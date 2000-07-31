Bailey's Banana Colada

4.6
39 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This was our favorite drink on our honeymoon in St. Lucia. When we returned, we took a shot at recreating it, and it worked!

Recipe by Andrew and Amy Welch

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • In a blender combine the bananas and banana liqueur; blend until smooth. Blend in the Irish cream and coconut cream (Note: Make sure the coconut cream is at room temperature, or you will not be able to pour it). Finally, add the ice and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
511 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 68.3g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 31.1mg. Full Nutrition
