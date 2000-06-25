Banana Fritters

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 19g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 427.3mg. Full Nutrition
Very good recipe! I added more bananas, 4...also added vanilla and a small amount of white sugar and a dash of cinnamon. When they were out of the oil, I sprinkled with powder sugar...YUM! My whole family loved them...
These didn't turn out like I thought and my kids wouldn't eat them till the next day after I reheated them and said they were banana pancakes. Now they love 'em. The taste was ok but the recipe should have just said banana pancakes.
This recipe is workable once you figure it out. First it cooks best in a deep fat frier that has a temperature control. I cooked them on 300. If you don't have that a low pan of oil on the burner would probably do. While you are cooking them though I found that you had to poke them in the middle after they were half done to get them to cook the middles so they weren't goopy. And they don't have much of a banana taste. If you like them more banana I would add a banana or two.
This is the first fritter recipe we've ever made and we liked it. I agree with the caution of making them too large or the inside will be under-cooked. It helped to have two people frying/turning because they browned quickly. After the oil temp was right, we had to turn it down because they burned quickly. Our bananas were old and yet we thought they needed to be more sweet, so we dipped them in syrup! Wonder if another banana would've helped?
We loved this recipe. The only thing I did different was in the frying step. I poured the batter through a funnel and fried it just like the funnel cakes that you purchase at the fair. Very good and easy to make.
Great way to get rid of bananas outside of banana bread. I made subtle changes; I used 4 bananas instead of 2 and for the 2 cups of flour I did 1 cup regular flour and 1 cup wheat flour. They came out a bit greasy, but I wonder if I made them smaller; they'd cook faster and I wouldn't have to leave them in as long. Something yummy to accompany them instead of powered sugar...try sugar free raspberry jam. It was so good and cuts the sugar even more and adds a bit more fruit to it.
I just made these at work for my co-workers simply because I had some ripe bananas to use up. Everyone absolutely loved them. I wanted to give this recipe five stars but I did a little modifying before frying. After tasting the batter, I felt that it needed a little sweetness and spice to it. I added about an 1/8 cup white sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla, and a few shaked allspice. They were delicious. I am not sure how they got so picture perfect in the photo though. Mine looked like little octopuses.
I made these for my husband. He did not care for them. Sorry.
Stacey Michele
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2010
These were really good! The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because I added about 1 tsp of vanilla and 3 tbsps of sugar, so I'm not sure how the unchanged version is. The important thing is to allow the dough to turn on its own in the fryer. If you just watch them as they are cooking, you'll see that they turn on their own, and when they are a nice golden brown, just take them out. I had no problems with doughiness or being undercooked with this method, nor did they burn. I didn't have any powdered suger, so I omitted it, but they were good on their own, and sweet enough. My hubby and 2-year old loved them!
I thought it was so delicious, but if you don't keep them in long enough its still really doughy in the middle, and if you leave them in too long they burn on the outside. But they were really delicious, i loved the puffiness of them they were a perfect snack for my 1 year old.!
These were amazing loved by all. I did make some changes I used 3 bananas and Icooked on a griddle like pancakes, these were great light fluffy and yummy, I was happy to serve these to my family for breakfast
Deep fried banana bread drops are how I'd describe these. Tasted fine, but I think for the end result to taste pretty much like banana bread, I'll just skip the deep frying and make a banana bread loaf. I did roll them in sugar after frying and lightly dusted with powdered sugar for effect. Would suggest to only fry about 1 TBSP drops at the most at a time so that they cook throughout. And the suggestion to just let them turn themselves is a good one! Not my favorite recipe, but always fun to try something new.
I grew up eating and enjoying growing up as my mom ,loved making Pisang Goreng .I myself as well too . Love this recipe .Instead now adding a bit of cinnamon instead ,our kids like it as well I too sprinkle confectioners sugar a bit of I don't mash the bananas instead use 5 bananas cut in slices or pieces to this recipe .Eve
These fritters are delicious. I added to the mixture a teaspoon of vanilla and a 1/2 cup of granulated sugar. Try them in the morning; my son spread peanut butter on one and when I went back for another they were gone! Love them!!!
Just great. i love the simple recipe. I used 3 bananas instead of the suggested 2 and i added a 1/3 cup of sugar. They were just beautiful. My oil's heat was perfect for a soft center and a brown finish. Highly suggested.
These turned out very tasty with good texture and a nice flavor. They just weren't what I was looking for. The end result was more like deep fried banana pancakes or banana funnel cake but not like the fritters I was expecting. Thanks for the good recipe but I'll keep searching. I may use it for pancakes next time!
Family loved them so much had me make a second batch. first batch looked over cooked and was not done in middle so made them smaller and turned heat down. First batch used a tablespoon to spoon the batter into the oil, second batch used a teaspoon.
I mashed the banana with the flour mixture and added 1/2 tsp banana flavoring to the egg blend. Very tender little fritters! The recipe halves well. I may try it with a banana flavored glaze next time!
my kids are picky. but they turned out great if you make em really small otherwise they will be uncooked in the middle. my mom loved them. I used self rising flour, and coca nut oil instead of butter, and greek yogurt instead of milk. very very good.
A good base recipe. I substituted 2 tablespoons of sour cream for the melted margarine and added an extra banana (would probably add 2 if I made again) 1/3 cup of brown sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon each of ground cloves, ginger, and nutmeg. Glazed with 1 cup of powdered sugar mixed with about a tablespoon of milk to get the right consistency and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Lots of flavor to complement the banana.
I read the reviews before trying this recipe. I wanted to do something with my over ripened bananas other than banana nut bread. I followed the directions, and made the suggestion from the reviews and used four bananas. I cooked them different ways, deep fried, pancakes, pan fried in a little oil, and baked. They taste good but no matter how I cooked them, they were not appealing to the eye. I won't usr this recipe again.
So delicious. I used butter instead of margarine, coconut butter instead of vegetable oil and used almond milk and cream instead of cows milk. All of these were just because that is what I had on hand not because I thought it would be better. It was super amazing!
I add one cup cake flour sifted and one beaten egg. 3 tablespoons sugar. 1/2 cup sparkling soda. And a little more to get thin not so thick batter. Dash of salt. Baking powder as mentioned. Not any milk. 2 tablespoon melted butter. Cut each banana into thirds. Roll in cornstarch then batter and fry. Coat after with sifted powder sugar. Delicious. Heat up oil while mixing everything
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/11/2022
Was very densed maybe my baking powder lost its strength or maybe the temperature here in the Caribbean
These turned out very tasty with good texture and a nice flavor. They just weren't what I was looking for. The end result was more like deep fried banana pancakes or banana funnel cake but not like the fritters I was expecting. Thanks for the good recipe but I'll keep searching. I may use it for pancakes next time!
Made no changes. We will definitely make these again, as it was a huge hit with the family. They reminded me of long ago days in West Africa, where banana fritters were a favorite treat. The boys said we should always over-buy bananas in the future (over-ripe bananas were the impetuous for making these this time).
I had 7 bananas getting old in my fruit bowl so I decided to try these since my oven is broken, and banana bread was out. These came out beautifully! I tripled the recipe (plus the one extra banana). I don’t have a thermometer so I just dropped them in with a serving spoon when the oil was sizzling. I had to get my timing right because some were still a little doughey inside but I eventually figured it out. The sugar didn’t really stick to the outside but my family enjoyed them even without sugar. It made a lot but I know they won’t last long! Will definitely make again.
These are so fun to make . The recipe is perfect. I used coconut oil to fry them in. Use a two spoon method and be careful not to make them to big. I love that there is no sugar in the batter . Thanks for the recipe!
I have fond memories of my grandmother's banana fritters for dessert after dinner and these are pretty close. I wondered how they'd come out in my Fry Baby (175° frying temp) but they came out pretty well. My only problem is the recipe makes a whole lot if you're only frying for one person as I do.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.