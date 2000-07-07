Old-Fashioned Lemonade

This classic lemonade recipe is the one my mom used to make for me when I was little. Ah, the taste of summer! It's the perfect combination of sweet and tart. When using a clear pitcher, adding a few of the juiced lemon halves makes it look prettier.

Recipe by Erin

Ingredients

Directions

  • Juice lemons; you should have 1 cup juice.

  • Combine juice, sugar, and water in a 1/2-gallon pitcher. Stir until sugar dissolves. Taste and add more water if desired.

  • Chill and serve over ice.

Tips

To make juicing the lemons easier, roll each firmly between your hand and countertop before cutting in half and juicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 0.3g; sodium 3.2mg. Full Nutrition
