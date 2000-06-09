Asparagus Quiche
This asparagus quiche has a delectable combination of ingredients that results in a tasty dish.
This asparagus quiche has a delectable combination of ingredients that results in a tasty dish.
Since I love the taste of roasted vegatables, I roasted the asparagus, along with some red onion and garlic, before adding to the egg mixture. Really gave a great recipe an extra depth of flavor.Read More
Good. Not fabulous. A brunch standard.Read More
Since I love the taste of roasted vegatables, I roasted the asparagus, along with some red onion and garlic, before adding to the egg mixture. Really gave a great recipe an extra depth of flavor.
Do you have 8" pie plates? Me neither. So I made the recipe in one regular-sized pyrex pie plate and it was good. One of the problems with the recipe is that it doesn't give an exact amount of asparagus - it says "1 lb, trimmed and cut into 1/2 inch pieces." I ended up with a little too much asparagus because I read it to mean one pound of asparagus AFTER it had been trimmed - so the quiche came out a little too "moist". But it was good and I'm just going to use less asparagus next time. This amount worked just fine for one quiche in a regular pie plate. Took about the same amount of time to cook, too.
This one is a keeper. It is delicious and easy to make. A huge success at a party. I make it without the crust as I am low carbing and I have substituted the cheese for the packaged 4 Cheese Blend and it comes out great each time. Freezes nicely too.
This is my 75th review on here so I'm celebrating a bit! ;) This quiche was excellent. I cut the recipe in half and pre-baked a 9 in. crust. Instead of steaming the asparagus, like others, I sauteed them in a little bit of the leftover bacon drippings (saves you dirtying another pan). I used about 6 pieces of bacon (to please my meat-eating husband), but other than that I was pleasantly surprised that the amount of ingredients actually fit in pie crust. Baked for the 35 suggested min. and it was perfect. And I love the addition of the nutmeg! Will use this recipe in the future, but probably not with my husband, who enjoyed it but still calls quiche 'girly food'. ;)
This was very tasty & really easy. I cooked the bacon and asparagus a day ahead. The next day I assembled the quiche and cooked. I modified slightly by using 2 refrigerated pie crusts and put them in a 9 X 13 baking dish (overlapping some in the middle of the pan) instead of 2 individual pie pans because I was taking this to a brunch for several people and wanted to be able to cut into square servings. It was a big hit. Will definitely make again.
Yummy. I roasted the asparagus in a little olive oil and a finely chopped shallot in my toaster oven at 500 degrees for 15 minutes. The asparagus has GREAT flavor that way. I let it cool a bit before making the quiche. I also partially pre-cooked two 9" frozen shells for about 10 minutes. Finally, I used 2 cups of half&half in the recipe, and five eggs (I didn't beat an egg white.)
This quiche was great the first day, but was even better the second day!!
I baked 2 of these quiches for a PTA brunch I catered last week. I made a few changes based on previous suggestions. I sauted the chopped asparagus in butter first & added 2 tbsp finely chopped shallots that had been sauted in butter. Also, I substituted grilled chicken (cut into small cubes) for the bacon and increased the salt. The quiche tasted great to those who liked asparagus, while others thought the asparagus taste too strong (I personally liked the taste). The only problem was a soggy crust bottom (the filling is very moist). I will blind bake or pre-bake crust next time (for about 10-15 minutes)and cover the crust to avoid burning. I will try again with bacon!
Great recipe! I modified the recipe just a bit. I just parboiled the asparagus, drained & let it cool. I sauteed the bacon & about 1/2 cup of chopped onions together. When they were just about done cooking, I added the asaparagus to the bacon & onions & sauteed for a minute. Mmmmmmmm!!
Yet another recipe which attempts to fit 10 lbs. of stuff into a 5 lb. bag... I didn't find a 10-in. pie crust, so I used a 9-in. deep dish pie crust. No way you can fit all the liquid into that, or into the recommended 10-in. one. It always bothers me when I end up with ingredients left over. The end product was tasty, though.
