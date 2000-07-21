Baked Oatmeal I
When I made this, everyone asked me for the recipe! It's great served with butter and milk.
This was really yummy, and has already been requested twice! However, I modified the recipe to my family's tastes. As suggested by previous reviewers, I used homemade applesauce in place of the oil called for. Also added molasses, and used between 4-8 Tbs. water instead of eggs.(Didn't measure the amount of liquid. Just eyeballed it. I needed the extra liquid b/c I also added one large chopped apple, and 1/2 c chopped almonds.) Substituted almond milk for the milk, and used Rumford's non-aluminum baking powder. I omitted the raisins and used a handful of dry cranberries instead. Omitted the brown sugar topping, and added more cinnamon, as well.Read More
Not really crazy about this one - kind of dry. I guess I'm used to the old fashioned oatmeal.Read More
I love this recipe. I need to eat more oatmeal and this recipe makes it so yummy! I change it slightly, using applesauce instead of oil and I use 1/4 cup of white sugar, then 1/2 of brown. And I add a can of fruit (peaches are great!) and some chopped walnuts. It fills me up for hours! Great with just the spray butter or if you want to pour milk on it, why not?
This recipe is a definite winner - our whole family loves it! It's a great breakfast dish to make when you have overnight guests. I often double the recipe and bake it in an 11x14 glass baking dish (using 1 c white and 1 c brown sugar). You can easily mix this up the night before, cover with plastic, stick it in the fridge, and simply bake it in the morning whenever you wake up. NOTE: To avoid breaking my cold glass baking dish by placing it in a hot oven, I put the cold dish into the oven BEFORE I turn the oven on (that way the dish and the oven slowly heat at the same time). If I'm baking this oatmeal staight from the fridge, I'll increase the baking time a bit (about 45-50 minutes for a single recipe or 60-75 minutes for the 11x14 size double recipe), otherwise I use the time given in the recipe. Mmm-Mmm!, great on a chilly morning!
This was nice and cakey and had a great flavor. I did sub applesauce for the oil. Next time I will try pumpkin puree and add some spices. I hate regular oatmeal and love eating this so it gets 5 stars from me.
I did not like oatmeal for breakfast - until now. It's got the texture of rice but tastes more like dessert. I reduced the amount of sugar to half a cup and it is still plenty. I also make & bake it in the morning (haven't left it overnight in refrigerator) and it is still great. My 3 year old will eat it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner! I will make it at least once a week from now on. If you're not a oatmeal eater - try this!
I ordered baked oatmeal for the first time this morning at a restaurant. It was so good that I immediately looked in All Recipes for a similar dish when I got home. This one looks close except the restaurant put blueberries and diced peaches in with the oatmeal. They served it with cream and brown sugar on the side. It was wonderful. I will try making this recipe and add the fruit.
I made this for breakfast this morning and it was great. As a topping/side dish, I made Jenny's Sauteed Apples (type "Sauteed Apples" in the search), and it was perfect. My mom wants me to make it again next week.
Family liked this. It is dry like a crumbly cake texture, but when you pour the milk on, it brings it all together. And with some butter on top, Mmm, Mmm, Mmm. I am also going to try this with apples and peaches.
This is really a unique way to serve oatmeal.I added cinnamon and 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar in with the egg and milk mixture.Also used Old Fashioned oats for coarser texture. Baked it in a lightly oiled 8X8 square pan. It sets up enough that it maintains the cut shape. I cut in squares and served with milk and a tad of sugar over it. We will enjoy this occasionally for breakfast. I still prefer my oatmeal the regular way, though. Thanks Tracy.
Great recipe! My 2 year old won't touch it, but she doesn't like oatmeal anyway. But I like it! It is a lot more grainy, and less mushy than most oatmeal recipes, which appeals to me. I substituted applesauce for the oil. I have made it with raisins and without, both great. I usually serve it with apples or pears.
I use old fashioned oats instead of quick cooking, 1/2 cup honey instead of white sugar, and all 6 of my kids love it!
