Bread and Butter Pickles I
These pickles take two weeks in the refrigerator, but are well worth the wait.
Nice pickles, thanks! I canned them, which is why I'm just now reviewing them. We still have tons of pickles from last summer's canning sessions! I enjoy these, and they aren't too difficult, but I have to say that our house prefers Bread and Butter Pickles II on this site to these. I think it may be the addition of peppers to the others as well as the different spices that makes it for us, but we still enjoy these a lot. Very sweet, good pickles for sandwiches or burgers. The onions in these are pretty good too. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
Didnt like these, sorry. I dont know if its too much vinegar or ? but they came out way too tart. The vinegar flavor was too overpowering..Read More
I didn't use any salt. Didn't have any turmeric....other than those minor adjustments, turned out good.
Yummy...yummy...yummy is all I can say as my mouth is full of sweet pickle goodness!
Wish I had processed these so that I could enjoy them longer. I really prefer that vinegar bite. Thought this recipe was a prefect balance between sweet and tart. Will definitely make these again.
This tasted great, even after one a couple of days in the jar. I'm sure it would have been better after a couple of weeks. I did use garlic powder because it turned out my garlic was spoiled. Next time I would use less onion because the ratio of onion to cucumbers was not like I liked. I also used powdered cloves because my whole cloves were not to be found. I sliced celery instead of celery seed because the store was out. My 5-year old granddaughter loved it so much I sent a couple of jars home with her. Changes or not it was excellent. I made another batch with fewer onions and plan on making more this summer.
Well I just canned these it was an easy recipe however I changed it just a bit. Couldn't find some of the spices it called for so I used pickling spice and then followed the recipe. Then I used the larger mason jars (1liter) so when filling only 1/2 the jar with vinegar mixture then topping off with hot water.... And I will wait an additional 2 wk or so before tasting
Made many times. My Mom eats them almost as fast as they are made. A+++
Selecting ingredients for 8 servings yields 2 quarts, not 4 quarts.
The recipe was very easy. However, they were not sweet enough for me. I am going to make these again, but will add more sugar this time. Too vinegary for Bread and Butter pickles how my mom made them. :)
It was too salty, I would cut the salt at least by half if I made again.
I added 1 1/2 cups water, less onions. Vinegar was over powering before i did such, plus on the second batch i added another 1/4 C of sugar. Still not right Just don’t like it
I really liked the tangy flavor. The only thing I changed was the amount of salt.The first batch was way to salty for my family. I cut the salt in half and it was great. We really liked the flavor the tumeric added.
To much vinegar
Way to salty. Won't use this again.
I was looking for a recipe close to one my Mamma use to make, and this one hit the pickle! Mamma's pickles always got the blue ribbon at the county fair, and once I finally let theses set up they sure were close to her blue ribbon. Thank you for bringing back such a great memory. I did add a little sprig of fresh dill into each jar, just like Mamma did. ??
