Slippery Nipples

4.5
24 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This slippery nipple shot is a nice, sweet alcoholic shot for parties or get-togethers.

Recipe by Chris

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour butterscotch schnapps into a shot glass, then top with Irish cream liqueur.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022