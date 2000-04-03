Ultimate Spicy Spud Soup

My hubby's uncle created this wonderful soup...everyone slurps it up. It is excellent served with a crunchy French bread! Word of warning: we like our food hot, you may not need as much cayenne pepper as called for in recipe.
This deserves a 5+. It is exactly like the Olive Garden soup that makes their soup, salad, and breadsticks my husband's favorite meal eating out. When I was looking for the perfect soup for the rainy week of weather we were getting I found this. It probably saved his co-workers alot of grouchiness. I used Johnsonville brats as they are his favorite. I also left half the skins on the potatoes to give it some depth and contrast. The garlic and onions were crushed and minced instead of processed to keep the cellular walls intact to preserve the flavor(over processing can break the cell membrane and chenge the flavors). Served with a crusty bread and garden salad its easier than waiting in line for 30mins at Olive Garden and just as fulfilling.
This was awful! I drained the grease/fat off the sausage---and it was still too greasy! Maybe it is just us, but we don't want to feel the burn--heartburn, that it for this pathetic soup. I will never make this again.
This deserves a 5+. It is exactly like the Olive Garden soup that makes their soup, salad, and breadsticks my husband's favorite meal eating out. When I was looking for the perfect soup for the rainy week of weather we were getting I found this. It probably saved his co-workers alot of grouchiness. I used Johnsonville brats as they are his favorite. I also left half the skins on the potatoes to give it some depth and contrast. The garlic and onions were crushed and minced instead of processed to keep the cellular walls intact to preserve the flavor(over processing can break the cell membrane and chenge the flavors). Served with a crusty bread and garden salad its easier than waiting in line for 30mins at Olive Garden and just as fulfilling.
definately have to cut down on the cayenne next time I make this 2tsp was more than enough for us. I took the suggestion from another review to use chicken stock instead of water and cut the butter to 2TBS and used reduced fat milk. It was a big hit with my spicy loving guys!
This is awesome with homemade bread! I didn't use any cayene because I used spicy italian sausage. I also didn't bother blending my garlic and onion I just added it crushed and chopped respectively. The second time I made this I used only 2 Tbs of butter and reduced fat evaporated milk, no one noticed.
I love this recipe! This second review is just to point out that it freezes great! We ate the frozen batch last night, and nobody knew it was frozen. As I said before definite keeper. I used turkey kielbassa this time, peeled and run through the food processor, and a little more pepper because kielbassa isn't spicy, also added an extra chicken bouillon cube to the water. I always use white onion, because I think the red gives it a weird colour. To make it true potato soup, you have to run it through the blender or take a hand or stick blender to it. Otherwise it's just potatoes in stock.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2001
I'm a lover of any kind of spicy foods, and also soups. This combined both for me and I thought it was great. Reminded me a lot of a soup that Olive Garden serves. I didn't add as much sausage to the recipe to cut down on fat, but followed the recipe otherwise. I'm considering adding a touch of chicken soup base next time for a little extra flavor. I recommend trying this for a different soup.
This was easy and filling. I omitted the onions and used less cayenne pepper. I also cut the recipe in half and we still have tons leftover. I think next time I will use less water to make it more creamy. Overall very good and satisfying!
We LOVED this recipe as it is so close to our favorite Olive Garden soup...Zuppa Toscana. To acheive the right amout of liquid for our taste, I used 8 cups of chicken broth with the suggested ingredients. Since I used hot italian sausage, I did not use the cayenne, but had crushed red pepper flakes at the table if anyone wanted added heat. I also chopped up a small buch of kale to make it even closer to the restaurant recipe. I'm so glad i foudn this one as it is definitely a keeper for us!
This was awful! I drained the grease/fat off the sausage---and it was still too greasy! Maybe it is just us, but we don't want to feel the burn--heartburn, that it for this pathetic soup. I will never make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2005
Yummy! I substituted ham for sausage and added some chopped carrot, also mashed about a 1/4 of the potatoes and added them back to the soup with a little Wondra flour to thicken it just a tad. Didn't skimp a bit on the cayenne pepper, in fact may have added a bit more than the recipe indicated and it was perfect! Definitly recommend for these chilly autumn days! Thank you Pam!
I made this for Christmas Eve. I did make a few changes after reading the other reviews. I omited the salt (italian sausage is very salty), I used a carton of chicken broth instead of water and only 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. I also didnt see any reason to use the butter. We all thought it was very good. I will make again.
The only thing I did not add is the cayenne because I didn't have any! I used more sausage than called for (1/2 mild and 1/2 hot Italian). I used a stick blender to do a brief puree. Delicious! My dad loved it too. Thank you!
