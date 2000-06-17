Baked Onion Dip I
This is a great hot dip and it is extremely simple. It can be easily cut in half for an at-home snack. Enjoy!!!
This dip was such a hit at our last get together! Based on other reviewers comments about it being a little oily, instead of the 2 cups of mayonaise, I put a block of softened low-fat cream cheese and 8-oz of low fat sour cream into a 2-cup measuring cup and topped it off with mayonaise to make 2 cups. I also used sweet Vidalia onions. This was so-o-o good!!Read More
AWESOME - AWESOME! JUST TASTED THIS DIP AT A NEIGHBORHOOD OUTTING, BUT IT WAS MADE WITH 2 CUPS EACH OF VIDALIA ONIONS, MAYO AND SWISS CHEESE. PAPRIKA ON TOP FOR COLOR. I DON'T LIKE SWISS AT ALL, BUT YOU NEVER WOULD HAVE GUESSED IT. SERVED WARM WITH TORTILLA CHIPS. :-)
I have made this dip for several gatherings and it's always well received. I've experimented with how big to cut the onions and a medium chop seems to work best. I've found that the dip doesn't really reheat well--tends to separate. A great recipe though. Very quick and easy to make and absolutely delicious!
This was great Noreen! - The only reason that I didn't give it 5 stars, what that the onions were a little 'undone'... I did make a 2nd time and sauteed the onions on medium heat for about 10 minutes. I also added red pepper flakes. RAVE REVIEWS!!! So easy, so delicious! Definitely a pleaser!
A bit on the oily side for my taste. However it was very tasty. I used Vidalia onion and green onion. I think I'll try this again to see if half mayo and half sour cream cuts the oiliness. Thanks Noreen.
JUST A LITTLE TIP: if you over cook any dip that is creamy and cheesy the oil will seperate, so keep a close eye on them when there almost done
Oh my goodness! A recipe couldn't be more delicious or simple. My guests almost licked the bowl clean....... I mixed it up the day before a dinner and just popped it in the oven before my guests arrived. Thanks for sharing.
This is simply the best dip I've ever made. I've had rave reviews from everyone who has tried it.
Dont you just hate when people say... "Well, I changed this and I changed that and it was just okay for me - then they give it a bad rating?" Yeah, I hate that too. This was a great dip! Simple, quick and delicious. Thank you so much :)
All I can say is yummmmm.
I made this as a Thanksgiving appetizer. I used 1 c. mayo, 8 ounces cream cheese, 1 c. parmesan cheese and 2 c. onions. I didn't have enough parmesan cheese and the recipe turned out great! Everyone loved it and could not stop eating it!
Super easy and quick to make. Very tasty for a few ingredients. Definately worth a try!
This is such a hit! I am asked to bring it back over and over. I like to carmelize the onions before adding to the mayo. & cheese & then bake the dip in a crusty bread bowl. Don't overcook and you'll have virtually no oil!
This is so easy and can be changed easily by adding any of the following: crab meat, copped artichokes in water or chopped sun dried tomatoes. All are great additions.
I have made this recipe many times but on a loaf of french bread split in half, then cooked in the oven until bread is toasted and spread is melted and golden. Never thought to use it as a dip ;-) Great on bread too!!! Always a favorite at any get together!
This is awesome. I was looking for the actual recipe of something my sister-in-law makes. However, she uses red onions instead of vidalia. Also, she mixes the ingredients, puts a dollop onto sliced french baguette bread and then bakes it. This solves the grease problem because the bread absorbs the oil and it makes the bread extra crunchy and tasty. YUM YUM YUM!
We've used this recipe to demonstrate the family farm's sweet onions at markets and trade shows. The recipe really needs very sweet onions, such as Vidalia, WallaWalla, PA Sweets, etc. The recipe takes well to low-fat mayo, and we often use grated low-fat Jarlsberg mixed with a little Parmesan. A teaspoon or more of a no-salt herb blend (such as Ms Dash, Spike, etc) really jazzes up the flavor. Just blot off any fat that rises to the surface. We've had people ask to buy the extra pans of dip. Sells a lot of onions!! And if there are any leftovers, it makes a great scalloped potato casserole addition.
This is good, but as previously mentioned it is an oil producer. That doesn't really detract from the taste, but I might try cream cheese instead of mayo next time. Plus, I only had a white onion, so since I used 1 cup of the other ingredients I used 3/4 cup of onion.
I used Jarlsberg cheese instead of Parmesan, and it was fantastic! I only heated it for 20 minutes until it was soft and gooey - perfect!
