Big Germans
An oven pancake that puffs up and falls. It is served with a squeeze of lemon juice and powdered sugar. We also enjoy filling the indent with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Serves 2 to 4.
An oven pancake that puffs up and falls. It is served with a squeeze of lemon juice and powdered sugar. We also enjoy filling the indent with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Serves 2 to 4.
I JUST served this for a 4th of July brunch. It was literally inhaled!!..lol If I could give this MORE then five stars I would! Talk about a "wowzer" for company! Also... beyond SUPER FAST -EASY yet a real show stopper when served!! Lots of OOOOO's...and Ahhhhh's...lol This is one of those unsung hero kind of recipes. It's a wonderful base just waiting to be filled with whatever fruits your hearts desire! I followed the recipe to the letter except for adding 1 t Mexican vanilla to the batter. I used real butter and a glass 13x9 dish. It was cooked to perfection in exactly 20 min, but I KNOW my oven is right on the mark for temps. I had mashed up fresh Strawberries yesterday, and reserved a few whole for the top. My company was HERE when it was pulled from the oven. As it started to fall I poured the strawberries over it... topped it with whipped cream, laid out a few sliced berries on top, sprinkled it with powdered sugar, and a hint of cinnamon. I put a small American flag right in the center. No kidding... it was absolutey gorgeous!!! Next time I'm going to make it in two smaller dishes, and one will be filled with sweetened stewed apples/sour cream mixed with whipped cream and powdered sugar/cinnamon. Other one will be served with the strawberry mixture. It looked like I had been working for HOURS and I'm not kidding you... it took less then 10 min to prepare this to pop into the oven!!Read More
Not a big fan of this one. I have never had German pancakes, and I don't think I will make again. It was very dense and very eggy. It was also very bland (even with the syrup and fruit). I think I will stick to my regular breakfast pancake. Thanks anyway for the post.Read More
I JUST served this for a 4th of July brunch. It was literally inhaled!!..lol If I could give this MORE then five stars I would! Talk about a "wowzer" for company! Also... beyond SUPER FAST -EASY yet a real show stopper when served!! Lots of OOOOO's...and Ahhhhh's...lol This is one of those unsung hero kind of recipes. It's a wonderful base just waiting to be filled with whatever fruits your hearts desire! I followed the recipe to the letter except for adding 1 t Mexican vanilla to the batter. I used real butter and a glass 13x9 dish. It was cooked to perfection in exactly 20 min, but I KNOW my oven is right on the mark for temps. I had mashed up fresh Strawberries yesterday, and reserved a few whole for the top. My company was HERE when it was pulled from the oven. As it started to fall I poured the strawberries over it... topped it with whipped cream, laid out a few sliced berries on top, sprinkled it with powdered sugar, and a hint of cinnamon. I put a small American flag right in the center. No kidding... it was absolutey gorgeous!!! Next time I'm going to make it in two smaller dishes, and one will be filled with sweetened stewed apples/sour cream mixed with whipped cream and powdered sugar/cinnamon. Other one will be served with the strawberry mixture. It looked like I had been working for HOURS and I'm not kidding you... it took less then 10 min to prepare this to pop into the oven!!
This variation is good. We've used a similar recipe in my family for years without the lemon and sugar. I usually make two - one with sausage, mushroom & cheese (sometimes green peppers) and a second with fruit pie filling (peach is our favorite.) If you melt the butter in the bottom of the pan before you add the ingredients it doesn't stick.
This was really good! Even my 2 year old enjoyed it. Like the other reviewers I did not use the lemon, my family doesn't like lemon flavorings. I did saute some bananas in a little butter and brown sugar and topped half the pancake with this mixture. The other half I dusted with powdered sugar an drizzled with maple syrup. Yum! Keep in mind the pancake itself is bland, much like a pancake and crepe, it tastes like a mixture of the two. I did add some vanilla extract to the batter as well. The most delicious parts are the golden brown edges that are slightly crisp from the butter. If you have never tried an oven pancake, this may not be for you, but if you love crepes you will enjoy this. Bonus is it is SOOOOO easy and looks beautiful coming out of the oven.