I have made this recipe many times..it really is nice for someone who is dieting, like I am. I cut the recipe in half and make it in a 6 inch round casserole dish and it makes four nice servings, which refrigerate very well for another morning. To heat it up later, I put my serving in a bowl, microwave it for 30 sec., then pour the milk over it and return it to the microwave for another 25 sec...and it tastes just like it came out of the oven...especially with the warm milk. I did substitute applesauce for the oil and cut down the sugar to taste in the oatmeal itself (2Tbsp brown sugar)and then added a 1/4 of an apple, peeled and diced. I figured out the points for Weight Watchers, in case you are interested..with low fat milk it comes to 4 1/2 points per serving and makes a very healthy filling breakfast.
SO GOOD!!! I used applesauce instead of oil and no white sugar. I did mix in about 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and a little cinnamon instead of on top. Honestly, I don't think you need any of the sugar - especially if you top it with some frozen but thawed berries (with all that yummy juice) and a little milk. Deeeelish!
I love this recipe! The only change I made was to use 1/4 cup Sunsweet Lighter Bake oil/butter substitute in place of the 1/2 cup oil. I like the fact that it can be mixed the night before and baked the next morning. This is like a heavy, moist coffee cake, and I ate the entire pan myself in two days.
I tried this recipe because I was looking for a way to make a good energy packed breakfast for my working son. This fit the bill perfectly. I used applesauce and Splenda in place of oil and sugar, and cut the recipe in half (just in case we didn't like it). We had 4 nice size pieces and it's great hot from the oven or cold as a pick me up around 4. I'll make the full recipe next time and maybe try adding the grated apple, some nuts, or other suggested ingredients.
Very simple to throw together!! Gathering from the reviews my siblings gave me it was very yummy as well. This was the first time they had ever tried baked oatmeal and they definitely enjoyed it. I doubled the recipe and made it in a 9x13 pan. I also omitted the raisins, subbed applesauce for the oil, and used half of the brown sugar called for. The only complaint I received was that it was a little too sweet. Next time I will reduce both the white and brown sugar. Thanks for sharing:) *update* As good as this recipe is, Baked Oatmeal II from this site is even better.
Try it with vanilla yogurt! YUM.....
This can be altered to suit your tastes and health need. I used coconut oil in stead of vegetable oil, 1/2 cup of brown sugar (next time will take it down to 1/3 cup) added some vanilla extract, and used coconut milk instead of regular milk. Next time I will try apples instead of raisins. Could also do pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spices. This will be a regular breakfast in our house
Great suggestion to substitute applesauce for the oil! I used a lasagna pan instead of pie plate, baked 30 minutes at 350, and ended up with 9 huge delicious squares of "oatmeal cake". I didn't find it dry at all - somewhere between bread pudding and a very moist muffin. Very filling, and an easy way to get a healthy breakfast.
Made this for the first time this morning. OMG it was so good! I did as what most reviewers did - substituted the oil with applesauce and I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and added a teaspoon of vanilla. I am definitely going to make this again! I am so tempted to make another one for work tomorrow!
I first had this when I visited a college several years ago. The students who hardly eat anything of value would literally "eat it up." However, now that I'm on a cardiac diet, I very much appreciated Whirldpeas information. I was looking for a recipe that I could adapt to something as wonderful as baked oatmeal. Thank you Whirldpeas. And just know for those who found his review objectionable, there are those of us who appreciated it. I know I'm one of them.
Amazing recipe. I halved it and put it in an 8" square pan. Used almond oil and halved the sugar. Sprinkled the top with cinnamon sugar and bits of butter. Tip: Grate frozen butter stick over pan. I only baked it for 20 minutes because I have a convection oven. Something like a soft oatmeal cookie with a little crunch. It took all my willpower not to eat more! Just as good the next day. Try it you will like it!!!
