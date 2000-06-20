Irish Cream Liqueur I

A smooth drink I sip with my dad on hot summer evenings.

Recipe by Debbie

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour all ingredients into a blender and blend on high until mixed. Pour into a sealable container and store in the refrigerator. Serve in shot glasses.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 8.3mg; sodium 35.4mg. Full Nutrition
