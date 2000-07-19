Adrienne's Tom Ka Gai
Fragrant, spicy, and absolutely delicious Thai chicken soup. I've eaten a bit of Thai, and I think this comes very close. Add noodles if you like with the cilantro.
Why eat anything else? Find an Asian market and get galangal, lemongrass, and kaffir lime leaves. I more or less doubled everything except the fish sauce. I used 1 reg and one lite coconut milk. Skipped the oil, added some chili paste for extra spice. Omitted the bok choy and used green onions. I used half water and half chicken broth. Don't forget to serve with rice. Tastes as good as the recipe from my Thai cookbook. UPDATE: I have since made this with bok choy and did not like it as much, and I love bok choy. Also, if your soup tastes "flat" you need to add a squeeze of lime juice to brighten all the flavors. The lemongrass should be bruised, give it a bash with the flat side of a knife or smack with your rolling pin, and NOT chopped or consumed.Read More
This recipe was okay. I love Thai food, and this soup could be really good with a few changes in the recipe. First of all, 2 tsp. of crushed red pepper would ruin the dish. I used 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper, and the soup was still very spicy. Second, 1/4 cup fish sauce is too much. I used 3 Tbsp. and still found it overwhelming. Third, 10 ounces of coconut milk is not enough. I would recommend reducing the amount of water and using one-and-a-half or two 15-ounce cans of light coconut milk. I did not find the bok choy a necessary ingredient, and instead, I would add rice noodles. With these changes, I will probably make this recipe again.Read More
Outstanding! Exotic & unique flavor! I omitted the fish sauce (unable to find any), and had to use dried lemongrass from a spice jar because I couldn't find fresh (I live in a semi-rural area). Per previous comments, I substituted chicken broth for the water and reduced the red pepper by half. It was still quite tangy, so next time I'll probably reduce the red pepper further. I added a little extra bok choy and cilantro. Thanks for the recipe!!
This recipe is SOO good. It's usually all gone by the end of the day. I took a couple suggestions and it turned out wonderful. I've made this recipe about 5 times. First off DON'T add more that 1 cup of chicken broth, thats wayyyy too much and far more salt than necessary. I used 3 cups of water and 1 cup of reduced fat chicken broth. The flavor was just awesome. Also ADD MUSHROOMS! They blend with the flavor so well and really add something special to the recipe. I used a combination of white and brown. We also used 3 small chicken breasts, more to chomp on :D If you don't have peanut oil just add 1 tsp peanut butter to the oil you have. With these modifications I find it to be perfect, best soup I have ever tasted. Don't skimp on the ginger its fantastic! Great recipe I highly HIGHLY recommend.
OUTSTANDING recipe. I had troube with the lemon grass too. Had to pick it out of the soup like bones from fish. The flavor in this is excellent. As compared to our favorite Tai restaraunt, I would say this is dead on! Maybe even better (and this simply isn't possible). Just don't know what the heck to do about this lemongrass issue. Next time, I will cut them in long strips and pull them out to serve like bay leaves.
This is scrumptious! I used 4 fresh thai red peppers instead of crushed red pepper, and I added thai basil, dried shiitake mushrooms, and bean sprouts puchased from a local Oriental market. I also used frozen shredded lemongrass which helped reduce the prep time. After reading other reviews, I substituted half of the water with chicken broth and reduced the fish sauce a bit. Wow, it was delicious. I highly recommend this great recipe and look forward to trying it again! :)
This soup turned out awesome! I used jarred lemon grass, and kept them in large pieces so that I could fish them out later. I also used mushrooms instead of chicken, and 2 green onion stalks instead of regular onion. Instead of 4 cups of water I used 2 cups chicken broth and an extra 14 oz can of coconut milk. I left out the cilantro as well. As others said, this recipe is very forgiving and will taste great with the addition of any vegetables.
