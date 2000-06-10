Electric Lemonade

4.8
36 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Just in time for summer... A sweet and tangy vodka drink perfect for the outdoor gathering.

Recipe by Wesley Luttman

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a Collins glass with ice. Pour in vodka, blue curacao and sour mix. Fill to the top with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with lemon wedge, and serve with straw.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 58.7g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 63.2mg. Full Nutrition
