Christmas Punch
Delicious punch! Great for holidays, showers, parties! Make extra!
I thought this was a great starter for punch and loved it AFTER adding a few more things. I doubled the punch only adding one bottle of rum and found that to be plenty! I also added a 46oz can of pineapple juice, 1-1/2 liters of Sprite instead of the carbonated water and 2 containers of fruit juice concentrate from Schwans...after that it was wonderful! I brought it to my family's Christmas dinner and everyone loved it! In fact I should have made more!Read More
None of my guests liked this punch, even after I added Sprite, grenadine, anything I could think of to take out the bitterness. I like adult tasting punches but this was way too strong and I even cut back on the rum. Even after adding Sprite, I found that it tasted like the rinds of the fruit and the bitterness of the carbonated water did not help the situation. Like the previous reviewer says, if you add a ton of fruity sweet additions you may be able to choke it down. I would not make this again or even try to alter it. Big disappointment!Read More
Obviously, not kid friendly, but oh so good. I made this for a meeting. I doubled the recipe and it was gone very quickly. SOme people thought it was a little strong- but after adding a little sprite, they were happy. I have been told I am now the punch lady and this is a must have at every event. It's really good!!!
I made this wonderful punch for a gathering of my girlfriends. It was hit!! everyone asked for the recipe! I did double the recipe and reduced the amount of rum though. i am going to make this punch year round!! thanks for this great adult punch!!
Oh so easy! I used 1 box of frozen strawberries, one box of raspberries and blueberries, and well as cut up some fresh strawberries. I soaked them first in white rum for about2 hours before adding them. The blueberries added a beautiful colour to it! I will definately be using this again!
Made this punch for a Christmas Party and everyone LOVED it. Will definitely make it again. Only problem was that it went too quickly!
This is a wonderful recipe! Great for any gathering and very easy to make.
This was a HUGE HIT! We really enjoyed this for Christmas and made the family get together much less stressful! LOL!!! I'll be making this again for occassions other than Christmas.
My first punch ever, had to buy a punch bowl to serve it in lol. Very nice flavour. I made a mistake and put in a 2 liter of carbonated water so it watered it down a little. Thats not a bad thing if you have social drinkers or want to make it last longer tho. I would make this again for sure.
I LOVE this punch! I made it last night for a Christmas Party. It was gone before I got my second cup and I made a double batch. I made a few changes as suggested by other reviewers. Instead of plain OJ, I used Simply Orange with Pineapple Juice, pineapple slices instead of chunks, no lemon slices, and Sprite Zero instead of carbonated water. I is WONDERFUL!!
I made this twice, once as written (it was a little bitter) the second time around I made revisions: I used 1/3 of a 46 oz can of pineapple juice instead of chuncks, and I used unsweetened lime juice instead of lemon juice, and a liter of Sierra Mist instead of Carbonated Water, and I only added the orange slices instead of orange and lemon. This version was not at all bitter and a little more flavorful, but both went over well at the party and no one got too tipsy (because of the punch anyway) anyone that drinks wine or beer can easily handle 2 small glasses of this punch!
Best Punch Ever! I strongly recommend making extra. I added red food coloring to make it prettier.
The best punch ever, my daughter and I stayed by the bowl, could'nt get enough!
ive made this a few years in a row for my holiday get together. Everyone loves it! it definetly packs a punch :-)
This punch was a BIG hit!! Will definitely make again!
I made this punch last year while we did the traditional family tree trimming.. My family loved it in fact they have already said we are going to have that punch again this year right! So I will definatley be making again however I will cut back on the rum a bit this year.. It made the decorating the tree a lot of fun(LOL)... I will cut down on the rum this year!
I made 60 servings of this punch for a July 4th BBQ we had this past weekend. While I found it good tasting, I have to give it only 4 stars because it wasn't quite flavorful enough. I had two others try it before I served it and they all felt it was missing something. After some tweaking, I realize that Sprite or other lemon-lime drink worked better than the (IMO) bland carbonated water. Thanks for posting the recipe though, I will definitely use it again!
