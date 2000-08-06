Warm and Spicy Autumn Punch

The aroma of this fall punch recipe tells you that autumn is in the air. Make a batch, and your home will have a fragrance that will alert anyone's sense of smell.

Recipe by Michele O'Sullivan

20 mins
40 mins
1 hr
16
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Stud whole oranges with cloves, and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

  • In a large saucepan, combine apple juice and cinnamon stick. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium, and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in nutmeg, honey, lemon juice, and pineapple juice.

  • Serve hot in a punch bowl with clove-studded baked oranges floating on top.

91 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
