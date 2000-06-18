Bread and Butter Pickles I

These pickles take two weeks in the refrigerator, but are well worth the wait.

Recipe by IRENERUSSELL

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pan, combine the onions, mustard seed, turmeric and celery seed.

  • In a saucepan, combine the sugar, vinegar and salt. Bring to a boil. Pour the boiling mixture into the pan with the onion mixture.

  • Add the cucumber slices. Pack into sterile jars. Refrigerate for 2 weeks before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 0.4g; sodium 3525.6mg. Full Nutrition
