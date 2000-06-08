Cheesy Fried Potatoes
My family loves these fried potatoes and there are never any leftovers! I have also served this as a main dish for dinner as well.
An awesome comfort meal for a special treat! The only thing I do differently is to pre-cook the potatoes (just microwave while they are whole till barely soft, then peel and slice). The pan splatters less and they brown faster when you start with the potatoes already cooked.
4 stars for taste, 2 stars for presentation. I think this would have been pretty awful if I'd followed the original recipe. Thanks to the others for the advice. Here's my version: 6 slices bacon, 3 potatoes, 4 eggs, 1/2 a red onion minced, 3 T butter, lots of s & p to taste, at least 1/2 cup of cheeses (not just cheddar - I used jack, mozz, parm, & cheddar). I drained almost all of the bacon grease and I'm glad I did. I did not cover the potatoes as I had to continually turn them to cook them evenly. Salt needs to be added to the potatoes to sweat out their moisture (speeds up the cooking time). Next time I will season the potatoes thoroughly for more flavor (maybe some celery salt, chives, red pepper flakes). Heat needs to be reduced considerably once eggs and cheese are added. Not sure how to make this prettier. I followed the advice for serving with tortillas. Rolled them up and stood them in the side of shallow bowls, spooned in the potato/egg mess and topped with chopped green onions. Sorry for the long review...
First, my Boo Boo and I would like to thank Marcia for submitting this recipe. The first we made this we followed the recipe to a T. It was good, but we felt it could be better. After experimenting with this recipe we reached a level of perfection. You see, what we do is, quadruple the amount of bacon (without using ANY bacon grease), put in 1 full green pepper, 1 full onion, and 1 full red pepper. We also experiment with different types of cheeses and we found that "taco cheese" gives it a nice kick. To top we added a Roasted Garlic and Bell Pepper seasoning.
I am only 8 and I made this almost all by myself. I really loved this recipe. It tasted great! Even though my sister doesn't like onions, I chopped them really small, and she didn't even notice the "secret" ingredient! :)
I made these for brunch with friends and everyone loved it! I omitted the bacon fat and just used butter, and it wasn't greasy at all. Next time I will use some green pepper or other vegetables. Thanks for the recipe.
T-Bone here, This recipe is like heart attack on a plate. Tasty and greasy. If you don't mind gaining that extra girth...then eat this baby, cuz it is deliciouz. Yum. I had mine with extra bacon.
What isn't there to like about this? I pretty much just eyeballed the ingredients, and added more bacon. The tip about microwaving the potates first was great - easily cuts the skillet time by half. Thanks!
Very good! I used a 2 more slices of bacon and ofcourse, added a dash of onion/garlic powders to the potatoes. Also, when the potatoes were just about done, I added 1 head chopped broccoli and a few fresh/sliced mushrooms. Per another reviewer, I upped the eggs to 4 = beaten first before pouring over the potatoes to cook. Finally, I topped with a combo of sharp cheddar & mozzerella cheese. Not too greasy and VERY good. Went well with our cinnamon rolls. Thanks Marcia.
I didn't have any whole potatoes, but I did have a bag of shredded hash brown potatoes. I used 4 pieces of bacon and at first drained half the greece. I hate to admit it, but I ended up adding the rest of the grease in. I think the shredded potatoes were more in quantity than the recipe called for, so I didn't have problems with them being too greasy. I also used a whole small onion. Taking the idea from another reviewer, I used a Taco mix of cheese. Overall it was fabulous! I will definitely make this again.
After reading the reviews, I played with the recipe a little. I used 3 slices of bacon, 3 potatoes, and 4 eggs. I also added the salt and pepper along with some onion powder and garlic powder to the potaotes while I cooked them. It was a hit for Sunday breakfast. The Boy requests it quite a bit. Thanks a bunch Marcia.
These were delecious potatoes. I loved the flavor the bacon grease added!! I didn't add any of the crumbled bacon back to the poatoes and I left the eggs out because I was serving these with a bacon and egg main breakfast dish. They turned out great, I would make these the way the recipe says as well.
A wonderful comfort food for cold winter nights and Sunday mornings!I have made something similar my whole life. I also use a lot more bacon, about 1 slice per potato, and I saute in some onion. The eggs don't get scrambled in, I push the potatoes to the side and fry them. The bacon stays in the pan while the potatoes are frying, and the cheese just gets melted over it.
These were good will make again. I used 4 eggs and whisked them together like somebody else had suggested. A lot easier than scrambling in the pan.
