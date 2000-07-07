Pumpkin Roll Supreme
This gets rave reviews -- the blend of pumpkin, nuts and cream cheese is just wonderful!
This gets rave reviews -- the blend of pumpkin, nuts and cream cheese is just wonderful!
This is wonderful! I am so excited! My girlfriend told me not to try it because pumpkin rolls are hard, make a mess, and won't turn out. Well, she needs to try this. It looks great, tastes great, and I will surley be making this again! My filling was not at all runny like some of the other comments. In my experience, using real butter when baking makes a big difference. Also, my cream cheese was very cold, straight fromt the fridge. The filling was thick, creamy, and ooooh soooo good.Read More
Overall it had a good flavor. But I learned the hard way it is NOT a make-a-day-ahead dessert. Silly me. It cooked up fine, nice texture and height. Rolled up great. The spread was the right consistency. Then I put it in the fridge to hold for dinner the next day. Mistake! When I pulled it out the next day, the cake part was thin, dry and hard. I might try this one again on a night when we can enjoy it that same evening.Read More
This is wonderful! I am so excited! My girlfriend told me not to try it because pumpkin rolls are hard, make a mess, and won't turn out. Well, she needs to try this. It looks great, tastes great, and I will surley be making this again! My filling was not at all runny like some of the other comments. In my experience, using real butter when baking makes a big difference. Also, my cream cheese was very cold, straight fromt the fridge. The filling was thick, creamy, and ooooh soooo good.
My whole family loved this! I greased my pan with cooling spray, and the cake stuck a bit. So next time I'll know to grease the pan with shortening. I baked it for 15 minutes at 325--but I think 300 might have been better because it was still almost overdone on the edges. All in all, it was wonderful!
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. It is not too heavy and just perfect for an after Thanksgiving meal when you are in the mood for something sweet. The cake part did crack in one area, I might suggest baking a few minutes under the baking time to make sure it is moist enough to roll.
This recipe is just like the one I have but when you get your kitchen towel out,sprinkle it with powdered sugar then put the cake on it, then roll it up. Delicious! Diana Nelson-Rodgers
The recipe is good, but you should refrigerate your pumpkin roll after making it so the cream part can get a little more firm.
Wonderful and easy to make. Everybody loved it. This is a recipe I will keep and make over and over and over and over and over again!!!!
This is one of the best desserts I've ever made. All my guests raved about it. Can't wait to make it again.
i left the nuts out and got rave reviews. i think it tasted best after 2 nights in the fridge.
This recipe was so good. Oh my goodness. This recipe was the first one I have ever made and my hubby and I loved it. My cake part did crack a little bit but that's alright because it didn't change the flavor which was perfect!!! Thank you for the recipe!!
I've never made a roll before so I was a little nervous, but this recipe was so easy! Tastes amazing, and looks festive. Everyone raved about it. I read the other reviews and used wax paper on both sides of the towel when rolling while the cake was still warm, then refrigerating to cool. I also rolled the finished product in wax paper to keep it fresh overnight. Came out great!
This was just like ex-mother in law used to make. It is a wonderful recipe. You have to pay close attention when putting the confectioners sugar on the towels. If you don't use enough it will stick to the towel but after you have made this a couple of times you should get the hang of it. The crean cheese filling is so good. I made it for christmas and it was gone before I knew it!
My friend made this for a pre-thanksgiving dinner, it was so wonderful I took home all the leftovers! And I'm definately making it for Thanksgiving and X-Mas.
Overall it had a good flavor. But I learned the hard way it is NOT a make-a-day-ahead dessert. Silly me. It cooked up fine, nice texture and height. Rolled up great. The spread was the right consistency. Then I put it in the fridge to hold for dinner the next day. Mistake! When I pulled it out the next day, the cake part was thin, dry and hard. I might try this one again on a night when we can enjoy it that same evening.
I found this recipe to be very easy and was absolutely delicious. I will definitely make this again. My entire family was singing my praises after tasting this delightful treat!
As big a fan of pumpkin rolls I am, I've always been intimidated by actually making one. This was my first attempt and it was a piece of cake! Not to mention delicious!! I did make a few minor changes, I substituted pecans for the walnuts, and I only cooked it for 12 min because I used a convection oven, any longer and the edges would've browned. I lined my pan with parchment which prevented any sticking. I also think I could've dusted my towel with more powdered sugar, it didn't stick, but it wasn't enough to coat the top when I unrolled it. This is Definitely a keeper!
Everything was good except the filling was way too runny. This was my first attempt at trying to make a pumpkin roll. I think it uses too much confectioners sugar and that is why it was so runny. I had also used fat free cream cheese and margarine instead of butter, which probably also contributed to making the filling runny. If I try this again, I will just slowly stir in the confectioners sugar and maybe it won't run all over the place.
I'm about to make my second roll. It was really good and very easy to make. I also gained 3 pounds sampling it.