Great tasting, but I think someone was doubling the recipe and only doubled some of the ingredients. You will find it fits nicely into 1 pie crust if you use 1 lb asparagus, 5 slices of bacon, 4 eggs, 3/4 cup cream, 1/4 nutmeg, and 1 cup cheese.
We love fresh asparagus and indulge in it as often as possible. Roasting seems to be better, but either way this is a great recipe. Have a suggestion to replace the bacon and that is to use about 1/4 - 1/2 cup of slivered smoked salmon plus some dill for seasoning. Thanks for a nice addition to my files.
I made this quiche recipe just as it was written using 9" deep dish pyrex pans and it turned out wonderful! I would not change anything! Thanks for another great recipe!
I made this for a tea party for teenage girls. I was concerned that it might not be well received, but it was gone quickly and we were successful at getting them to eat what can often be an unpopular vegetable. This was my first experience with making quiche and I was thrilled to see how easy it was. I have now made this recipe 4 times and my family loves it. In fact, we've discovered that it's also quite tasty served cold on a hot summer day.
Great recipe as is for special occasions. I modified it a bit for every day grab and go breakfast. First I halved the recipe, then used fat free half & half, low fat swiss cheese, 3 pieces of canadian bacon diced, and skipped the crust. Baked it in a lightly oil sprayed 9" square pan. When cool I cut it into 9 pieces and individually freeze some and refrigerate the rest. Then in the AM I just pop a refrigerated piece in the microwave for 30 seconds. If anyone can recalculate the dietary info, I would be interested in seeing how many calories and fat this version actually has.
I love asparagus and had a ton on hand I needed to use. I made some changes to better fit my diet. I didn't use a crust or bacon. I sprinkled some onion powder and garlic powder on the asparagus before adding the mix. I accidentally put the swiss in the egg mix but I don't think that made much of a difference. The biggest change I made aw that I used 1.5 cups of 4% small curd cottage cheese in place of the cream. This made 2 quiche and one eighth of each pie yields 50 calories! Yum!
I am not a quiche person, but this was quite good. I had a brunch for Father's Day - made it two days before, put in the fridge, then pulled out an hour before serving to bring to room temp. Everyone enjoyed. I had the leftovers for dinner the next night - I would make again.
So easy! I steamed the asparagus the night before, used that great new bacon that goes right in the microwave and used frozen pie crusts. This recipe made 2-9" quiches. Friends have asked for the recipe. Finally, a quiche recipe with no onions... hooray!
Absolutely delicious! My husband the non egg eater devoured this! This is a keeper! The only thing I did add was about 1/2 c onion to give it a kick. I think next time I will bake the pie crust a few minutes before adding the ingredients too.
Delicious quiche. I used canned asparagus instead, and it was awesome. My husband, a gourmet cook, loved it as much as the rest of us did. Thanks Michele!
This was fabulous. I used buttermilk because I didn't have half and half and it came out fine. I will use this again and vary the veggies/meat. Maybe spinach and ham, broccoli, bacon and cheddar. I used a frozen pie crust and baked it for just a few minutes so it wouldn't be too soggy.
I replaced the bacon with baby bella mushrooms (to satisfy my guests who are vegetarian) and added 3/4c feta cheese along with the swiss. Instead of using 1 and a half cups of milk, I did 1 cup of milk and a half cup of cream. (i actually doubled this recipe and had enough for two 9 in quiches with a cup and a half of mixture leftover). I have a gas range so cook times usually vary for me. 325 degrees for 40-45 minutes did the trick! These were perfect and even men loved it! This is definitely a recipe to keep!!
I made this and honestly, I thought it was just OK also. I felt like something was missing. I admit it tasted better the next day. I will try again, maybe I'll sautee the asparagus with onions or garlic next time. I also used ready to use bacon, only because I don't like hard crumbly bacon.
I didn't have swiss cheese, so I substituted medium cheddar and it was delicious. Great recipe.
This was really good and even my husband who hates quiche liked it. I did use some of the suggestions from others, for example you can saute the asparagus in the bacon grease and eliminate dirting another pan and I added onion. It's a nice recipe because you could easily switch up the asparagus for spinach or broccoli or switch the bacon with ham. Very good!
