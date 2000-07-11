New York State Special Milk Punch

4.6
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a quick and easy recipe that's great for the summer.

Recipe by Sherry Annutto

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a punch bowl, combine ice cream, pineapple juice, orange juice, lemon juice and milk. Stir until ingredients are blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 76.9g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 42.7mg; sodium 111.6mg. Full Nutrition
