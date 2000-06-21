Fruit BBQ Marinade

4.4
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pineapple with a sweet and sour twist. The pineapple juice is a natural meat tenderizer!

Recipe by Glenda

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
8 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown onions, and red peppers in olive oil. Add brown sugar, garlic, mustard, and cider vinegar. Cook for one minute on high or until bubbly. Add pineapple juice.

  • Marinade meat of choice overnight or up to 24 hours.

  • Cook on barbecue and baste frequently with the marinade. Near the end of the cooking, add preserves to top and allow to brown slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 60.7g; fat 2.3g; sodium 22.9mg. Full Nutrition
