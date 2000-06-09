Asparagus Quiche

This asparagus quiche has a delectable combination of ingredients that results in a tasty dish.

Recipe by Michele O'Sullivan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 8-inch quiches
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place asparagus in a steamer over 1 inch boiling water. Cover and cook until tender but still firm, 2 to 6 minutes. Drain and cool.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels. Crumble and set aside.

  • Brush pie shells with beaten egg white. Sprinkle crumbled bacon and steamed asparagus into pie shells. Sprinkle Swiss cheese over bacon and asparagus.

  • Beat eggs, half-and-half, nutmeg, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined. Pour egg mixture on top of cheese.

  • Bake uncovered in the preheated oven until filling is set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 105.6mg; sodium 383.1mg. Full Nutrition
