1 of 35

Rating: 3 stars The way my grandmother taught me to cook sinigang is to never use ginger for the meat version of this dish, only for fish or shrimp. Also, using pork chop lends to the meat getting a bit too tough. Better to use neck bone or pork belly with some rib meat. The latter tends to be a bit fatty, but that's part of the dish's character. Lastly, you can opt not to cook the onion and meat in oil, just put the meat, onion, tomatoes, salt, and water in the pot until the meat starts getting tender. Then add the gabi (taro). Put in a hot pepper or two when the taro starts to soften. By the time the meat is cooked, the taro should be almost done, too, so no need to take them out. This is the time to add the tamarind soup mix. If added too early, the meat absorbs it, and the broth ends up not being too tangy, and the meat ending up tangy (for fish and especially shrimp, the soup base is added EARLIER). Add the green long beans; you can also add water spinach (you can get these at most Asian stores). Also, the best thing to eat with sinigang is rice that's NOT newly cooked. If you're having sinigang for dinner, make sure to make the rice at least two hours before (I make mine by lunch) and let it cool off a bit. You can microwave. Helpful (226)

Rating: 4 stars Pork sinigang is my absolute favorite filipino dish. One of the most delicious things about sinigang is that you can add almost any kind of leafy green vegetable like bok choy, baby bok choy, or spinach. My family has always included a lot of green vegetables. In addition, we add radishes. Lots of radishes. Then the end result is a full complete meal. Try using pork country ribs as well which is absolutely delicious. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars I cooked this for my fiancee and he loved it! Thanks for sharing this recipe! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars this is yummy Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars I make this like my friend I work with makes it. She uses radishes and spinach, no tomato or ginger but I would try it with both. Tamarind soup base is hard to find where I live, only one little shop that's only open two days a week. Love this soup!! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I prefer using pork riblets(pork spareribs cut into bite sized pieces) rather than whole pork chops. Also we add Daikon radish sliced into 2" - 4" pieces. One reviewer says she can't get the Tamarind Seasoning mix easily in her town. Mama Sita's Tamarind Seasoning Mix (1.76 oz.) is available online from several vendors for not too much money. Does anyone keep their Tamarind Seasoning Mix in the freezer? If so, why? Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Added fish sauce. That and the tamarind seasoning are the secret ingredients. Also added bok choy kale (I was out of spinach) and gabi (toro). Delish! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 2 stars Honestly I tried this recipe and it just wasn't like others I've tried. I did a major swap out from pork chops to country style ribs pork shoulder/pork butt or picnic pork basically something with fat. My two VEGES of choice (besides standard onion and garlic) are daikon (white Japanese radish) and mustard greens (I prefer Chinese mustard greens but American mustard greens work well to) Also i don't like the ginger or potatoes in recipe. I'm not a fan of green beans tomatoes or eggplant in it. But if it's in it I'll still eat it. I've never used knorr sinigang seasoning powder. I prefer a brand I find called "mamasita" Sinigang mix. Helpful (4)