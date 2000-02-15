Best Ever Popcorn Balls

506 Ratings
These popcorn balls are sweet, crunchy, irresistible treats to share and enjoy.

By TABKAT

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place popped popcorn into a large bowl, set aside.

  • Combine corn syrup, margarine, water, confectioners' sugar, and marshmallows in a saucepan over medium heat. Heat and stir until the marshmallows have melted and the mixture comes to a boil.

  • Carefully pour the hot marshmallow mixture over the popcorn and toss together to coat each kernel evenly.

  • Grease hands with vegetable shortening or cooking spray and quickly shape the coated popcorn into balls before it cools too much to shape.

  • Wrap with cellophane or plastic wrap and store at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 7g; sodium 151.7mg. Full Nutrition