This was a HUGE disappointment. Because of the obvious fat content, I used low-fat mayo and low-fat swiss. I still ended up using a good 12-14 paper towels to soak up part of the grease it produces. (Not all, just part!) After all that effort, the flavor is NOT that great. It was a terrible disappointment, and I certainly will not make it again! Sorry.
Very good. I was surprised that the onion flavor was subtle.
this is good to have as a appettizer after work,just heat up alittle and put on crackers, its great!
I made this for a "couples" shower. Everyone loved this. I served it with crackers. I chopped the onions in medium-sized bits (as was recommended in another review). This recipe is very quick and easy to make. I definitely plan to use this recipe again!
Made this for a party and it got rave reviews!!
I'm unfortunately very surprised at all of the great reviews this dish has received. It definitely isn't anything special, I'm sorry to say. :(
While this dip is a little on the greasy side, my friends sure didn't mind! It disappeared while other appetizers went half-eaten. Will definitely make again!
Awesome dip. I'm asked to bring this to every party that I attend!
We loved this although we did make only enough for six people it was still amazing. I used the exact proportions for fewer people and cooked for 20 minutes. Even after that short a time there was a ton of oil. I just poured off as much as possible. Because of that I'm not sure I would make it again. Thanks.
This dip was DELICIOUS!!!!! My husband can't eat mayonnaise so instead I put in 1 8oz. package of low-fat cream cheese and 1 cup of sour cream and served it with homemade sweet bread, it turned out perfect and everyone loved it.
Nothing could be easier to make!
great warm dip, everyone loved it. i used half cheddar, half mozzarella cheese and still tasted amazing. Gets 5 stars from me.
Wonderful- halved the recipe for 6 with leftovers- great with whole wheat taco chips I used half light mayo and half light sour cream and there was no grease
I make this for every occasion. It is the first to go!!
I used a cup of low-fat cream chesse and a cup of low fat Miracle Whip instead 2 cups of Mayo. It tasted great, and it wasn't too oily.
I used mayo with olive oil and swiss cheese. I give this a 5 stars rating.
Tried this recipe for Thanksgiving yesterday and everyone loved it! My kids were disappointed that I didn't make their favorite baked clam dip, but they liked this one just as much!
I made this for a holiday party...it was a big hit! Tastes great hot or cold. I made a full batch for the party and a small single-serve batch a few days later...very easy to make both times.
I have made this recipe for several gatherings and each time someone has asked for the recipe.
Addicting
Not the flavors I was looking for. It lacked something. I found another recipe with swiss cheese in it also and THAT was what I was looking for. So I won't be making this one again.
WOW Is this stuff heaven or what? After the first time I added a teensy pinch of nutmeg that helped make the flavors even better. I do catering, and this has become something that I will make often. Easy. Make to come out of the oven just as the party starts and keep warm in a chafing dish as long as it lasts. (always gone, no matter how much I make).
This is an easy dip to make with few ingredients that are usually on hand. I recommend cutting it in half if there are just two of you. I also used half fresh, grated Parmesan half Kraft Parmesan. My husband and I felt pretty guilty after eating the whole batch. It is a bit greasy. But, it is very, very good. Next time, I might try to add some cream cheese to the mix. I think you'll like this dip if you love onions.
OMG- Heavenly. Very rich and delicious. Grate fresh parm for the best rich flavor.
YUMMO Noreen! Took the advice from others and used half mayo and half cream cheese. Was asked for the recipe by several guests at our party yesterday. Thank you!!
Great dip if you like onions!
I halved the recipe for a small group and used reduced fat olive oil mayonnaise. I also found I was out of parmesan, so I used cheddar. It was still wonderful, gobbled up by everyone, and not greasy in the slightest.
I made this when trying to get rid of several pounds of onions. I used 2 large sweet onions, which was probably more than called for, but it was still pretty good. I also subbed a cup of sour cream for one of the cups of mayo.
little too much onion...
Was first introduced to this dip many years ago by my friends in England. Have made it for many occasions, and everyone loves it.
My guests really like this, but I thought it was AWFUL. It was swimming in grease. I used half the amount of onion called for, and to me the onion flavor was just right. I will not make this again.
Nice subtle onion flavor. Very moist. Good reheated. A hit at the birthday party!
A big hit at a recent get-together, and the best part is it's very simple and quick
This is great as a dip but I took it and added imitation crab meat plus a little Tony Chacherie's. Then I baked some fish coated with Italian bread crumbs and served the fish with the "dip" on top. AWESOME!
I did not care for this recipe.
EXCELLENT!! I was amazed at how easy this was to make and everyone LOVED IT! This is a definite keeper. I also used 1/2 mayo 1/2 cream cheese.
