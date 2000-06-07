Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in from the cold snow, this hot spiced wine is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch out — when you drink this warm wine, the alcohol can quickly go to your head, so drink it when you don't have to go out again! This is the recipe my father would make for New Year's Eve.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2002
As someone who lives in Germany, this is the biggest holiday hit you can find! It is available everywhere in towns and the popular christmas markets and this is exactly how to make it. Although, I wouldn't add the water, but instead substitute orange juice to give it more of a zest. Drink it while it's hot!
Outstanding!!! I made this recipe with two 1.5 L bottles of Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon. I quadrupled the rest of the ingredients and subsituted orange juice for the water. After simmering the juice mixture I transfered it to the crock pot set on high and added the wine. After it was hot I kept it warm. It happened to be Halloween and 30 degrees outside so I offered "to go" cups to the parents of the trick or treaters! They loved it! This is a fabulous recipe and one that I will make throughout the holidays! Thanks for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2003
This was my contribution to a house party I attended. I used Merlot that I bottle myself and substituted 1/2 the water with Tropicana orange juice. I also removed the simmering oranges from the pot, removed the cloves, sliced the oranges into thick slivers and returned them to the pot. I then transferred everything to a crock pot to keep warm. It was a great hit with the guests and I will certainly make it again, and again. Many thanks for this keeper.
I normally am not a wine drinker, but I was having guests for Christmas, one of whom is of German ancestry (my brother-in-law), and I wanted to serve something a little differentand special. This was a big hit; even I loved it. The only thing I changed in the recipe was that I substituted orange juice for the water. My brother-in-law commented that it tasted just like his late mother's recipe. Quite a compliment.
Excellent. I made this using two tangerines, about 16 cloves, and half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon. The citrus tends to get a bit of pulp into the wine, so strain it before serving if you mind pulp. Also, if you're serving this to people who don't usually drink wine, I recommend using a sweet wine like Shiraz -- I used a (dry) burgundy and even with the sugar, the initial taste was quite tart when the wine was served hot. This keeps well refrigerated -- just warm in the microwave when you want to serve it.
kharms70
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2003
WOWEE! This is good stuff! We had this on Christmas and on New Year's Eve and it was a hit both times. We used merlot and it turned out great. The only thing is that I could never get it to the syrupy stage so we just added the wine after simmering awhile. You won't be disappointed!
Fantastic! I used orange juice in place of water and reduced the sugar to about a 1/2 cup. I used 4 cinnamon sticks and even added a few dashes of ground cinnamon toward the end. Often, I like to add a few splashes of brandy. It makes it a bit more potent, which is especially nice if your wine got a little too warm and some alcohol evaporated. I've already made this so many times, I had to make sure I put my review in.
Cheap wine is the best!!! Seriously! My husband and I fell in LOVE with this drink while on vacation in Bavaria, Germany. We made this drink with an expensive bottle of Merlot, then did a second batch with a cheaper brand (Barefoot Merlot...$5.99 a bottle). The cheaper brand DEFINITELY had the RIGHT taste and smell! Reminded us of being at the Christmas Market at Marienplatz in Munich -after the following changes. The things I did different was scale back the sugar to 1/2 cup and used orange juice instead of water (and still used the whole orange) per bottle. Done this way...it's like you're getting the drink straight from Germany!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2001
Made this recipe between Christmas and New Year 2000 and it went down a treat. I'll definitely be making it again. Advice... drink it whilst it is still warm; when it cools it's just not the same.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2002
I'm not a fan of red wine and so I used blush. I have also used white wine and it has come out great. I also add 1 Tbls lemon juice, 2 sticks of cinnamon and no water. Very good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2000
Thank you for this recipe. I was in Germany 74-77 and have been looking for this recipe. Again Thank you. And Merry Christmas!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2003
I made this for New Year's and even friends who don't like wine thought this was good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2002
I've been looking for a recipe for this since I left Austria! I went there in 1996 to visit my friends who live in Vienna, and I had this in Krungel (a town where Badmitterndorf ski school is located) and it was great after skiing all day! Thanks and we enjoy it!
