, but it was excellent. Tastes like bread and butter pickles. I scaled the recipe down because I didn't have that much cucumber. I didn't have celery seed, so I used celery salt instead of the salt, and used less than called for (we are watching our sodium intake). I used mustard seed for the look and texture. I used vidalia onion, and put in quite a bit extra. I also didn't cook it - I just mixed it all together until well blended in a bowl. Delicious!
I have made this 3 times and have given this recipe to at least 10 people. This is a 5 star to bad there isn't 6....
Yum! I left out the Green Bell Pepper and decreased the sugar a bit (due to personal tastes). Don't leave out the celery seed. It definitely gives it a little something extra.
I've been making a variation on this recipe for years. I use apple cider vinegar instead of white vinegar; I also add a teaspoon of mustard seeds and a dozen whole allspice. I find that bell peppers don't absorb the solution, but zucchini cut in strips and whole mushroom caps are wonderful in the sauce. I like to let the veggies soak for a good 4 hours before I serve them, but add the mushrooms right at serving time or they'll make the solution cloudy. With cukes only, I actually prefer this the second day, but the other veggies aren't as good. This is always a huge hit at summer pot lucks & picnics, a great cool side dish with anything you barbeque.
I only used maybe half the sugar and they turned out great. had I used all that was called for it would have been WAY too sweet. I also took the advice that said to slice the veggies into ice water and chill the sauce. my cukes were crunchy for 48 hours after I made this and prob would have lasted longer but we ate them all up :)
Very good flavor. I made them tonight for a 4th of July BBQ. Everyone liked them! Reminds me of bread & butter store pickles.
Made these a few day ago to use some of the cucumbers out of my garden. Sooooo yummy and so easy. I will be making these all season long.
Just made this recipe today and my whole family loved it! It was a little on the sweet side so I would probably cut back on the sugar the next as some other reviewers suggested. I also added cilantro as it is one of my favorite herbs and it tasted really good in it as well.
You can use splenda instead of sugar and you can tell it's not real sugar. Been making these for years. I add dill too.
I haven't tried this particular recipe yet. But my mom use to make something similar all the time when I was a kid and I think it was called, "Sunomono Salad". She would also some times add daiko (white icicle radishes) and ninjin (carrots). "Thank you Irene for submitting the recipe, it brings back good memories!"
This was good. Im not too much of a vinegar fan and I think this was a little too vinegary for me. I only marinated a few hours and it was the perfect crunch without being too mushy. I wouldnt marinate the full 24 hours for sure. I probably wont be making this again, but I did enjoy trying it! Thanks!
Wow! What great taste these have. Excellent combination of sweet and sour.
Delicious! I only used 3/4 cup of sugar and left out the onions (personal preference), and it still tasted really delicious!
excellent
Just the right blend. One of my favorites. And EASY to do.
Yum! Easy and good summer side dish.
Followed direction but had a yellow squash needing used up, so threw that in. It was very very good and will make again. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! Tasted even better the second day. My picky 5 year old informed me that she didn't like cucumbers, and then proceeded to eat all that she had been given without complaint. So even she liked it.
Delicious! The sweetness with the cucumbers was a fun change of pace. I didn't use the bell peppers or celery seed. I used a sprinkling of dried dill instead for super fresh taste.
This was ok, if you like cucumbers this way. Maybe should cut down on the celery seed, it was too strong.
this is an excellent recipe! everytime I make these I have to share the recipe. this is an wonderful way to use up cucumbers. I think the celery seed really gives it the extra zip.
