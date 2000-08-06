Warm and Spicy Autumn Punch
The aroma of this fall punch recipe tells you that autumn is in the air. Make a batch, and your home will have a fragrance that will alert anyone's sense of smell.
This punch was delicious. I had to double the recipe and ran out of pineapple juice so I added orange juice as well. I also melted about 7 cinnimon hot candies in it just to add a wonderful kick (a trick I learned from pure experimentation years ago). Got 3 calls the next day for the recipe. This one is a keeper. Tammy V, Plano TxRead More
We fixed this for our Winter Festival at the school. The floating oranges were a bit forbidding for the kids at first, but everyone changed their minds soon. The aroma from the crockpot drew that parents and their children to the drink. The taste was lighter that a typical spiced cider (actually much better). The cost of the apple juice for our large group was much more affordable than a cider based drink would have been. We loved it and will use it again!
WOW! I got rave reviews when I made this for a small church function this fall- it smelled SO good, and tasted equally as wonderfull. Not as 'heavy' as a traditional mulled cider, which was nice. I didn't do the orange/whole cloves thingy, but it didn't make the beverage lack for anything. We used a nice glass pitcher and had the two cinnamon sticks in it, which made the drink look very festive. I should've doubled the recipe, and when I make this for Thanksgiving, I'll do that and put it in a coffee carafe {you know, the kind you pump to get the coffee out?} or maybe a crock pot turned on low. What a wonderfull smell that would be in the house!!! THis recipe is easy and pretty inexpensive, which is SO nice--thanks for a good one!
Yummy. Just right for the cold season. I added 2 cinnamon sticks and some small cinnamon candies. They melted in the mix, turned it red and gave it a wonderful spicy twist to the punch. Highly recomended.
okay, i HATE hot apple cider, but not only was this sooo fun to make and extremely easy, but everyone loved it (my husband and his friends added some vodka and liked it even more:-) but even i liked it (without the vodka) the pineapple juice make it taste sooooooooooo good, thank you!!!!
I prepared this for a church group gathering and I was not too happy with the result. I used no sugar added juice which I think made it too tart. I also sliced oranges and put them in the crock pot with the punch. I think that the orange peels gave it somewhat of a bitter taste. It did smell wonderfull when you walked into the house.
We recently made this for a party and it was a huge hit. I know I will be making it at Christmas this year. We didn't use the oranges with the cloves - more because I ran out of time, but I don't think it took a single thing away from the taste. I made it on the stove top and then kept it warm in the crock pot - worked wonderfully. We could have easily made another batch and it would have flown out the door I'm sure.
This punch warms your soul. Perfect for diabetics as it has no sugar, but yummy for all your guests. You can feel confident when serving this, and oh, so easy!
This is a great fall recipe! We made it for Halloween night and it was delicious. It combines the tastes of apple cider and pineapple juice- which is surprisingly a realy good blend!
Delicious and aromatic! I served this when I hosted Thanksgiving and it was a huge hit - had 3 requests for the recipe, and even people who don't like juice loved it! I did mine in a crock pot and it got soooo full, so I floated 4 studded fresh orange slices instead of using whole baked oranges. I've also made this when sick - seems to have medicinal qualities!
This isn't what you'd expect from something called "Punch", but it's really good. I didn't think it was spicy enough, so next time I'll add more cinnamon sticks. The kids drank it up! First time for everything, I guess. Perfect for my daughter's autumn birthday (Oct 30), and the kids think it takes like apple cider.
Good, I accidentally added the pinapple juice with the apple juice and I think that changed the flavor, it was still good, but only while it was warm. Also, I was expecting it to smell up the whole house which it did not! Good recipe though.
I thought the punch was pretty darned good and smelled delicious as I was preparing it. I have to admit I was a little disappointed in the final result -- mainly because my expectations were so lofty.
I thought it was similar to Hot Apple Cider but without all the sugary taste. It was good.
Very good! Tremendously better than plain hot cider!
I made this punch last night for some guests and they all loved it. I changed two things after reading the other reviews - I added only 2 cups of pinapple juice instead of 2 1/4. I also cut the baked oranges in half before adding them to the punch, but I don't know if that made a huge difference.
LOVE this recipe! It tastes as good as it smells.. YUM!
This is a GREAT punch! I had my friends over, and they just loved it, it was gone in 1/2 hr.
Awesome! Wouldn't change a thing!
This is delicious and incredibly easy. I didn't bother with baking the orange and just added a little bit of ground cloves. Then I sliced the orange and floated it on top. Wonderful!
This punch is absolutely wonderful! I made this in the crock pot and let it simmer throughout the day. Not only were my Thanksgiving guests coming back for more, but they also enjoyed the spicy aroma in the air. This is definitely a keeper! Thanks!
My guests drank this up! Everyone raved about it and it made my house smell WONDERFUL! THanks for sharing!