Absolutely great recipe for the traditional German Gluehwein! I served this just yesterday (12/20/03) and everyone loved it. I did add just a little orange juice, just because I used very strong homemade wine! Thank you for this recipe...will use it again next year!
This is amazing! I made a triple recipie of this for a party, using Tropicana orange juice instead of the water, and I reduced the white sugar a bit and added just a little bit of brown sugar. It did not get syrupy, but with that much orange juice I didn't expect it would. I tripled the cinnamon sticks, but still only used 10 cloves, and only one orange. For wine, I used 1 and 1/2 bottles of Sawmill Creek shiraz. I added 2 bottles while it was on the stove, and then kept it warm in the crock pot, adding another 1/2 bottle directly to the crock pot (the full 3 bottles wouldn't fit). The porportions worked out perfectly though. Very yummy, and very cozy drink.... will definitely make again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2002
I'm not German, and have never heard of this drink before. But, just by looking at the ingredients I knew it would be yummy. Sure, enough...I made it for all of my friends and now they're all asking me for the recipe! THANK YOU!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2001
I've used this several times already and can't believe how good it is, thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2002
This recipe is definately one to keep! We thoroughly enjoyed it after being out in the cold working all day! Thanks.
I have made this several times. I have substituted orange juice for water, an orange juice/pineapple juice mixture & an apple juice/orange juice mixture for the water. On all I used 2 cinnamon sticks instead of 1. Fabulous! I also substituted some of the white sugar with brown sugar. Equally yummy. I also tried it the original way, but added an extra cinnamon stick. It is really good when you get the mixture thick. I used local muscadine wine. No matter how it is fixed, it is hard to beat! A real crowd pleaser.
Yum! We live in Belgium and have been going to all the Christmas markets here, Germany, and Holland. Our favorite part of the markets is drinking the different Gluehweins. I'm so happy you posted this recipe!! Used orange juice instead of the water and it was wonderful!! Will become a winter staple in our house now.
Sooooo good with a few changes. Instead of boiling the water with sugar, I boiled store bought orange juice. I did not push the cloves into an orange peel, I just threw them in at the same time as the cinnamon stick. After 30 minutes I added the wine and then I added more sugar, orange juice and water to taste.
I am an American living in Holland and I make this recipe every year during the holidays. I also add a splash of cherry liqueur (Kirsch) and place pitted cherries (NOT maraschino) in the bottom of the mug before serving. Everyone loves it!
Yummy... and the smell is wonderful. I always make this during the Holidays, and everybody loves it (even my husbands sister who thinks alcohol is yucky). This is a staple in our house during the winter months. I usually cut down on the sugar by 1/4 cup, and add and exra 1/4 cup of water. We always buy the cheap wine for this.
I have been making the recipe since it first made it's appearance on this sight years ago. I make a double-batch, exactly as written, and it is always a hit. There is nothing like the way it makes your house smell. I am hosting Thanksgiving at my house and my guests have already checked to make sure we will have plenty of this around for those cold Michigan nights.
very good...can't wait for real cold weather and make this and drink it while walking down the streets with nicely lit christmas docoration...get a bit of European atmoshere if drinking in the freezing cold in a christmas atmosphere...
Hi from Turkey. This recipe is the best I tried so far, all family loved it so much. I added 2 orange, 1 I squezed in 2nd I added in slices and instead of removing I left all ingrediants in it. Even 6 days later the taste was amazing. Have a great Gluehwein. Thank you for this great recipe.
I even impressed my German friends. I used OJ instead of water and used a ton of cloves. Because of being crunched for time I made the 'sauce' several days before my christmas party, leaving in the orange, cloves and cinnamon. Reheated, strained the debris and served ... AMAZING!!!
