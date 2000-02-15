Best Ever Popcorn Balls

Just did a batch of these. Fantastic! A couple things... 1 cup plain white sugar works if you are out of powdered. More than 1 cup is too sweet in my opinion. Our local Aldi is getting rid of halloween stuff, so I grabbed a few 10oz bags of Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows for .15 ea. 10 drops of red food coloring makes a deep candy red color that works great for the holidays. I will also do green. I also added a few dashes salt and a little bit of vanilla extract. I also picked up Almond and Peppermint, so I'm sure those will work good also. If you go too much on the Corn Syrup, the balls will be too gloppy at the bottom. Too little, and it won't bind when you ball them. I also found five minutes for cooling was not enough, as they started to fall apart once balled. 8 to 10 minutes leaves plenty of time for them to still warm enough for balling, and they form much nicer. I found that I could tear off a small sheet of cellophane, and drape it over the top of the ball, scoop it up, and wrap it all at once. I didn't see any point in using a cup, or trying to place sheets down first. Wetting hands in small bowl of warm water for each ball, let you pack it like a snowball firmly, each time. It didn't seem to dilute or wear off any of the coating. I may try the oil or shortening method just to be sure. This recipe is quick and easy.