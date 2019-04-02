Chinese Five Spice Spare Ribs

Rating: 4.05 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

An amazing blend of traditional Chinese five spice and other mixtures to create a wow-factored, Asian delicacy!

By Evanescence#6

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, white wine vinegar, sesame oil, honey, five-spice powder, garlic, and ginger in a large storage bag. Shake to mix well. Add ribs to marinade; refrigerate 4 to 8 hours, turning bag occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Remove ribs from marinade and place in a roasting pan; cover tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Cook ribs for one hour, turning occasionally. Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees F. Remove foil from pan and bake an additional 20 minutes, turning once, until ribs are nicely browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
855 calories; protein 58.7g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 62.6g; cholesterol 239.6mg; sodium 1087.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (40)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sonya
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2010
Mmmm, these are good! My husband ate them all up quickly. I am not into all traditional Chinese food, but these were just so flavorful that I couldn't resist! I also brined the pork to make it super super tender (only brine non-Kosher meat or meat that hasn't already been treated with salt - just check the label). For 4 bone-in rib loin pork chops (12 ounces each), 1 1/2 inches thick, you will dissolve 3 tablespoons of salt and 3 tablespoons of sugar in 1.5 quarts of water in a container large enough to hold the meat. You may need to add more water/salt/sugar in the same proportions until the meat is completely submerged. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Then remove the pork from the brine, rinse, and pat dry with paper towels. The meat is now ready to be cooked. Source: The America's Test Kitchen Family Cookbook Read More
Helpful
(38)

Most helpful critical review

Rachel
Rating: 3 stars
02/17/2011
Really tasty but dried out a lot. Would make again but am wondering whether to try cooking in marinade?..... Read More
Helpful
(7)
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sonya
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2010
Mmmm, these are good! My husband ate them all up quickly. I am not into all traditional Chinese food, but these were just so flavorful that I couldn't resist! I also brined the pork to make it super super tender (only brine non-Kosher meat or meat that hasn't already been treated with salt - just check the label). For 4 bone-in rib loin pork chops (12 ounces each), 1 1/2 inches thick, you will dissolve 3 tablespoons of salt and 3 tablespoons of sugar in 1.5 quarts of water in a container large enough to hold the meat. You may need to add more water/salt/sugar in the same proportions until the meat is completely submerged. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. Then remove the pork from the brine, rinse, and pat dry with paper towels. The meat is now ready to be cooked. Source: The America's Test Kitchen Family Cookbook Read More
Helpful
(38)
Lori K. Bogren
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2011
I was looking for a rib recipe that was not BBQ (and thus not as sugary). These were great. Kids loved them. Husband asked me to make them again less than a week later. I did nit marinate the ribs. Just cooked them in the sauce (plus 1/2 c water) in the crockpot on high for 6 hrs then broiled them in the oven to crisp them up a bit. Wonderful! Read More
Helpful
(31)
run2eat
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2010
Ribs are so tender and flavorful. Recipe is quick & easy to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
weiswoman
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2009
I thought the flavor and the smell of these ribs were very good. They were easy to make as well. The ribs I used (Pork Spare Ribs) were larger than called for and rather fatty which made this recipe less than perfect but that was my choice. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Rachel
Rating: 3 stars
02/17/2011
Really tasty but dried out a lot. Would make again but am wondering whether to try cooking in marinade?..... Read More
Helpful
(7)
Twinsmom06
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2012
Very good and predictable. I did cook it with the marinade in the pan. After roasting an hour I poured off the drippings separated and strained the juice and made a sauce with a little cornstarch. Added just a touch of sugar as well. Yummy. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Divemistress
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2009
Excellent recipe! Kids enjoyed it very much:D Read More
Helpful
(5)
Tom
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2012
Excellent recipes. Very easy to make. The only change I made was I substituted white wine vinegar for white cooking wine since that was all I had. Our 15 year old grandson filled his plate twice leaving us with three single ribs each. Guess he liked them.:-) Read More
Helpful
(5)
p_allage@msn.com
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2010
Very good. Try it i can tell you you will like it. Regards Paiman Allage IT Company Read More
Helpful
(5)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022