Yippee!! My guy mentioned that he loves "lemon grass soup" so I found this recipe. I can't wait for him to get home from work and try this! I had to use dried lemon grass (wimpy grocery store) but it tastes great! I doubled the garlic (I always do), added shrimp along with the chicken, and chicken broth (instead of water). I kept it low carb without rice or noodles. OMG this is the bomb! It screams with flavor! Thanks for posting this EXCELLENT recipe!
I have made this soup many times and it is a big hit with my picky husband. I gave 4 starts only because I do change a few things. I couldnt find lemon grass the 1st time so I used just a little lemon juice and insted of chicken breast I use ground turkey sausage and a shalot insted of onion because it is not as stong. I do use a whole good, full head of bok choy and like the picture I cook a pot of jasimine rice as a filler.
I tweaked the recipe a bit to make it more authentic... Get galangal instead of ginger root, very different taste. And instead of "Chopped" lemon grass, I cut it in 2-inch sections and use the back of the knife to chop it, so that it is intact on the outside but broken on the inside, this way it's also easier to fish out later. Instead of Bok Choy I added mushrooms and some fresh jumbo shrimps. The result is better than the ones I've had in a Thai restaurant. Thanks for posting this recipe!!
Followed this recipe for the most part-- doubled it. I didn't buy Bok Choy because I had a head of green cabbage, so I shredded about 1/2- 3/4 cup and added it. Also added approx 2 cups of uncooked prawns. I added gralic chili paste to my soup, as well as a big spoonful of Tom ka Gai soup base. As a side, I cooked a pot of jasmine BROWN rice, adding 1T. Costco chicken base in the jar. Ground up roasted peanuts to serve on top of the cooked rice. My sweetie put a big scoop of peanut-topped rice in his bowl then ladled the soup on top. I added a squeeze of a meyer's lemon to my bowl and an additional scant of the garlic-chili paste. Both tasted excellent. My honey's was nuttier! As for the cabbage, it tasted fine in our soup, but I would def use the Bok Choy from now on for a more authentic flavor and texture. I felt like the shredded cabbage just wasn't right for this soup, and I don't think chopped cabbage is either. =)
We love Thai, and this is one of the better Tom Ka's I have tasted. Easy to make... Thanks for the recipe!
I didn't have bok choy or fish sauce, but I used spinach and it was great. I ended up also adding a lot of lime and some lime zest to it at the end to get it to the flavor I remember from my hometown's thai restaurant. I followed the suggestion of other reviewers to use chicken broth. It was nummy!! We served it with rice noodles to try something a little different.
I modified this into a curry. I used about half a kg of chicken (bones and all). I doubled the spices, garlic, ginger and onion. Followed the procedure, but I added only about a cup of coconut milk and about the same of water, as I felt the quantities given would be too much for a curry. I was out of fish sauce so used soya sauce instead. And i forgot to buy lemon grass, so used the chopped stalk of lemon grass instead. The end product was really good. I served it with Thai Style Fragrant Rice which complimented it great. Will def be making it again... Interestingly, the ingredients used except for the lemon grass and bok choy are similar to the ones used in south Indian (Kerala) cooking. But the order of cooking is very different which I think makes all the difference...
I changed this recipe a bit but it was really good and is a great idea for a meal! :)
Kaloons in Saugus MA has an excellent soup. They use shrimp instead of chicken with lots of fresh mushrooms. Awesome !
I liked it. but my husband and kids didn't. soo.... i can't give it 5 stars!
I'm giving this a 4 right now, although it has potential to be a 5. I made some changes as follows: used 5 thick slices of galangal and no ginger, plus I had to use that lemongrass paste as I couldn't find any fresh lemongrass. I wasn't able to add any kaffir lime leaves either, so I squeezed in the juice of one lime that was lurking in the bottom of my vegetable drawer. I used 1.5 tsp red pepper, corn cut off one lone corn cob (also lurking in vegetable drawer!), and two chicken breasts....everything else I did as stated in the recipe. Chicken broth would have been nice...lime leaves are a must have. I'll try it again.
I combined this recipe with a few others I found online. Most notably, I added the Bok Choy last, otherwise it seemed overcooked. Great base recipe. I love this soup!
Really fast, easy, and delicious!
