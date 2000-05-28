Big Germans

I JUST served this for a 4th of July brunch. It was literally inhaled!!..lol If I could give this MORE then five stars I would! Talk about a "wowzer" for company! Also... beyond SUPER FAST -EASY yet a real show stopper when served!! Lots of OOOOO's...and Ahhhhh's...lol This is one of those unsung hero kind of recipes. It's a wonderful base just waiting to be filled with whatever fruits your hearts desire! I followed the recipe to the letter except for adding 1 t Mexican vanilla to the batter. I used real butter and a glass 13x9 dish. It was cooked to perfection in exactly 20 min, but I KNOW my oven is right on the mark for temps. I had mashed up fresh Strawberries yesterday, and reserved a few whole for the top. My company was HERE when it was pulled from the oven. As it started to fall I poured the strawberries over it... topped it with whipped cream, laid out a few sliced berries on top, sprinkled it with powdered sugar, and a hint of cinnamon. I put a small American flag right in the center. No kidding... it was absolutey gorgeous!!! Next time I'm going to make it in two smaller dishes, and one will be filled with sweetened stewed apples/sour cream mixed with whipped cream and powdered sugar/cinnamon. Other one will be served with the strawberry mixture. It looked like I had been working for HOURS and I'm not kidding you... it took less then 10 min to prepare this to pop into the oven!!

