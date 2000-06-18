Classic Waffles
A lovely, crispy waffle perfect for the morning.
A lovely, crispy waffle perfect for the morning.
The only thing I did different than the directions stated to do was I sifted the flour, baking power & sugar before I added the liquid ingredients. If we could my husband and I would give this a 10 star rating. Also remember to put the hot waffle on paper towels because otherwise they do get steamy/soggy without. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.. no more mixes for us!! YUMMO (just like Rachel Ray says) ;-)Read More
What went wrong?!? I made these waffles exactly as the recipe said and they were limp and soggy, even after laying them out on a paper towel, and they tasted heavily of salt and baking soda. I was very disappointed because all the reviews made them sound wonderful. Conspiracy Theory: I've gone through the reviews for this recipe and the "too much baking soda" complaint is restricted to the last three reviews. I wonder if someone hacked into the recipe database and changed the amount of baking soda in the recipe so that poor, unsuspecting cooks would have their waffles ruined. Breakfast-related mayhem ensues and the evil hacker goes on to mess up other recipes. Think about it.Read More
The only thing I did different than the directions stated to do was I sifted the flour, baking power & sugar before I added the liquid ingredients. If we could my husband and I would give this a 10 star rating. Also remember to put the hot waffle on paper towels because otherwise they do get steamy/soggy without. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.. no more mixes for us!! YUMMO (just like Rachel Ray says) ;-)
Glad to find this recipe as it is close to my mother's recipe that I lost. I separated the eggs and folded in the whites last. This is the way my mom's recipe was and it makes the waffles lighter.
I've made this recipe twice now. Now never even eating anything but Eggos and hubby buying me a waffle maker for Christmas, the first time I made this recipe I following the directions exactly and they were good but they weren't "OMG these are amazing!" ... Which is why I gave this 4 stars.. Today I made this recipe again but this time I followed the suggestions in the reviews.. I used 4 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon vanilla, 1/2 cup of butter (1 stick) just b/c it's easier than have a alittle bit of butter left over to put away in the fridge, and 1 3/4 cup milk to make it just alittle easier to pour. Today's batch was amazing!!! What a difference! Now it's a 5 star recipe! And everyone wanted more! Also... another tip.. The first time I made this I shifted the flour and I beat the egg whites and yolks separately to make fluffier waffles b/c that's all you see online about how to make fluffy waffles. But it was alot of work so today I didn't do any of that and they were the same texture/fluffiness, so don't waste your time doing those extra steps. ENJOY!!!
What went wrong?!? I made these waffles exactly as the recipe said and they were limp and soggy, even after laying them out on a paper towel, and they tasted heavily of salt and baking soda. I was very disappointed because all the reviews made them sound wonderful. Conspiracy Theory: I've gone through the reviews for this recipe and the "too much baking soda" complaint is restricted to the last three reviews. I wonder if someone hacked into the recipe database and changed the amount of baking soda in the recipe so that poor, unsuspecting cooks would have their waffles ruined. Breakfast-related mayhem ensues and the evil hacker goes on to mess up other recipes. Think about it.
1st time cooking waffles and it came out great. I agree that separating the yolks and whites makes it better. Fantastic recipe.
Having never made a waffle until now, and having never even eaten one other than an Eggo, I have no basis to compare this recipe with any other. Having said that, all I know is hubby and I enjoyed our breakfast this morning! In comparing this recipe with other similar recipes, including the one included in the manual, this one called for twice the amount of salt, so I reduced it by half keeping all other ingredients and measurements the same, and beat the eggs well to lighten them up. The waffle was crispy on the outside, but tender on the inside, with good flavor. My only criticism, and certainly no fault of the recipe, is that my waffle maker anyway, cooks unevenly, with some parts of the waffle browning more than others. Maybe it just takes practice spreading the batter?
Wow! Perfect recipe for "Classic Waffles"! I got a waffle maker and couldn't wait to try it out. They were crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. This recipe is perfect as-is, but if you want a sweeter waffle you can up the sugar to as much as you like. I upped it to about 4-6 Tbsp and was liberal with the vanilla. These are delicious topped with real maple syrup or fresh fruit and whipped cream!
