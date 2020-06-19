Cinnamon Almond Butter

Rating: 3.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This stuff is so creamy and good. It reminds me of the candied almonds from the fairs but in almond butter form. I have expensive taste but not a lot of money so I found a way to make my own almond butter and have a cheap alternative to peanut butter that is easy to make. I have found other recipes that are not very flavorful so I made up my own. Enjoy on toast, sandwiches, crackers, fruit, etc. It goes very well with anything you would put peanut butter on.

By Nicole

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
43 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread the almonds into a single layer on a baking sheet.

  • Roast the almonds in the preheated oven until dark brown, about 8 minutes. Be careful to not overcook. Allow to cool completely before proceeding.

  • Blend the almonds in a blender until thick and creamy, 8 to 10 minutes. The mixture will be very dry initially and then begin to clump. Scrape the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula as needed to keep the almonds blending. Add the white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt; continue blending until completely smooth. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 12g; sodium 97.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Jodi A.
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2011
Someone gave me a bunch of almonds and I was trying to find something to do with them. Overall I liked this recipe. I used honey instead of white sugar and added olive oil (as suggested in a previous review). It wasn't quite creamy enough for me but the flavor is great. I will make this again. Maybe next time I will take out the cinnamon and add a little cocoa powder too it to make it a bit like Nutella. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

ashsparks
Rating: 3 stars
08/25/2009
The original recipe is tasty--the sugar to cinnamon ratio was perfect--but I wouldn't make it again without the following modifications: 1 T olive oil 0.5 teaspoon additional salt. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Zinnada Hodges
Rating: 4 stars
12/20/2012
when I made it I too added oil (3 Tbs). When I make it again I'll subsitute honey for the 3 tbs of white sugar. It was good to make. Read More
Helpful
(3)
njmw
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2016
I made it and loved it! I did add extra brown sugar and not as much white sugar. Read More
linda
Rating: 1 stars
10/02/2013
I followed the recipe. It didn't taste good. Nobody would eat it. Tried to save it by adding different stuff Read More
