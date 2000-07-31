Bailey's Banana Colada
This was our favorite drink on our honeymoon in St. Lucia. When we returned, we took a shot at recreating it, and it worked!
My husband and I also enjoyed this drink on our honeymoon. Our version is a little different. We use ice, pina colada mix, bananas and irish cream. I have made it for various occasions and everyone wants to know how to make it and if they can have more!!Read More
It just wasnt the right blend of flavors for my family.Read More
My husband and I also enjoyed this drink on our honeymoon. Our version is a little different. We use ice, pina colada mix, bananas and irish cream. I have made it for various occasions and everyone wants to know how to make it and if they can have more!!
Wonderful! I don't drink much, because I dislike the flavor of alcohol, but this drink is like a dessert! I didn't have coconut cream, so I used light coconut milk instead, which probably cut back on the calories and still tasted awesome. I will definitely make this again!
WOW!
I used a very large frozen banana as I did not want to add ice cubes (I'm one of those weirdos who does not like ice in her smoothies). Because I did not have coconut cream, I used a jigger or so of Malibu coconut rum and a jigger of fat free evaporated milk to make it creamy. The irish cream I used was homemade. This was FABULOUS. I loved this cocktail.
My husband and I also fell in love with this drink on a vacation. Thanks so much for replicating it!!
Oh these are soooo yummy! My husband and I love 'em!
Wow! Loved this drink. My husband and I have been wanting to duplicate this recipe since we were on a cruise 8 years ago! I made this for myself, so I cut the recipe in half, then took another reviewer's advise and used frozen pina colada mix (3oz), one banana, 3 oz bailey's, 1 1/2 oz cream of coconut, ice and an ounce or two of pineapple juice. Very good. Thanks for bringing back awesome memories!
Good cocktail recipe! Enjoyed drinking this very much. Followed the recipe.
My DH and I fell in love with these drinks on our cruise last year. The combination sounds weird but they are delicious! Thank you for the great recipe!!
This was really yummy! It was more like a smoothie than a drink. Next time we'll cut down a little on the fresh banana so it tastes a bit more alcoholic. We also used coconut milk instead of cream to save a few hundred calories ;-)
This is amazing! My husband and I have been looking for a recipe for the BBC that we had at Sandals St. Lucia and this is it! It's the perfect island drink! Yay! I'm so excited!
We also loved these on our honeymoon in St. Lucia! I omitted the banana liqueur and added more banana. We are just not fans of banana liqueur (and our bartender didn't use it). I also concoted my own coconut cream with half and half and coconut extract since I did not have a can of Coco Lopez on hand. My husband really enjoyed his BBC as an after dinner treat!
Yummy! Best drink I've had in a while. Will use this one over and over. I plan on having a girls night, sitting on the deck drinking these bad boys.
I found this a little on the sweet side. I did not use ice but frozen bananas instead. I also omitted the banana liqueur, glad I did because I think it would be sweeter. The Irish cream was homemade.
I loved this cocktail so much. It's a great island drink, reminds me of tropics. I substituted banana syrup for banana liqueur and used coconut milk. I will use this recipe over and over.
All I can say is YUM!!! I have been asked to bring the fixin's for these and make them every lake trip from now on!
I have to give this 4 stars because I followed the advice of another reviewer. I used approximately 2 cups of crushed ice, 4 ounces of pina colada mix, 2 ounces of Bailey's Irish Cream, and 2 ounces of cream de banana and blended it all together. For taste I would give it 5 stars. Thank you!
Very good!!!
Yummy! Didn't have any banana liqueur, but the bananas were ripe enough that it had great banana flavor. This is definitely a keeper.
Hubby & I loved these! I cut the recipe in hlaf & then cut back on the coconut cream some, per other reviews. I think I like this better than a pina colada....thanks Andrew & Amy!
I just used frozen bananas, Coconut rum, (like Sarah Jo) and half and half. YUM!
My husband and i liked this drink but instead of ice i used vanilla ice cream n pina colda mix instead of coconut cream worked great
Okay, so I lived in the Caribbean for a year and these are super popular there.
We had these in Mexico. Add in a shot of rum. It blends really well with the banana.
Way too much coconut is called for, I put about 2 or 3oz. and one more cup of ice... that came out really well.
I made it as written and really enjoyed it. I call it a Special Dessert Drink!
Really good! Followed the recipe exactly.
My wife's favorite! Awsome!
First, had this drink in the late 80's in St. Thomas. Love it. It's a smoothie with a kick.
