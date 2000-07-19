Adrienne's Tom Ka Gai

I have to write a review based on the first reviewer who writes about making real tom ka gai. I have to say this was the first tom ka gai recipe I made a long time ago. Out of curiosity I researched it online and found this recipe wasn't very authentic, but I REALLY love it. Here are the changes I have made to make it a little more authentic, but you still keep the essence of a GREAT receipe I use less water and more coconut milk, usually 4 cans. I add kefir lime leaves. I don't use galanga, I use ginger, but this is a personal preference. I don't care for galaga, but I love ginger. I also use baby bok choy instead of regular, another personal preference. Also, be liberal with the spices, and the fish sauce! I usually will do rounded measurements of them spices. I keep the rest of the ingrediants the same, also I usually double the recipe, and the amounts I've given are based on that. I have had this soup at the best Thai restaurant in the city I live in, and I think that the alterations I have made to this recipe make min better. P.S. This is my FAVORITE soup!!!