Made this as written...can you imagine that? If you like oatmeal, as my wife does it was a winner. Bottom line is it's basically a bowl of oatmeal, baked. The baking adds a warm earthy note that plain oatmeal doesn't have. A review of the ingredients will tell you there are not a lot of "flavor" ingredients (vanilla, cinnamon...maple syrup...etc), so no surprise that everyone is adding and adjusting to suit their taste. Which makes this a fun basic recipe.
good. Used pear sauce instead of oil. Probably will use less sugar next time.
Great recipe! Can be changed up easily depending on what flavor you want. I split the sugar into 1/2 c brown sugar & 1/4 c white sugar, 1 T cinnamon & 2 c craisins. I also served it with a touch of butter and milk drizzled on top. My picky daughter complained until she tried it. Our family ate up the whole dish in a flash! This will definitely be one of our regular recipes!
I added nutmeg and mixed in some walnuts and sliced pears to make this go farther. It turned out great! The pears were an excellent addition, and the nutmeg and walnuts added a lot of flavor.
This is amazing! It's good enough to serve to company, and easy enough to make any day of the week. It even reheats well for a great snack! When I want to serve a sweeter dish I add enough brown sugar on top to make a thin layer, maybe 1/4 c, and it carmelizes in the oven to make a nice sugar crust.
I used applesauce in place of oil and sprinkled the top with pecans. Delicious!
This recipe was great just how it was written, but a little dry. I changed quite a few things and we then thought it was excellent and a bit healthier. 1. I used 1/2 cup of sugar (I plan to decrease this to 1/3 cup) 2. I used one granny smith apple instead of the raisins 3. I used 1 1/4 cup milk 4. I put it chopped pecans, walnuts, and sliced almonds 5. I used 2 1/2 cup of oats and 1/2 cup of wheat germ, flax, and wheat bran mixed together 6. I added 1 tsp of vanilla 7. I added 1 tsp of cinnamon to the base 8. I increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp for the topping 9. I omitted the salt 10. I plan to use 1/2 cup of applesauce when I have it - right now I don't
Very yummy Tracy. I only had 2 cups worth of oatmeal, so I scaled the servings down to 6. I went ahead and used a full cup of BROWN sugar because I like my oatmeal sweet. I added a splash of vanilla extract and just sprinkled the cinnamon in while I was mixing. This baked up perfectly and the left-overs tasted great too. So glad I've found a new way to prepare oatmeal. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious! My kids loved it. I added the brown sugar in with the white sugar at the beginning. Also added 1 small can (drained) peaches that I cut up in chunks (another subscriber suggested this). Served with 1/2 and 1/2 and extra raisins on the side. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Always a winner when I make a batch and take it to the family in Augusta, GA. I make for me and the hubby and portion it for the freezer. Add milk and nuke it and it's super satisfying. Try adding pecans and cran-raisins....love it!
My family loves this recipe! I always use applesauce instead of oil. I also use half brown sugar and half white sugar. I have made this both with and without diced apples and/or raisins. This morning, I didn't have either, so I threw in two mashed bananas and a handful of coconut...and it came out great! (Although, I do think that the taste of two bananas was a bit too much, so I'd only use one next time.) This recipe is filling, delicious, and is good the next day, too (if it lasts that long).
Soooooo good! My husband who claimed not to like oatmeal even loved it. I did make some changes based on other reviews. I read one review that said that reviewing a recipe you've changed is rude but I think thats what makes all recipes so great! And you can change it to suit your needs. Changes I made: 1. I halfed the recipe. 2. I used a bottle of baby applesauce instead of oil (great way to use up those jars that my 13 month old son won't eat! He also loved this recipe btw) 3. I used almond milk instead of regular (I'm watching calories) 5. I used 1/3 cup sugar...two Tbsp of white and 3 of brown and then sprinkled about 2 tsp on top. 6. I added 1 tsp of vanilla. 7. I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon in the mix as well as sprinkling it on top. I cooked it in a square 8X8 inch pan. I cut that into four servings. Each of the four servings has 205 calories and 2g of fat. Super healthy. When I pulled it out of the oven i poured just a little milk to cool it off, the milk absorbed and it was so delish. Was like eating cake for breakfast. I eat a lot of oatmeal so it's nice to have another version that still is low in calories.