I served it at a party and everyone loved it! They liked the different flavors of apple and pineapple.
Very good!I had it for a potluck at work and everybody loved it.
I was quite disappointed with this drink, it resembled more of a apple cider than a punch. It was very tart and didn't quite have that "YUM" factor. Weird taste but it did make my house smell really nice.
I went to a baby shower and the host served this punch it was wonderful I kept going back for more. I just had to ask her where she got the recipe. and now I will be serving it at Thanksgiving this year. The smell and taste were just wonderful Kudos to the creator of this perfect punch.
made this recipe for a shower and everyone loved it so much I had to make a second batch!!
This punch was delish. I served it at a baby shower in the fall. I added a little more pineapple juice than the recipe calls for, I found that without the extra it just tasted like apple cider to me. Since I served it in a coffee carafe I omitted the orange slices, since I thought they were mostly for garnish. THANKS!
We made this for a party and it was pretty good and easy, and there was none leftover. It makes the house smell nice too.
This was wonderful. I made it for a party and added some spiced rum and it was a big hit.
My husband thought this would be the last drink to go at our holiday party...HAH...we ran out in fifteen minutes...delicious and I'm makin' a double batch next time.
I have to be honest, I did not like this at all. I probably will not save this recipe. All I could taste was pineapple juice, and that was after adding extra apple juice! However, I'm giving this three stars because some of the kids I served it to liked it.
This was very good, though a little sweet. I did drink all of it myself. Thanks!
Great for a halloween party.
It was delicius, and my guests, loved it!
Hit the spot - I made this as part of our Thanksgiving appetizer. My husband asked me to make it again as soon as it was gone, and my mother-in-law asked for the recipe.
Despite the fact that it looks impressive, I really didn't care for this b/c (1) pineapple juice is too overpowering (2) as it sits in the crockpot, all the spices and stuff settle down on the bottom and don't look too appetizing. I much prefer a hot apple cider over this; it just has a weird taste. None of my guests went back for seconds and at the end of the night, I ended up throwing it down the garbage disposal. Definitely won't make this again... not worth the trouble.
This is SO delicious!! I've made it the last few years and I just I realized I hadn't left a review yet. I couldnt wait to make it this year(it really is a fall/winter drink because its warm). It has a tangy and delicious flavor that is addicting. It is "similar" to apple cider but I HATE apple cider and I cant get enough of this. I have a few requests for the recipe every time I make it!
Delicious! Served in crockpot on Low.
So GOOD! And so much less expensive than cider. I doubled the recipe, tossed it all in the crock pot and added a handful of red hot candies and used brown sugar instead of honey. It's a keeper!!!
Even my husband enjoyed this. I didn't do the oranges and cloves, but I'm sure that would've made it even better. I made a smaller batch as my family only has three members. Great for a cool autumn (or even winter) night!
love it!!!! we make it every fall as often as we can. wouldn;t change a thing
This is a perfect punch for a cold day! I made this for my coworkers and everyone wanted the recipe. I like it because it is a change from cold punch! Its not cider, it is lighter, not on flavor by all means though! This will be served @ many events hosted by me! Deffinately my favorite!
BEST CIDER DRINK EVER. Don't skip out on the clove studded orange step - and I use a handful of Red Hots. First time I made it, I didn't have the pineapple juice or the oranges - it was good, but lacking something. I made it again following the recipe exactly, and I was floored. Absolutely amazing flavor. Perfectly spicy. And, my soda-loving boys drank it up quickly... So quickly, I had to make a second batch within 2 hours. Try this one. You'll LOVE it.
This punch is a real winner. I cannot wait to serve this at our next family gathering this coming winter. I added a little extra pineapple juice but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Yummy!!!
This was very easy to make. I put it in a crock pot for the guests and it was all gone after 10 minutes of their arrival. They loved it... I thought it was good, but had a funny aftertaste. Wonderful smell for the house.
This was delicious, but not very spicy. I'll definitely make again, but will double the spice amounts.
This is very good but very acidic. I used freshly grated nutmeg to avoid the build up of ground up nutmeg that others mentioned and it worked out great.
I've made this punch for the last few winter get togethers with my family and we all love it. I made a few modifications over time though. I have omitted the nutmeg, as it seems to settle at the bottom of your cup and you can't drink the last few sips. I use an extra cinnimon stick, and also through the whole cloves into the punch with out the orange. The last time I made it, I added 2 cups of cranberry juice and tasted great! Then I usually slice a lemon and float in the bowl instead of the oranges. Overall, an excelent punch for cold fall/winter days.
Excellent recipe! I made it for Thanksgiving, & even the relatives who would never drink punch loved it!
