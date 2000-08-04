Christmas Punch

Pretty decent drink. I didn't have any triple sec, and didn't want to buy a whole bottle just to use a shot, so I used the peach schnapps I had in the house instead. Also, I thought there would be enough sweetness from the juices and the fruit, that initially I did not add the sugar. I mixed everything together-- without the sugar-- and it was on the tart side. I added the sugar, and I thought it was a good balance-- Not overly sweet, and not too tart. Initially, I didn't know how strong the drink would be, so I only added half of the 750mL of rum. I mixed it in, and I couldn't taste the rum at all, so I added the rest of the bottle in. The taste was pretty good, although I would've preferred it less lemon tasting, and more orange and pineapple. So maybe next time I would add a cup or two of pineapple juice, and reduce the lemon juice by 1/3 c. I made this punch to share with some friends, and they all liked it a lot. Not my personal favorite drink, but still pretty good and easy to make.