I made this for friends who were on a float in our town's Christmas Parade. I used brown sugar instead of white, and poured it into several insulated mugs with lids. Everyone wanted the recipe, and it helped them warm up after a night on a float. (I suspect it helped us all *float* home, too!) The only other change was that after the sugar/water/orange peel mixture boiled, I turned the stove off and let it sit while I did an errand. When I returned, the mixture had thickened. Since I used a small saucepan, I heated half of the wine in the microwave then added everything into a large thermos. My husband said he could smell it when the thermos was opened! Oh, since there was already orange juice in it, I also added about 1/2 cup of orange liquer for an extra shot of cheer. Will definitely serve again! Thanks for the recipe.
WUNDERBAR! We loved this recipe. I did cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup, added an extra cinnamon stick, the juice of 1 lemon, and then strained the whole thing before serving. Made it with a simple Burgandy wine...I bet a Pinot Noir or Beaujolias would be good too. It was even better the second day after the flavors had blended more.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2004
I wanted this "crockpot" style to stay nice and warm for the duration of the party. Well, just forget that! It was gone within 30 minutes, doubling the recipe just wasn't enough (for 16 people). Everyone raved as they downed this rosy-warm aromatic drink. Have back-ups pre-made. The trick I used with the crockpot was adding 2 inches of water, turning it on high with a lid while the oranges/cloves simmered in the oj mixture (not water) to get it nice & hot. So, instead of adding the wine to the stovetop pot, I dumped everything in the crockpot after the oranges were finished simmering. This worked great but I knew I was in trouble when it only filled it halfway. I used Yellowtail Shiraz/Cabernet as someone else suggested. Too good! Will make as often as I can.
Quite tasty. Try to pierce the orange with the cloves before you cut the orange. It is quite difficult to pierce the orange skins after the orange has been juiced. Do not worry if you are unable to pierce the orange skin with the cloves; just place the cloves and the orange flesh/peel in the sugar water. I strained the beverage as I poured it into the mugs.
I lived in Germany for several years and have missed gluehwein tremendously. I found this recipe this year and tried it using the recommended orange juice instead of water and a merlot for the wine. Amazing! Just as strong and fume-y as I remembered it (you'll see)! :) I will definitely be using this recipe again!
This is an amazing recipe. It tastes just like what I drank while living in Germany. I made it for a bunch of friends for Thanksgiving and everyone really loved it. I kept getting compliments. That said, I used 2 bottles of cabernet sauvignon by Yellow Tail. I then doubled everything else but may have added a bit more sugar since I didn't measure exactly. The only thing I changed was I used mulling spices that I picked up from the store. I just put those in a large tea ball and let them steep. I also combined all the ingredients at once because I wanted a good portion of the alcohol to burn off. Everyone I know loves this and I give out the recipe pretty much every time I make it.
I had the pleasure of going to Germany several years ago, and this brought back some wonderful memories of that trip. This recipe is absolutely fantastic! My Husband is a diabetic, so I replaced the sugar with "Splenda Granular" and the recipe turned out great! Thanks for sharing your recipe Else!
Will be making this regularly during the holidays. Double this for sure - if you are having company. Kick it up with a shot of brandy when serving. Puts it over the top! I used an inexpensive red wine (zin) and it was perfect.
I really liked this spiced wine - I think next time I will put a little less sugar in it (I think 1/2 cup would be fine). I'll definitely make it again - my friends and I enjoyed it today after our wreath making session - it's very festive!
This could be great. Unless you're a sugar addict, I'd cut the sugar down to 1/2c. Following some suggestions I used low sugar oj and still found this too sweet. For this I used Barefoot Merlot for the wine. Great start though :)
If I could give this recipe more stars, I would. We simmered the sugar, water, OJ, cinnamon and cloves on the stove and then transferred to the crockpot when it was time to add the wine. We started with 2 bottles of Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir, and it was gone within about 15 minutes. We actually had to go to the grocer for three more bottles of Pinot Noir! It was amazing!
