Vintage Lemonade

4.6
333 Ratings
  • 5 271
  • 4 35
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 7

In the 1800's this is how people made lemonade—you can do it too! It's not that difficult, and tastes wonderful!

Recipe by Aunt Suzie

Gallery
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel the rinds from the 5 lemons and cut them into 1/2 inch slices. Set the lemons aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place the rinds in a bowl and sprinkle the sugar over them. Let this stand for about one hour, so that the sugar begins to soak up the oils from the lemons.

  • Bring water to a boil in a covered saucepan and then pour the hot water over the sugared lemon rinds. Allow this mixture to cool for 20 minutes and then remove the rinds.

  • Squeeze the lemons into another bowl. Pour the juice through a strainer into the sugar mixture. Stir well, pour into pitcher and pop it in the fridge! Serve with ice cubes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount for the entire lemon. The actual amount of the lemon consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 76.9g; fat 0.4g; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022