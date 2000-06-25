Banana Fritters

These great little banana fritters are a breakfast favorite.

Recipe by Julia Morris

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
about 24 fritters
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine bananas and milk in a large mixing bowl; sift in flour, baking powder, and salt. Add eggs and margarine; mix well to combine.

  • Heat oil in a large, deep skillet to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Carefully place spoonfuls of the fritter mixture into the hot oil; cook, flipping once, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove, and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Dust fritters with confectioners' sugar and serve warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 19g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 427.3mg. Full Nutrition
