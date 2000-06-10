Vintage Lemonade

We have a lemon tree in our backyard and since I discovered this recipe last summer, I've made so many batches of lemonade I don't even follow a recipe anymore! This is the best lemonade recipe! Typically, I take 4-5 lemons, peel the rind off a couple of them (I use a potato peeler), place them in a bowl and pour a cup or so of sugar over them. Then I squeeze the lemons and boil however much water looks like is needed to fill my pitcher. When the water has boiled, I put the sugar/rind mixture in a fine strainer, pour the water over it, and then pour the lemon juice into the strainer as well. What I like about this way is that from there, I can season to taste. I can either add more sugar (and because the mixture is still warm, it will dissolve) or more lemon juice, or more warm water from the tap. Once it tastes perfect, I leave it on the counter to cool some and then put it in the fridge to chill.
I kept the recipe as is, then after it was all done I taste tested with more lemons and water ready to go. Turned out great! Ended up using 2 more lemons and a cup more water, but it was to our taste. Advice on not stirring the sugar and peel mixture worked great. Just pour the sugar and leave it alone.
This was the best lemonade ever!! I make it all the time now! I made it and mixed it with vodka for New Years and it was fabulous!! The lemon oil from the skins really overpowers even the cheap party vodka I used and made for a really nice tasty drink for my guests. Everyone wanted the recipe.
This truly is spectacular lemonade. A bit sweet so Im adding water or lots of ice as I drink. Great tip from another reviewer - do NOT play around, stir, or mix rinds, just let sugar and then water sit and then remove carefully to prevent bitterness.
DELICIOUS!! This is the second time I've made this in the last week. My family LOVED it so much I couldn't get a photo before it was all gone! This does take a little time but has so much lemon flavor. I used a potato peeler and cut the "1 slices of the outer lemon. I added double the water because it was too tart for our family following the recipe exactly! Next time, I will only use 1/2 the sugar with the lemon pieces, and try adding agave nectar to sweeten to our family preference. I think it would be fun to try this recipe using oranges!
This lemonade was fantastic! I used a very sharp paring knife to trim the zest off the lemons, rather than using the whole peel, to avoid the bitterness some reviewers have mentioned. The lemon oil gives a very, very nice dimension to the flavor beyond your standard lemon-juice-water-sugar mix. I'll make a double batch next time to be sure it lasts more than a day.
This is so good I won't even bother trying any other recipes. I knew it would be wonderful after seeing the rind was used for the oil (I always score the rind of the lemon that goes in my tea for the extra flavor). To avoid any bitterness just use a vegetable peeler to peel the rind so you don't get any of the pith. I couldn't resist trying some of the sugar as it soaked and it was luscious! Would probably taste great in tea. Also the water has a lovely yellow color after steeping. I followed the recipe exactly for the sugar and water but used 6 large lemons (1 3/4 cups of juice) and it was the perfect balance of sweet and tart. I love the store bought Simply Lemonade but honestly, this is better!
Using the lemon peel really made a difference with the colour of the lemonade. It was a beautiful pale yellow. The taste however was too lemony. I'm looking for something with more of a balance. Will keep trying!
Best lemonade that can be made in a regular kitchen. It has that "bite" to it that really makes it thirst-quenching for some reason. The chemistry explains it; the oils get carried by the sugar into solution with the juice & water. Every time I serve this to guests, I get compliments and they always want the recipe! Sometimes if lemons are out of season or expensive, I mix this with some frozen to make it go farther. Be careful not to let the sugar/rind mixture sit for more than an hour or you'll end up with bitter lemonade.
Best lemonade I ever had. I am not a lemonade person but I will drink this all the time. Takes a while to make but it is worth it.
Excellent lemonade. I used a potato peeler to remove just the rind - no bitterness at all. I added a little extra water to make it less sweet. Also suggest using organic lemons so there are no pesticides released into the sugar or hot water.
I halved this lemonade recipe the other day to test it out... it was the best lemonade I've ever tasted so I'm making some more!!! Time consuming yes, but it is worth it!! The only thing I changed was a little less sugar because I like it a bit tart and I zested (long strands) the lemons to get the rind.