The only word to describe this is HEAVENLY. The end.
Delicious! Pretty much made this exactly as is, but took some other reviewers advice and used 1 cup of chicken stock (homemade) with 3 cups water, and made sure to chop lemongrass big enough to be easily removed before serving. Also used slightly less fish sauce, to cut down on saltiness. Served with calrose rice, which added a nice creaminess. Can't wait to make this again!
I have to write a review based on the first reviewer who writes about making real tom ka gai. I have to say this was the first tom ka gai recipe I made a long time ago. Out of curiosity I researched it online and found this recipe wasn't very authentic, but I REALLY love it. Here are the changes I have made to make it a little more authentic, but you still keep the essence of a GREAT receipe I use less water and more coconut milk, usually 4 cans. I add kefir lime leaves. I don't use galanga, I use ginger, but this is a personal preference. I don't care for galaga, but I love ginger. I also use baby bok choy instead of regular, another personal preference. Also, be liberal with the spices, and the fish sauce! I usually will do rounded measurements of them spices. I keep the rest of the ingrediants the same, also I usually double the recipe, and the amounts I've given are based on that. I have had this soup at the best Thai restaurant in the city I live in, and I think that the alterations I have made to this recipe make min better. P.S. This is my FAVORITE soup!!!
This soup has been added to our rotation. I can't believe we can make something this tasty in our own kitchen! Our changes: 1. add mushrooms (sliced crimini). 2. Cut the red pepper in half (at least), especially if you think you'll have leftovers... because it increases in heat by the next day. wooo!
This was a pretty close representation of what I've had out at Tai restaurants. The one detractor was that I really didn’t know what to do with the fresh lemon grass when I got it. I chopped it as fine as I could but it was still very coarse in the soup. Kind of ruined it for me. After the fact I found out you can buy lemon grass in a jar, that's probably the way to go if you don’t what you’re doing with the fresh stuff.
Nice rich taste. It was a bit 'flat' and I added juice from half a lemon. I cooked it always with mushrooms and this Bok Choi variation was a nice change. If you cook with mushrooms - omit Bok Choi.
My boyfriend and I loved this soup! The only problem I had was I addded extra coconut milk (per suggestions) but not enough chicken broth. It became rather thick, so it was less a soup. It was so delicious though!
HOLD BACK ON THE RED PEPPER! This was an okay recipe but way too much pepper. It really ruined my soup. I would also recommend adding part chicken broth instead of one of the cups of water and a pinch of lime.
Love it! Delicious!!! Doubled the recipe and still all was well. Good idea about keeping lemon grass in large pieces. Was a bit warm...husband thought perfect, one child too hot. May have to adjust red pepper slightly.
Fantastic! This soup is both mine and my boyfriends favorite soup EVER. I substituted the bok choy for one red bell pepper, and 2 cups mushrooms. Also I left out the fish sauce, and used regular oil both due to allergies... Still turned out perfect! Just like at a Thai restaurant. Season with lemon juice to taste!
This soup was very good. I made it exactly as it said
This may not be perfectly authentic, but I was fairly pleased with the result. The instructions to cook chicken breast for a half hour after it's basically fully cooked in the pan, though, can only result in a tough piece of chicken. So I think I would change the order..first cook the spices, then the veg, then add the liquid and *then* toss in the chicken. I made some substitutions here because I didn't have everything the recipe called for. So I'm rating this more for the method than the specific flavor of the exact combo of ingredients. I took off one star for the tough chicken. We served ours with Quinoa, which was interesting but maybe not the most successful. I also did not have lemongrass, which I think would have been lovely. But this method is a great use of bok choy, it goes very well with the coconut milk and fish sauce and ginger.
It's a great soup which can be made in a jiffy. I am a chef in a hotel and I served it to the guests, it was an instant success
GORGEOUS! My girlfriend and I are big Thai fans and adore a good bowl of Tom Ka Gai. I made this for her as a surprise one day (I'm a novice in the kitchen) and it turned out to be the best we've had. I added shrimp as well. It was surprisingly easy to make, yet my girlfriend now thinks I'm talented in the kitchen. Teally, the hardest part was shopping for the ingredients since fresh lemon grass and fish sauce aren't readily available at your average market. If you're not a spicy fan, make sure and add the red pepper to taste.
