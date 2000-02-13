Blue Monday Dip
This is a spinach dip for use in a bread bowl created by hollowing out the center of a round loaf of bread.
This is a spinach dip for use in a bread bowl created by hollowing out the center of a round loaf of bread.
I have used this with my Foods classes and the kids loved it! It is very easy and simple to make.Read More
I tried this for a party and it was a huge flop. Maybe without the yogurt it would be okay, but it was too sweet.Read More
I have used this with my Foods classes and the kids loved it! It is very easy and simple to make.
I'm not a huge fan of celery and apparently that is what Beau Monde seasoning tastes like. (Never used it before.) I would make this again, but substitute something for the Beau Monde seasoning, only because of my own preferences. Significant other enjoyed.
Good spinich dip to have with raw veggies. It is a little on the salty side, but not so much that I wouldn't make it again. I will just use a little less garlic salt next time. Also would add a little more hot sauce.
Instead of he beau monde seasoning, I used celery seed and seasoning salt. I also had to use more of all the spices than what was listed. It is really a taste as you go thing.
I tried this for a party and it was a huge flop. Maybe without the yogurt it would be okay, but it was too sweet.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections