Baked Oatmeal I

4.5
430 Ratings
  • 5 298
  • 4 96
  • 3 21
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

When I made this, everyone asked me for the recipe! It's great served with butter and milk.

Recipe by Tracy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together oil and sugar. Mix in eggs, milk, salt, baking powder, oatmeal. Beat well then stir in raisins. Pour into a lightly grease pie pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon. Refrigerate overnight.

    Advertisement

  • The next morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven until firm, about 35 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 49.8g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 304.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022