Best pumpkin roll ever! I made it for Christmas (2002). The nuts makes it so beautiful and tasty. The use of all the filling is a little too much for one roll. Next time I'll cut the filling part in half.
Although my cake cracked, i did fill it with maple-walnut ice cream. I know this is off-topic but a great taste combo.
Very easy to follow recipe, came out very moist. I will defitely make this again, as all loved it!
I made this last Christmas and everyone LOVED it!! 5 stars!
I've made this pumpkin roll for the past two years for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and my whole family loves it. It's relatively simple and always turns out beautifully - everyone says it looks and tastes like it was made by a professional pastry chef!
My sister has been making this for Thanksgiving for years, and it is truly delicious. Very filling, and a nice alternative to pumpkin pie.
Delicious cake and beautiful presentation! My cake broke a little coming out of the pan but when I rolled it with cream cheese mixture it came out fine. My husband was mad when I gave some away. I am making it again...big hit!
I make about 12 of these every year for a bakesale I do. I get 12.00 for them. I always use wax paper to line my pan and grease and flour it. Sorta messy but worth it.
Anything rolled is always intimidating, but the towel trick worked very well. This was easy and delicious.
I was looking for a pumpkin roll recipe like my uncle's, was hoping this was it, and it came very close. The filling is exactly correct, and delicious! If you use real butter and real cream cheese it is not thin at all. I also had no problems with there being too much filling. The roll, however, was not quite right. It's a little thin and chewy. But the flavor is great, so it's just the texture that was a little off. I will definitely make this again as it was a hit.
This was a major hit at our Christmas dinner. It's a beautiful presentation and quite delicious. Had many requests for this wonderful recipe which is also relatively easy to prepare.
I tried Pumpkin Roll Supreme for my Saturday morning coffee group. They wouldn't stop complimenting my baking ability (they wouldn't stop eating it either - not one crumb was left). This is a winner!!
I made this recipe for a ladies bridge club recently and all eight of us agreed it deserves 5 stars for both appearance and taste.
My Saturday morning coffee group gave me such compliments on my baking ability when I served this to them. This is a winner!!
Don't know if it was just me, but the filling was very liquidy. Therefore, didn't roll up very well. Also, the cake broke several times when I rolled it up. Not a very encouraging first attempt. But was very good to eat, but also verrrry sweet!
fantastic
LOVED IT! I love pumpkin and I'm always looking for new recipes to try! This was both easy and delicious. I used a cooking spray, as did another reviewer and had problems with the cake sticking. I also recommend, and will make note of it for next time, to use shortening. I may also add raisins next time just for something different. Thanks for the recipe!
haha well.... i loved this recipie but i kinda made MAJOR changes instead of makeing a roll i put the cake in loaf pan and added white chocolate chips and pumpkin pie spices. Then once cooked i made the cream cheese frosting added rasins and praline chips. Turned out great the whole thing disapeared in about 5 minutes..no lie
This was absolutely fabulous.
I love this recipe :)
Thanks for this recipe. My family and friends loved it. I will definitely make it again and again. It looks hard to make but it's not. I followed the recipe without changing anything.
Great pumpkin roll! It was harder than some desserts I make, but I followed the directions almost perfectly and it turned out great. I kept it rolled in the towel for not quite an hour. I also used a little more cinnamin and substituted pecans for the walnuts. The filling was perfect and the bread rolled nicely without cracking.
Good recipe!!
It was nice to have when I needed something extremely sugary. However, I did put a little cool whip in the filling. Nice a sweet, but a little tastes too!
This is a great recipe; however, you do have to be careful not to add to much confectioners sugar. Great as a holiday gift.
I made this recipe to take my boyfriend's parents house for Thanksgiving a couple of years ago, everyone loved it. Now I make it for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, special occasions. It's the best.
I wouldn't make this again because it's too much work. The recipe is great, but it's not worth the effort.
Absolutely fabulous! Everyone loved this!
I love this recipe. I tried it for the first came out really great.
This tastes fabulous! It took longer for the cake to bake than the recipe stated. I need more practice on the roll without it cracking.
i made it came out good. the only thing is i put 3/4 cup of pumpkin in it instead of 2/3 cup.
These are so easy. Not hard at all. Just a little messy. That's it. But so fun to make and delicious
Followed the recipe exactly, no problems! I wish I could have tasted it after two nights, as the other reviewer said, but this roll didn't even see the next day! And there were only two of us eating it! HA! Delish!
Amazing! This was easy-peasy to mix up. I used 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice rather than the one listed. I was leery of the towel and turned the cake out onto parchment dusted with icing sugar. It rolled up like a carpet. Best of all it is delicious. It's Thanksgiving weekend here in Canada. Thank you for sharing.
This recipe is so wonderfully yummy! I have never made pumpkin rolls before and made 6 of these at Christmas time for family gatherings...wow what a hit! Everyone loved it and said it was the best pumpkin roll they've ever tasted. Not to mention it was not too difficult to make. I used a jackolantern and it worked great. Thanks for posting this recipe! I will use it forever!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections