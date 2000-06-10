Electric Lemonade
Just in time for summer... A sweet and tangy vodka drink perfect for the outdoor gathering.
Fabulous! My wife who doesn't like the taste of alcohol loved this drink. We used Mrs T's Sour mix and Absolut CitronRead More
eletric lemonade is a good drink for ppl who dont like the taste of alcohol. we like to use the small cans of 7up when making a drink.
Yum!!!! Everyone enjoyed on the 4th of July.
This is sooooo good!!! We made it for our Super Bowl party and it was a huge hit. I have a glass drink dispenser so we made a lot at one time. This is the measurements that we used: 1 1/2 cups citron vodka, 1 cup Blue Curacao, 3 cups Sour mix (which Sweet and Sour is the same thing) and about 3/4 of a 2 litter bottle of 7up, then we floated Lemon slices on the top (which is so cute because they turned blue as the night when on). We ended up filling the glass dispenser about three times cause everyone loved it.
Great summer drink. Not too sweet and goes down smooth.
LOVE THIS! This is a perfect drink for a hot summer eve, on the patio with friends!! Not to strong an alcohol taste.
A tasty and pretty drink! I didn't put 12 ounces of lemon-lime soda in when I made these though - I just "topped off" each glass (with probably more like 4-5 ounces in each). I garnished with a slice of lemon and a raspberry. Made for an awesome-looking presentation!
Didnt have sour mix or citrus vodka.. So I used sweet and sour mix and passion fruit flavored vodka and it was still super yummy and not too sweet at all.
WOW! This was SO good! It was dangerous too- soooo tasty!
Triple sec instead of sour mix. Soda water instead of soda.
I had this when my husband went out one night and this recipe tastes just like it!
Pretty sweet but very tasty! Satisfied my need for sunshine in the cold December weather!!
This is a very tasty drink, we use a 2 liter so that we can make multiple drinks and make it cheaper.
It was good, but really sweet. We could each only drink one.
We had this at my daughter's and was a HUGE hit with everyone....delish!! She made it in a clear glass container with a spicket and everyone got to pour a glass over ice.....so good. Making it this Labor Day and will have it on the bar along with a lot of other good drinks......
Made a big batch of this for our July 4th party and everybody loved it. Used homemade sour mix and half 7-up and half club soda. Not too strong, not too sweet!
Addicting! I used half the amount of lemon-lime soda and added in half lemonade as well. This way, it actually is lemonade! I also garnished all of these with a lemon wedge and a cherry. The contrast in the colors is also electrifying!
Yes, I would definitely make it again. There is no picture this time, because we drank it all up.
Really good! FYI, if you don't have Blue Curacao you can use Triple Sec. I used food coloring to make it blue and used other colors as well. Fun!
Soooo good! I could not taste the alcohol. It looks awesome with the blue curacao!
Wow What a drink. Had it for the first time at TGIF. In fact I had three of them. Plan on buying the alcohol to make them at home.
very pretty and VERY yummy
Great summer drink
I used citron flavored vodka , lime and tonic water . Squeezed the kumquat garnish to enlighten the flavor before drink. Yummy
By itself this is an excellent drink.. but try adding coconut rum and you'll be blown away!!!