I thought this soup was great but the rest of my family thought it had too much of a kick. I reduced the cayenne pepper to 2 tsps, added a celery stalk and 2 carrots (chopped) and when I added the butter and evaporated milk, I added 6oz Velveta cheese. Next time I make it, I'll reduce the cayenne even more (1 tsp)so that my family will enjoy this more.
This was pretty good. I used spicy sausage which turned out well but a little too chewy inside the soup. I think someone else's suggestion of using ham, hamburger or even something like shredded turkey or ground boca might be better.
This soup was wonderful. I did make a couple of changes, though. Since the broth was too thin for our tastes, I added some mashed potato flakes right to the broth just a few minutes before serving. It quickly thickened up. I also added a bit more pepper. This will be my new potato soup recipe from now on!
This recipe was very good. I made it the second time for a potluck. It had rave reviews! Although I made a few changes from the original recipe. I crush and mince the garlic and onion, cut the cayenne to 3/4 tsp., thicken with a little flour and left out the butter. We enjoyed it better this time with just the right amount of spice and great flavor! I serve it with shredded cheese and sourcream, for those who don't like it spicy, and with crusty bread or dinner rolls.
I thought this soup really lacked flavor, especially the 1st day. The 2nd day was better, but I still had to add more salt & pepper. I mean the soup had heat but lacked flavor. I think next time I will use no butter & more sausage. Good soup to add things to though, good basic recipe.
I really liked this! It's very simmilar to Olive Garden's soup. Omitted the cayenne, because using hot Italian sausage added plenty of heat. Left the skin on about half of the potatoes, used broth instead of water, added a little chopped carrot, celery, and spinach. Pushed a potato masher through it a couple times to thicken it up. The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because my husband didn't like it, so I probably won't make it again.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. I only made a small change, and used Kielbasa instead of sausage. Then added some Itallian seasoning. I think it could use something else in it, but otherwise was really good.
This soup was delicious!! But, I felt that the amount of cayenne pepper was about twice the amount needed for this soup. I thought a Tablespoon was alot to add when making the soup but I always like to make a new recipe according to the directions given. My dad said it was a good thing for it to be hot, it kept him from over eating. I also, kept half of the potoatoe skins on.
This is a follow up comment. I have made this soup multiple times as it is very tasty and one of my husbands favs! I recommend using chicken broth in place of the water; I use half low sodium and half regular so it doesn't get too salty. To keep the fat content down I use spicy turkey italian sausage, an you would never know the difference, and 2% evaporated milk. I cut down the cayenne to 2 teaspoons and it is plenty spicy without being overpowered; and we like spicy. For those of you who said the soup does not get thick, I cook down the potatoes to where it is a potato base with just a few bits of whole potato. This creates a nice thick soup. Frozen corn is a great addition and a bit of crumbled bacon on top is great too. Serve with a fresh salad and crusty bread! Serve for dinner and freeze the rest in a ziplock freezer bag for those nights when you don't want to cook! With the substitution of the broth for the water, this soup is a definite 5 star recipe!
I thought this soup was very good, it just didn't 'wow' me. I re-sized it for 6 servings, then followed the recipe exactly. I agree with some others that the soup turned out too watery. And, despite the spiciness (which my family liked) it seemed to be lacking...something; I'm not sure what. Maybe next time I'll add some crumbled bacon. Overall a good soup, which I will probably make again.
I just finished making this recipe and all I can say is wow! I made it "as is" except for cutting back on the cayenne a bit. It was a new twist on potato soup and the whole family raved. Thanks for a new staple in my house. Update: I found that putting some of the cooked potatoes in the blender and adding them to the soup made for a thicker base!
I found this soup to be very favorful with a good bite. Followed all the directions except I added a little more garlic. (we love garlic) The only thing I would do different next time is maybe cut back on the cayenne pepper a tad. Did I mention real fast and easy to make. But all in all it sure was yummy and great on a cold and busy night.
We loved this! I only used 1 tsp of cayenne but I will use a little more next time. I used all chicken broth - no water. Used a couple tablespoons butter and the end. Wonderful flavor. I added one box of chopped spinach to this. Yummy!
My husband loved this and raved about it to friends weeks later. A little spicier than I like but as I said he loved it. Actually, my 2 year old ate a lot of the potatoes from the soup so I will add more potatoes just for him next time!
