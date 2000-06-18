Classic Waffles

A lovely, crispy waffle perfect for the morning.

Recipe by Megan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 to 12 waffles
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder and sugar; set aside. Preheat waffle iron to desired temperature.

  • In a separate bowl, beat the eggs. Stir in the milk, butter and vanilla. Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture; beat until blended.

  • Ladle the batter into a preheated waffle iron. Cook the waffles until golden and crisp. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 112.8mg; sodium 899.1mg. Full Nutrition
