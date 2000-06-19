Pink Panther
A nice drink to have around the pool on hot summer days. Garnish with umbrella, pineapple slice and cherry.
YUMMM! This is a keeper! Great summer drink...kind of a twist of my two favorite drinks...Tequila Sunrise and Amaretto Sour. I did make it over the rocks, just because I was too lazy to get the blender out and it was great.Read More
Very good! I used Amaretto I had made using recipe I found on here.
Very good. You really can't taste the alcohol.
Good! I only had about 2 oz. pineapple juice, but that's ok, it just meant that the drink was stronger! I served it on the rocks instead of blending it.
This is such an relaxing drink I added a scoop if vanilla ice cream. Very tasty!!
These were good. Prob. would add more vodka to make a little stronger. Would be great in the summer on a deck in the sun.
I made this recipe exact, only using Smirnoff Whipped Vodka only because that was what I had on hand. I didn't bother garnishing my drink only because......we'll, I didn't. I was surprized how much I liked it. I'm not usually a fan of amaretto but I liked it combined with the ingredients in this drink. I'm about to fix myself a second.
Very nice! Next time I would half the juice.
Delicious! I multiplied the recipe by 8, and made a pitcher - the ingrediants seperated, but all they needed was a little stir. The whole pitcher disappeared in a matter of minutes. Everyone loved it.
Pretty good drink. I'm in no mood to crush ice, so I just mixed the drink and poured over ice then served on the rocks. this is sweet and flavorful, and a nice mixed drink. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent! I cut back on some of the juice as previous reviewer recommended. So good!!!
Made with the same amounts and served in a pitcher over ice as another reviewer stated. Turned out great! Could use a bit more alcohol for some but for others it was just right! Will make again.
Great taste. I didn't care for the crushed ice so the next I make them I'll just use regular ice to make it cold. The ice floated to the top, the alcohol to the bottom and I got tired of stirring.
Really Really good....had these at the lake this weekend.... I did up the the vodka and amaretto to 2oz everyone loved them!
We had a wonderful girl's night thanks to this recipe!!! Very good - make extra because it goes fast!
We made a pitcher of it for a Roaring 20's party. It was a huge hit.
Very good drink, very summery and tropical. Must be a variant of a Pink Panther I had once at a restaurant, but this is good too.
I love this drink! It has become a staple in my house for sorority reunions.
It was pretty good
Pretty good!! Perfect choice for a signature drink!!
Watch out! This one is so good that you forget you are drinking alcohol. It was perfect, not too sweet and a big hit at our New Year's Eve party. Looking forward to serving this in the backyard this summer. Keep the pineapple juice on hand and voila!
Really good! I made mine shaken instead of blended. I made two rounds per the original recipe, and the third with two shots each of the alcohols and a little less pineapple juice, and that was the one we liked the best. These will be great in the summertime sitting outside in the sun.
