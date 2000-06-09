Asparagus Quiche

First of all thanks to all who submitted reviews for this recipe; that influenced my decision to try the recipe. I made it for our supper last night- it was DELICIOUS! Since others were successful with substitutions I used fat free half and half instead of regular. My grocery only had a small package of shredded Swiss cheese that was a ridiculous price and I wasn't in the mood to shred. I bought an Italian mix of cheese. I had 4 slices of bacon left over from this past weekend and didn't want to buy another package so I used some leftover Honey Baked Ham from Easter lunch- about 1/2 cup chopped. I didn't use nutmeg because I hate the stuff! I added some garlic powder with the salt and pepper. We had the quiche with a salad, my husband and I both thought it was wonderful. The ham gave it a delightful slightly sweet taste. I usually don't take leftovers for lunch the next day, I usually wait a day but I am having leftover quiche for lunch now! (and it was hard to wait for lunch, I really wanted it for my breakfast!) My husband was so excited when I told him there was another whole quiche left! Thanks for a GREAT recipe!