Sehr gut! My family is very very German and we thought this would be an excellent venture for a morning breakfast. There was a problem with it sticking to the bottom of the pan, even with the butter, so I am thinking that a dark-nonstick pan would suffice instead of an aluminum one. Many layers, very fluffy and flavorful. Try adding a variety of extracts into it. I used almond this time, but you can try lemon, maple, vanilla or anything else that strikes your fancy. The pancake will bring out its flavor beutifully.
Hubby made this for me for breakfast because I love German Pancakes. These were very comparable...maybe even better considering they have a lot of "cool" factor. They looked like top hats when they puffed up! He poured it into 2 8" cake pans & we topped one w/ the typical lemon & powdered sugar & one w/ Strawberries in Wine (from this site ... I used white zin & I did add a bit of chopped mint to the recipe) & whipped cream. Hard to pick a favorite, they were both excellent. Served it on the patio w/ orange cream mimosas (from the foodnetwork site).
I make this recipe for may family at least once a month. For my husband and I, I divide the batter into two round cake pans and bake up 2 individual Germans. We also use much more lemon and powdered sugar, and less butter than called for.
My husband is a diabetic so I make it a bit differently, but he LOVES this! I use WW flour & only 2 T butter. I added about 2 t lemon juice to the mixture & use skim milk. Skip the sugar. I microwaved a cut up apple with sugar free pancake syrup & my homemade pumpkin pie spice til soft. He loved that over this pancake. Said it was like a dessert. Thanks for the recipe!
I have had this dish at a famous pancake place near my house and I love it. I tried this recipe and it even better!!!! I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter and it was delish!! My 4 year old even loved it. YOU MUST MAKE THIS!!!
Not a big fan of this one. I have never had German pancakes, and I don't think I will make again. It was very dense and very eggy. It was also very bland (even with the syrup and fruit). I think I will stick to my regular breakfast pancake. Thanks anyway for the post.
This is a fantastic recipe. One thing I did differently was to bake it in a round 9" cake pan. Our local Pancake House serves it like this and each pan is an individual order. I serve it with fresh lemon wedges and powdered sugar. When my son's friends spend the night they request this for breakfast every time.
My husband loved it, my teens weren't thrilled. Will try it again with fruit.
I've made this several times adding 1 teaspoon vanilla. Bake at temperature shown & don't overbake.
Great recipe. A little too much butter to be healthy, but you can substitute olive oil for much of it and it still comes out fantastic. I only use about 2 tablespoons of butter now and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. I also use a teaspoon of REAL vanilla extract..yummy!
Excellent...But what is bierbroet? Its listed as a favorite recipe? Did you mean bierrocks? thanks
Simple and delicious. Just throw the ingredients in the blender and bake. My kids devour this.
I have made this before and loved it. I am so mad because I couldn't remember the name and just searched German pancake. I made one of those recipes which called for 6 eggs. They tasted awful compared to this. Ugh! I will be making this again soon and I am glad I finally remembered the name:)
I agree with the other reviewers, needs more vanilla and maybe lemon juice in the batter, and less butter. I will try again, next time I will jazz it up a bit. Different.
This recipe came out very eggy and tasted weird it was not what i was expecting at all and it didnt look like the picture at all! If you ask me it was scrambled eggs!
Great for a special breakfast. So easy and makes a nice presentation.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was really easy to make and the lemon and powdered sugar made it amazing. My husband said it almost taste like french toast.
This was an excellent recipe. I doubled it and fed my family of 6. I followed the recipe measurements precisely but sprinkled with granulated palm sugar/cinnamon. I passed this recipe to my church family and several made it the very next day, all with rave reviews. Reminded us of a cross between a pancake, donut and flan. Will make this regularly. Thanks!!!
Easier to make than other german pancake recipes just because this recipe uses a bigger pan and you don't have to make several individual pancakes in seperate pans. Will use this in the future instead of other recipes. For the topping we put on a layer of sourcream, sprinkle brown sugar over it, strawberries (frozen thawed), banana slices, and crushed pinapple over that. Even people that don't like sourcream can't taste it because of the brownsugar and fruit. This is our favorite breakfast on special occasions.
