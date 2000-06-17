Baked Onion Dip I

4.2
115 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 21
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 10

This is a great hot dip and it is extremely simple. It can be easily cut in half for an at-home snack. Enjoy!!!

Recipe by Noreen P

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 2 quart baking dish with cooking spray.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, onions and cheese. Pour the mixture into the baking dish and bake for approximately 45 minutes, until the top is slightly brown. Serve hot with buttery, round crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 17g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 232.1mg. Full Nutrition
