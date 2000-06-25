Banana Fritters

These were really good! The only reason I'm not giving it 5 stars is because I added about 1 tsp of vanilla and 3 tbsps of sugar, so I'm not sure how the unchanged version is. The important thing is to allow the dough to turn on its own in the fryer. If you just watch them as they are cooking, you'll see that they turn on their own, and when they are a nice golden brown, just take them out. I had no problems with doughiness or being undercooked with this method, nor did they burn. I didn't have any powdered suger, so I omitted it, but they were good on their own, and sweet enough. My hubby and 2-year old loved them!