Blue Monday Dip

This is a spinach dip for use in a bread bowl created by hollowing out the center of a round loaf of bread.

Recipe by BJ ha

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, yogurt, spinach, onion flakes, Beau Monde seasoning ™, garlic salt and hot pepper sauce. Chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 4.8mg; sodium 158.9mg. Full Nutrition
