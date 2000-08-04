Christmas Punch

Delicious punch! Great for holidays, showers, parties! Make extra!

Recipe by lv

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 (4 ounce) servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a punch bowl, combine sugar, orange juice, and lemon juice. Stir until sugar dissolves. Add cherries, triple sec, light rum, orange slices, lemon slices, and pineapple chunks. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours to allow flavors to blend.

  • Pour in carbonated water, and add ice just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