Love this! Sometimes I replace raisins and put in chopped apple, then instead of cinnamon I use apple pie sice. YUM
liked this! substituted the oil for applesauce, cut sugar down to about 2/3c. and used old fashioned oats. was VERY good. also used some raisins and some cranberries, and added cinnamon to oatmeal mixture. was good! : ) will make again
I liked it alot. I still prefer to make my oatmeal in the slow cooker overnight while I sleep just because it is so easy.
This was wonderful! I have had baked oatmeal out and tried to recreate it unsuccessfully; this was exactly it. Texture is cross between muffin and fluffy oatmeal cookie. I made it with butter instead of oil and baked in muffin pan. Replaced raisins with dried cherries and splash of almond extract, and served hot in a bowl with half-half. YUM. Will be a regular at our house.
This was sooo good! I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9x13, but next time I'll try a 10x14. I cut down on the sugar like other reviews said, and I added about a cup of chopped fresh strawberries. It was plenty sweet. I'm looking forward to making this more often, and trying lots of different add-ins like apples, peaches, nuts and more cinnamon, blueberries, and whatever else I can think of! I didn't have applesauce, so I did use oil, but I'm definitely going to give the applesauce substitution a shot. Also, this was a perfect consistency for my one-year-old baby to eat (he only has 7 teeth, 4 on top, 3 on bottom).
I love oatmeal and wanted to try the baked version. I only changed a few things. I mixed the cinnamon and brown sugar in the oatmeal instead of sprinkling on top, I also only let it sit for about 2 hours before baking. I added peaches to mine. I read quite a few reviews that it was dry etc but mine was not! It was very moist! About 20 minutes into baking I took a fork and mixed it up as well. Next time I will cut the white sugar in 1/2 because it was sweet! I added milk to the finished product which cuts out all the sweetness as well. Great recipe!!!
This is awesome. I wanted something comforting and hot for breakfast and this fit the bill. I used applesauce instead of oil, and only added 1/4 cup white sugar, the rest being brown sugar. I left out the raisins as I didn't have any and added chocolate chips instead. It comes out like a giant pie plate muffin but not dry. I baked it the night before and just microwaved it in the morning and it was awesome. I can't wait to try it with apples or cranberries, and I also want to try it with some vanilla frozen yougurt as a dessert. I will definitely be making this one again!!! Thanks for the great breakfast recipe. A.
Awesome breakfast alternative! I made it using the applesauce substitute for the oil that was recommended in many of the reviews. Used ½ cup brown sugar and ¼ cup white sugar – the sweetness is perfect with this combination. I had buttermilk in the refrigerator, so used that instead of milk, which worked out well. Per family request ½ cup crasins, ½ cup walnuts and 1 Tablespoon apple pie spice (recipe found here for the apple pie spice) were mixed in, and baked in a 9 x 9 baking pan. This is a definite keeper recipe that is loaded with other possible fruit, nut and spice combination possibilities.
I also used cinn applesauce and it was wonderful, I used stevia 3 packets, it was awesome and would make a great dessert with cool whip or ice cream omit the sugar and sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon on top next time I will toast some walnuts to sprinkle on top as well Yummy
Try with the milk and butter poured over when hot. Also, leftovers keep very well and reheat in the microwave excellently.
My children really liked this, getting seconds, even the picky eaters. I used coconut oil in place of vegetable. cooking oats, rather than quick. We are out of raisins and so I used a 1/2 cup of brown sugar. We are out of milk, and so I used water instead. I also did not let it sit over night. I just put it in the oven as soon as I mixed it up. It made a cross between breakfast and dessert :) but still healthier than a box of cereal, I'm sure. We served it with a pat of butter on top.
Excellent. I omitted the raisins and put in chopped apple instead. I also decreased the sugar a little. You don't have to refrigerate overnight if you don't want to...sometimes I couldn't wait that long!