Added a lot more orange juice and the rum taste was way too strong to be on my "Christmas punch" list.
I make this a lot for any occaision. Many good times have been had around this punch. Its a big hit and always get asked for the recipe.
This punch is GREAT! made it for my christmas party (24 people) and they all loved it. even family members who normally only drink beer, enjoyed this punch. Will make again very soon...The best punch ever. MAKE EXTRA goes very fast.
We really enjoyed this at our Christmas Eve Party! I did use Sprite as other suggested. It was delicious!
Very good! This was a hit at our New Year's Eve party. Not too sweet and just the right amount of alcohol. Thanks!
Amazing! Made this for New Years Eve and that's all everybody drank! I only put 2 cups of rum and it was perfect! Definitely my favourite punch recipe!
I made this great punch for a dinner party of 20 people and it's actually not enough for 20 adults! Servings are about 10-15. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe, I'll definitely make this again!
We made this w/o the pineapple, and served in a 1950's punch bowl complete w/ 4 oz cups. Tasted wonderful, but look out for alcohol content. It was easy to have 4 or 5 little cups, but that was enough to send a few of our guests (myself included) running for the bathroom. Maybe a commentary on us more than the recipe.
This punch was great. I made 60 servings of it for a party of 30 and it was gone in 1.5 hours. People were using the left over fruit to put in their drinks. Will definitely make this again, was a huge success.
All of my guests gave RAVE reviews about this punch! I doubled the recipe and it was still a little strong for my liking (the rum) so when I made it again I used slightly less then 1 bottle of rum (just taste it as you go). The flavor is awesome and the color is so pretty! The fruit soaks up the alcohol so if you like this, make it a day or two ahead of time (minus the carbonated water- I used Sprite)
I make it all year round and call it different things. We have a Tiki Party each year so I made it and called it 'Tiki Punch'. Everyone LOVES it!
I made this punch for a Christmas office party. Everyone loved it. I didnt have enough lemon juice so I just used Sprite. I will be making this punch at my New Years Eve party. It went so quick at my small office party. I will be scaling this recipe for at least 60 servings. Thanks so much for this awesome recipe.
Served this punch at an adult Christmas home party and it was a huge hit!! Everyone loved it and for 12 people it was perfect. I added 2 liters of Sprite in place of the 1 liter carbonated water and used 1 cup of white sugar. It was wonderful with none remaining!!! Will make this for all occasions.
We have renamed this Holiday Punch as everyone requests it for every holiday get together. I have also added frozen strawberries which was very good. I prefer Canada Dry Mandarin Orange Sparkling Seltzer Water instead of plain carbonated water.
I love this punch. We use it for every function we have. I do double it and I use 1 bottle of coconut rum and 1 bottle of pineapple rum. I don't put the actual fruit in, but I do substitute that with pineapple juice. There are never any leftovers!
Awesome! Awesome! Awesome! Made for a party and the whole thing was gone.
A big crowd pleaser at our holiday party! There are several reviews mentioning that it is too strong. Our experience was that people liked it with a "kick" to it. Probably depends on how your crowd typically likes their drinks. Definitely consider that when you are adding the rum and I'm sure you'll be pleased.
Great punch, made it for a Christmas Eve party. The fruit is definately the best part.
Served at a work Christmas party...all ladies. this recipe was a pretty good success, although a tiny bit too sweet for my particular taste....and also I would definitely recommended to use small size pieces of fruit, as well as no pulp OJ.
I just made this punch for a Christmas party and it was a HUGE success! The only change I made to the recipe was cut the liquor down a bit. This is a great punch for any occasion.
I made this for our Christmas Cookie Exchange party. It was great and I had to make a second batch as the first one when down so quickly. I reduced the rum to half a bottle for each batch and I didn't add the sugar as I thought it would be sweet enough and it was. This will be made again for parties as everyone seem to enjoy it so much.
Pretty decent drink. I didn't have any triple sec, and didn't want to buy a whole bottle just to use a shot, so I used the peach schnapps I had in the house instead. Also, I thought there would be enough sweetness from the juices and the fruit, that initially I did not add the sugar. I mixed everything together-- without the sugar-- and it was on the tart side. I added the sugar, and I thought it was a good balance-- Not overly sweet, and not too tart. Initially, I didn't know how strong the drink would be, so I only added half of the 750mL of rum. I mixed it in, and I couldn't taste the rum at all, so I added the rest of the bottle in. The taste was pretty good, although I would've preferred it less lemon tasting, and more orange and pineapple. So maybe next time I would add a cup or two of pineapple juice, and reduce the lemon juice by 1/3 c. I made this punch to share with some friends, and they all liked it a lot. Not my personal favorite drink, but still pretty good and easy to make.
I've made this every Christmas for the last few years now and everyone loves it! And, yes, it goes very fast. I never doubled the recipe because it is so potent, but it sure makes for a festive start to our family celebration. And the rum-soaked fruit is wonderful to snack on after the punch is gone. I'm confused about some of the reviews which said this drink was too bitter. I've never been told that about mine, and I don't alter the recipe at all. Overall, I highly recommend this punch. Enjoy!
This was terrific! I was worried it might be too strong, but the combination was just right. This is a keeper for all occasions requiring punch! :)
Big hit at my Christmas party every year. It's sweet, but delicious.
DELICIOUS!!! I have been making this for 3 years, although I feel it is better for a barbecue. It is always a hit! Be forwarned though, it is potent and sneaks up on you!
i loved it it was great buyt i think you should leave the sugar out it tasted alot better
Loved it. Not too strong. Loved the fruit in it. Big hit with my family!
very good! substituted pineapple juice for the pineapple chunks, used Sprite instead of carbonated water and added an array of frozen fruits! Always a hit!
This was so good and easy. I took suggestions and cut the rum down by half, and I'm not sure I'd do that again. I think I'll just put the whole thing in, as written. But people loved it and it was gone in a flash! Oh, and instead of adding the fruit to the punch itself, I made a frozen ring out of it. I just sliced them up and put them into a bundt pan, and then poured cranberry and orange juice into the pan to cover the sliced fruit, and then added that to the punch bowl.
removed the alcohol and the grandkids loved it.
This was good, but I added double the orange juice and an extra carbonated water, because the liquor was WAY too overpowering. With those modifications, everyone loved it!
This was super easy to make, and EVERYONE loved it at my husband's birthday party. We are going over to some friends for New Year's and I was asked to bring this and the recipe. I added a little more Triple Sec and it turned out great. I'm glad I bought extra ingredients because the first batch was gone in a little over and hour!
everyone loved it!
This was a great and easy recipe. I used it for a Christmas Luncheon and had to remind the ladies that there was in fact alcohol in it! (I had already halved the amount of rum.)
I made the first the first time this year! Loved it! Will definitely make again!
I tried this recipe for the first time yesterday for my annual ornament exchange. I was prepared to change the recipe as a couple of others reviewers suggested, but followed it first. I really like it as written! Several women commented on how pretty it turned out and though I didn't add an entire bottle of rum, it was close. My party was in the afternoon, so I held back a bit, but I think this could be good in the evening with more rum too.
AWESOME! this was a huge hit, tastes great, I don't even drink alcohol and you can't taste it. I'm so glad I found this recipe.
My daughter and I made this recipe for our Christmas party and everyone loved it. Initially we made it as written but it filled only half the punch bowl so we doubled the recipe and the second time we added tequila instead of rum and 2.5 cans of cranberry Sprite as we ran out of rum and carbonated water. IT. WAS. AWESOME!
I lessened the amount of rum to about 3/4 of the bottle, I did not use triple sec as I didn't have it, and used 7up instead of the seltzer water. It was delicious! I will certainly be including this punch every Christmas!