Tasted way too much like pineapple, and not enough like apple. The honey was kind of strong as well, so sweetening it with sugar might have been better. I was going to make this for an event, so it was a good thing I made a test batch, because there is no way I am going to serve this to other people. Simmering it for 5 minutes with the cinnamon stick was not long enough; you could barely taste the cinnamon. I did not use the oranges or cloves, so that might have made it taste different. My brother liked it, and he said it tasted like "liquid apple pie," but I did not care for it at all.
This punch was the most popular item at a bridal shower. Perfect for entertaining on a cold day.
I made this punch for my bunko group. I tripled the recipe for 12 women. They loved this punch almost all of the punch was gone. I just made it in a big pot and left it on the stove. Also had cinnamon whiskey on the side to add to cups for those that wanted a little extra. It was great spiked or non spiked. Would for sure make again.
Yummy!!! I made a single batch for me and the hubby on a crisp fall day in October--it was perfect. I prepared the punch as directed and poured it into my small crock pot and kept it on low so that we could enjoy it while working outside. I did not bake the oranges, but instead just studded them with cloves and tossed them in the crockpot--so pretty and smelled awesome. I adjusted the spices according to my taste-which means that I added a few more and might ad mulling spices next time....such a wonderful fall drink. Thanks Michele.
Simply wonderful. I did a 2/3 batch (4 cups apple juice, 1 cinnamon stick, three shakes of nutmeg, 2 TBS honey, 1½ TBS lemon juice, 1½ cups pineapple juice) and I added 5 allspice berries and 4 whole cloves to the pot. Instead of studding and baking the orange, I sliced a fresh orange and put two slices in the pot. Very good, nice for a cold day! Thanks for sharing, Michele!
This is so fragrant and delicious, and the pineapple juice makes it a little bit different to the usual spiced/mulled punches. It might be even better with ginger ale for some additional flavor and a bit of fizz. Thanks, Michele!
This was very good. I added a little more apple juice to offset the strong pineapple flavor. You definitely need the honey.
This is the best apple cidar type punch I have ever had. I love the pineapple flavor, it adds another dimension to this traditional drink. I did not precook the oranges but rather I put all the ingredients into the crock pot the night before & let it slowly cook. The only changes I made is that I don't add the nutmeg & I double the recipe as it seems to make very small portions. It has been a big hit at parties! I also have found that it is very soothing for colds & sore throats. I find I can also make it with ground cloves & a bit of orange juice to replace the whole oranges. I have also added rum to make a warm, adult drink. & I am thinking that if I add a good red wine that it will make good mulled wine - so many possibilities with this recipe! This is a wonderful, tart wintery drink, I can't imagine why anybody wouldn't like it!
Made this for a party recently. I was pleasantly surprised that it was almost gone by the end of the party. It is my observation that punches do not get drank at parties, people stick to the "bottles" or "cans". It just took one person to try it and exclaim how good it was and others were diving into it.
I served this last night for a Halloween party that I had and it was a great hit! Especially b/c I added vodka as someone else suggested. I used apple cider not apple juice and sprinkled cinnamon in since I did not have sticks and it turned out wonderful. Will definately make again!
Wonderful! Easy, delicious, fragrant- simply yummy! I left out the orange and cloves step, but only because I wasn't serving it in a big bowl. If I was, I am sure that would be a lovely presentation.
This is the 3 year that i use this recipe, and everybody always LOVES it. super easy to make and I have to double the recipe because everybody really loves it.
Great recipe
This was a nice change from regular apple cider. It was sweeter, so I think it is easy to drink too much. I liked the idea of putting cinnamon candies in it, but I didn't try that. It was okay to have once but I think I'll look for a different recipe next time.
This was great!!!! Everyone loved it!!!!
It was really good! I was being lazy so I didn't cook the oranges. I just sliced one into fourths and threw them in the pot while it simmered. I took the advice of adding cranberry juice too and it was really good! I added one cup of regular and one cup of white white cranberry juice. I also didn't add the nutmeg. But anyway it's good, you should try it!
This was a little sweet for our taste. And while the guests drank it, I didn't really see anybody going back for more. I will make again, but probably add some water to "thin" it out a bit. House smelled great after cooking this!
I made this exactly according to recipe, and my fiance and I both loved it. The pineapple juice really sets it apart from standard spiced cider recipes.
I made this for my son's 15th birthday, he had a bonfire. I thought it would be a nice treat for a cool night. Everyone loved it! Even the ones like me who don't like punch! Young and old kept coming back for more. The party started at 6, at 6:05 I was transfering the little bit of punch left to a smaller container so we could get more! Next time I will have to double or triple it to attempt to keep everyones cups filled! Thanks!