I Made this quiche for an important brunch and EVERYONE was impressed and just loved it. Super Easy. I baked them the day before and froze them. They reheated perfectly and saved me the stress of cooking on the day of the event. Paired it with Spinich Strawberry Salad... YUM! All a big hit.
This quiche is super easy to make and the taste is superb. I made this for my family and they raved about it. This is now my quiche of choice.
This Quiche is exellent. I sent one with my husband to work and I took one to my work for our holiday pot luck. I received rave reviews from both. Next time I will try it with spinach.
Excellent! No one in the family even slowed down eating to talk! My husband went for seconds and took the leftovers to work. It's a keeper.
Yum. Even my meat and potatoes husband raved about it. I'm guessing those who said the ingredients couldn't fit in the pie shell must not have known the recipe makes 2 quiches. I found that that pie shells could fit much more, so next time I'll probably try adding an egg. To save time, I used crumbled bacon in a jar found in the salad dressing section of the grocery store. I also used whole milk instead of half-and-half. Turned out yummy!
Great tasting quiche. The best one I made so far.
A great vegetarian option is to substitute the bacon with Litelife's Gimme Lean (R) Sausage (ground). Add as much or little as you like. I usually cover the bottom of the pie shell with asparagus, then break off bite-sized pieces of sausage (uncooked) and cover the asparagus with it before adding the egg mixture. Even if you're not a fan of the sausage by itself (which I generally am not), the texture is great in this recipe and provides the necessary salt that would otherwise be generated by the bacon.
This was wonderful! I made only 1 quiche, so I cut the ingredients in half. I used turkey bacon (5 slices) and fat-free half-and-half to lower the fat. I added 1/4 tsp. salt, 1/8 tsp. pepper, and 1/8 tsp. nutmeg (but couldn't taste the nutmeg in the quiche). I accidentally brushed egg on the crust instead of egg white, but it was still pretty! I did end up adding an extra egg and 1/4 cup fat-free half-and-half because there wasn't quite enough filling. It puffed up perfectly - not too high and not too low. I would make all these same adjustments again - turned out wonderfully! I think I prefer to bake it at 375 - otherwise, the crust gets too done. Thanks for the recipe!
This turned out way better than I anticipated! I used 1 2.8oz package of Oscar Meyer bacon bits. I also saute'd the asparagus with a little butter & garlic instead of steaming. Using 2 shallow pie shells, it was perfect! The tops got a little too brown- next time I will loosely cover with foil the last 10 minutes. My husband & daughter loved it, too. Thanks so much!
One of the best quiches I've ever had- YUMMY! I used all organic products and a heavier cream and it was SO creamy and delicious....thank you!
This quiche didn't have enough eggs, I made one by halving the recipe but i had to use 5 eggs and 1/4C flour, I added spinach too and it turned out great. There just isn't enough egg with just using 2
This has become a family favorite at the holidays. I add a bit of chopped green onion, not only to add extra color, but it seems to bring out the flovor of the asparagus.
Amazing taste. I made a few of these Easter morning last year for my guests and everyone raved. I plan on making it a family tradition. They reheated well too. Even better the second day!
OMG! This was so good. I used 2 shallow pie crusts (WalMart brand and they were WONDERFUL) I think next time I will use just one deep dish pie shell and maybe add a little chopped green onion and milk instead of half and half. But it was so good I hate to change anything! My friend raved about it so much I sent the rest home with her. I have now made this several times. Using 1 deep dish and 2 shallow pie crusts. (WalMart brand frozen and they're awesome!) I have made it with half and half, made it with 2% milk and made it with skim. It's all good!
I had everything on hand except the bacon and cream, so I improvised and it was fantastic! I used 1 cup of 2% milk, and sauteed some low-fat turkey kielbasa with green onion. I threw it all into one 9-inch pie crust. By default, it was lower in fat and calories, and I will definitely be making it again, just the same. The flavor was perfect.
