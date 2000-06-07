Gluehwein

Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in from the cold snow, this hot spiced wine is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch out — when you drink this warm wine, the alcohol can quickly go to your head, so drink it when you don't have to go out again! This is the recipe my father would make for New Year's Eve.

Recipe by ELSE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, sugar, and cinnamon stick in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer.

  • Cut orange in half; squeeze juice into simmering water. Push cloves into the outside of orange peels; place peels into simmering water. Continue simmering until thick and syrupy, about 30 minutes.

  • Pour in wine and heat until steaming but not simmering. Discard orange peels and cinnamon stick.

  • Serve hot wine in mugs or glasses that have been preheated in warm water (cold glasses will break).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5.9mg. Full Nutrition