I thought this sounded too good to be true, and it was! This was absolutely delicious with lemon juice and powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Our four year old helped me make this and was so excited to taste something that "she made"! Hubby LOVED it and couldn't stop eating it, even plain. Next time, we will try half with fresh strawberries and whipped cream too. Thanks so much for sharing this one...this is definately a keeper!
YUM! What a great idea for pancakes or french toast that usually takes forever to make one by one! This reminded me of a crepe/french toast. It's eggy without being overwhelmingly so. I skipped the lemon though - didn't appeal to me. We just used maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar. I didn't believe that it only served 4 and I tried to serve 5 - nope! It really does only serve 4 - less if you're really hungry!
This is a great breakfast treat! Easy to put together, and tastes even better when backed in a well seasoned iron skillet. :)
This has been our family favorite tradition for Christmas morning. One of our favorite toppings is thawed strawberries (the frozen kind in sugar) with a dollop of sour cream.
This was awesome! I couldn't stop picking at the leftovers. Perfect easy weekend morning dish. I topped it with some blueberries and strawberries and finished it off with some real maple syrup. Delish!
Loved the texture and flavor of this but have to know if anyone else had a problem with it sticking to the pan? -- even WITH the butter!!
We are a family of 5 and none of us liked this at all. I am getting ready to delete it as soon as I send this. pl
Tasty on its own, but I add 1 T. sugar (or Splenda) and the 1 T. lemon juice to the batter.
This recipe is PHENOMENAL!!! OH my goodness, this is light and delicious breakfast NIRVANA!!! I added a teaspoon of vanilla, warmed up the eggs for five minutes before I used them, whipped them up prior to pouring them in the mixer and I heated the milk for about 20 seconds. While the batter was mixing, the pan was in the oven with the butter melting. About few minutes later I took the pan out of the oven with the now melted butter, (sprayed the sides of the pan with a quick spray of Pam) poured the batter on top and that was that. 17 minutes later I had a fabulous, puffed up German pancake. I covered it in lemon and powdered sugar and it was PERFECT!! My husband was thrilled!!! He said it was better than The Pancake House! That is high praise in our house!! In regards to people saying this was bland...I found that using salted butter kept it from blandness. This is a really simple, delicious way to start a Saturday morning!!
I made this recipe for a special 4th of July breakfast and everyone loved it. I also leftout the butter and used Pam. I used sliced apples and strawberries for the filling.
I've been making this for years. In fact, I have a printed recipe from here from 2000 that had to be scaled down to use 6 eggs. The directions are exactly the same wording but the ingredients are not the same. Interesting but still a fabulous breakfast treat. We always eat it with maple syrup.
Great tasting and super-easy breakfast. I used a 10 inch cast-iron skillet rather than a baking pan (as it is shown in the picture) and mine came out looking just as gorgeous and with a lovely brown crust on the bottom and sides. Instead of using lemon, I topped mine with a small can of Dutch Apple filling (I had been storing this impulse-purchase for some time, unsure what to do with it and THIS was the PERFECT solution!) and a dusting of powdered sugar. A lovely change from savory egg dishes. Thank you!
I run a daycare and when the kids see this item on the menu they cheer. They love to see it puff up in the oven and there is never a scrap left.
I love this recipe! It was really easy and everybody loved it. I had been searching for this recipe and couldn't find it. Thanks.
Excellent recipe, much like the one that my Mom used to make. I made two batches, one like the original here (with a tsp. of added vanilla extract and one additional egg) and the second with 12 cut up sausage links, whole chopped green pepper, 1/4 chopped onion, and a small can of olives. Once out of the oven, served the "loaded" one with option of salsa and sliced jalapenos as a topping. I would recommend adding diced tomatoes to the mix as well as cheese as an additional topping option.
We've been making this recipe for years. We call it oven pancakes or puff pancakes. We also like to serve it with jam. My kids have all learned how to cook using this as one of their simple and succesfull meals to learn from.