I made this without the crust in an effort to cut back on carbs. Came out very good. I added some garlic and used 5 eggs. Will make again. Thanks!
This was great. I left out the bacon and used sharp cheddar cheese. Everyone at my Easter brunch loved it!
easy and worked great. Served cold was yummy-all guests enjoyed,even those who don't like asparagus.
I made this for a baby shower luncheon and everyone loved it! The only change I made was the cheese. I used Monterey Jack instead of swiss, because I don't care for swiss cheese. It was delicious. This recipe is a keeper. It did take about 15 minutes longer to bake than the recipe said.
It was delic! The flavor was great. I added a bit of garlic, and just mixed it all together instead of the layering thing. Even my 2 year old liked it!! Will make again.
Great recipe - I did modify it slightly however. I used only one premade pie crust and used three eggs and one cup of half and half along with 1 1/4 cups of the shredded swiss cheese. I did not have the nutmeg on hand so I made it without this seasoning. Turned out terrific! Thank you.
this was good but i think it would've been outstanding if i had used real half & half instead of the fat free kind! i will definitely make it again using the real thing.
LOVED IT! Used 2 9" crusts, and an unscientific 1 1/2 times filling. That worked out perfectly. I highly recommend good quality swiss, and baby asparagus when available for the best flavor. Made it for Christmas Brunch and was asked to make it again this weekend, but why is there always 1 asparagus hater in every group?
I added baked chicken and bacon together, left the grease from the pan add a little olive oil and butter to the pan placed 3 chopped shallots in the pan to sauté until translucent and then add the asparagus top them of with a little more olive oil salt and pepper and placed a lid on top to let them steam for3 mins then took the top off and let them cook for another 5 mins I always take a bite of my veggies until I find the right texture for me. I like what one foodie did they added 2cups of half and half I used land lakes brand . And they added the5 eggs which I did also. Make sure to share all Ingredients between the two pie shells and enjoy this was a great start for my first quiche. Don't forget eat love live
Yumm, even my husband who hates eggs and cheese loved it.
MMMM! I'm a newbie at making quiche, and I had to make a few substitutions, but this was still delicious! I used a mix of goat's milk and kefir instead of the cream, and (real) store-bought bacon bits. I'm not sure if it made a difference, but the nutmeg I used was freshly grated. I also steamed the asparagus the night before, and fried up a chopped shallot. Because the local asparagus season is so short, I'm going to try making this with either spinach, kale, or swiss chard from my garden. Thanks for sharing, Michele!
I made this for Mother's Day and it was a HIT! Very easy to make (my first quiche!) and very good!! Definitely a keeper...
Very good! I'm vegetarian, so I omitted the bacon, but you really didn't miss it, I can assure you. Very easy, quite impressive. For me, a keeper!
First of all thanks to all who submitted reviews for this recipe; that influenced my decision to try the recipe. I made it for our supper last night- it was DELICIOUS! Since others were successful with substitutions I used fat free half and half instead of regular. My grocery only had a small package of shredded Swiss cheese that was a ridiculous price and I wasn't in the mood to shred. I bought an Italian mix of cheese. I had 4 slices of bacon left over from this past weekend and didn't want to buy another package so I used some leftover Honey Baked Ham from Easter lunch- about 1/2 cup chopped. I didn't use nutmeg because I hate the stuff! I added some garlic powder with the salt and pepper. We had the quiche with a salad, my husband and I both thought it was wonderful. The ham gave it a delightful slightly sweet taste. I usually don't take leftovers for lunch the next day, I usually wait a day but I am having leftover quiche for lunch now! (and it was hard to wait for lunch, I really wanted it for my breakfast!) My husband was so excited when I told him there was another whole quiche left! Thanks for a GREAT recipe!
I made this for a small wedding reciption, 4 batches for brunch. Overall it was very yummy, I used ham instead of bacon and every one loved it, got lots of compliments.
I added a little onions to this already easy recipe & it is, OMG so good!! I like the idea of crustless &/or using a 9x13 dish for a potluck.
Good. Not fabulous. A brunch standard.
