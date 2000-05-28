Big Germans

An oven pancake that puffs up and falls. It is served with a squeeze of lemon juice and powdered sugar. We also enjoy filling the indent with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Serves 2 to 4.

Recipe by Jeanie Bean

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, salt, flour and milk. (Use a blender for this step, if desired.) Melt the butter in a 9x13 inch baking pan. Pour the contents of the mixing bowl into the pan.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until the mixture rises. Serve at once. Sprinkle lemon juice and powdered sugar on top at the table. Add fruit or whipped cream if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 11.7g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 229mg; sodium 343.3mg. Full Nutrition
