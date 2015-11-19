Gaga's Broccoli Bread

Rating: 4.08 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

My grandmother made this recipe for years and years, and it was always requested for church potluck dinners and family get-togethers. There was never a piece left over!

By Heather R

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch pan of cornbread
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Mix together the broccoli, cottage cheese, onion, melted butter, and eggs in a large bowl. Stir the cornbread mixture into the broccoli mixture until it is thoroughly combined. Spread the batter into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until the top of the cornbread is lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 105.5mg; sodium 615.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

CeCe
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2009
I make this recipe for potlucks and it is a winner! People always ask for the recipe and some will freak out when you tell them that it has cottage cheese in it! lol Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

spapsdorf
Rating: 1 stars
10/31/2011
I didn't like this. I would recommend to keep searching. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
jkelly2681
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
This was fabulous corn bread! I substituted one can drained whole kernel corn for the broccoli and added about one cup of grated cheddar cheese. It came out very moist and tasty. I think it would be good also with the addition of jalepeno peppers also. Cook have cooked for probably another 5 minutes or so I cooked for 30 minutes but it was great! Read More
Helpful
(5)
rtbkatyou
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2009
I brought it to a family dinner and everyone loved it and asked for the recipe! Very easy to make! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mary Daniels
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2010
Love this recipe! I had lost the previous recipe I had for Broccoli cornbread but this was better than the old one! My daughter's both RAVED over it & my 19yr old wants it the day she returns from college to visit! Read More
Helpful
(3)
mkstevens09
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2012
This bread is tender moist and delicious. I used onion powder in place of the onion and also used fat free cottage cheese. I will definitely be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Holbrook
Rating: 1 stars
09/01/2009
Would not recommend it....Didn't like it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
spapsdorf
Rating: 1 stars
10/31/2011
I didn't like this. I would recommend to keep searching. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Maggie S
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2014
I used nonfat Greek yogurt instead of cottage cheese fresh broccoli and one half cup butter. Delicious family raved! Read More
suepom
Rating: 3 stars
02/08/2016
I would try it with some sour cream added. Was a little dry Read More