I just cut the lemons in half, juiced them and threw the whole juiced half (pith, pulp and all) into my roasting pan. Poured HALF the amount of sugar (because I was adding strawberry puree) over them, let them sit for 40 minutes, I even stirred them up a bit at the start before I read not to. Then I read the other reviews about the pith and bitter flavour, so after 40 minutes of the sugar on the lemon halves I poured over the boiling water and tasted it every 5 minutes or so to see if there was a hint of bitterness and after 20 minutes there was none. We used 30 lemons and made this (x 6) for a weekend at the cottage with strawberry puree and added vodka for the adults - delicious!
your lemonade was great but try mine too: 1 lime 2 lemons 20 tsp of sugar 1 cup of water Squeeze the lime and lemons, mix in the sugar and water. Add ice and your drink is ready. it is delicious! Sebastian with a little help from her sister Hanna
SOOOO GOOD! There are three people in my home (including me), and I had to make two DOUBLE batches in two days because it was so popular! Two extra things that I did that seemed to make it even yummier was instead of just laying the rinds in the sugar, I mashed them into the sugar with a mallet for a minute or two. That REALLY got the sugar into the rinds to pick up the oils. Also, instead of squeezing the juice out of the lemons I simply tossed the slices into a blender...then strained it. That way, none of the seeds got through, but you got the maximum amount of juice! I love this recipe...YUM.
LOVELY recipe- only 4 stars because it really should include instructions to NOT stir the rinds & sugar. It also should advise to minimize the amount of white pith (white inner skin) that you peel off- this is what makes it bitter. Otherwise, this is a sweeeet lemonade-- easily remedied with adding more water if you want a lighter sweetness! I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN!!!! YUM!!
This was very sweet and syrupy! I kept squeezing lemons to get a little bit of that tart flavor most of us love about lemonade. Keep everything the same, except add the juice of at least 4 more lemons to the final stage. Enjoy!
For all the people who said this is bitter you do not want the white part of the rind. A microplane works great to get just the yellow zest and that is where all the flavor is. It allows all the oils to release into the suger and the into the simple syurp you are making.
Okay, okay how bout we name this pucker up lemonade cause that is exactly what you do when you drink it. This stuff is incredible, only problem I see with it is I need a lemon tree to make enough so that it will last. After reading the reviews I elected to juice the lemons first, sugar them, let em sit outside for 60 mins, poured the boiling water waited 20 mins, and BAM I had pucker up lemonade.
This lemonade is fantastic - some of the best I've ever had. I peeled the lemon rind using a vegetable peeler to avoid getting the pith, then mixed with the sugar. I also boiled only half the water to mix with the sugar and peels, and added ice to the pitcher, so I didn't have to wait for anything to cool. Thank you!
i love this recipe! i've made this a couple of times already, and i totally agree with the mods - scrape off the piths, less sugar (~1 cup total) and more water (~1cup more). i also like to throw in some thinly sliced ginger peels (fresh) into the sugar to add a different taste! this recipe takes more time, but it is worth it! :)
This was awesome. I doubled the recipe and used 12 small lemons (which yielded 1-1/2 cups of lemon juice). I also zested my lemons with a microplane grater and mixed the zest in with the sugar instead of using the whole peels. I strained it using a fine mesh strainer lined with coffee filters to make sure I kept all the zest out of the lemonade. This got rave reviews from everyone. Tart and sweet, yum!
This lemaonade is amazing as is. and to make it greater i used 4 lemons and 1 grapefruit, (peel and juice), it makes a great pink lemonade. I have done it with 3 lemons and 2 limes, quite sour but good. and today i used 4 lemones and 2 clementine oranges. yum! AND the rinds that are left over after taken out are good if sprinkled with sugar and let dry a bit, great candied peel!
Fabulous lemonade. I definitely juiced the lemons first and set the juice aside. Then I just cut up the rinds to add the sugar to. It was a lot less work for the same result. Great for summer parties with kids. Serve with a shot of vodka for the adults and a sprig of mint. Yum!
Lovely lemonade. The lemon oil adds extra depth and gives this lemonade a handsome yellow shade without any food coloring. My family went crazy for this when I made it. I absolutely love this recipe. Thanks to reviewers for the tip on not messing with the zest and sugar, they are so RIGHT! Totally recommend this recipe to friends whenever I get the chance! Thanks so much for sharing!!
This lemonade is delicious! I peeled the leom with a vegie peeler, and then followed directions exactly. It was kind of strong, which we liked, since it's perfect after it's in a glass of ice for a few minutes. I had to make 3 batches this weekend, and everyone raved.
This is the way lemonade is supposed to taste. Wow, wow, wow. Next time, I would stir the peels, sugar, and hot water, as the sugar didn't all melt on its own just from steeping and it wants to stick to the peels. Used a veggie peeler (the kind that looks like a disposable razor) to easily get just the yellow part of the peel.
This takes a little bit of work and some time to make, but well worth the effort. Just the experience of making old fashioned lemonade was fun. I thought it had a slight bitter taste, but my husband countered that by saying it tastes "real." I would have to agree that it has a very pure, clean taste.