WoW the whole family LOVED this. I love that I can sit down with the family to eat it with them unlike regular pancakes. I sliced up several different types of fruit to top it with. Thanks for the wonderful recipe, I have made this about 5 times now.
This recipe was just o.k for us. I think next time I will try it with some fruit and some sweetened whipped cream. It was just a bit on the bland side, but not bad. I think there is room to improve on this and I will edit this review after I make it again.
My kids loved this version, especially with the lemon juice and sugar. I did the recipe x 1.5 and used a 9x13 pyrex and an 8x8 pyrex. They fit well.
THIS IS GREAT,I ONLY ADDED THE LEMON JUICE ONCE AND IT DIDNT SEEM TO PUFF AS MUCH SO I JUST OMIT IT NOW WHEN I MAKE IT.THE KIDS THOUGHT IT WAS REALLY COOL.
loved this....tastes just like the ones in the restaurants....A+
This was a great after-church brunch. I divided the recipe between two 10 inch pie pans and cooked them the amount of time given. To save time, I microwaved frozen baked cinnamon sugar apples to serve on top of it along with real maple syrup. It looked so pretty when done--especially with the powdered sugar on top. My husband ate an entire one! Great served along with with maple flavored sausages.
Good Pancake.
my husband loved these - he misses them whenever he is not in germany. it was simple using a blender
I have probably made this 30-40 times. It comes out wonderful if you read and follow the instructions. We just came back from or Lakehouse and I gave the last copy away. So I had to look it up and print some more copies. This is one of the best receipes on this site. Sure you can play around with the toppings and probably make it better to suit your taste. I normally make a starwberry topping and put whipped cream on it. As far as it not raising you have to melt the butter in the pan and then add the mixture. I always use a glass pyrex 9x13 and have never had a problem. I would like to thank JEANIE BEAN for sharing this wonderful receipe. Maybe some people have to have their oven calibrated. I promise if you follow the receipe people will want you to share it with them.
Great! My family liked it better than the shortcakes bought in a store for strawberries (I made individual servings using petite corningware). Would also be good for holding roastbeef hash, pudding ect.
After reading the reviews I was really torn on how to proceed with this recipe. My nephew whom I have not seen in 10 years brought his German wife to America for the first time this month after seven years of marriage. I wanted to welcome her with some homecooked German food. She loved these and some other German food recipes that I found on allrecipes, so for the people that have German relatives, give this a try. Though she liked some of the American foods that I served she really disliked our fast food, fast dinner lifestyle.
These pancakes are so close to my husbands grandmother who passed away. Not eggy at all. It's also similar as "Dutch Babies II" by babara_hengels, the only difference is the yield amount. So since it was just me and hubby eating, I halved the recipe (big germans that is) and used an 8x8 baking pan and cooked it for 10-13 minutes until slightly brown and crispy. I also drizzled it with lemon icing (AR recipe by Carol) which by the way was soooo good. And for those who had a problem with the sides browning first than the middle, try covering the sides with a foil and leave a 6x6 opening if using a 8x8 pan.
I tried this out minus the sugar and lemon juice. I also only use 3 eggs the second time, because I personally do not like eggs so it cuts down on the slightly eggy flavor. These are -very- easy to make, which is also good when you are cooking for kids! My daughter loves them just plain. It is true that they are bland, but that is the beauty of it. You can sweeten them as you go. I've also made some more savory version using a cup of shredded cheese, another big hit. They are very versatile. You can use all kinds of toppings depending on if you are going for sweet or savory. If you want to try something different for dessert, serve with a scoop of your favorite ice cream (we did cookies and cream). It is out of this world! You can also make them in smaller portions like mini pancakes, which I recommend. I'll be making them using whole wheat flour next. Great recipe! It gives me a lot to play around with in the kitchen. Certainly a family favorite!
Tastes a little like lemon bars! Delicious, easy, and quick to prepare. Will be making this alot!
My 12 year old daughter makes this almost every Saturday morning for breakfast. One of our favorites.
exactly what i was looking for. fantastic!
