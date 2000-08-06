Warm and Spicy Autumn Punch

One of the best I've had so far. I was looking for a warm punch to match my love of the fall season, and I think I’ve found it. So far I have not made it with the baked oranges. I slice and stud only one orange with cloves, two is too much for my taste. I like cloves so I use a bit more than recommended. I follow the recipe by bringing the apple juice and cinnamon stick to a boil. I then transfer the punch to a warming crock pot after adding the remaining ingredients, including the prepared orange slices. It can simmer and remain warm while we drink it. I've added some brandy to mine and it's great for a cold autumn afternoon. I don't normally like apple juice, but this punch was so tasty, I made it multiple times during the winter. Thank you for sharing.