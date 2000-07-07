Pumpkin Roll Supreme

This gets rave reviews -- the blend of pumpkin, nuts and cream cheese is just wonderful!

Recipe by PATTI HUGHES

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and lightly grease a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs until fluffy. Beat in sugar until fluffiness resumes. Stir in pumpkin and lemon juice. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Fold dry ingredients into pumpkin mixture. Spread in prepared pan; sprinkle with nuts.

  • Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes. Sprinkle a kitchen towel with confectioner's sugar. Turn cake out onto towel while still hot. Carefully roll cake in towel, long ends together, and let cool completely.

  • To Make Filling: In medium bowl, cream together cream cheese, butter and confectioners' sugar. Stir in vanilla.

  • Carefully unroll cooled cake and remove kitchen towel. Spread cake with filling and re-roll. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 32.9g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 57.7mg; sodium 171.6mg. Full Nutrition