I've made many variations of this yummy breakfast. I always substitute applesauce for the oil and add apples or peaches just before baking We like it served with just a touch of milk poured over. One of our favorites is with mixed berries and vanilla instead of cinnamon and raisins. For breakfast on the go - baked as a muffin. The options are endless! Even teens and husbands love it!
This is a fantastic recipe! The only reason I'm giving it 4 stars is because I had to cut both the sugar and oil in half (as other reviewers did), with applesauce in place of the oil. I also used a small chopped granny smith apple and added just a T. or so of raisins. (My children don't like raisins) The result was a wonderful apple/cinnamon oatmeal "pie". It was a healthy, easy, and a big hit. Let the mix sit for 5-10 minutes - no need to refrigerate. Thank you, Tracy! This is my new Sunday morning breakfast along with turkey bacon and/or veggie sausages.
Off the chain! I substituted the oil for applesauce, added a few more raisins and cooked it for 20-25 minutes (because other reviews said theirs came out dry). I also didn't refrigerate overnight, I couldn't wait to try it. It turned it great anyway. I already love oatmeal, so I figured I would like it, but I'm waiting to see what non-oatmeal lovers say about it to see if it's a true hit lol Will definitely make again!
This is amazing! I wish I could have it everyday!
Absolutely wonderful! I used Splenda in place of the sugar and applesauce in place of the oil. Tasted great! We are on our second batch of baked oatmeal and this time I added the crunch topping from the "To Die for Blueberry Muffins" on this site. AMAZING! It makes it a bit sweeter...more like a dessert or coffee cake but the topping is to die for. To Make Crumb Topping: Mix together 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, 1/4 cup butter, and 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon. Mix with fork, and sprinkle over oatmeal before baking. It makes a lot of topping so you could make less to suit your taste!
1. Great, with my changes: 1/2 c brown, 1/2 c white sugar, peach juice from a can instead of milk, butter the dish instead of oil. Tasted like an oatmeal cookie! Great with milk. 2. Butter the dish instead of oil. 1/2 c white sugar, 1/4 c molasses. It was better the first time. 3. I used mandarin orange juice from the can and it had a slightly citrusy flavor that our family didn't like much. I also baked it immediately while the batter was fluffy and it came out very nice and fluffy.
This was very good, but I gave it four stars because I thought it could use some improvements: first I would add some brown sugar to the oatmeal mixture as well as on top, and maybe reduce the white sugar; and I baked mine for 35 minutes, but it only really needed 30, maybe less; I would also put cinnamon in the oatmeal mixture as well, and possibly try other spices. Overall it was really good, and I will definitely make again.
I made this with slight revisions. I was looking for a healthy "grab and go" breakfast recipe. I love oatmeal. I reduced the white sugar to 1/2 cup because I am trying to reduce sugar in my diet. I added a shredded granny smith apple, a cup of chopped walnuts, and the zest of a naval orange. I also added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon. This baked nicely. I liked the flavor a lot. Mine turned out a little crumbly but it tastes good. I'm going to try it for breakfast this week. I'm sure it has fewer calories than a donut, and has much more fiber. It was very easy and quick to make. (I did not refrigerate this overnight). So, I will probably try making it again and continue to tweak the recipe to my taste. I think it tastes fine at room temperature.
A different way to prepare oatmeal. Original recipe does make a big batch, but it tastes just as good as leftovers a few days later. It is nice being able to prep it the night before, so that morning all you need to do is bake it.
I used half melted butter, half organic applesauce instead of the full amount of vegetable oil. I cut the sugar back to a scant 1/3 cup and I only used a pinch of salt. I did soak my raisins in hot unsweetened chai tea (I made sure to drain the raisins and pat them dry well before adding them) before adding them to the oatmeal mixture. We all thought this was tasty and quite warm and comforting for a chilly day like today. Next time, I'll use fat free evaporated milk for a creamier texture as well as add a little vanilla extract. I didn't even miss the extra fat in this recipe after substituting half with applesauce and to be honest, I could probably cut it again without missing it. I would have today but I'm completely out. This is almost like rice pudding, only made with oatmeal.