YUM! This soup is delicious. Actually, I didn't follow the recipe. I used most of the ingredients listed and also read the reviews to make adjustments to this soup. I did not use ginger. Only galanga root will do for a tom ka soup according to my thai friend. Also I left out the chicken and used tofu. I substituted vegetable broth for water and used no red pepper flakes. I just wanted to share my process and ingredients so that others may benefit. I cooked coconut milk, vegetable broth, whole lemongrass(dont chop it up-you have to remove it later), galanga root, kaffir lime leaves, cumin, coriander, fresh thai chilis, sauteed garlic, soy sauce, sriracha, a dash of sugar, fish sauce, yellow curry paste. This mixture cooked for about 1-1/2 hours. I removed the lemongrass, peppers, galanga and lime leaves before adding veggies. In a separate pan I sauteed tofu, broccoli, and zuchini squash lightly. When the broth was ready, I added the veggies and let them cook very briefly. I also added shredded carrots. The bok choy was added at the end to cook for only 2 minutes in the soup. At the very end I added lime juice, cilantro and green onions. Its so good my man and I cant stop eating it.
Thank you so much for this recipe! I'm going to save so much money now that I know how to make this soup at home. I followed other commenters advice and used broth instead of water. Try it with shrimp or tofu for variety. Yummy!
Excellent! I substituted a thinly sliced Jalapeno pepper for part of the red pepper, added another chicken breast, and a squeeze of lime. Will definitely be making this again soon.
I made this last night with no substitutions (other than ginger powder instead of fresh). I added a little more chicken, but that's it. I wasn't wowed, but my husband loved it! Next time I would reduce the water and add more coconut milk so it is creamier. I would also add some lime juice at the end.
This soup is absolutely amazing. If you like Thai food, you will love this easy and great tasting recipe.
This was really good! The only ingredient I did not have was the fish sauce. I also made this with pork instead of chicken. I will definitely be making this again!
Success! I followed the general consensus and subsituted two cups of chicken broth and an extra can of coconut milk in for the water. I used spinach instead of bok choy and added mushrooms, peppers and bamboo shoots. I also added some lime leaves, which need to be fished out at the end the same as bay leaves. Overall it was very good. The recipe is very forgiving and leaves the door open for personal tweaking. I only had a tspn of red pepper, but will definitely try more next time. It wasn't spicey enough for my liking. A note on the lemon grass - I only had one shoot which resulted in four 1-1 1/2 inch pieces and that was more than enough for flavour once they were scored. Will definitely try again.
To make it more authentic I omit the ginger onion, cumin and the bok choy. I added galanga (similar looking to ginger, sold as dry and fresh mushroom and a tablespoon of thai roasted chili paste. {prik pow}and squuze fresh lime juice before serving. I guaranteed that it will be great.
This soup was wonderful and every bit as good as the kind I get at the Thai restaurants. I might add more chicken and sub in chicken broth for the water. Yummy!
Super soup! Tastes just like the Tom Ka Gai at our favorite Thai restaurant. May cut the crushed red pepper to 1-1/2 teaspoons next time. I had steamed rice available for those who wanted to spoon some into their soup, this worked out great. Thanks Adrienne, I could have never created such a great dish.
My husband four children and I are BIG fans of Thai food in general, but after relocating to a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains have been missing that good Thai food we had been used to. I gave this recipe a try last night for an "Asian potluck" It was a MAJOR hit, and the whole family called it a "keeper" Next time I think I will half the cumin since we are not big on it, and increase the lemon grass a bit. hint: I wasnt able to find fresh lemon grass in the supermarket, but found it in a tube in the refridgerator section of my supermarket, actually where the produce is.
Wow, I've never had any kind of Tom Ka Gai but I loved it! I skimmed reviews and subbed the water with 2 cans of chicken broth and 1 can of lite coconut milk but didn't catch the part about the lemon grass and was stuck picking little hard pieces out of my soup! Wish the recipe would've eluded to that... Might reduce the red pepper if making this for others, I doubt any of my friends or family would be able to tolerate the heat... Fish sauce simmers to a much more tolerable smell/taste so wouldn't change the amount as others have mentioned. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Excellent... I accidently doubled the coconut milk put in but it still was very spicy (and good!) so people may want to half the spices (as is said repeatedly in past reviews). Also I used salmon instead of chicken and fish sauce and used chopped spinach instead of boy choy. Next time will probably add mushrooms. Overall its the best soup I've ever made and great if you like spicy food!
My wife and kids found this recipe to be too hot. I travel to Asia frequently and found this to be very authentic. I added mushrooms and halved the amount of pepper and my family thought it was delicious.
Amazing! My friends told me that is was better than the Tom Ka Gai that we get at our favorite Asian restaurant. I added dried oyster mushrooms and egg noodles. I also could not find lemon grass and had to use dried lemon zest, but it didn't matter. It turned out wonderful. Dianne
Yum! I went to high school in Thailand, and while this isn't EXACTLY like authentic Tom Ka, it's about the closest that I've found! I added extra lemon and will add torn lemon leaves to the soup next time, while cooking (discard lemon leaves before eating)
Absolutely delicious. I read through all the reviews and used their suggestions. only 1/4 tsp red pepper, 3 Tb fish sauce, added 1/2 lb shrimp, used 2(14 oz) cans coconut milk and 3/4 c. chicken broth (instead of 1 can coconut milk and 4 cups water), cut lemon grass in long strips and removed prior to eating, added rice noodles. My husband can't handle spicy dishes and he said this was perfect. I describe it as "warm". If you like it spicy like me, add more than 1/4 tsp red pepper. Definitely recommend it! My husband who, in general, doesn't like Thai food, said we should have this again. Oh! one more thing...fresh lemon grass is available in almost any asian market.
Didn't care much for this, the flavours were a little odd. Usually I love Thai food, but this was a disappointment.
This recipe is excellent. My boyfriend and I had this soup on our first date at a Thai restaurant. Then I found this recipe - we made it together at home and liked it even better. You may want to cut the red pepper flakes to half the amount if you don't like it too hot. Sometimes we add large cooked shrimp which is awesome. Everyone wanted the recipe at our last dinner party!
This is obviously just my opinion. I am NOT comparing this to a Tom Ka Gai soup (or whatever the real/ original name is) since I HAVE NO IDEA what the real soup tastes like - I am just an average american cook. With that said - the fish sauce was so nasty that I, nor my family, could eat this. The taste of the fish sauce was just not right. Plus the red pepper called for was waaaaay to much. Again - maybe this tastes like the real thing...I don't know....I just know I did not like it.
November 2006. I followed the recipe (which I don't usually do) and thought this was absolutely awesome. I'll consider some of the suggestions the next time, but probably won't deviate too much. It's been cold in Seattle but this really warmed things up!
Excellent. One of the best soups I've ever made. It is great just as it is... but since I can't leave well enough alone, I have substituted 1 1/2 lbs. of Jumbo Scallops for the chicken and added 1/2 lb. of crimini mushrooms and it is spectacular.
this recipe is so good, i'm looking it up for the third time. don't chop the lemongrass too small because you will want to remove it before serving. also, use fresh lemongrass, the dried has very little flavor. great recipe and as soothing as classic chicken noodle
This was all right. I was expecting something more similar to the soup our Thai restaurant serves, but this really didn't taste like it at all. If I make it again, I think I'll omit the onions. They really didn't do anything for the soup.
This Recipe is AWESOME!!!! I Loved the *spicyness*, and did add chicken broth in place of water. Works well if you are on a low-carb diet, and need variety. I also thought it tasted similar to the soups I have had in Thai restaurants! I definately will make this again!!
