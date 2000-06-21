Fruit BBQ Marinade
Pineapple with a sweet and sour twist. The pineapple juice is a natural meat tenderizer!
We've used this recipe several times and we love it!! The steak is tender and delicious. We did marinate the steak overnight. My husband just will not eat steak unless it is very tender and he loves this! We did alter the recipe a bit. We did not us the red bell pepper and did not use the 16 oz. jar of pineapple fruit preserves. Instead we serve each steak with 2 slices of canned pineapple. Everyone loves it! We found the taste to be very similar to what is called Jamacian Steak a local steak house. This is a terrific recipe!!Read More
Stellar! I marinated chicken overnight and it grilled up beautifully. I was unable to find pineapple preserves, so I used apricot instead, which added a nice twist. The chicken got rave reviews and the marinade took minimal prep time. I'm putting this in my normal cooking rotation.
This recipe has a nice subtle flavor. We marinated chicken and then grilled it.
This is a real five-star recipe! An overnight marinade gave a tenderness and a flavour to my chicken that my guests never experienced.
Nice marinade.. used on chicken. Wasnt able to find pineapple preserves so I used another
I used this to marinate boneless breasts. Really liked the subtle flavor! Like another reviewer, I couldn’t find pineapple preserves so I used apricot. It did make the grill a little sticky, but it burned off nicely. Used soy oil.