The first time I made these, they were a little bland. I added 1t of cinnamon and used real butter this time, and they were outstanding. Crispy, light, and full of flavor. The best waffles I've made :) They stay crispier if you pull them to one plate to cool slightly, then move them to another. The steam condenses on the first plate. I made them with home fries...yum!
These are so good!!! Way better than the ones you buy at the store. I made 32 of them and have them in the freezer. We had them with stewed blueberries and whip cream but they are good with just a bit of margarine and some syrup. Thanks for the recipe. I am from Nova Scotia, Canada
these were GREAT! I did not have butter, so I used applesauce... It tasted GREAT and it was good for you!... I added less milk, lees baking powder, and 1 tablespoon moore of sugar... um... beacuase I did not have any vanilla, I added the juice of half a lemon and about 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon... GREAT combination... OH! and make sure you have a good syrup.. I used maple/blueberry!!!! delicious!!! I really hope you try this!!! really really really GOOD!...
These were very yummy! The texture was slightly crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside. I added a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and halved the salt. Perfect!
The first time I tried this recipe, I did it as closely as I could. At my home, we regulary only have skim milk and Egg-Beaters style eggs, so I used them. It was fantastic! These are some of the best waffles I could have hoped to fine! After that, I tried using vegetable oil instead of melting the margarine. Just as yummy! Thank you for this recipe. Easy to make and delicious to eat. On most waffle irons, the waffle is "done" when the steam stops rising from the iron.
These waffles are really good. I've made them as is and I've made them with some adjustments. As is, they are still very good, however I prefer my adjustments. I added 1 tbsp of sugar and a dash of cinnamon. I also separated the eggs and whipped the whites until stiff and folded them in last to make the waffles light and fluffy. I also used 3/4 cup milk and 3/4 cup buttermilk instead of 1 1/2 cups milk. Warmed the milk mixture, stirred it and then mixed it in with the eggs. The waffles were awesome :)
I thought that this recipe was awful! The waffles were really bland and tasted really bad. I re-did the recipe, just to make sue that I didn't make a mistake, and it still tasted awful. I don't recommend this recipe to anyone!!!
I'm trying all of the waffle recipes on this site to find the perfect one. This one was great, but I think it can be perfected. To fit my needs, I cut the recipe down to 3 servings and have made it twice, once as listed here and the second time I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. This addition took an okay waffle and made it pretty darned good. I'll be adding cinnamon to all future waffle batches regardless of which recipe I use.
These Waffles Are Great!! I see that allot of people are saying "theres too much baking soda and taste's like salt." I have your answer this is what went wrong: You mixed up the baking powder with baking soda. In this recipe you put baking POWDER not Soda. Enjoy Your Cooking!
I followed the recipe but took one reviewer's advice and made it in my blender. It was really easy to make and they tasted really good.
Very tasty!! If you want the fluffiness of whipped egg whites without the work simply add a tablespoon or two of lemon juice. The acid reacts with the baking powder already in the recipe and makes very fluffy waffles.
Delicious. For those stating the waffles became limp and soggy I suggest laying the waffles on a cooking rack to allow the excess moisture to evaporate for about 1-2 mins after baking them. Also, make sure you are baking them thoroughly. There is NO baking soda in this recipe; it calls for baking powder and the amount of baking powder is correct. Happy baking. This recipe is a keeper!
Oh boy, were these great! Everyone loved them. I did as one other reviewer and plopped everything in the blender, added a bit more milk for consistency, and presto, yummo! Everyone raved! My friend Carole turned me onto this one. Thanks, Carole!
I usually use another recipe for my waffles (to see it visit my recipe box) but I decided to try this one because you don't have to separate the eggs. It was simpler but not as tasty. Still a good waffle recipe, but I prefer my own.
I really loved this recipe as is. I made 4 batches yesterday, two plain and two with chocolate chips mixed in. I froze them for a quick grab and go breakfast for the kids. No complaints at all they are great. Mine turned out light and fluffy and very tasty.
I tripled the recipe to feed a crowd and made the batter the night before. They were very fluffy and turned out great. I would only caution that it is a fairly thin batter, so we overfilled our waffle iron a couple times thinking it needed more batter, but they rise quite well.
Excellent. Perfect every time. I follow the recipe and always end up with delicious waffles, a little crunchy on the outside and slightly fluffy, tender inside. The vanilla and butter make these more flavorful than most recipe I have tried and always come back to this one, as this is my family's favorite. Thanks for sharing!
Followed recipe exactly and they were good tasting, however, they were the extremely heavy and dense. The search continues....
Mmmmm!!!! Added brown sugar instead of white and used wheat flour
AWESOME! Usually I make the "Waffles I" recipe from this site however I decided to make this recipe this morning. Wow...these were awesome. Fluffy, crispy, super yummy. We like things sweet around these parts so I added an extra TSBP of white sugar, and about a TBSP of honey. The fam liked this recipe much better.
This is a quick and easy recipe if you have a microwave (for the butter and milk)! I only omitted the vanilla, since I didn’t have any. I also don’t have a waffle iron, so I made fat little pancake triangles in the sandwich maker! It works really well, and they are tasty and fully cooked through, despite the thickness. I like that these are not too sweet, so you can add the condiment of your choice. I am certainly going to be making these again, hopefully one day with a waffle iron. ;)
These are very good. Light, yet very filling. I will definately be making these again. Thanks for the recipe.
Very tasty waffles! Just made them and enjoyed them very much. I also did as other had suggested with whipping up the egg whites and then folding them in at the end. I got 6 waffles out of this.
I did not care for this recipe.
I was excited to try these once i saw all of the good reviews this recipe has recieved...but i was very disappointed. I followed the recipe to a T , the texture of the waffle was ok but they had absolutely NO taste.
This receipe has been a lifesavor! I'm currently living in Brazil and they don't have the typical American breakfasts. I brought my waffle iron with me and now enjoy homemade waffles several times a week. I make a bunch up and put the extra in the freezer. They reheat really well in the toaster. They're like my own personal Eggos! Thanks!
I'm going to stop buying mix! Made this in the blender quickly--no need to warm the milk or separate the eggs as others have noted in their reviews. Couldn't be easier! Thanks for the recipe.
Quick and easy. Not as light as the egg separated/whipped whites version. 4 for taste/texture but 5 because of ease of prep. Our 8 yr. old can make these on her own for us. We found the batter on the thick side and upped the milk to 2c instead of 1.5c, and it was still plenty thick enough. The standard recipe for 5 made 6 thick Belgian waffles for us.
Finally managed to make waffles that work!
Delicious! I made mine with half whole wheat and threw in some ground flax seed. Healthy can be so easily disquised! I made extra for the freezer, and on my "rushed" mornings, I throw one in the toaster and I'm done.
I created an account for the sole purpose of writing this review. I have tried numerous recipes and store bought mixes; this recipe is by far the best waffle recipe I have ever made. Look no farther. This isn't just my opinion, my wife ( who is incredibly picky ) and my daughter both have glowing praise every time I make this. In addition, this waffle batter makes a great batter for fried chicken as well (a la Popeye's waffle tenders)
These are wonderful basic waffles. I make them as per the recipe, but add cinnamon. My kids love them with peanut butter and jam. Trick to keeping the waffles crispy is to not put them immediately on a plate (the steam makes them soggy). I throw waffles in warm oven for 10-15 seconds to allow the steam to rise off before putting them on plates.
These were the BEST waffles I've ever made and so easy too! The only thing I did differently was to whip the egg whites and sugar together separately, then folded it into the batter last. That is really the key to light, fluffy results!
This recipe is awesome all on its own, but I like to play with recipes after trying them a few times. I have since tweaked this recipe, and my husband and his family love it. Here are my substitutions: Instead of 1 teaspoon salt, I use 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda. I use 1/3 cup canola oil instead of butter (butter is really expensive here and melted margarine just didn't work right for us). I use milk straight out of the fridge and don't bother with heating it. I use 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. It's a little quicker to put together since nothing requires heating, and the waffles turn out beautifully.
Great recipe, did switch wheat flour for the all purpose and used vanilla paste not extract. Kids loved them!
I was looking for a new waffle recipe and gave this one a try this morning. I added more Sugar (about 2 1/2 TBSP) but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The waffles were light and fluffy with a nice golden "crust". I may add a touch more vanilla next time. Between that and the needed sugar this recipe is perfect! Also, one thing it took me a while to learn in making waffles - they NEVER turn out fully risen if I sprinkle things like blueberries or chocolate chips before closing the lid. It's a completely different waffle - so leave them plain and get creative with what you put on top of them when they are finished! Thanks for the recipe! This will be replacing my old one.
I've used serveral recipe's but this seems to be the best tasting and easiest to adapt.
Fantastic! I added the extra 2 tbsp sugar, a half tsp cinnamon and whipped the egg whites as suggested by a few other reviewers. These were delicious! I have no reason to buy packaged waffle mix ever again.
Don't know how this is so highly rated. Batter too thick and waffles are dry & salty. Four teaspoons soda - no wonder...edit review.....my mistake. I should have used baking powder! NOT soda.
These were really good! However I used the cinamon sugar mix in place of 2 tbs sugar. The most delicious cinamon waffles ever! yum!
We bought a waffle iron at Costco about 6 months ago, and this recipe has now become our weekend favorite! Very tasty waffles, thanks for sharing the recipe.
I subsituted vanilla soy milk for the regular milk called for (I omitted the sugar and vanilla to compensate). They turned out light and fluffy.
Have made as written at least 10 times before without problem. Turns out just as well if you prepare the batter the night before. Can be doubled or halved if need be. Today for St. Patrick's Day, I put some green food coloring in...the kids loved it! Many thanks for a great recipe that is a staple in our home.
These aren't good at all. I took the extra step of beating the egg whites separately and folding them into the batter at the end. They puffed up fine during cooking then felt completely flat. They were tasteless and dense. Would not make these again.
what a total disappointment and waste of ingredients and time. These were SO salty, I checked the recipe and my measuring spoon 5 times to make sure I didn't mistakenly add too much salt. But no, they are just that salty. I just tossed all the waffles in the trash.
Only four stars because I used hints from other users, added sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Also, beat egg whites til fluffy and folded into mixed batter. YUMMO!!!
Daughter says GOOD and it is a keeper. Only change I did was use powdered milk as I prefer to use that in baking :)They came out looking golden and puffy.
These were pretty good, but I'm still searching for the "perfect" recipe for a crispy tasty waffle.
I followed the instructions just exactly as stated. My husband and I found the waffles bland. It is an "ok" recipe, but nothing that will impress people. When I cook, I like people to be "wow'ed". There are certainly better waffle recipes out there. Will not make these again.
this is the first time i ever mad waffles. It was delicious and fluffy even though i forgot to add the sugar. I made mine in a blender.
I've eaten waffles before but never made them for myself at home. The batter was easy to put together, thou I only added 1/2 tsp of salt. I also increased the sugar to 3T. I did whip the eggs separately then added it to the batter last before pouring onto the hot waffle maker. I used PAM non-stick cooking spray in between each batch so the waffles wouldn't stick. This batch makes 12 waffles, half of which I froze for another day. The waffles didn't take that long to cook and is a nice golden brown color. The waffle is crispy on the outside, but soft on the inside. It is also tasty and has a good flavor. My family and I enjoyed these for breakfast this morning with fresh sliced strawberries and light drizzle of maple syrup. Now that I know how to make waffles, I think next time I would like to top this off with some homemade whipped topping.
These were ok, nothing special.
These are absolutely delish!! I made these for my 3 girls and husband on their first day of spring break and they loved them!! They turned out picture perfect! I started by making one batch which wasn't enough for my size family so I made a double batch on top of the batch I had already made which was way to much. So I came up with an idea to keep making them until all the batter was gone then put them in a zip lock bag then pop them in the refrigerator for the next morning. THIS WAS THE BEST IDEA IN THE WORLD!!! The next day I pulled them out of the fridge and popped them in the toaster, DELICIOUS!!!!! I will be using this recipe for years and years and years to come!!! Thanks so much for posting!!!