I can not count the number of times I've made this soup! It's absolutely fantastic.... broth instead of water is a must - I use 2 cans of coconut milk with 3/4 cup broth. Serve over steaming rice in deep bowls. Thanks Adrienne!
I've been following this recipe for the past few years and have always had success. I use shrimp instead of chicken, because it tastes more like the one we get at the local restaurant. Also, I can do without the bok choy, but it doesn't ruin the flavor too much. I agree with the other review that a squeeze of lime in the soup at the end really brings out the flavors.
I followed this recipe exactly as it is written, and the soup is wonderful! I have never used fish sauce before, and when I smelled it I was reluctant to add it to the soup, but it added a wonderful flavor and the finished soup isn't fishy at all. I plan to make this soup for company, it was very easy to make and just delicious! *** I have now also tried this soup with Lite Coconut Milk and the flavor and consistency just isn't the same. I recommend using whole coconut milk, and don't be worried about the added fat, the fat in coconut milk is good for you!
This recipe is great!!! I have a Thai restaurant near me that serves this dish, and this tastes exactly like it. It takes more like an hour and a half or so, but i am not a very fast chopper. Be warned: this dish is really spicy! I LOVE how spicy it is, but if you cant handle too much spice, reduce the crushed red pepper to about a tsp or so. I have made this sooooo many times, and its great!
Five stars as long as you use chicken stock instead of water. Also, I bought a rotisserie chicken from the gocery store and just pulled the meat from it. I used a whole can (14 oz)of lite coconut milk rather than the heavy milk.
I had to doctor this up quite a bit. I added 1 medium sized Lemon squeezed for some more tang and some ground red pepper to turn up the heat.
Absolutely delicious, I loved this recipe. I followed the recipe except for using chicken stock instead of water and regular coconut milk instead of lite. I also added noodles and cut the amount of fish sauce in half as I'm not a fan. Be careful not to cut the lemongrass into really small chunks as you'll only have to fish them out again! Anyway this dish was really nice and my I'm going to make this a regular dish! Definitely make more than you think you'll need as it goes really fast!!
So good! The taste is really authentic. I substituted galanga root (I had it on hand) for the ginger and soaked the sliced chicken in lime juice for a couple of minutes before I put it in. I also added cooked shrimp (just 10 or so little ones) and 1 tsp lime zest before the 30 minute simmer. Following other reviewers advice, I used 1.5 TB of red pepper, substituted one cup of chicken broth for one of the cups of water, reduced the fish sauce amount to 3 TB, and added the cilantro just before serving instead of during cooking. It was perfect. I also used "light" coconut milk to cut down on fat and it was fine- maybe not as thick/creamy as the real deal but still good. This was great the next day, too, and disappeared quickly.
I've only had Tom Yum soup at a Thai restaurant, never had Tom Ka Gai, but I might try it soon based on this recipe! I cooked the ingredients in a different order though--first I simmered the coconut milk & water with the ginger and lemongrass for about 10 minutes to steep the flavors, then strained that and added the chicken and other ingredients and simmered about 20-30 minutes from there. That way I avoided having the tough lemongrass bits in the soup. I had a 14-oz can of coconut milk which I mixed with 6-7 cups chicken broth, and increased the fish sauce to 1 tablespoon per cup of broth (for me, 6 tbsp). I also added the juice from 1/2 lemon, imitation crab meat (adding this makes it taste very different but still good), and mushrooms to the soup. About 3 minutes before serving, I threw in some rice noodles. My boyfriend and I both loved it and I've *never* cooked any Thai soup before!
Absolutely delicious, but I recommend adding the garlic with the bok choi instead of with the spices, as it can burn.
My boyfriend and I love spicy food, especially Thai food, and were both absolutely entertained and pleased by this recipe. I used "The Spice Hunter" dried lemon grass, and all of the fish sauce since we are fans of it. That part I will repeat. But next time I will make it with more chicken or shrimp, rice noodles, and mushrooms. Once you make this you will find many different ways to make it your own. 2 Thumbs up.