This makes the best gluehwein! I've served it numerous times now, and I think it does taste better with the orange juice instead of the water, and reducing the sugar somewhat. I've also transferred it to my crockpot to keep warm, and used it while sitting around the firepit. Fabulous! Thanks for sharing this recipe, Else!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2003
I was in Frankfurt, Germany last year for their Christmas Market. All you can smell is Gluehwein, there is a vendor every few feet. It was the best thing I had ever tasted! This recipe is extactly like I remember it.
I took other people's suggestions and used orange juice instead of water. I also doubled the recipe and used 1/2 cup of regular sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. It went fast! My guests were asking for more. I will be making this again.
As many others have previously said, I too have fond memories of drinking Glühwein at many a Christkindlesmarkt when I was stationed in Germany. I recall being so surprised that I liked it because I typically drink Spätlese and find red wines such as Merlot too bitter. I made this with Shiraz, as a few reviewers suggested, to keep things on the sweeter side. I also used orange juice in place of water as many reviewers suggested. I think using a cinnamon stick and whole cloves are genius as ground versions would overwhelm it. I have tried many other Glühwein recipes and been sorely disappointed, however, this tastes just like the Glühwein I remember. Thank you, Else for sharing!
No need to buy mulling spices with this recipe (seriously, I picked up some mulling spices at the store and realized that the ingredients on the package were the same as the ingredients for this recipe). This was soooo good! The only thing I changed was the amount of sugar, I used 1/2 a cup instead of 3/4. I also tried this with apple cider and it tastes great.
This is really good! I did cut back the water and sugar to 1/2 cup each. Everything else the same. Since I am the only one in my family that drinks wine I had to put most of this back in the bottle after it cooled. I thought it tasted better after it sat in the fridge for a couple of days. I like this hot or cold. Thanks for sharing!
Absolutely delicious! I prefer white wines over reds but decided to try this after tasting a "Christmas Wine" at a local winery. This tasted better than what they served! My husband asked me to make sure that I double the recipe the next time and to please have some when his mom comes over for Christmas dinner! I'll be serving plenty of this... It's gonna be a very Merry Christmas! :-)
This is one of my favorite things to make for friends and family during the holidays! It is sooo yummy and spicy and sweet, it warms you to the bone. I use orange juice instead of water for added flavor. For parties, I get a cheap cask of red wine and quadruple the recipe. It never lasts long!
I have never heard of gluehwein but was looking for a festive spiced wine something for Christmas. My mother-in-law loved it, sister-in-law hated it and I thought it was pretty good though not what I was looking for. I followed the advice of others and used orange juice which made it too bitter for me - for me the water would have been the better choice. I enjoyed the spicy taste and thought it was more like a dessert wine.
Delicious! Like other reviewers I used orange juice instead of water. I put the cloves into a tea ball to steep instead of shoving them into the orange skin (it was too tough and I broke a few cloves trying).
I love Gluehwein my husband lived in germany for the last three years and it is truly a favorite when you go to the christmas markets i'm pregnant this christmas so none for me till next year. An it is a quick way to make you warm happy quickly.
We love this! I am an Airforce wife currently living in Germany. And let me tell you, this is WAY better than the stuff they serve at the German Christmas markets. I made it for our Christmas party, but I used orange juice instead of water as the other reviewers suggested. I couldn't believe how easy it was to make either. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. This will be a tradition in our home every winter...Thank You ELSE!
We made this on a whim one night after a recent blizzard in the northeast. I was hesitant to dedicating a bottle of wine to the effort since the last spiced wine we tried was so overspiced that it seemed like cough syrup. But this was a great balance of sweet and citrus and spicy, all without overpowering the wine. I didn't have an orange on hand so I used juice instead of the water and it came out great, I've already gotten requests to make it again and can't wait to try adjusting levels of cinnamon, clove and sugar for mild variations on the theme. A definite winner!
Turned out really good. Though after reading reviews, had done some modifications. Added less water, and replaced it with orange juice. Also, added little bit of nutmeg, star anise and 1/2 inch piece of ginger while boiling the water (step 1). Thank you for sharing the reviews and this amazing recipe!!
