Cinnamon Almond Butter
This stuff is so creamy and good. It reminds me of the candied almonds from the fairs but in almond butter form. I have expensive taste but not a lot of money so I found a way to make my own almond butter and have a cheap alternative to peanut butter that is easy to make. I have found other recipes that are not very flavorful so I made up my own. Enjoy on toast, sandwiches, crackers, fruit, etc. It goes very well with anything you would put peanut butter on.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 12g; sodium 97.5mg. Full Nutrition