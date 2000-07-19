Adrienne's Tom Ka Gai

4.4
232 Ratings
  • 5 152
  • 4 48
  • 3 15
  • 2 12
  • 1 5

Fragrant, spicy, and absolutely delicious Thai chicken soup. I've eaten a bit of Thai, and I think this comes very close. Add noodles if you like with the cilantro.

Recipe by Adrienne Barnett

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat peanut oil. Stir in garlic, ginger, lemon grass, red pepper, coriander and cumin and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Stir in chicken and onion and cook, stirring, until chicken is white and onion is translucent, 5 minutes. Stir in bok choy and cook until it begins to wilt, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in water, coconut milk, fish sauce and cilantro. Simmer until chicken is thoroughly cooked and flavors are well blended, 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 1157.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022