This was a hit, although it was too sweet for me. But people came back for thirds! The smell was awesome too. I did NOT do the OJ, but rather followed the recipe and moved everything to a crock pot. If you have a crowd, I recommend doubling this.
This a our new fall/winter staple!! I, too, used orange juice in lieu of water, cut back the sugar a bit and used a Shiraz. My boyfriend doesn't like wine at all, but absolutely loved this. What a great find. Thanks for sharing
I wanted something different this Christmas, so I gave this a try. I really enjoyed it. I used orange juice as others suggested, and was worried about it being too sweet, but it was lovely. I used an inexspensive French wine and sipped it while preparing Christmas dinner. Sehr gut! Danke, Else!
The only reason I rated this a five is that there was no higher rating. I made it using burgundy wine and followed the suggestion of others and substituted the water with orange juice. Everyone loved it. I will definitely be making this often in the future. Thanks, Else.
Fabulous recipe! I thought doubling the recipe to use two bottles of wine would be more than enough for my small Christmas party, but it went over so well I ended up making another "double batch." Merlot worked well, and as recommended, I kept it warm in the crock pot. I may try reducing the sugar next time as it is definitely very sweet, but in no way over the top.
What a nice blend of flavors! I ended up having to use ground cloves rather than whole ones and I felt that their flavor was far too strong...next time I will be sure to use whole cloves as the recipe calls for.
I make this every year. I lived for 2 years in Germany and loved the Kristkindlemarkt gluehwein. The smell filling the house is WONDERFUL, and brings back memories of walking around the market with the sounds of the traditional oom-pah-pah band in the background. Fantastic.
This is a wonderful drink by the fire when you have spent the day out in the cool, brisk air looking for that Christmas tree:~) It is one of my fondest memories of Germany....sipping on a warm cup, trekking through the Christkindle Markt taking in the sights and smells of Munchen! If you can get the wine "Bulls Blood" in your area, (I believe it is a Hungarian red wine) it absolutely will make the best gluehwein! When I make my Gluehwein, I slice the orange and place the cloves within the orange. Everyone has there own way of making it though, that is just my preference. Try this, you will LOVE IT!
Excellent! Just made it for 2014 Christmas. I wanted to surprise my siblings who joined us at our house since we are of German descent. Everyone loved it! since I make my own homemade wine, I have tried it 3 different ways. But my first batch so far was the best, using Cabernet & Concord with the original recipe. I am definitely starting a new family tradition. WEEZ
My boyfriend is from a tiny village near Wasserberg in Bavaria. He was missing Gluehwein so I made this recipe for him and his boss, who is from Regensberg. They say that this recipe is actually what they call "Punsch", and that Gluehwein is heated wine too but a bit different. I dunno, maybe this is known as Gluehwein in other regions of Germany. Still, we enjoyed this recipe very much!
This recipe was good with the orange juice instead of water, however the orange flavor was a bit over powering I recommend making a balance between water and orange juice to suit your taste. Still in general it was a great recipe, defiantly worth a try.
Wonderful spiced wine! Very simple not a lot of expensive ingredients. I followed the recipe until the end when I added 2 more cinnamon sticks while heating the wine. Nice, spicy, and warming. I'm thinking about adding some black peppercorn next time to see if I can get a spiced wine with a kick
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2005
excellent recipe, very close to the authentic flavor as said by a visiting german friend
I'm rating this from a POV of someone who hasn't had Gluehwein before but was looking for a good mulled wine for a holiday party. Overall it was good but the general concensus was that it was too sweet, so we added another half bottle of merlot. I would probably make it again with the initial 1 and a half bottles of merlot.
I served this at a dinner party during the holidays and it was very well received. This is not a sophisticated drink - it's a good, flavorful somewhat sweet spiced wine that can be successfully made with an inexpensive bottle of red wine. I cut down on the sugar and used orange juice in place of the water. It was kind of like a winter-time Sangria. Yum.