Soup was very good, but has quite a kick to it. Much too spicy for my 6 year old. My husband thought it was okay. If you're not to keen on spicy, I suggest you cut back on the red pepper flakes.
Really nice soup! I might use a bit less fish sauce next time, but this was a great soup, and a good thing too as my other dishes were not so good:(
Fantastic recipe! I used it for my first foray into Thai food, and it turned out better than expected. I followed other reviewers' suggestions (increase coconut milk, replace water with chicken stock, reduce fish sauce and chili pepper) and the result was a delicious, creamy, savory soup that was even better than the tom ka gai I've had in restaurants. I couldn't find fresh lemon grass, so had to use dry. I solved the inedibility problem by putting it in a tea ball and boiling that with the soup. Probably didn't flavor it as much as it would have loose, but I experimentally tasted a leaf when it was done, and previous reviewers were right - it's tough and yucky; not something you want in your soup.
Great recipe. I use chicken stock in place of the water, and i ease up a bit on the fish sauce. Plus I add shrimp. I love this recipe. It's the ultimate comfort soup... Thank you so much for the recipe.
Fabulous recipe! This has become a staple in my house. Thanks!
I was really keen to try and recreate the fabulous Tom Ka Gai we always order at a local Thai restaurant. I used this recipe, and I am SO disappointed. I made a 30 mile round-trip journey today specifically to get the ingredients (our Thai restaurant has a grocery attached, and I thought it would be good to get the same produce that they themselves use) - namely the fresh lemon grass, and also galanga, which is similar to ginger root, and which I have read is a more authentic Thai ingredient. Although it tastes alright - nothing at all like the restaurant's soup, unfortunately - it smells so disgusting that I can't bring myself to eat it. This was a pretty expensive waste of time >:(
This had so much flavor and was excellent. However, we used 2 tbsp of crushed red pepper flakes, and it was SOOO spicy! Too spicy to even eat, which was a bummer because it smelled so good! So.. I would be careful how much spice you add. We also added extra lemongrass which I think made it taste even better, and used red bell peppers and mushrooms instead of chicken. We also replaced half of the water with chicken broth and used lite coconut milk.
Our local Thai restaurant serves this soup, and I absolutely love it. I used this recipe as a base because my grocery did not have lemon grass, so I substituted 1/2 juiced lemon and sliced shallots. I also could not find fish sauce, but oyster sauce worked just as well. I also added 1/2 tsp curry and 1/4 tsp ground red pepper (we like it spicy!). This is undoubtedly a better soup than I have been paying $5.75 for! Thanks for the great recipe!
Awesome!!! I substituted dried ginger for fresh and olive oil for peanut oil (I just forgot to buy the right stuff) and it was still so good that I will never have to order this soup from a restaurant again.
Awesome soup! Taste just like the restaurants! The only thing I did differently was that I added mushrooms, and extra chili flakes.
Delicious!!! My dh who usually doesn't appreciate my love of thai food, raved about this soup. He had two bowls full, and made sure I kept this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly, adding all the fish sauce, and it was perfect.
Very tasty. The prep time was a little longer for me, but perhaps others are faster choppers than me.
I served this with Chicken Satay and Peanut Butter noodles. My husband said this is the best meal I have ever cooked. It was delicious! I also got to impress some of my friends with this recipe.
Excellent!! I love this!! i can never have enough of this! don't get put off by the smell of the fish sauce, once it's in the soup it tastes great
WOW! Spicy! I made this last night for my husband. He is from Cambodia and my family from Germany and we live in the USA! We both thought that it was a little bit too spicy maybe just add 1 tsp. of crushed red pepper next time instead of 2. But over all the flaver was outstanding! I have never had this dish before I made it last night and I will be making it again. Thank you for your recipe.
