Cheesy Fried Potatoes

4 stars for taste, 2 stars for presentation. I think this would have been pretty awful if I'd followed the original recipe. Thanks to the others for the advice. Here's my version: 6 slices bacon, 3 potatoes, 4 eggs, 1/2 a red onion minced, 3 T butter, lots of s & p to taste, at least 1/2 cup of cheeses (not just cheddar - I used jack, mozz, parm, & cheddar). I drained almost all of the bacon grease and I'm glad I did. I did not cover the potatoes as I had to continually turn them to cook them evenly. Salt needs to be added to the potatoes to sweat out their moisture (speeds up the cooking time). Next time I will season the potatoes thoroughly for more flavor (maybe some celery salt, chives, red pepper flakes). Heat needs to be reduced considerably once eggs and cheese are added. Not sure how to make this prettier. I followed the advice for serving with tortillas. Rolled them up and stood them in the side of shallow bowls, spooned in the potato/egg mess and topped with chopped green onions. Sorry for the long review...

Read More