This recipe is GREAT and easy, too! This was the first quiche I ever made and the only one I stick to now. I love the way the asperagus tastes with the bacon.
I loved this, and my husband even said, "make sure you rate this good." I made a few changes to make it a little healthier. I used lean turkey cold cuts instead of bacon, and used evaporated milk instead of half and half. I cut the recipe in half, and didn't use the egg white. I didn't steam the asaparagus. I did add an extra egg and a little extra evaporated milk as it seemed a bit dry and it came out beautifully. The nutmeg is a must! I'm going to try to freeze this - will update my review when I see how it turns out. UPDATE - YES IT FREEZES WELL!
Very good. I had to use ground sausage instead of bacon.. Didn't fill both pie shells as full as I would like.
I thought this was sooo good! I used not quite a lb. of fresh asparagus and I used a whole lb. of bacon. I did this in a 9x13 pan and made my own pie crust and just pressed it into the pan. I also used swiss cheese and added a little mozzarella and cheddar too. Oh-- also instead of steaming the asparagus, after I fried the bacon, I sauteed the asparagus chopped up and a little chopped onion in the bacon grease. Very very good-- will make this often!
I made this recipe after reading all of the reviews- in fairness to Michele's recipe I have to say that if you all read her ingredients, it says 2 - 8" pie crusts- which means use 2 pie plates. She was misinterpreted and it's not fair to her for this quiche is wonderful! thanks for sharing Michele!
Everyone at our Easter brunch loved this quiche. I had only 9" pie pans so in an effort to stretch the contents to fit the shell I did add one additional small egg per quiche. Yummm
Wow! This was amazing. I didn't have swiss cheese, so I used cheddar instead. In addition to nutmeg, I added a bit of garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper to the egg/cream mixture. I baked it in a 9 inch square cake pan without the crust. I will surely make this again, again, and again!
I took this to a potluck brunch and got rave reviews! I also subbed cooked chicken for bacon and broccoli for asparagus and it made a great chicken broccoli quiche too.
I thought I'd give this recipe a try since it had a five star rating. I thought it was just OK.
Used 5 eggs
We made this for a dinner party and it was REALLY well accepted. Everyone was floored. It's delicious and a great springtime dish when using fresh asparagus and fancy bacon. We got our bacon at Whole Foods - it was a dry rubbed bacon that on it's own was the tastiest bacon we'd had in a long time. Get organic asparagus, high quality cheese and bacon, make your own crust, and use organic eggs and you will be in heaven.
My husband said it was "delicious "and I agree !! It was something different to make for dinner and it was easy..
This is very good, I used frozen asparagus spears and it turn out great!
A great springtime quiche, must use fresh asparagus. I will try next time making this with egg whites or eggbeaters to cut down on the cholesterol. But taste was wonderful.
Huge hit at church! I followed the recipe except I didn't use nutmeg, used Mozzarella cheese and I made those little quiches. I used Pillsbury Pie Crust dough; rolled out the dough and made cut-outs for the muffin pans with a juice glass. I'll be making these again for the holidays. Thanks!
I made only a slight change to this recipe to enhance its flavour---I substituted two cups from a pkg of 3 grated cheese (Mozzarella, Cheddar and Jalapeno) instead of the Swiss which I found was too mild for the smokey bacon that can dominate. Another cheese that could work is Emanthal
Excellent and easy recipe. Nice that it makes two. You can freeze one for eating later.
Excellent way to prepare asparagus!!! Couldn't find the steamer basket so I boiled the cut up pieces for about 6 minutes. The grocery store didn't have the shredded swiss that I like so I used the sliced kind and it still came out great. Next time I'll try a four or six cheese Italian blend just to see what that'll taste like.
This was delicious. I roasted the asparagus in the oven with olive oil and salt. I only made one quiche so I cut recipe in half, I think I used 3 eggs. The bacon did not stay crispy so I will probably use ham next time. I also did not use the nutmeg. I love quiche and this did not disappoint!