My dinner party guests raved about this soup, but I only gave it 4 stars because it seems to be missing a key spice. The Tom Ka Gai I've had at three different restaurants is almost tangy and absolutely fabulous, whereas this is just very good. I replaced the bok choy with a can of straw mushrooms and a can of baby corn. Also, I substituted 2 cups of chicken broth for 2 of the cups of water. Please note that lemon grass is not meant to be eaten--it's too fibrous. I left mine in long strands, bruised them thoroughly with the back of a butcher knife, cooked them in the soup and then fished them out before serving it. I made this soup a day ahead, but worried that the coconut milk might break down before we ate it. It didn't and the flavors melded nicely overnight. I will definately make this again but I hope to find out what the key missing ingredient is.
Delicious! I followed other reviewer's advice and used two cans of coconut milk (about 30 oz) and 1 cup chicken broth instead of water. For the vegetables I used sui choy/napa because I find it really soaks up the flavour well, mushrooms and canned bamboo shoots. I also cut the fish sauce (too salty) down to 3 1/2 tbs and the chili powder to 1 1/2 tsp. Really tasty over rice or vermicilli!
Wonderful! I added more veggies(whole head of boc choy,mushrooms, snow peas, carrots) a can of chicken broth to accomodate all the veggies, another 1/2 can of lite coconut milk, and a tiny bit of red thai curry. I am SO happy to be able to have this at home!
Almost perfect. It is probably fine with the gingerroot but should really have galanga instead to taste authentic - just remember to remove before eating. Wonderful aroma!
Yum... I have been looking for a soup recipe like this since I have become obsessed with Noodles Restaurants "Thai Curry Soup". I too made some modifications... used chicken broth instead of water for starters plus one can of lite coconut milk. For veggies added shredded carrots, exotic mushroom medley, bok choy, green peppers, and lots of cilantro. Sauteed chicken with veggies, peanut oil, spices, garlic, shredded ginger. Used regular lemon grass stalks... scored them and dropped in the cooking soup for flavor (to be removed later). Instead of red pepper added about a teaspoon of spicy green Thai curry paste and also 1 tsp fish sauce. Finally to bring the coconut flavor to life I added 2 tsps. of sugar. YUM! Next time I will add sugar snap peas. It was so good I didn't even need to add noodles like I had originally planned.
This is one of my favorites recipes. It is easy and quick to do. I love it. Thanks!!
I really liked this. I didn't have all of the right herbs, but still very flavorfull. Thanks
This was FABULOUS! Used the lemongrass in a tube (So much easier!) I tweaked it based on our tastes...left out the coriander, substituted fresh, chopped spinach to drop in at the end...substituted chicken broth for the water, added halved baby carrots and finally parsley in place of the stronger cilantro. Even with my changes it still tastes like the soup at our favorite Thai place. In fact, my better half says he likes this one more! So, thank you Adrienne!!
Fantastic flavor! I used only half the pepper and added shrimp instead of chicken. Delicious and spicy!
I loved this soup! I followed some of the other reviewers suggestions, and substituted chicken broth and more coconut milk for the water. I also used just 3 tbs. of fish sauce, and 1 1/2 tbs. red chili pepper. I used baby bok choy, and added mushrooms and bamboo shoots. I'll definitely make this again, only next time I'll use all of the chili pepper and fish sauce.
This is a wonderfully different soup. I've never had it before and wanted to try it. I made a few additions and changes. I added rice noodles, shrimp instead of chicken, shredded coconut, and chile sauce. I couldn't find lemon grass, so i just used the juice from half a lemon and added more bok choy. I also used low fat coconut milk. Thanks so much for this delicious recipe.
Delish! I served this at a small dinner party last night and had rave reviews. The only thing I would do different next time would be to cut down the red pepper even more (and I used only half when I made it!). I don't mind the spice, but it was hot. I also used lite coconut milk, so maybe that didn't "cut" the heat. To give it a little more consistency, I'll probably throw in some shitake mushrooms as well. Overall, I really liked it and will make it again.
This is close to the one I had in a famous Thai restaurant in CA, the flavors are powerful and excellent, as soon you put it in your mouth it explodes. SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This soup gets a 5 STAR RATING *****!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
second time i've made this... gives the house a great aroma! i used chicken stock instead of water and doubled the onion. it's amazing with rice. very easy work considering the delicious end result