When I made this, I was looking forward to the lemon oil/lemon rind giving it a nice kick, but the taste was just overpowering. I used the corrrect amount of sugar but it also seemed a bit overly sweet as well.
A warning to those like myself who use "Sugar in the Raw" instead of white sugar: it will make this lemonade turn brown! But it still has a really nice flavor in spite of the weird iced tea color, so five stars for the recipe itself! I would definitely make this again-- with regular white sugar.
This was fantastic! One other reviewer said to use a veggie peeler on the rinds and this work beautifully. I will make this again with out a doubt. Now I want to experiment and add strawberries or other fruit to it too. BTW I also used the Splenda granulated sugar substitute (not the packets) and it turned out great and lower calorie.
I just made this lemonade today and I couldn't wait to rave about it. Let me just say- DELICIOUS! My whole family loved it. The only thing I did differently was poured the sugar/lemon peel mixture in the hot water. I only did this because my bowl wasn't big enough to hold it all. Other than that everything was according to the recipe. I plan to try this again with the juice of an orange. Once again- DELICIOUS!
Awesome lemonade! I juice the lemons first too. I also do six lemons with 1 extra cup of water - keeping the sugar the same or a little less. Making more than one batch at a time is smart or you will have to repeat the whole process again as soon as you finish off that one pitcher! SO GOOD!
Well, my daughter finally likes lemonade now, thanks to this vintage recipe. To me, the recipe as written seems almost more like a concentrate. I added water to my dispenser (1 gallon?) until it was 3/4 full, and I probably could have added even more water. But, it is such a lovely flavor -- neither too sweet nor too sour. Peeling the lemons was a bear, so I'm thinking next time I'll squeeze out the juice while in rind, and then cut up the peels and soak them in sugar. Yummy, yummy -- this will be great for the lemonade stand. Thanks, Aunt Suzie!
This is by far, the best lemonade I have ever tasted! Followed recipe exactly. Avoided stirring the rinds/water/sugar mixture. Just let it steep for the 20 minutes, strained into the pitcher and ... DEEELICIOUS! :) 5 stars
Can I leave SIX stars? This is delicious as written! The only down-side is cutting the rind off, but it is well-worth doing!The only modification I made (to expeditite drinking it!) was to cut the water amount in-half, heat that portion and pour over the sugar/lemon rind. Then after draining the mixture, I allowed it to cool for a bit but then added some ice cubes to cool it faster. Then I added the remaining water, using ice cold water and added the lemon juice last. This way I wouldn't "cook" the fresh juice. Wonderful-thank you :)
Splendid! I'm a lemon lover so this was like a god-sent gift to me! I made 5 servings of this, so used 6 lemons, 6 cups water and cut back the sugar to 3/4 cup to suit my taste (and calorie intake ;) ) I peeled the rinds very carefully ensuring not to get any of the white membrane in the peel. The one thing I did different was, that I left the sugar-sprinkled-rinds overnight in a covered bowl on my countertop and continued with the rest of the preparation the following day. No bitterness at all - 1 reviewers suggestion of not disturbing the rinds whilst they're soaking in sugar was a very valuable tip. :) Chilled lemonade with ice has always been my favourite and this recipe has ensured that I remain addicted to it for years to come! =D P.S. My family loves this too! =) Thanks Aunt Suzie!
Thank you for this recipe!! It is the best lemonade I have ever had. It takes very little time to prepare, you just have to wait for the lemon rinds and sugar to do their work. It is a mellow lemonade. Maybe a little sweet but you can adjust that. Thanks again :)
Used the lemon zester on the lemons; mixed with the sugar and stirred. Juiced the lemons and put in the refrigerator to get all the juice while waiting for the sugar/zest mixture. Added the boiling water and, when cooled the required time, added the juice and drained over a mini colander to keep the zest out of the finished product. Excellent flavor.
I have made this twice and the first time I put the original amount of sugar, which I found too sweet. I reduced the sugar to one cup the second time around and it had the right sweetness for me. I also squeezed the lemons the first time around and didn't care for that at all. The second time around I juiced the lemons first and then I added the sugar to the halved peels. The "modern" method doesn't compromise the flavour at all. Will definitely keep making this again and again. Thanks for sharing, Aunt Suzie!
I came across this recipe and thought it was totally unique, I had lemons I needed to use and glad I made this recipe. I instantly doubled the batch for my thirsty broad. Peeling the 1st patch I quickly wondered if using a zester what easier and would eliminate a step by slicing the peel in the 2nd step. I tried it and it was just as much work as doing it the way it was written. But either way, the zester works just as good. Little hard on the wrist. But all in all I followed the recipe to the T and it was quite refreshing and light, the how smelled nicely of lemons for a bit. And my kids drank it all up. It was worth just trying because of the different way this was made. I did strain out the lemon peel and the pulp because of the kiddos. Thank you for sharing such a nice recipe. I will be trying this again with a sugar free way with Splenda for my benefit.
