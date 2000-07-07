Old-Fashioned Lemonade

This classic lemonade recipe is the one my mom used to make for me when I was little. Ah, the taste of summer! It's the perfect combination of sweet and tart. When using a clear pitcher, adding a few of the juiced lemon halves makes it look prettier.
Awesome. When I have time I boil a couple of the cups of water together with the sugar. It dissolves the sugar for no grainy taste. I bought a Krups juicer just to make lemonade. Makes this a breeze. Thanks :)
I did not think this was as good as everyone makes it out to be. The six lemons made about a cup of lemon juice but I dont think that was enough. The drink was very bland and boring. I like lemonade to have more "life", more body. This just tasted like sweetened lemon water, (yes, i know thats what lemonade is)but it was far from good. My four year old daughter loved it, but then again, she loves anything she helps make. Next time i will try another recipe. I hope to have more luck.
EXTREMELY simple. Was able to whip some up in about 5 minutes. I put the lemons in the microwave for about 10-15 seconds to warm them up a bit. I then used a glass juicer to squeeze the juice out (bought the juicer at Walmart for about $3 or $4). My 4 year old said it was "mmmmmmmmm". Followed the recipe exactly. Thanks Erin for the great recipe!
This lemonade was simply delicious. Sometimes the basics really are the best. I used an electric juicer, and it really speeded up the process, and also gave me about 1.5 cups of lemon juice (I still used 1 cup for the recipe). Before I added the sugar, I melted it with a little bit of water in a pot to form a syrup so it wouldn't be so gritty in the lemonade. It worked. A fantastic recipe!
We are huge lemonade fans and this recipe is darn near perfect. Just exactly the right amount of tart and sweet. We really liked this alot. Thanks for sharing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2004
Great, straight forward recipe. I don't have a juicer so I peeled the lemons and used my hand blender to puree. Then I strained the juice and used Splenda in place of the sugar. Nice blend of sweet and tart. Delicious!
I did it in a slightly different order. I boiled two cups of water and added the sugar to dissolve it. Then I added that mix to two cups ice in the pitcher. Finally I added the last two cups of cold water and the one cup lemon- stir and over ice it's perfect!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2001
This is the best lemonade I've ever tasted!! Try it!
I made this with just a little less sugar(1/8 of a cup less) and it came out just how I like it. I heated the lemon juice, sugar, and one cup of water on the stove until the sugar dissolved, then added it to the other five cups of water. Thanks for a great lemonade recipe- I will be using it very often!
I used the bagged lemons from Costco which are really big so the lemonade may have been a little more tart than if using smaller lemons but I made it as directed. I used warm lemons so they were juicer and used a hand reamer to get all the juice out. I then strained it before adding the sugar. Very good!!
I chose this recipe because it didn't require making a syrup. Simple, straightforward, took 2 minutes to make using bottled lemon juice. In the end, I had to add an extra squirt of lemon juice because it seemed just a little too watery and I like my lemonade a bit tarter.
Ahhhhh FINALLY found the best recipe for lemonade- this recipe never fails. I now find myself going to the market and buying bags of lemons so I will always have a gallon in the fridge. AMAZING!!!! Tastes JUST like the kinds at fairs!!
Very good basic lemonade. I did make one minor change. I dissolved the sugar in 1c. water on the stove, let it cool & added to the remaining 5 cups of water, lemon juice & ice in a pitcher. Easy as can be and really refreshing on a hot day.
I gave this recipe a 5 because it was soo simple and very enjoyable. I admit to being a VERY impatient person, and I wanted to make lemonade without having to boil sugar and water and cooling...So I saw this recipe and made it right away. Its great!!! I added half a lemon more just to have a little more of a tart taste. Fantastic! If you use already refrigerated water its ready to drink in seconds. YUMM! My 2 youngest kids 4 and 2 enjoyed this as welll...(i made sure not to make it TOO tart) :)
so easy and so yummy! my 12 year old daughter made it with me and we added a dash of salt to cut any bitterness and bring out the sweetness. all the kids said it was way better than the store bought kind.
Best lemonade ever! I'm not much of a lemonade drinker, I actually made this for my boyfriend at the very last minute before our date, and it was SO simple to make, and he raved about it for months afterward :)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2009
Fresh-squeezed lemonade is pretty simple - lemon juice, sugar, water. It was the proportions I was looking for and while this was just right for me it can be easily adjusted to suit individual tastes. My electric juicer made quick work of this!
Very simple. Quick and easy to make. I used my SodaStream home soda machine to lightly carbonate it, and it came out wonderful. Next time I'm going to try fermenting it with brewer's yeast for a few days to get a natural carbonation. Heck, I might even try to fully ferment a batch for some hard lemonade.
This was the first time I had tried making homemade lemonade- and definitely not the last! I used a trick my mother showed me, which is to roll the lemons very firmly and then poke several holes in each lemon with a knife. After, put them in the microwave for 1 minute, pausing and then restarting after 30 seconds. It takes a little more time, but I ended up using 4 lemons and got a cup of juice! Also another good idea is to add some of the pulp after juicing the lemons, giving it a better, fresher flavor. And I replaced one cup of water with 2 cups ice.
Here's a tip, make a double batch because you're going to want more! I cut the sugar in half and used splenda for the rest. I also dissolved the sugar in some boiling water so it wouldn't settle out. Just perfect for a hot summer afternoon!
Loved this! Kids had a lot of fun watching me make it. I did use less sugar. I thought 3/4 cup sugar was plenty sweet. Tasted just like the lemonade mix from the store, but with much better health benefits.
This recipe only makes like 1/2 galloon and it takes more lemons than the recipe calls for. I used 8 lemons, 8 cups water, and about 1 1/2 cups sugar. It is something you need to have extra supplies on hand. My family loved this. It is very refreshing!
I used half a cup of Truvia baking blend instead of 1 cup of sugar and I was surprised it tastes really good not like Splenda or any artifficial sweetner . I also liked that Truvia dissolves in the water very fast not like the regular sugar
Another data point in the "simple is best" set! The balance of tart:sweet:strength is sure to appeal to most, and the recipe is easy to adjust. After I'd made this a few times, I added 1 tsp. zest to the lemonade - that kicked it!
This was very refreshing and tasty. I used lemon juice instead of fresh lemons, and added about half a bag of frozen strawberries to make strawberry lemonade. Next time I would probably cut down on the sugar, but I'll probably be making this a lot during the summer!
Been searching for an easy lemonade recipe for company, I truly feel I've found perfect recipe, best thing both sweetness or tarness are easily adjusted. Serving Green chili chicken Enchiladas, Spanish rice & Homeade Flan. Allrecipes is the best for any recipe. keenpetite
Great thanks. I used small lemons because that is all the store had. It came out to about a 3/4 cup of juice. My whole apartment smelled like lemons while they were being squeezed. Not too tart, not super sweet. Just right.
Thanks, Erin, for a super recipe. I usually use Minute Maid frozen but this was not only better, but better for you. I dissolved the sugar in a half cup of the water but it probably wasn't necessary as long as it sits for a while. Perfect proportions. My friends and I loved it and it will become a favorite.
I love this recipe!! I know the 'Best Lemonade Ever' has more positive reviews, and it is a fabulous recipe, but it just takes so long! I seem to get cravings for lemonade at the spur of the moment, and I want it right that second. This is the recipe for me! I make it in under a minute, shake it to help the sugar dissolve quickly, and drink nearly the entire thing almost immediately! :)
I don't get it! I love lemonade, but there was absolutely no flavor in this. I did like that it was not oozing with sugar like most recipes, but it still didn't work for me. Not disgusting or anything, just BLAH.
Oh, YUM. First time I made this I didn't have a pitcher, so I just reduced the serving to 1 and it was EXCELLENT. I thought the balance of tart and sweet was perfect...but then I do have a bit of a sweet tooth when it comes to drinks. It just didn't taste overly sweet to me. Yum yum yum, I'm going to go make some more right now!
I used 6 large lemons which yielded 2 cups of lemon juice. I simmered 2 of the 6 cups of water and added 1 cup of sugar to dissolve it. I found the recipe as listed a bit watered down for my taste. I like my lemonade slightly tart so I added two more lemons (another half cup of juice) and it came out perfect.
Just perfect! I had some lemons in my fridge and ended up only needing four for a cup of lemon juice. But this was really really fast and simple to prepare. I'd been looking for a lemonade recipe for a while now. This is wonderful. Super tasty and refreshing. Thank you.
A little work but SO worth it! My kids knew it was fresh squeezed and not the recipe I make using Real-Lemon concentrate! Dang! ;)***update** family loves this so much we bought a little juicer machine to make it easier! Now it is easy to whip up a pitcher anytime! ***Made recipe again only with lime this time. Just as delicious :)
Loved this recipe! I did mix the sugar and 1 1/2cups water in a bowl and microwave for 2 minutes to dissolve the sugar. Other than that, didn't change anything! I think I might add a few Kiwi slices for decoration and to vary up the flavors. Fabulous recipe for a lemonade base if you want to make multiple flavored lemonades!
Awesome.. didnt need tweeking at all! But after the first batch was gone.. I put some strawberry Daquri Mix in it.. and then cut up some fresh strawberries and threw in it.. AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME! We never buy the frozen stuff.. yeah.. this is a bit more expensive.. but tastes wayyyy better! When we are in a pinch we use lemon juice in a jar.. we also have replaced lemons with Lime Juice! Very tasty!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.