This recipe was easy as could be and very yummy. My 3 1/2 yr old triplets inhaled it as did I. I will definately be making this again and trying it with fruit and whipped cream on top. This is a keeper.
This recipe is perfect! We live at 7600 feet and the puff still works. I believe the key is to use an iron pan, mix the eggs and milk first, then sift in the flour. We used to have to drive an hour to a breakfast place that made these, but now we just wait till Sunday and make them.... much better than the restaurant!
This was easy and fun to make. The sides of the "bowl" rose up so high in my oven, the tops were touching the coils. It's very entertaining to see. I sliced up strawberries to put in the "bowl", but I found just the lemon juice and powdered sugar added the perfect flavor. I will note that there was a shallow pool of butter in the bottom of my eggy pancake, which didn't bother me. I like buttery pastry, but I wanted to mention it.
This is actually a dutch pancake. A german pancake is flat and thinner than the amerikan version. But this is actually a dutch version. Must have been this little confusion with dutch normally meaning deutsch...but this time is actually means dutch. Good recipe and the picture really shows how it should look like. Super.
I liked it... it reminds me of a mixture between a pancake and french toast.. the lemon juice and powdered sugar on top gave it a nice sour contrast... very good... will make again.. and possible divide the batter between two round pans.... good recipes I am glad i tried them....
I was thrilled to find this recipe. It was so easy and delicious, just like my Dad used to make
My whole family loves these pancakes! They are wonderful Saturday morning with fresh strawberries. They have also become a favorite dessert in the evening with butter and powder sugar. They are super easy to make and because they are done in the oven they leave room on the stove top for cooking up the rest of breakfast. One of the few treats all 6 of us agree on!
Good, but way too much butter. Next tiime I would use a lot less.
My family has been making this for years and with the lemon and powdered sugar. Everyone loves it. We have found that they cook best in a buttered glass pie pan and each person gets their own plate size pancake....
This is a great pancake to surprise your family with!! Me and my husband had to share the one I made for him!!
I used 4 Tb. of butter and it was plenty. I baked it for 20 mins. in my cast iron skillet. Very impressive and delicious! Thank you!
All I have to say is OMG!!!!! My boys loved this. They would give it 1 million stars if possible. I used maple sausage, eggs and cheese. It was amazing. I also made a second one with apple pie filling cinnamon and powdered sugar. Hubby and I loved watching it fall. This will definitely be put into the rotation. Thanks for sharing!!
I liked it and some of my kids liked it. It did taste like some kind of egg dish, almost like a crepe only thicker. Taste good with fruit syrup.
I loved this recipe. I made it in a cast iron skillet and served it with fresh strawberries
I used the powdered sugar, but not the lemon and instead served apricot preserves and maple syrup as optional toppings. I enjoyed a similar type of 'pancake' at a Bed and Breakfast during a trip to Washington. This was just as good and easy to make! Thank you.
This is such a delicious, easy, and impressive dish to serve for breakfast! We have it at least once a week, and sometimes more! For a while, I was following the recipe exactly, but found that 1/2 the butter and a mix of 1/2 C AP flour and 1/2 C Whole Wheat flour tasted great, and made it a little more healthy. I am very liberal with the lemon juice, and garnish this with sliced oranges. My toddler simply calls this "pancake." He has no idea what actual pancakes are because we have them so rarely!
Lemon juice and powdered sugar makes these just right!
Dutch pancakes are so easy and the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. I love them served with fresh fruit and pure maple syrup. Half this recipe fits perfectly in a 7 inch cast iron skillet.
I didn't love it and I didn't hate it. It is just so-so, very different. It is real easy to prepare and it bakes fast. I won't be making it again.
I have given this recipe many attempts, always convinced I am doing something wrong as I have read so many good reviews on this site and others. I find it to be dense and egg-y, more like a heavy crepe than a pancake. Maybe that's what a German pancake is but this failed in my attempt to find a Weekend Family favorite. My kids wouldn't finish it even with powdered sugar or syrup.
