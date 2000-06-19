Pink Panther

A nice drink to have around the pool on hot summer days. Garnish with umbrella, pineapple slice and cherry.

Recipe by Cheryl-Lynn Nadeau

prep:
3 mins
total:
3 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a blender combine ice, amaretto, vodka, pineapple juice and grenadine. Blend well and pour into a tall chilled glass. garnish with an umbrella, pineapple slice and cherry.

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 61.7g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 14.2mg. Full Nutrition