This punch was so GOOOOOOD! I followed the recipe to the T. The only thing I did was made a double batch. Which I would reccomend doing to begin with. I served it at my bunko party last night. I live in The Netherlands at the moment.The air was cool and crisp last night. It was a perfect evening for warm punch. The punch color was a fall yellow which was also perfect for last night. The ladies drank every bit and would have drank more. This was a huge hit. There was not one bottle of wine opened last night. That never happens. Yippee! I will use this recipe again. As some of the viewers have stated this recipe as endless options. Might try canberry jiuce next time or add red hot candies for and added kick. Only probelm with that I cant get red hots in this country. Ugh!!! Got to plan ahead and pack them in my suitcase when home next time.
I made this for thanksgiving. I didn't think the recipe made very much, so I sent my husband out for more apple juice while I was cooking the first batch. It was really easy to make, tasted great! I was expecting some wonderful smell to brew from this, but didn't really get anything spectacular. I made it on the stove top at home, and took it to Thanksgiving and kept it warm in the crockpot. The floating oranges threw people... but it ended up being a big hit and was requested to make it for Christmas.
Too sour for my family. I thought it was ok but no one else would drink it.
I am not a drinker and don't drink soda often so this was perfect for me. Very easy to make and was a big hit. Tastes great and smell even better.
This recipe is wonderful! I made it for a fall themed home decorating party that I hosted. Everyone LOVED IT, including my 18 month old, who we ended up having to put it in her sippy cup to drink she loved it so much.
Great for fall parties! I used this at a baby shower and got many compliments. Basically this is a cider recipe. But the floating oranges make for a great presentation. Can easily be doubled for large groups. We had a party of 34 and this recipe served all well.
I love this punch. I add nutmeg, ginger and cardamom.
I found this recipe perfect for a chilly fall evening. Add spiced rum for a delicious night cap. Would also be great in the morning to warm yourself up.
I made a double batch for our last youth group gathering and it was gone in no time!
How have I not reviewed this yet? I have made this punch for the past 10 years- it's in my Thanksgiving Recipes folder. Everyone loves it! I double everything, and it fills my big crock pot to the top. I start this punch early in the morning in the crock pot, and by 10 am my whole house smells wonderful! I like to throw in about a half cup of fresh cranberries- they add a little tartness, and they look pretty floating in there with the oranges. Also, I would recommend using REAL apple cider, the kind they sell in gallon jugs every fall, usually from a local farm. It makes a big difference in my opinion. Great recipe- thanks!
I made this for my son's birthday party and everyone said how delicious it was!
it was AWESOME
I wasn't crazy about this punch. But my family loved it, only suggestion was to add a little sugar to the recipe. We tripled the amount and added 1/2 cup for that much. Was gone by the time we left between 7 people.
Had too much pineapple flavor for me, and the spice flavor was too subtle. I prefer a more typical hot cider with more spice flavor. "Punch" is a misnomer since this is a hot cider. Not aromatic as was expected. I heated the 2 oranges in the oven but really didn't see the point - one orange studded with cloves (and not heated in the oven) would have been more than sufficient for the small amount of cider. Two oranges is one too many.
I love this punch! It is more like spiced apple cider, but has a wonderfull fall flavor. It's perfect for when you've just gotten out of the cold, warm some up in a mug.. mmmm.
I made this for a work Halloween party, and it was really nice! The whole office smelled wonderful. I did think the original recipe was a bit too sweet, and had too much pineapple juice. I reduced the pineapple juice, and made a jack-o-lantern out of the pumpkins using the cloves. I also used sugar-free apple juice, and it worked great.
I totally agree with KIMAR. This has too much pineapple flavor and not enough spice. A lot of work was involved for an underwhelming result. My family does not reccomend this hot beverage.
Good. I didn't use the oranges because of time restrictions, and I also threw in some mulling spices. It works well in a corckpot.
Wonderful! I made this hot drink for Thanksgiving dinner today, in Japan! It tastes just like mulled Indiana apple cider, exactly what I was hoping to have! I did the orange step, but I found it to be a waste of time. I ended up only using three slices as garnish. Otherwise, everything else was perfect!
I've been making this recipe every fall/winter for a few years now. While it's great on its own, I keep a bottle of apple flavored rum next to it, for those that want a little extra.
One of the best I've had so far. I was looking for a warm punch to match my love of the fall season, and I think I’ve found it. So far I have not made it with the baked oranges. I slice and stud only one orange with cloves, two is too much for my taste. I like cloves so I use a bit more than recommended. I follow the recipe by bringing the apple juice and cinnamon stick to a boil. I then transfer the punch to a warming crock pot after adding the remaining ingredients, including the prepared orange slices. It can simmer and remain warm while we drink it. I've added some brandy to mine and it's great for a cold autumn afternoon. I don't normally like apple juice, but this punch was so tasty, I made it multiple times during the winter. Thank you for sharing.
I made this drink last thanksgiving and everyone loved it, but it was really good. Make sure its still warm when you drink it because it isn't as good cold.
Loved it. Will be making big batch for our harvest dance..