These potatoes were delicious. I added a twist by adding a cup of cooked julienned carrots about halfway through frying the potatoes.
I used turkey bacon to cut the fat and loved it
Very good! I added a few of my personal touches. First, I didn't have bacon onhand, so I just use d vegetable oil. I also added a little garlic to the onion, butter, potato mixture. Then, I used real bacon bits to substitute for the bacon. I used 1/2 c shredded cheddar cheese with 1/2 c shredded mozzarella cheese. Definitely a family favorite. My husband and 2 yr old made sure there were NO leftovers. :)
Reallly Really delicious! I added more bacon, and more cheese!
Made this for dinner tonight- a huge hit! Called it "country breakfast in a bowl" and the kids gave it 5 stars and went back for more. I did use turkey bacon (which I removed after frying, diced up and threw back in with the cheese), added garlic and paprika and a mix of cheddar and jack cheeses ( way more than called for, lol). Since turkey bacon doesnt add grease, I used a bit of olive oil and it was not too greasy at all. Wonderful idea! Thanks so much
My family loved these potatoes. I made them and wrapped them in homemade tortillas with salsa. They were awsome breakfast burritos. I did use extra bacon and drained some of the oil before adding the potatoes. I definately will make them again.
My family didn't think this was that great - and the egg in it was a little weird. Won't be trying this one again, sorry.
I did it like the recipe but after I fried the bacon and potatoes I baked it in the oven with the cheese,and egg, very good and filling!
Quick, easy, delicious!!! What more could you want? For those who think it's on the greasy side, I drain all the bacon grease off leaving just the browned bits (where all the flavor is anyway)and then proceed with the recipe. It doesn't taste at all greasy but still retains the yummy bacon flavor. Thanks Marcia
My family loves to eat this every chance we get!!
The potatoes were quite good, although I wish I had not put the egg with the potatoes, and made them separately. I did cook the potatoes for a bit in advance to speed up the process. I also added some garlic. I changed the recipe to make it healthier as well: I did not cook the potatoes in bacon fat; I used reduced fat margarine and cooking spray. I used premade microwave bacon that has fewer calories/fat (would've used turkey bacon if I'd had that). Low fat cheddar cheese Egg whites I would make this again, though might do JUST the potatoes and cheese.
Awesome recipe! My family loved it. I have actually made it a few times, I just haven't had time to put in my review. I tried using velveeta cheese instead of cheddar and that was great too.
Growing up my great grandma made these for me when I spent the summer with her. Now I make them for my family. We call them "Morning After Eggs" becuase they taste so good the morning after a late night. Thanks for posting.
I just made this recipe for breakfast and it was WONDERFUL!!! SO easy and so tasty. Thank you!!!
Thanks for sharing the recipe. This tasted OK. Probably won't make this again, but glad I tried it.
This was good, but I think, after the potatoes are done the grease needs to be drained before you proceed. I prefer to cook potatoes with onions, eggs, and bacon all separate. Layer in individual ovenproof bowls, top with cheese and put under the broiler until the cheese is melted. There is just too much grease as this recipe is written.
These were really good but a bit of a splurge when trying to eat healthy. I'm sure it doesn't help that I had to add extra cheese and the husband wanted extra bacon! It was quick, easy, filling, and paired nicely with a side salad.
Delicious!!!! I made mine with more bacon and I agree with others, it ended up being a little greasy.... but I just tried to soak up as much grease as I could with papertowels at the end. Still thought it was awesome.
pretty good
I had four very large potatoes, so I added 4 eggs, and we loved it. Didn't find it greasy at all (maybe the eggs helped soak it up?) Thanks, brunch was great.
My taste buds thank you, my hips do not-I couldn't stop eating this. Very yummy!
easy and tasty
Really yummy! I used a little more cheese than was called for and it turned out great! I wouldn't add any salt, though. The bacon is salty enough.
Excellent!! These were a big hit in my house. I love to cook and we seem to have potatoes at least 3-4 times a week. This was a welcome recipe at my table!
Delicious potatoes - since this recipe was for dinner, didn't add the eggs, but used more bacon. No cheddar in the house, so used motzerella, and some garlic spice. Was delicious!