DELICIOUS! DELICIOUS! DELICIOUS! I tried for a slightly lower fat version by eliminating the bacon and reducing the amount of cheese to a approx. 1 cup (a great Gruyerre from Wisconsin). I added two pan-sauted, large Leeks (chopped - white tenders only). I also had some fresh nutmeg, so I reduced to approx. 1/8 tsp as the nutmeg flavor would no longer have to compete with the bacon. It was absolutely MARVELOUS! and YUM! Thank you for putting this recipe out there. This has become a new favorite at our house.
A decent breakfast quiche, easy to prepare and filling. We enjoyed it... I made it completely as stated in the recipe.
Awesome! Delicious! The only thing I will change next time is I will whip the egg whites alone for a while, it is a little dense. Also, I did not use any nutmeg...
A wonderful recipe! I didn't use bacon, added cooked onions instead. Also, when I make quiche I like to line the bottom and sides of the crust with the cheese instead of mixing it in or putting it on top. I like the texture this gives it. Finally, I used deep dish pie crusts, so I found it was necessary to add an etra egg and 1/3 cup half and half.
I didn't have much luck with this recipe. First off, if I make this again I'll prebake the pie shell. Only the crust on my shell was cooked. I would also chop the aspargus smaller after steaming. It didn't have a bad taste. It just seemed to chunky for a quiche.
This recipe is a keeper! After cooking the quiche you can freeze one for later. Just defrost and reheat in the oven it turns out just as well!
This was my first quiche too! Turned out awesome! I am on a low carb diet so I skipped the crust. Also added sauteed onions -- YUM! according to the half and half label 1.5 cups = 20 carbs. That, added to the cheese carbs (minimal) and the asparagus carbs (2.5 for 6 stalks), you have a great, easy low carb breakfast. The fam is nuts about it -- broil some cheese on top for 1 minute if you want a cheese "crust".
Excellent! Make 2 and freeze one for later. Even my kids loved this one.
Absolutely delicious, didn't change a thing.
The Quiche turned out great. Great flavor and will make it again. Thank you!
Very good! Thanks. Next time I will cook the pie shell a little first because it was a little undercooked.
This was one of those nights where I had to use what I had on hand. Replacing bacon with chopped ham, fresh asparagus with canned, cream with evaporated milk, and and swiss with cheddar, this still turned out delicious and I'll use it again. Thanks for the recipe.
This was an AWESOME Quiche!! My family loved it. I did add a small amount of onion and some mushrooms to it. Also I cooked the onion and mushrooms along with the asparagus in 2 tbsp. of bacon grease as suggested by other reviewers and it turned out great. Thank you for a very easy recipe that makes is so good.
Fantastic! I didn't have 2 pie crusts so I used one (btw - that's 880 less calories (per whole Quiche) and 1/2 the CARBS if you are counting like I am) and it came out perfect. This is a great recipe and easy to make. Thank you!
My family thought this was fabulous. My brother-in-law doesn't like quiche, but he loved this one.
Very good. I highly recommend it. A tasty way to use spring asparagus.
Very tasty!
To quote my husband: "I could eat this for breakfast, lunch AND dinner!" Delicious.
I must have done something wrong but I used 9 inch pie shells and did not have enough liquid. I will try it again and will also add onion to 'kick it up a notch'.
Tasty and easy. Reheats nicely. Good for breakfast, brunch, lunch or as a light supper.
This recipe is incredible!!! Very easy and delicious. I added some garlic and black pepper to the asparagus while I steamed them and some onion powder to the egg mixture. It's very easy. Just make sure that you know the recipe makes TWO quiches, not one. One reviewer had left over ingredients but it must have been because she thought it was all supposed to fit into one shell. Truly a delicious recipe.
I made this for my family. I cut the size in half. Instead of using 2 eggs I used 3. I used almost a whole pack of bacon! I didn't think 5 pieces was enough and I'm glad I used more! I used a 9 inch deep pie crust instead of a 8 inch. Everyone loved it. Next time i think ill use a little onion for a little more flavor. Very good.
Super easy to make and delicious. I made it the night before and it turned out great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections