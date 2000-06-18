Classic Waffles

I've made this recipe twice now. Now never even eating anything but Eggos and hubby buying me a waffle maker for Christmas, the first time I made this recipe I following the directions exactly and they were good but they weren't "OMG these are amazing!" ... Which is why I gave this 4 stars.. Today I made this recipe again but this time I followed the suggestions in the reviews.. I used 4 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon vanilla, 1/2 cup of butter (1 stick) just b/c it's easier than have a alittle bit of butter left over to put away in the fridge, and 1 3/4 cup milk to make it just alittle easier to pour. Today's batch was amazing!!! What a difference! Now it's a 5 star recipe! And everyone wanted more! Also... another tip.. The first time I made this I shifted the flour and I beat the egg whites and yolks separately to make fluffier waffles b/c that's all you see online about how to make fluffy waffles. But it was alot of work so today I didn't do any of that and they were the same texture/fluffiness, so don't waste your time doing those extra steps. ENJOY!!!