This was very easy to make. I made it as an after school snack and cut it into squares then put whipped cream and sliced bananas on it for my kids. It did have a very strong egg flavor. It was good but they have not asked for it again so I don't know if I will make it again.
Recipe was very easy, I did add vanilla and used Pam to spray pan(instead of 5Tbs butter), lowers calories but didn't effect taste I feel. apples and cinnamon on top were delicious.
These were really thick and too eggy for me. I didn't like them at all.
This is really tasty, and easy to make to boot! I'm definitely going to be using this recipe regularly.
This is so easy & good.We all love it & have made it several times.I would not change a thing!!
We tried this recipe the first time this morning and the kids loved it. I recommend less butter, a non-stick baking pan, and more powdered sugar.
This is just like the baked pancakes my mom used to make, delicious! I replaced half of the AP flour with whole wheat flour and added a little more milk, it turned out great.
I really liked this. Easy to make and looks very impressive. I used buttermilk in place of milk.
An easy excellent breakfast to serve overnight guests.
Hubby loves this with strawberries and cream... it made the cut into my recipe book.
Just like the German Pancakes from the local pancake house. Now I can make them at home. Delicious and easy to make. I make them healthier by using egg substitue instead of whole eggs. Still takes great, but it has a little different texture. I also mop up the extra butter with a paper towel before eating to cut down on the fat content.
This was amazing served with 'Blueberry Sauce' from this site! This recipe is similar to a pancake in that you probably wouldn't just eat it plain. I will definitely make this next time we have breakfast guests. The only change I made was to sprinkle cinnamon on top along with the lemon and confectioners sugar.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. The taste was very eggy and it didn't came out the way I have expected. Sorry...
Fast, easy and delicious! Love to watch it puff up and it's excellent with fresh strawberries, and either whipped cream or a dash or two of Maple Syrup! YUM!
This was excellent and easy to make. I will definitely do this one again
just as I expected. I added white sugar in the batter before baking, though, because we like it a little sweeter (I think about a 1/4 cup). Also works using vanilla soymilk instead of regular.
The family loved these, I doubled the batch (to feed 7) and they cleaned me out! I gave the kids an option of strawberries, or bananas and walnuts. The only thing that was iffy for me was they seemed a little chewy? But they tasted fantastic!
Wow! This was a great Saturday morning breakfast for the family. I made two batches and filled one with a quart of fresh strawberries that I quartered and covered with sugar and let juice up while the pancake baked. The second I topped with the lemon juice and powdered sugar and served with extra maple and/or blueberry syrup. The kids and their friends gave this recipe a “thumbs up”. Hubby coined it as a healthy alternative to a funnel cake. Big Germans will definitely be a Saturday morning regular!
Great recipe, easy very pretty presentation and delicious. I added some sliced peeled apples on top with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar. Just delicious. Going to be my Christmas morning breakfast.
I thought this tasted great...a nice combination of salt and sweet...but neither my husband nor my kids liked it.
Aunt Svea was a wonderful Swedish cook. I followed her around the kitchen trying to write down her recipe for "Oven Pancakes." I thought her recipe was gone when she passed away, because she never measured. It was always "a pinch of this and a dash of that." BUT THIS IS AUNT SVEA'S RECIPE! To Jeanie Bean, submitting this recipe -- Thank You!!
I liked this recipe but there is definitely too much butter for my taste. My family is SUPER picky and none of my 3 kids or my husband liked it. I may try to make again for company and use less butter.
We made the BIG GERMAN in place of our usual Sunday morning pancakes (much to my family's alarm), and...it was a huge hit! My husband prefers this dish over both pancakes and waffles and the kids said they were equally good. I followed the recipe as written and used the lemon juice, but next time will probably try some kind of fruit or other filling. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was so easy and everyone was impressed. I did cook it a little longer to make sure it wasn't soggy in the middle, and it came out really well...add some syrup, and it's an impressive breakfast offering with fruit on the side.
Love it! I added the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg cause we're snowed in and can't get whipped cream. It will be what we will be making when we have company at Christmas time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections