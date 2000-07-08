Rebecca's Rockin' Vodka Lemonade

This is a great summer refresher!

Recipe by Rebecca and Dana

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a gallon pitcher prepare the lemonade concentrate according to package instructions, replacing one can of water with the vodka. Squeeze juice from one lime into mixture. Pour over ice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.5mg. Full Nutrition