Gave it 5 stars just because. I will make this,, just the way it is printed.
I made a 1/2 batch and now regret it. We only have one piece left and only me & my child has had any "today". I cut the sugar(s) by a 3rd and used mostly brown sugar with a hint of white sugar. I don't like raisins so I used frozen raspberries and used wild berry applesauce instead of oil. I also added a little cinnamon to the mixture. Will definitely be making this on a regular basis. LOVE IT. I think of it more as a dessert than a breakfast. Of course that could be because I topped my daughters with a little cool-whip. But she loved it without as well.
DELICIOUS!! I used applesauce (with cinnamon) instead of oil like most people suggested. I used Almond milk. I omitted raisins and used a handful dried cranberries, diced half a granny smith apple, and another handful of fresh blueberries, used extra cinnamon. Absolutely scrumptious! I will definitely be making this again!
I LOVE this recipe and I've made it a bunch of times. Here's what I would say. It DOES make a big difference when you put the brown sugar and cinnamon on top rather than mixed in. (I've done both) This recipe is sooo versatile. Great for substituting. I've tried craisins and orange zest, dried apples, dried peaches. I've substituted flavored oatmeal packets for the plain oatmeal. (leave out the sugar in that case) This is a really great recipe! Thank you!!!!
Oh my gosh! This is so good! I HATE oatmeal, but I had a bunch laying around the house and needed to eat it. I substituted apple sauce for the oil, and it came out great and made the house smell good too. It even tastes good cold! I feel like I'm eating cake and am now addicted to oatmeal.
Really good. My family loves oatmeal, generally old fashioned, not the quick cooking. Using that kind of oatmeal gave it a hearty, but still moist and yummy texture. I used cinnamon applesauce in place of the oil. I used craisins since it was the spur of the moment and that's all we had on hand. I would make it again, but I would used less sugar and add vanilla and more dried fruit. This is breakfast on the go or sure. I baked it in an 8x8 pan and got nine squares/servings. I sent the recipe to mom and sis too!
I made this using half oil, half applesauce and replaced raisins with dried cranberries. I doubled it and brought it to a women's breakfast at church and served it plain (not in milk) Delicious!!!!!!!! My kids finished off the leftovers the next morning. My one-year old loved it, too! I can't wait to make again. 2nd Review - I made this again this morning for another church event, again doubled, but I didn't have quite enough oats so I ended up using about 2/3 cup of dried, flaked coconut. I also used the cranberries again - great combination. Everyone loves this!!!! You don't need butter or milk in my opinion. It's almost like a coffee cake.
Delicious! The only change I made was to use 1/2 cup applesauce rather than oil, just to make it healthier. It was so yummy coming hot out of the oven with some milk poured on top. I also like that I can play around with the recipe, adding different fruits and nuts for variety. Next time I think I'll try using splenda, just to cut down on the calories even more. Thanks so much for this recipe, its really tasty :)
This was really tasty and very easy to make. I made it as the recipe stated and will use it as a base recipe in the future. Highly recommend serving with berries and a little milk!
I made this for 60 people at a weekend event. I utilised the reviews suggesting applesauce instead of oil and added grated apples and substituted chopped dates, since I don't like raisins. We put out bowls of sliced almonds and coconut to top it off, and many put yogurt over it. Everyone loved it! Thanks for all the input!
I tweaked the recipe to my tastes and to follow my vegan diet. I was surprised at how awesome this turned out! I used applesauce instead of oil, natural sugar, one whole smashed up banana as substitute for the eggs, 4 tbsp of water, vanilla soy milk, omitted the raisins, and added slivered almonds to the toppings. It was freaking great!
Just for a little twist, I substituted some brown sugar for the white and added chocolate chips. It makes a yummy dessert. You just need to add some ice cream!
