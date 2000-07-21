Baked Oatmeal I

Soooooo good! My husband who claimed not to like oatmeal even loved it. I did make some changes based on other reviews. I read one review that said that reviewing a recipe you've changed is rude but I think thats what makes all recipes so great! And you can change it to suit your needs. Changes I made: 1. I halfed the recipe. 2. I used a bottle of baby applesauce instead of oil (great way to use up those jars that my 13 month old son won't eat! He also loved this recipe btw) 3. I used almond milk instead of regular (I'm watching calories) 5. I used 1/3 cup sugar...two Tbsp of white and 3 of brown and then sprinkled about 2 tsp on top. 6. I added 1 tsp of vanilla. 7. I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon in the mix as well as sprinkling it on top. I cooked it in a square 8X8 inch pan. I cut that into four servings. Each of the four servings has 205 calories and 2g of fat. Super healthy. When I pulled it out of the oven i poured just a little milk to cool it off, the milk absorbed and it was so delish. Was like eating cake for breakfast. I eat a lot of oatmeal so it's nice to have another version that still is low in calories.