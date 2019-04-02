Chinese Five Spice Spare Ribs

1 of 40

Rating: 5 stars Mmmm, these are good! My husband ate them all up quickly. I am not into all traditional Chinese food, but these were just so flavorful that I couldn't resist! I also brined the pork to make it super super tender (only brine non-Kosher meat or meat that hasn't already been treated with salt - just check the label). For 4 bone-in rib loin pork chops (12 ounces each), 1 1/2 inches thick, you will dissolve 3 tablespoons of salt and 3 tablespoons of sugar in 1.5 quarts of water in a container large enough to hold the meat. You may need to add more water/salt/sugar in the same proportions until the meat is completely submerged. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Then remove the pork from the brine, rinse, and pat dry with paper towels. The meat is now ready to be cooked. Source: The America's Test Kitchen Family Cookbook Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars I was looking for a rib recipe that was not BBQ (and thus not as sugary). These were great. Kids loved them. Husband asked me to make them again less than a week later. I did nit marinate the ribs. Just cooked them in the sauce (plus 1/2 c water) in the crockpot on high for 6 hrs then broiled them in the oven to crisp them up a bit. Wonderful! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Ribs are so tender and flavorful. Recipe is quick & easy to prepare. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I thought the flavor and the smell of these ribs were very good. They were easy to make as well. The ribs I used (Pork Spare Ribs) were larger than called for and rather fatty which made this recipe less than perfect but that was my choice. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars Really tasty but dried out a lot. Would make again but am wondering whether to try cooking in marinade?..... Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Very good and predictable. I did cook it with the marinade in the pan. After roasting an hour I poured off the drippings separated and strained the juice and made a sauce with a little cornstarch. Added just a touch of sugar as well. Yummy. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! Kids enjoyed it very much:D Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent recipes. Very easy to make. The only change I made was I substituted white wine vinegar for white cooking wine since that was all I had. Our 15 year old grandson filled his plate twice leaving us with three single ribs each. Guess he liked them.:-) Helpful (5)