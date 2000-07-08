Rebecca's Rockin' Vodka Lemonade
This is a great summer refresher!
I didn't follow this recipe exactly, but it still turned out fabulously! I decided to use 2 cans raspberry lemonade and 1 can regular lemonade. I poured 1 cup of vodka into about 1/2 cup muddled raspberries and let it sit for 2 hours. I then added the remaining 2 3/4 cup vodka, juice of 2 limes and 1 lemon, and the peel of 1 lemon and 1 lime. I then floated the remainder of the peeled lemon and lime in slices in the drink. I had a party last night and everyone LOVED IT!! It was gone within 2 hours.Read More
Too sweet. Rasberry flavor tasted artificial. I've had a pink lemonade with gin and lime juice. That's much better.Read More
Wow! Had to make 3 batches of it and print the recipe for all 10 guests. I did use one can of sprite to replace one of the cans of water. Made some ice cubes with raspberries inside. Total Hit!
LOVED this! I made it for myself to drink at a neighborhood picnic/concert, and it was so refreshing and crisp! Then I made it for a wine glass painting party I hosted and put it in one of those big glass dispensers with fresh raspberries floating in it. I added fresh chopped mint to the ice and glasses and it was a very tasty addition that "fancied" it up some...had to dice the mint pretty well, as it would hang from the lip otherwise!
This is excellent, and so simple. Other reviews are right, adding fresh raspberries makes everyone think you worked hard on this....
This is good & refreshing. I'm using a sugar free pink lemonade packet. I've never thought of adding fresh lime. It's really good.
Unable to find raspberry lemonade anywhere, I finally used half of a can of regular lemonade and half of a can of white grape raspberry juice, prepared a bit stronger than the directions indicated. It was a bit sweet for me so I used the juice of an additional lime and this drink was indeed “Rockin”!
This is delicious and a very refreshing summer drink. I will be serving this at my party in two weeks.
This was easy and great! I couldn't find raspberry lemonade, so I used pink instead, and everyone still loved it. I would definitely make this again!
Why, oh why didn't I make more of this???? I had a Girl's Night Out Party so I tripled the recipe and served it in a punch bowl. I couldn't find raspberry lemonade so I used pink. I added fresh raspberries as well. It was gone in an hour!
We couldn't find raspberry lemonade in concentrate, so we used pink lemonade, and put a cup of frozen raspberries in the formula. We poured this over ice, and then added frozen raspberries, and black berries after poured. A great presentation, and a very refreshing drink. We enjoyed these on our patio sitting in the sun, and it made for a very relaxing afternoon. Thanx for the recipe.
Great drink for summer get-togethers that is quick and easy to make. I used mostly club soda (1 1/2 can club soda, 1/2 can regular water) instead of tap water, which gave the drink a great "sparkling" quality without being too carbonated.
Gave 4 star only because I searched 3 stores and never found raspberry lemonade... so, my solution was frozen pink lemonade with absolute raspberri vodka!! NICE!! still added the juice of 1 lime. poured over ice and added fresh lemonade.
My Aunt introduced me to this drink a few years ago! It is soooooo yummy! I have tried all the different flavors of frozen lemonade, but the raspberry lemonade is by far the best! If it's a bit to sour, due to the lemonade, add a splash of cranberry! Also be careful because this is one of those drinks that sneaks up on you all of a sudden! ENJOY!!!
This was great, loved the raspberry lemonade flavor. I topped one drink off with Grand Marnier, for the orange flavor. Im not a vodka person but this was yummy!
Delish! I couldn't find the frozen raspberry lemonade either, but my grocery store had raspberry lemonade (non-concentrate) in the OJ area so I used that. Will definitely make this again!
This is sooooo good. It sneaks up on you, that is for sure!!
yummy! ice cubes with raspberries in them are a nice touch. we had a great night with this, thanks! =)
This was a little strong, so when we made it for our party we only used 3/4 the vodka called for (instead of 12 oz, 8 oz). It was incredible!
This was a hit at my neighbor's BBQ! Thanks for such a great and easy recipe!
I thought this was pretty good, but not sure it was that great of a hit at my fourth of july get together.
This was very refreshing. After I brought this out no one wanted anything else! It was a hit at my bbq. Thanks!
I used peach Amsterdam vodka and added a can and a 1/2 of club soda and lemon juice... sooooo good!
next time I might make it a little stronger. otherwise, very refreshing!
I made this for 4th of July bbq. Everyone loved it! i did add fresh raspberries and mint to the mixture. I also couldn't find raspberry lemanade concentrate, so i used pink lemonade. PERFECT! :) Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Delish! Finally found raspberry lemonade in the 5th grocery store I tried, but it was well worth it. Very good and a big hit at my BBQ.
We used raspberry lemonade juice. All good!
Its beer thirty somewhere right?! I got some raspberry lemonade from a popular vendor(starts with sch) and had an urge to mix alcohol in it. All i had was peach vodka but who cares! Yummy refreshing drink that i will make often :)
Delicious!
I also couldnt find raspberry lemonade, so I used the pink lemonade and added some raspberry syrup to flavor it. This was really good. My fiance watched me as I was making it and started saying "WHOA" at how much vodka I was pouring in lol. He thought it would be strong but I showed him that you couldnt even taste the alcohol in it. After drinking a glass I wanted a little more alcohol so I added some citrus vodka, amaretto, raspberry liqueur, and a touch of grenadine. It was great both ways! This is a great recipe when you want to make a big pitcher for a party or a few people. I had a couple glasses of it and it gave me a little bit of a buzz. Great girly drink that packs a punch!
This is a really quick drink to throw together and very good. I doubled the recipe for Bunco and there wasn't a drop left!
Used white grape/raspberry, plus lemonade, plus citrus vodka, plus raspberry liquer! We downed 4 pitchers of it this weekend camping! :)
I added fresh raspberries and frozen raspberry conc. I can reg. Lemonade
Loved it. Someone suggested infusing some of the vodka with raspberries that was a great idea. I also used one frozen lemonade for every two cans of raspberry lemonade, added some triple sec and mint leaves. Was all the rave for our cookout guests!
This drink is okay but missing a bit of a kick for me.
Made this for Superbowl and it was a huge hit! I left out the Lime, didn't seem to need it!!
I loved the receipie but I used rasberry vodka, 2 limes and cut back on the water. Easy to make.
Made this because we wanted something different to drink. A big hit. Used lemon vodka and regular vodka with the lemonade let it set for an hour and added berries like recommend. Will make this again
I followed the recipe exactly and it was great! We loved it!
This recipe is a great base to an awesome summer drink! I couldn't find the raspberry lemonade so I bought reg. lemon and raspberry ice tea used 12 fluid oz of the tea and mashed fresh raspberries and mixed it up! Delish!
I've had many a fun night from this concoction! Good times!
Yum! I couldn't find raspberry lemonade, but I did find raspberry white grape juice. So, I used that and replaced one of the cans of water with carbonated water. I also threw in a cut up lemon and lime and crushed them a little before serving to release the juices. So good!
This is the 2nd time I have made this. I found raspberry lemonade easily at Fred Meyer and use raspberry vodka. I freeze fresh raspberries in ice cube trays for a pretty and yummy touch. Be sure to get extra of everything because you will need it! At least 3 cans of lemonade and 2 bottles of vodka! Can't wait to make again!
my memorial day guests absolutely loved this! thanks!
This was delicious! My store didn't have the frozen raspberry lemonade, but in the fridge section I found simply lemonade with raspberry so that's what I used.. But it was good
The best made it for a small party, everyone loved it. I used Titos Vodka, next time I'm going to add mint.
We hosted a Luau Party for our parents over the weekend and this recipe drink was a hit!!! Highly recommend you use Polar Bear Vodka as it blends well with this drink. Other Vodka brands are too strong and you don't end up enjoying the raspberry flavor but with the Polar Bear brand you do. Thank you for sharing this awesome recipe!
