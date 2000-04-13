Best Ever Party Appetizer

4.5
251 Ratings
  • 5 189
  • 4 36
  • 3 14
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

Marinated goat's cheese with sun-dried tomatoes. Serve with sliced French bread.

Recipe by J Coulson

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice goat cheese into one inch pieces and place in a single layer on a large platter. Sprinkle olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, basil and rosemary over the cheese.

    Advertisement

  • Using toothpicks, insert the garlic cloves into the cheese throughout the mixture.

  • Allow the mixture to marinate 6 hours, or overnight, in the refrigerator. Remove the toothpicks, and serve with sliced French bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 26.9mg; sodium 328.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022