The 1 tsp of salt and 4 tsp of baking soda made these waffles much too salty. I found myself drowning them in syrup to mask the bitter aftertaste. I will also have to agree with some of the other reviews in saying that the waffles were also on the dense side and had the consistency of pancakes.
I didn't think these were very good. Sure, it's a quick and easy recipe, and they cook up just fine, but I thought they were a bit bland for waffles. They did have that waffle-like "Taste" to them - you know what I mean? But they didn't seem sweet enough to me. Or seem like much of anything, really. I'm going to try other recipes or play with this one to see if I can improve upon it. I did like it OK, but was not impressed.
There's no baking soda in this recipe. You shouldn't be tasting baking soda.
These smell SO good while baking! I made buttermilk for mine (milk + some vinegar). I let it sit for a bit, while cooking sausages and the batter turned into a sponge like consistency, airy and delicate. I used a little more milk and stirred it to make it easier to scoop and pour.
These were delicious. I halved the salt, added 1/4 tsp of cinnamon, and put a bit more milk than it called for. I also separated the eggs and mixed in the whites at the end. They were crispy on the outside and soft and moist on the inside. I WILL MAKE THESE AGAIN!!!
I was looking for a recipe that doesn't take too much time because I work fulltime and have a 5 year. The only thing I added was one more Tablespoon sugar because I tried it one time before and I didn't like the taste. It was excellent and I have never made waffles before this recipe. This will be my waffle recipe from now on. Don't let this one get away. YUMO !
I added 4 tbs of sugar and they were great.
they were bland (not enough sugar AT all). made it along side a delicious raspberry coulis and ice cream. tsk tsk. the waffle did not live up to its expectations. next time, i'll just stick with pancake mix.
A perfect waffle as far as I'm concerned! This made 14 waffles.
I was so disappointed by this recipe-especially after having read the raving reviews. I followed the ingredients and directions to the "T" and the waffles turned out WAY too salty. Any suggestions?
I'm sorry, but these didn't work for us, our waffles were bland and extremely dense.
I saved this recipe thinking it was different than the one my Mom gave me - turns out they were exactly the same! Great waffles every time.
This was perfect!! Will totally make again!~
Great recipe! I made our waffles with half spelt flour and half white flour. I also made them dairy free and substituted warm soy milk and melted vegan butter (Earth Balance). They came out great! I've had such problems making a dairy-free waffle and was very pleasantly surprised. I also used powdered sugar instead of white (as I didn't have any) and added an equal amt of cocoa powder to give it a little chocolate-y taste.
great flavor, and when cooked well, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Made this for the first time and it was pretty good. I did feel that there was a little too much salt. I didn't find the saltiness overpowering like some reviews said which leads me to believe that maybe they were using baking soda instead of baking powder. I do believe that next time I will increase the vanilla and decrease the salt. This is a solid recipe that can be built upon and I look forward to making it again. Thanks for sharing!
This was just what I was looking for! A classic, simple waffle recipe. We just ate these for dinner and they were great! I made it exactly as the recipe states. No further waffle recipe searching for this lady!
These were just ok.
This recipe makes a great waffle. I threw everything in the blender because I'm lazy and it worked out perfectly. Easy to pour, too.
I had no problems wihatsoever with this recipe. They crisped up nicely on the outside and were soft on the inside. Family loved them.
Quick and easy recipe. They were good, but not as fluffy as I like, however that's probably because the egg whites aren't beaten separately which you could do to increase the fluffiness and I will try that next time. All-round good waffles though!
These waffles are so good! They are golden brown and crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. The batter was pretty thick, and I used a 1/2 cup measuring cup to pour the batter on the waffle iron. I always add about 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips and they are awesome! Also, any leftover waffles that I have I freeze in sandwich bags to be toasted for breakfast.
I whipped the egg whites separately and folded them in at the end. I also added a bit more sugar. Very good!
