Ultimate Spicy Spud Soup

My hubby's uncle created this wonderful soup...everyone slurps it up. It is excellent served with a crunchy French bread! Word of warning: we like our food hot, you may not need as much cayenne pepper as called for in recipe.

Recipe by Pam V

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, puree garlic and onion. Heat garlic and onion puree with Italian sausage in a skillet over medium heat. Cook until sausage is no longer pink.

  • Transfer the sausage mixture to a large soup pot. Add potatoes and water to cover. Stir in the seasoned salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook until potatoes are tender. when potatoes are done, stir in the butter, evaporated milk and parsley. Cook long enough for the butter to melt. Serve hot with bread or crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 356.3mg. Full Nutrition