Quick easy and fabulous. My husbands new favorite and my 2 year old even eats it. We substituted dried blueberries for raisins
The first time I make a recipe, I normally follow the instructions exactly. I didn't have any oil so I substituted applesauce. I also decreased the sugar to 1/4 cup -- 3/4 cup would be way too sweet for us. With the subs I made it only rates 3 stars but am giving 4 stars because I believe it would have been better with oil or even butter. Update 9/3/11: Made with oil and reduced sugar by 1/2. It was delicious!
Great! I used applesauce instead of oil, and also added a splash of vanilla...why bake anything without vanilla, right? I also used dried blueberries instead of raisins. It was fantastic, and my 2 year old who is very picky gobbled it up. It was a little too sweet, possibly because of the applesauce and I did not reduce the sugar. Next time, I will use the applesauce and just half a cup of sugar.
Very disappointed! This had a very unusual taste of flavors.
My kids and I loved this one! I followed some of the other people's advice and used applesauce instead of the oil. I also used 1/4c. sugar and 1/4c. brown sugar and used 1/2c. peach juice (just because I had it on hand) and 1/2c. milk. I didn't add any other fruit because I wanted everyone to be able to pick their own fruit on top. We had our with fruit and yogurt on top. I will make this one when the family comes into town next month!
This was tasty but I wish that it had said "overnight" in the preparation/cook time. I started making this to eat this morning and then realized in the directions that it is supposed to sit overnight. I decided to just skip that step and it turned out good anyways. I also subbed applesauce for oil and used splenda for the white sugar. I also added some sliced almonds on top with the cinnamon and brown sugar. Overall, a good dish unlike anything I'd ever had. It reminded us somewhat of a breakfast bread pudding.
Unbelievably Delicious. It's what I was looking for in a Baked Oatmeal recipe. I did substitute the oil with applesauce and also added a little vanilla. I also backed off a little on the sugar as I didn't want it to be over sweet. Be sure and let it bake long enough so that a small amount of crust forms around the edges of the baking dish. This adds a little extra flavor and the right amount of crunch to the dish. Makes great leftovers for a quick treat.
Really delicious! I used applesauce instead of oil and it turned out great. We topped it with milk and butter and just loved it!
I thought this was good, but only after I added melted butter and milk to moisten each serving. If you think you don't like oatmeal unless it's baked, try making oatmeal in the microwave with milk (whole - or add some cream to your skim) instead of water, and then stir in a dash of salt and some brown sugar. Top with fresh berries (whatever you have on hand), cinnamon, and a little cardamom. This is much healthier, much faster, and in my opinion tastier. I would still do the baked version for a crowd, because you can make many servings in one pan, but for every day try it in the microwave as described - healthier and better.
It was very good. My only changes consisted of no raisins (we don't like) and only 2 tab of oil. I'll try it again with no oil and egg beaters as others have suggested. My picky 11 yr old daughter ate it for breakfast this morning with no reservations. Thanks for the recipe!
This was delicious. I used old fashioned oats and it turned out like a crumbled oatmeal cookie, but softer. Its not mushy oatmeal...more like hot granola. My family really loved it. I recommend that you try it! An easy and different alternative healthy breakfast.
The recipe was really good. Perhaps I will try maybe adding a little more milk to make it a little moister (that's just how I like it)! But other than that, it was really a treat and I would definately make this again!
This was so good! I halved it for my small family and baked it in a pyrex for 30 minutes, after letting it sit at room temp while the oven preheated. I also made the unsweetened applesauce for oil substitution. Next time, I think I'll add less sugar to the mix as it was a bit too sweet to feel healthy :)
This is a terrific breakfast treat! I eliminate the brown sugar and use only the cinnamon for topping. Otherwise it is too sweet for me. I also use regular oats and the result is a nicer texture.
VERY TASTY!!! Here are some ways to make it even better: cut back on sugar to 3/4 cup mixed white and brown; add one mashed ripe banana; add 1/2 tsp vanilla; add handful of dried cherries instead of raisins; to topping, sprinkle with 1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts.