This is a great combo, Marcia! My Peruvian boyfriend says that it reminds him of home, where they like to fry potatoes and eggs together. Our only comments are that the grease can be just as easily left out, and that we added a little beer just to give it a kick. He ate the whole thing by himself!
the recipie was ok.. it definatly needs to be more specific.. the potatoes took nearly forever to cook.. the ratios were off... there needed to be more cheese, eggs and more veggies. adding half an onion, shallots, chives, lemon juice, garlic, and various spices really added some depth to this dish. i reccomend adding in extra cheese and butter. if youre using a lot of potatoes.. put them in the microwave at about 3 minute intervals.. pop them in the microwave for the first 3 mins, let them sit for a while, 3 mins again then start cooking your bacon... the potatoes take FOREVER to cook.. it got annoying i like them better with the skins on. but if you like them off i suggest peeling them BEFORE popping them in the microwave. but with all the add ins all in all it was a pretty good dish.
I really enjoyed this recipe as is, but I couldn't resist the chance to change it a little. I am not too fond of eggs, so I omitted them the second time I cooked this recipe. It was just as good without the egg, although a little drier. Another time, I used different cheese. This recipe has excellent flavor and is SO versatile!
These are great...
ok dish.
Delicious! My advice: use quality bacon. Use only the 2 strips called for because using more creates too much grease. If you want more bacon, drain off some of the grease before adding the potatoes or you'll have a greasy dish.
Yum.
I have always cooked fried potatoes with onion, but never with cheese....EXCELLENT!!!!
These were great! Made as potatoes without the egg. Delicious!!!
Excellent, I will make these potatoes again. I did microwave the potatoes first as suggested.
Not only is this delicious, it's so pretty on a platter! I put a few chives on top for decoration. :)
Yes! Liked it lots. I didn't have fresh bacon on hand so I substituted baco's and added olive oil to the skillet to brown the potatoes. Very tasty!
Excellent all in one breakfast skillet. It didn't look very appetizing, but the flavor was so delicious. I used 3 strips of bacon instead of 2 and used frozen o'brien hash brown potatoes. I doubled the eggs and poured it over all and then let it set like a fritatta. My husband and I loved this dish! We both ate more than our share because it was so good. Great breakfast. Thanks.
Very delicious! It was easy to just keep adding cheese & eggs until I thought there was enough with potatoes. I would have preferred adding the crisp bacon at the end though so it didn't get soggy.
This was pretty good; after coming home to basically no clean dishes, I really needed a one pan dish, and it was exactly what I wanted (bacon, eggs and potatoes).. I used chicken bacon so there was no grease for the potatoes but that was fine, I also beat the eggs first but I found the final taste to be too eggy so I will add milk the next time. Upon suggestion I also used 3potatoes, 4 eggs (next time will use 4 potatoes) and I used 4 pieces of bacon; since it's chicken kind, I was easily able to slice it into big chunks before cooking. Microwaving the potatoes really helped too. Thanks!!
My husband picked this recipe out and he loves it! I only made some minor changes. I usually cook the bacon in the microwave and use just a little bit of oil with the butter in the pan to cook the potatoes. I add some paprika to the potatoes as they cook. Once they're browned I take them out and drain the excess oil, I'm sure this modification keeps it healthier! However, I use three slices of bacon instead of two and I double the amount of cheese! The dish comes out really good and my husband says that this will always be his first choice for breakfast!
I made this when I was pregnant and it was yummy.
I have made this several times and everyone loves it. Great for cold winter mornings as it really sticks to your ribs.
Awesome!! I loved them!! What a great meal!!
Made this recipe for dinner tonight, very tasty easy to make meal that leaves you wanting more!
Very good. Used real bacon bits and a tiny bit of EVOO, in place of the bacon grease. Will definitely make again.
I made this pretty much the exact same way, but a few years ago! It is terrific! My boys loved it! Very filling too!
YUMMY! The whole family, including the picky eater loved this one. I served it as a side dish for dinner, so I didnt use the eggs. I plan to use this again for breakfast, and add in chopped sausages, wrapped in a warm tortilla! Thanx
These are delicious - I make without the eggs. Not the prettiest but one of the tastiest dishes.
Greasy but delicious! I did not add the egg as we had these with our dinner. I will probably make this again.
I made this for breakfast, using 4 eggs and my hubby loved it. He requested it again for supper that night!
I had pancetta on hand instead of bacon, Delicious!!
I substituted the prok with turkey bacon. But overall this was delicious...
Our family really liked this. I tweeked to our taste- added 2 tsp each of onion salt and garlic salt(+pepper) to egg and no reg. salt. i used cojack cheese and 1/4 yellow onion. i also used 5 med. potatoes with 6 eggs(could've used 8) and 4 slc. bacon. oh, i also microwaved the taters(peeled and cut in half) for 3 minutes first. No leftovers of this one!
it was extremely greasy but tasted ok. i probably wouldn't make it again though. I drank a big glass of oolong tea to help my body block some of the oil being absorbed into my body.
Fairly simple recipe to make but outstanding. Was a little hesitant on putting eggs over my potato but it's really good. They won't win any awards for presentation but still amazing. The only change I made is using olive oil instead of bacon grease as it doesn't seem to burn off like the bacon grease does, but perfect either way.
Pretty good. Not to hard to make i did leave out the bacon!
This recipe really hit the spot! I used colby & monterey jack cheese because that's what I had but I think cheddar would have been equally delicious!
I loved this recipe! I actually peeled then sliced the potatoes then boiled them the second time I made this recipe. The first time I made it the eggs got to overcooked by the time the potatoes were cooked through. I topped it with sour cream and salsa and green onions. Awesome!
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I made it for breakfast this morning and I will definitely be making it again!! Thank you for sharing
Yummmy!
I've just started cooking and this was easy and delicious!
very good. used more bacon then called for.
This was pretty good. I made some slight alterations/additions though. Instead of bacon I used vegetarian bacon strips cooked in a little smart balance spread to get the flavor in the pan. I used more smart balance instead of bacon and a whole onion. I also added a chopped clove of garlic and sprinkled some chopped green onion on top before serving. I tried to make it healthy but with all the added fat, didn't quite do it. That's ok, though. It was a good treat!
No wonder there are no leftovers, this is a recipe for one! No, but seriously, it was really good.
Takes a little while to get the potatoes browned but it is good. Maybe use a little more bacon and green onions instead of white. My boyfriend made fun of me when he saw it but still managed to eat most of it. :)
This was pretty good stuff. I didn't think of having it for any meal besides breakfast. I ate the whole thing - it made two big (but not huge) platefuls for me. I made it exactly as written. The bacon I used was "thick sliced" for extra bacon goodness, the cheese was mild, "fancy shredded" cheddar, and the potatoes were medium-sized, 2 "Red Gold" and 2 "White Rose" (I think). The dish was fairly greasy, but in this context, that was entirely acceptable, even tasty. I should note that you do need a fairly large skillet, to hold all the potatoes (though they do "cook down" a bit). I'll make a note of this and try to make it again one of these days.
Let's be honest, this recipe is never going to look beautiful, but it tastes really good. I think it's comfort food at its best. I think everyone will adapt it to suit their own tastes. We love bacon and eggs, so I added more. I will be making this again.
My family loves this dish. I found it to be too greasy for my stomach. I will make it again for my family
My son loved this, but I found this dish a little too rich and greasy for my taste
I loved it just the way it was!!!!
Good start. I doubled the eggs and next time I will do 4x as many eggs and 4x as much cheese.
I got hungry last night, and made soem of this for myself. I still used 2 slices of bacon, but only 1 egg and about 1/4 cup of cheese. Very yummy stuff. It really hit the spot. Of course this is greasy, that's pretty obvious reading the recipe. I don't mind the grease too much(on occasion, I don't think it's gonna hurt anything) but if you're watching your diet, this would not be a good recipe for you. OMitting any of the ingredients or substituting just doesn't seem right.
Had this the other night and my husband wants me to make this every time! I didn't have cheddar in the house, so I used Italian blend cheese. Also, we topped it with ranch dressing! Phenom! Served w/ pan seared pork chops.
This was fairly good but took a long time to make and had sort of a strange taste. I don't know if I cooked it wrong or.......
Absolutely disgusting! By the time potatoes are done bacon is nothing but hard stone-like crumbs, and onion is so dehidrated it's in shock. All the good aroma of bacon is floating around the kitchen, but none of it is in potatoes.
These were awsome! Not healthy enough to have often but a wonderful special treat. They would be great wrapped in a tortilla.
I loved it the 1st time and making it AGAIN today ?
These are great. My whole whole family enjoyed them. They taste great. We've had these at least twice and will probably have them again tonight. Thanks for the great recipe!
very good!
it was a great quich and easy recipe
GREAT, I added chives.
This is a great meal base, but I think it would have been bland if I hadn't added garlic salt and Italian seasoning to the potatoes. I also used taco cheese to mix it up a bit. Although so far I sound negative, I think this is a solid recipe for those nights when you didn't plan ahead for dinner. I used a small can of corned beef hash instead of bacon (yummy!) and kept adding a little butter here and there instead of using bacon grease. All in all, this is like an easy, open-faced omelet. Be prepared for it to look kind of messy, but for it to disappear quickly.
