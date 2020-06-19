Egg White Mayonnaise

This mayonnaise is super yummy and yolk free! Not to mention really fast to put together.

By JILLENA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Blend the egg white, salt, sugar, mustard powder, and lemon juice in a blender until combined; slowly stream the vegetable oil into the mixture while blending, about 1/4 cup at a time, until thick. Refrigerate in an air-tight container until using.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 27.5g; sodium 152.3mg. Full Nutrition
rosabela
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2011
I just made this mayo and I couldn't believe my tastebuds! The taste and texture are just like the store bought version (similiar to Hellmann's). I am so happy to have found this recipe! The mayo found here in Germany is not like the real stuff back home. This is the closest I will ever get. I used what I had on hand substituting prepared yellow mustard for the mustard powder (I kept the same quantity) and sunflower oil for the vegetable oil. This recipe was quick and easy to make with outstanding results. I had my parents taste test it with the following verdict: my dad and I really liked it and both agreed that it is just like the stuff you buy at the store but my mom on the other hand thought that it had too much lemon. So I would recommend adjusting the lemon flavour to your own taste. Thanks Jillena for this wonderful recipe.:-) Read More
Helpful
(35)
cpuffer
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2010
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! I am on an iodine restricted diet and was looking for an egg white mayo recipe. I have shared your recipe with others on the same diet and we thank you! Read More
Helpful
(31)
love2cook
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
I was thrilled to find this recipe! I wanted a healthier version of mayo but don't care for the healthier store versions. In reading the other reviews I was cautious about the lemon juice so I added 1 tsp at a time. I actually liked the 2tsp. I used stevia(trying to cut out sugar) and canola oil. Next time I plan to try olive oil. When I took it out of the blender(mine's not the best of blenders) the mayo was a bit lumpy. I stirred it a bit with a whisk and it turned out nice and smooth. Best of all it tastes great:) Will certainly make again. Thanks for sharing! Don't waste your time trying to make with olive oil...it'll turn out bitter...trust me!! Read More
Helpful
(24)
JillH
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2012
Great recipe! I tried making this in my blender; however, the consistency was too clumpy (I have a high-capacity Kitchen Aid blender). I started over and just used my electric hand mixer, and the consistency was exactly like store bought. Thanks so much for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(15)
GEFOX3
Rating: 2 stars
01/18/2011
This did not work out for me- probably because my blender only knows one speed- liquefy. Mine came out separated not smooth like it should. Read More
Helpful
(11)
TRIBE8FAN
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
I have tried a couple other recipes but this is pretty close to Hellman's which is my favorite mayo. It was super easy and will be made again. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Meadow Brady
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2011
Great for baking or mixing into Egg Salad. I used extra virgin olive oil which gave it an oily tast. But was perfect and much more healthy then store brand for my egg salad. Read More
Helpful
(10)
nashira
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
I just made this and it worked great! I'm alergic to egg yokes and lemons so I was looking for a recipe that did not require yokes. I substituted lime juice for the lemon juice and used Macadamia nut oil. The lime is not as strong as lemon so maybe next time I will use a little bit more....but very happy with the results. I made this in my Kitchen Aid food processor (which I have reviewed on Amazon.com" - it's a terrible food processor - don't buy it! But I was able to make it work by using a piece of scotch tape over the drip hole - I simple put a tiny hole in the scotch take and it worked beautifully and effortlessly! Thank you for this wonderful recipe! I will never buy mayo from the store again (they're all full of soy anyway - another alergy item). Read More
Helpful
(10)
Jessicaloves2cook
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2010
I recently became allergic to egg yolk due to "bird egg syndrome"-- totally weird thing.... anyway! I love mayo and cannot have uncooked egg yolk (not even scrambled egss!)--- I JUST made this. It took about 30 seconds and is absolutely delicious. Takes and looks just like mayonaise. I didn't even use mustard powder. Pumped to put this on a sandwich! Read More
Helpful
(6)