DO NOT under any circumstances add salt to this. It was so salty it was inedible. I had to add a bunch of other stuff to make up for it. I did add cinnamon like others said. I liked it but my husband thought it was too much. Overall, these weren't good until you put butter and syrup on them at all.
These turned out quite yummy. I did add the extra cinnamon like some other reviewers suggested, and it added a nice dimension of flavor... they almost tasted like french toast. The texture was good too. My husband doesn't usually like it when I make waffles because they get hard really quickly, but these were just soft enough to enjoy. I'll be making these again!
So... amazing... I followed the recipe but for one change: I used margarine instead of butter. And these turned out absolutely delicious. Some reviewers suggest separating the eggs, beating the whites and folding in gently at the end. While I'm sure this makes for an even fluffier waffle, I don't feel it's necessary. These were fluffy, light, crispy. The batter seemed a little runny at the end, so I added a couple tablespoons of cornstarch (as recommended by my waffle iron manual to make waffles more crispy), but as the batter sat between waffles, it got a lot thicker. It was unnecessary, but my waffles WERE nice and crispy! Thanks for sharing, Megan!
This is the easiest, tastiest waffle I've ever eaten. And being the first waffle I've ever made I was incredibly impressed by this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect! I think I will add chocolate chips or cinnamon next time.
I've been using this recipe for a year now. The first time I made it as is but now I make it with a few changes. I use 1 3/4 cup milk because, as written, the batter is too thick. 1 3/4 c seems a little runny at first but I always let my batter rest for 5-7 min after mixing and by then it has thickened nicely. I use 6 T of butter since that's easier to measure than 5 1/3 T(which is 1/3 c). I also use 4 tbsp sugar and 2tbsp vanilla. Instead of using 2c all-purpose, I use 1 c All-purpose and 1 c white whole wheat flour(King Arthur or Gold Medal brands). If you've never tried white whole wheat then you should. It's gives you all the benefits of red wheat but none of red wheat's bitterness. I use it to get in extra fiber in many of baked goods I make for my family. That's the beauty of cooking from scratch!
I have been making this every week for my son for months. No more frozen waffles in this house! The batter lasts for about 5 days in the fridge then I make some more. The only change I made was I swapped out butter for coconut oil. Thanks for the recipe!
Followed suggestions and added 5 T sugar and 2 T vanilla. We had enough for waffles two days in a row--kept beautifully.
These were really good waffles Megan. My grandmother and I made 2 batches for our family over the Christmas holidays and everyone who ate them said they were good. We added a little vanilla for some extra flavor. Will definitely made these again.
Easy! They are crispy just to forewarn and they are not super sweet, but if you're eating with syrup, I think they are perfect!
I did not care for this recipe.
Loved this! I used 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour (and then 1 1/4 cups white flour) I added a tbsp. of brown sugar and a little extra vanilla. My boys gobbled them up!
I did not care for this recipe.
Sadly I wasn't impressed with this waffle recipe. I Have a new waffle iron, but it wasn't even remotely crispy, and apparently 5 servings per this recipe is 5 waffles. Major bummer and won't be making again.
Perfect and easy recipe. I do 3 things to modify. 1. 4 Tbsp sugar...1/2 and 1/2 Sugar and Splenda. 2. Add mini choco chips or small blueberries...a handful or two 3. Immediately served waffles to golden brown with a little crisp but remainder a bit "under-browned"...kept in zip-lock bags for toaster oven browning through the week Thanks
I made two seperate batches of this recipe, exactly according to the recipe. It was the weirdest thing, one batch was really thick and one was much thinner. Either way, the waffles turned out crisp on the outside and fluffy and soft on the inside. From the thick batch, I got exactly eight waffles. From the thin batch, I was able to get nine. My husband says this needs to be my go-to waffle recipe from now on. I was making one that used oil instead of butter but he and I both agreed that butter makes all the difference.
My husband and I have been using this recipe for 2 years. Over the years we have changed it a bit...using whole wheat flour and adding pecans, and cinnamon. We also use it to make pancakes as well. Such a great recipe!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections