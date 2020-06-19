Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken

Rating: 2.97 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a wonderfully rich and flavorful recipe that is easy and simple to make. Serve over noodles or rice.

By Ruth Bishop

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken thighs in a slow cooker. Add the garlic, fish sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, pepper, scallions, and white onion to the slow cooker. Pour enough water over the mixture to cover everything. Cook on High for 5 hours. Sprinkle the cashews over the mixture and cook another 30 minutes. Serve hot.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
651 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 46.4g; cholesterol 63.8mg; sodium 1150.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (31)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

seashell66
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
I made this last night and my family loved it. I used chicken breast because I don't like thighs. Read More
Helpful
(56)

Most helpful critical review

troy.kel
Rating: 1 stars
02/14/2011
this should be called fishy chicken. I cook a lot of Chinese food and use Oyster sauce & fish sauce all the time but never does the food taste only like this. Read More
Helpful
(9)
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
seashell66
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
I made this last night and my family loved it. I used chicken breast because I don't like thighs. Read More
Helpful
(56)
Zenetanar
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2011
This was really good. The only thing I have to say is that it doesn't need as much water as the recipe calls for (next time I will not cover the chicken -- it was too watery) and it really doesn't need a whole pound of cashews! At 10/ lb I bought a 1/2 lb and it was still too much. Next time I'll use 1/4 lb. Read More
Helpful
(43)
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2011
Very very nice! Really easy and tastes great. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Advertisement
shari
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
This dish is wonderful; especially if you like asian/garlicy food. I followed the directions with the exception of using chicken breasts because I needed to use them up. I served with whole wheat noodles broccoli and mandarin oranges. What a great healthier alternative to take-out; cheaper too! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Leonda58
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2011
This is a excellent recipe to use as a base for your own version. I followed the recipe exactly except that I added a mixture of corn starch and chicken broth when I added the cashews. That thickened the broth. There's a lot of cashews which I love so you may want to adjust that item to suit your own personal tastes. Next time I'm adding mushrooms and some green and red peppers. Tastes really good! Read More
Helpful
(16)
earwigsmom
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2011
While my son commented that it "smelled funny" while cooking everyone gobbled it up when it was done! I added some sliced water chestnuts about 15 min before serving and the cashews (much less than what was called for) about 5 minutes before serving over steamed rice. I made the Snap pea appitizer recipe (also from this site) to accompany it -- perfect! Will definately make this again! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
troy.kel
Rating: 1 stars
02/14/2011
this should be called fishy chicken. I cook a lot of Chinese food and use Oyster sauce & fish sauce all the time but never does the food taste only like this. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lindsey624
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2011
I thought this was a very tasty dish although I could have stood to have more chicken in the mix which is the only reason I'm giving it 4 stars instead of 5. I didn't have scallions so I used regular green onions and I thought it was fine. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding the cashews. I was making my meal overnight for a dinner the next day so I actually chilled it during the day in the refrigerator. I pulled the chicken pieces out of the sauce and let them warm in the crockpot while I reheated all the sauce on the stove. As part of the reheating I brought the sauce to a low boil and added the cashews. It turned out perfectly - the cashews were soft but firm and retained their shape well. The whole mixture of flavors was really delicious. I was afraid of the fish sauce after reading other reviews on the website but there was nothing "fishy" tasting about it at all. I will definitely make this again!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Gabriella
Rating: 1 stars
02/01/2011
I did not care for this recipe. My entire house smells. It was the fish sauce. Maybe my family isn't used to this flavor or smell but none of us cared for it. It tasted just like it smelled. Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022