Not bad, a little too spicy and rich for me even with no cayenne. Next time I'll use a milder sausage or something a little less greasy. We added some mashed potatoes (courtesy of Bob Evans) to thicken it up and balance out the spice a little. we were a little short on "real" potatoes and only had red ones. Mashed definitely improved the flavor. We also added a bit of chicken stock just to finish some off that we had in the fridge. We'd make another batch if in the right mood. We had plenty left of this batch to freeze half of it for later.
Made this as directed except combined with Direction #3 from Absolutely Ultimate potato Soup by Karena. I wasn't sure the original recipe was going to be a thick soup, so that is why I combined recipes. Turned out absolutely perfect!Used the frozen white onions instead of a red (didnt have ), and used jenny-o sweet italian turkey sausage. My husband added it to his "favorite recipes" list hanging on the fridge!!!!
This is an excellent winter soup! It reminds me of the sausage soup that Olive Garden serves. I minced my garlic and onion and cooked them for a minute or two in olive oil. I then added the sausage and proceeded with the recipe as stated. My family went back for seconds.
Loved this soup. Perfect meal for a chilly spring day. I did not have any Italian Sausage, so used regular sausage meat and added some Italian spices to the soup. Both my husband and I love it and will serve it often.
I have changed this a bit and the way I changed it gives it 5 stars, but as written I think it is a 4...just my humble opinion ;) I use 1/2 and 1/2 instead of the evaporated milk, I cut the the butter all together and I throw in a handful of crumbled bacon. I also use chicken stock instead of water to cover the potatoes when in the pot. Made this way it is delicious!!!
I thought this soup was great but the rest of my family thought it had too much of a kick. I reduced the cayenne pepper to 2 tsps, added a celery stalk and 2 carrots (chopped) and when I added the butter and evaporated milk, I added 6oz Velveta cheese. Next time I make it, I'll reduce the cayenne even more (1 tsp)so that my family will enjoy this more.
This is an easy recipe, and I added only 3/4 t of cayenne, additional water, but thought it rather spicy but not tastey. Followed the suggestion to use chicken soup base & it changed the flavoring to a more palatable recipe.
The only changes i made was not using a food processor because mine broke and used whole milk instead of evaporated milk, then I used a hand mixer at the end to chop up some the the potatoes and thicken up the liquid. will make again, maybe adding some leftover mashed potatoes or instant potatoes
I didn't care for this at all. Way too watery. Even if I had thickened it I don't think I would like it any better. I knew it was supposed to be spicy, but even after cutting down the cayenne considerably, with the pepper it was just too overpowering. Aside from the spice it was rather bland. Maybe using veggie or chick stock instead of water would improve it. I even added celery and carrots and it still seemed kinda bla. Just wasn't the right soup for me.
Made this and it came out OK, but broth was a bit to watery. Ended up adding a can of cream of mushroom to help boost the flavor. If I did it again would substitute 2 cups of beef stock for some of the water.
This soup was really good. Had to make 2 batches though, accidnetally added Sweetened Condensed Milk instead of Evaporated. (Don't try this at home kids!) Other than that, the second batch was definately worth the effort!
We really enjoyed this soup! I did add chopped kale at the end, more for nutritional value and color than for trying to mimick a chain restaurant soup. We're not big on red onions so I substituted for white, added lots more black pepper and skipped the butter. We served this hot with crusty bread and it was super yummy for the winter chills!
Had our first snow this w'end in N. VA--perfect time for soup. Lightened this by using turkey sausage, no butter or seasoned salt and 2% evaporated milk. Used 7 potatoes and a can of veggie broth plus a can of red. sodium chicken broth and a whole yellow onion. Thicken with instant potato flakes (as others suggested), then a couple of shakes of cayenne kept it in the comfort zone for our kids. Sprinkle with shredded cheddar and dinner is served (in fact enough for 2 dinners in our 4 person home). Great basic recipe to enhance to your personal taste.
My family loved this. My only advice is less Cayenne. I added 2tsps and it was still a bit much. We like heat and spice in our foods, but I'd definitely go down to 1 or 1 and a half teaspoons. Otherwise a great recipe! I also added carrots and celery, which was a lovely addition. I highly recommend this to anyone interested in a new, delicious meal.
We love this soup! I replaced most of the water with chicken stock for more flavor and adjusted the cayenne down a little since the sausage I used was very spicy. This is going in my favorite recipes bin!
absolutely delicious! I used half water half chicken broth when boling the potatoes. Other than using a white onion instead of red, I changed nothing else and it was perfect! my bf brought containers to the office ladies at work!
This soup is awesome. My husband loves it and I make it as recipe is written. I get spicy Italian sausage and add a tad bit more of cayenne because we are spicy. It is even better with garlic French bread for dipping.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.