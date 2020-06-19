Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars I made this last night and my family loved it. I used chicken breast because I don't like thighs. Helpful (56)

Rating: 4 stars This was really good. The only thing I have to say is that it doesn't need as much water as the recipe calls for (next time I will not cover the chicken -- it was too watery) and it really doesn't need a whole pound of cashews! At 10/ lb I bought a 1/2 lb and it was still too much. Next time I'll use 1/4 lb. Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars Very very nice! Really easy and tastes great. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This dish is wonderful; especially if you like asian/garlicy food. I followed the directions with the exception of using chicken breasts because I needed to use them up. I served with whole wheat noodles broccoli and mandarin oranges. What a great healthier alternative to take-out; cheaper too! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars This is a excellent recipe to use as a base for your own version. I followed the recipe exactly except that I added a mixture of corn starch and chicken broth when I added the cashews. That thickened the broth. There's a lot of cashews which I love so you may want to adjust that item to suit your own personal tastes. Next time I'm adding mushrooms and some green and red peppers. Tastes really good! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars While my son commented that it "smelled funny" while cooking everyone gobbled it up when it was done! I added some sliced water chestnuts about 15 min before serving and the cashews (much less than what was called for) about 5 minutes before serving over steamed rice. I made the Snap pea appitizer recipe (also from this site) to accompany it -- perfect! Will definately make this again! Helpful (12)

Rating: 1 stars this should be called fishy chicken. I cook a lot of Chinese food and use Oyster sauce & fish sauce all the time but never does the food taste only like this. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was a very tasty dish although I could have stood to have more chicken in the mix which is the only reason I'm giving it 4 stars instead of 5. I didn't have scallions so I used regular green onions and I thought it was fine. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding the cashews. I was making my meal overnight for a dinner the next day so I actually chilled it during the day in the refrigerator. I pulled the chicken pieces out of the sauce and let them warm in the crockpot while I reheated all the sauce on the stove. As part of the reheating I brought the sauce to a low boil and added the cashews. It turned out perfectly - the cashews were soft but firm and retained their shape well. The whole mixture of flavors was really delicious. I was afraid of the fish sauce after reading other reviews on the website but there was nothing "fishy" tasting about it at all. I will definitely make this again!! Helpful (9)