Vintage Lemonade

We have a lemon tree in our backyard and since I discovered this recipe last summer, I've made so many batches of lemonade I don't even follow a recipe anymore! This is the best lemonade recipe! Typically, I take 4-5 lemons, peel the rind off a couple of them (I use a potato peeler), place them in a bowl and pour a cup or so of sugar over them. Then I squeeze the lemons and boil however much water looks like is needed to fill my pitcher. When the water has boiled, I put the sugar/rind mixture in a fine strainer, pour the water over it, and then pour the lemon juice into the strainer as well. What I like about this way is that from there, I can season to taste. I can either add more sugar (and because the mixture is still warm, it will dissolve) or more lemon juice, or more warm water from the tap. Once it tastes perfect, I leave it on the counter to cool some and then put it in the fridge to chill.