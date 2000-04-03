Ultimate Spicy Spud Soup

This is a follow up comment. I have made this soup multiple times as it is very tasty and one of my husbands favs! I recommend using chicken broth in place of the water; I use half low sodium and half regular so it doesn't get too salty. To keep the fat content down I use spicy turkey italian sausage, an you would never know the difference, and 2% evaporated milk. I cut down the cayenne to 2 teaspoons and it is plenty spicy without being overpowered; and we like spicy. For those of you who said the soup does not get thick, I cook down the potatoes to where it is a potato base with just a few bits of whole potato. This creates a nice thick soup. Frozen corn is a great addition and a bit of crumbled bacon on top is great too. Serve with a fresh salad and crusty bread! Serve for dinner and freeze the rest in a ziplock freezer bag for those nights when you don't want to cook! With the substitution of the broth for the water, this soup is a definite 5 star recipe!