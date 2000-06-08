Cheesy Fried Potatoes

4.3
133 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 47
  • 3 14
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

My family loves these fried potatoes and there are never any leftovers! I have also served this as a main dish for dinner as well.

Recipe by Marcia

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Remove bacon from pan, drain and crumble; leave grease in pan.

    Advertisement

  • Heat bacon grease over medium heat and stir in butter. Add onion and potatoes. Cover pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are golden brown.

  • Crack eggs on top of potatoes and stir gently to combine. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, cheese and bacon. Continue cooking until eggs are firm and cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 132.6mg; sodium 287.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022