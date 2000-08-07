Slippery Nipples
This slippery nipple shot is a nice, sweet alcoholic shot for parties or get-togethers.
This is so good. Very easy going down.Read More
This is a very sweet shot. Almost to sweet for me.Read More
This is one of my favorite drinks. We decided to stay in on a very cold day and have some cocktails. This really hit the spot. I used a food processor and added a few ice cubes to make it frothy. Turned out great!
This is even better if you float just a little of the Irish cream on top.
Now this is the way I'm familiar with! These went well with guys and gals. Although I don't care for it, I have served these in shot glasses with a small swirl of whip cream (out of a can) for a little touch. A great way to start out the night!!
Chill the bottle of butterscotch schnapps & Baileys first then pour equal amounts into your rocks-size glass. After 2 it will sneak up on you!
Very good and easy to drink. We didn't really like that it was at room temperature though. Next time we will use 1 and 1/2 ounces of each liqueur shaken in a cocktail shaker with ice and served in a martini glass.
This Is Awsome. The two really come together and I tried it chilled and it was even better!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
That's what I call a nice smooth drink on a warm winter's night!! My husband's and my new favorite drink!!!
Love this combo. It is perfect for the wintertime or anytime really!
Delicious. Soo smooth- I can see how it could be described as "slippery".
Great easy shot!!! Great way to get the night started :)
All I can say is YUM.....
A little on the sweet side, but tasty just the same :)
One of my favorites. Don't ever this if you're a female alone at a bar. I learned this the hard way when a drunk guy offered to take me out to his truck and give me one for free. EWW. I paid for the drink!:)
Very very good! Goes down easy and tastes great. I added a little cherry juice which sank to the bottom for the imagination.
Very smooth!!!
O,K very funny name. Everybody enjoyed. Probably would do again.
I did equal parts vodka, butterscotch and Irish cream, shaken with ice and served as a martini. Could easily cut it with some half and half.