We tried this the first time and loved it. We have experimented by adding different spices and some fruits to make it a new taste adventure each time. Wonderful for our cold Wisconsin winter of 2000-2001.
Since I don't care much for oatmeal I was surprised by how much I like this. I omitted the rasins and accidently added nutmeg. I think the nutmeg was a good touch. I will make this again.
I Made this recipe for my husband is a rather picky eater. To my shock, HE LOVED IT!!! All I did different was use chocolate covered raisan because they were all I had handy. I also used applesause instead of oil (that is a standard for me). I was going to reheat the rest for breakfast the next day, but when I got home, he was finishing it off as a "snack"! Thanks so much for the great starter!!!!! ;)
made the batter last night. I baked it this morning and served it for breakfast. everyone loved it. I've already been asked by two friends to share the recipe after I talked about it. It will be in my recipe book of favorites! Thank you for sharing.
I'm not an oatmeal eater but this was very good--a little too sweet but good. Next time I will cut down on the sugar as some have suggested since we all have individual taste. Thank you for a great morning recipe, especially for people who are in a hurry but want something healthy for their kids to eat.
I really liked this. It has a corn bread consistency so it's really good dipped in milk or with a pat of butter. I used half brown & half white sugar in the batter. I also added some vanilla & finely chopped almonds. I sprinkled the top with apple pie spice instead of cinnamon. Next time I will add some of the spice to the batter as well.
I made this with applesauce in place of the oil and brown instead of white sugar, and no raisins. I also just add the cinnamon in the mix rather than try to sprinkle it evenly. I havent tried to refridgerate it overnight, I just dont plan ahead that much. I also added fruit - the first time I did blueberries and half plain, the second time I added 1 1/2 bananas and 6 strawberries. I definitely like the bananas and strawberries better than plain, and the blueberries were good too. I cover it with milk when I eat it, my toddler eats it straight from the pan (its dense enough to cut up for her to pick up and eat). Definitely a good recipe - will keep making it. Works great to reheat the second morning for quick breakfast. This would be good to feed a crowd if you made a few of them. Its so easy.
Not bad. We don't eat a lot of oatmeal in the house. This was definitely a good twist. We didn't have raisins on hand but we did have a bag of frozen strawberries that turned out to be delicious in the oatmeal. Will probably make again.
Excellent! It tasted like an oatmeal cookie. Like other reviewers, I used natural/unsweetened applesauce instead of oil. I didn't have quick oats and used regular oats, so I added about 1/4 cup extra milk. Also switched 1/2 c sugar to brown sugar. Added a lot of cinnamon, didn't measure, just kept shaking it in the mix. Made it for breakfast at the office, everyone loved it.
Very good, hearty and flavorful.
Loved this recipe! Had to sahre it with the family. Did not have raisin - but definitely will not skip them the next time I fix it. YUM
Well, I followed the recipe exactly (substituting apple sauce for oil) but my came out extremely dry and crumbly. I added milk to it as if it was dry cereal. The flavor was good, though I would probably cut back on the sugar. If I try again, maybe I'll double the milk and applesauce or bake right away or something to moisten it up. It's filling, I will give it that.
A little crumbly, but very good when served warm with milk. Will be keeping this recipe!!
Fabulous recipe, and very easy. Scaled down to 6 servings and it fit nicely in a pie dish. Made it last night and refrigerated overnight, then put started in a cold oven and baked at 350 for half an hour. Made a few substitutions/additions following others' reviews: applesauce in place of oil, added a diced fresh peach. Has a muffin-y texture. Ate some with milk, but I think I'll eat it plain next time. Delicious!
My favorite way to have oatmeal and I try not to reserve it for only when company comes. I increased the number of servings and lessened the amount of sugar. I didn't add the cinnamon or raisins before baking as I like to add them when serving and my husband doesn't like raisins (go figure?) This is a great recipe; thank you Tracy for sharing!