Absolutely delicious! I ended up using the same proportions and it was perfect combination of tart and sweet, and it was strong but I didn't feel the need to water it down any more. I only take off a star because it is a bit of a hassle. To avoid the bitter white part, I just zested the lemons because cutting only the yellow part of the peel was too difficult. I'd say zest the lemons, then squeeze them. Then strain in a fine sieve to get all the peel out.
I love this recipe as is, but thought I could combine it with the Hot Pink Lemonade recipe to get the best of both worlds. While the water boiled I pureed a pint of blueberries. I added them into the rinds, stirred them a bit, then added the water and left to steep. I removed the rinds, added the lemon juice and voila! Hot Pink Vintage Lemonade! I did not increase anything, just added the blueberries. It tastes and looks great.
I tried it before it was cooled all the way and I'm really pleased with the flavor. It's intense and far superior to anything I've had at a restaurant! I refuse to make anything from "concentrate" so I thought I'd try and make my favorite drink the old fashioned way. Perfect and just the right kind of flavor! Thanks for the recipe!
This is how I make lemonade when I have the time. The zest makes it really special. For an extra kick, try adding a few white pepper corns when you heat the water. it adds a demension to the zest that is really, Really special.
This was wonderful! We loved it! I followed the recipe exactly. I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing. Update: I have made this several times, and it has been delicous every single time. My husband says it is enough to get a marriage proposal out of a man!
Such fun! I enjoyed the process of making this as much as the end result. I did add a quarter cup of fresh blue berries and it came out a really nice color. Later tonight I will be adding grey goose ;-)
My daughters and I love this recipe! How can you go wrong with a classic?....You can't! Here are the changes I made: I used 9 lemons, 1 1/2 cups of sugar, and 1 1/2 quarts of water. I juiced the lemons first and then just added the juiced rinds to a bowl. Other than that...followed exactly. This is my only Lemonade recipe that I will use from now on!
Wow! This is super awesome! I did do things slightly different out of fear for too much lemon flavor. First I used a vegetable peeler to get the rind without the bitter white part. I only let the sugar sit with the rinds for about 20 minutes. Then,after pouring the boiling water over the sugar and rinds, I squeezed the lemons into the hot water. Once I was done squeezing, I didn't wait any longer and strained out the rinds and pulp. End result is smooth, sweet, lemony goodness! Don't be afraid to try this!
This was delicious. I more than doubled the recipe for a picnic and it turned out great. The only tedious thing was peeling the lemons to get the rinds off. While they were marinating in the sugar, I ran the lemons through my juicer. Quick and easy.
Great homemade lemonade recipe! Leaves a very refreshing, cool taste in your mouth. My family loved the now discontinued Kool-Aid flavor "Lemon Ice" which left your mouth feeling cold - this recipe comes very close to that but in a much better way! Thanks for the recipe!
I tried this recipe yesterday, me and my boyfriend loved it. I used more water than the recipe called for though. I think it is the best I have ever had though, nice lemon flavor but not too sweet. I will be using this recipe from now on.
Like other reviewers have said, DO NOT stir the rinds, sugar and water. Just let it sit. I would also recommend straining everything. I strained the juice through a fine mesh strainer and after removing the rinds, I strained the sugar water mixture through a fine mesh strainer. My kids LOVE this and ask for it all summer long! Great with vodka too for the adults!
I didn't think you could deepen the flavor of a recipe that pretty much had one main ingredient, but it's amazing what a little lemon oil will do! Loved the intensity it brought. My rinds were fairly thin so I just put them cut-side down into a 9x9 Pyrex, layered the sugar on top, then poured the hot water over it when it was time. Because the lemons floated, I flipped them over to not get any of the bitter pith to seep into the mixture and as it sat, the aroma was amazing! Be aware of the size of your lemons too, as well as their tartness. My lemons were small/medium-sized and a not as tart, so I could have added a bit more lemon juice to balance the sugar, or else cut back the sugar a little, but when poured over ice it helped balance the flavors too, and was a wonderfully refreshing drink!
The best lemonade I've ever tasted, hands down. But seriously--DO NOT STIR THE RINDS WITH THE SUGAR. The first time I made it I let it sit and it was perfect. The second time I foolishly gave the rinds and sugar just a tiny little toss toward the end and the lemonade ended up a little bitter. I do use 1/2 to 3/4 cup less sugar but that's my own preference. This recipe will be used a lot in my house.