Very good!! Even people that don't care for onions loved this dip!
I followed the earlier advice given and substituted 8 oz of cream cheese, and then added a little paprika on top when it was done.There was nothing left ! A tip - put the onions in a food processor for a perfect consistency! Can not wait to make this again!!
STRONG FLAVOR!!!!! Everyone loved this dish, I didn't want to spill how easy it was and it was only 3 ingredients.
This recipe is easy to make and usually one of the first gone. I serve it any time we entertain a large crowd. Try it with Swiss Cheese instead of Parmesan...YUMMY!
My mom started making this for me as a kid and called it cheese dip, not onion dip so i'd eat it. Still my personal favorite! ! love it!!
So good!! Definite favorite for holidays or get togethers!
I have made this dish three or four times. It is so tasty it gets devoured when I make it for guests. I know it has a ton of calories, so I tend to make it when I know others will be eating it, otherwise I would eat most of it myself.
After reading most reviews, I to made changes. I used (1) 8oz cream cheese, 1 cup sour cream, and 1/2 cup mayo. I made this for a birthday party. Most people were reluctant to try it, but once they did, they couldn't stop eating it. Some even put it on their hotdogs! A big hit, will make again!
So yummy!! I did a little variation to utilize the ingredients I had on hand. I halved the recipe, used yellow onions (finely chopped) rather than sweet onions, and replaced a 1/4 of the mayo with cottage cheese. Instead of all parmesan, I used half parmesan and half shredded cheddar. I baked it in a pie pan, and my husband and I ate ALL of it with saltines. Yum! It was a bit greasy, but not swimming in it. I think you just have to expect some grease when you're dealing with any baked mayo-based dips.
Very tasty and sweet. I chopped the onions in a hand crank food processor to get the peices small enough. They cooked right through in the oven and weren't crunchy. Makes for bad breath, but I would make it again for sure.
Very good. I didn't have two cups of parmesan so I used one cup of grated cheddar and one cup of parmesan. Still excellent!
great recipe. I also made it with sour cream, cream cheese and mayo since i am not a big mayo fan. turned out great!
Excellent appetizer recipe! Fast, delicious and I have received more requests for this recipe than any other when I've taken it to parties. I have even zapped it in the microwave when I was short on time.
I love simple and flavorful dips! Three ingredients with simple measurements makes this easy all around. Some reviewers said they used the powdered parmesan, but don't do that. Use real parmesan and grate it yourself or buy the shredded. Wheat thins were great for dipping. The only thing I disliked was the grease. I will make it again (and might even add a little swiss as well).
Yum! I made 1.5x the recipe for a party. Instead of all mayo, I used 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 mayo (both FAT FREE). Sprinkled in a little minced garlic because we like the flavor. Served with scoop tortilla chips. Good stuff! Thanks for the recipe!
This is soooo easy and wonderful! A great change of pace from artichoke dip. Yum!
I just made this. It is out of this world delicious! The only problem I see with it is it is a little greasy, but taste fantastic.
Onion, Oh yes!!!
We thought this was just ok. I made half a recipe. I won't make it again, but it was good idea.
Excellent dip! I used romano cheese instead of parmesan and it gave the dip a slight bite that was out of this world!
Has anyone ever made this for large parties? Was wondering if I need to do two seperate bowls/crocks,or if I could triple the recipe and just cook it longer. Any advice. Thanks,
So simple, so delicious, and so different! Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe:-)
This was TERRIBLE!!! The mayo just left unseasoned (with the exception of saltiness from the parmesan) baked onion sitting in a huge pool of oil. I can see playing with this and using cream cheese instead of mayo, maybe adding crab or something. This was a waste of time and terrible.
This dish is so yuumy. We served it at your holiday party and many of our guests asked for the recipe.
There is a good recipe in here somewhere, but this isn't quite it. I used grated parmesan cheese from a container, and the dip had a grainy texture and was also very greasy. It did taste good though. I tried the same recipe using swiss cheese, cutting back on the mayonnaise--texture was better, but was still very greasy. I may tinker with this some more--perhaps a mixture of swiss cheese and cheddar cheese with a sprinkling of parmesan on top, more onions, cutting back still more on mayonnaise and substituting sour cream or cream cheese?
Great Dip!
Very few of my guests were thrilled with this dip. I think I will try it again leaving out the mayonnaise and replace it with cream cheese and sour cream.
Easy and quick to make. Everybody ate is up and asked for more!
This recipe was so good! We ate the entire thing in one sitting, I too cut the mayo in half and added cream cheese, also half the onions I put in the food processor and the other half I chopped. I cant wait to make this again.
This is the best and easiest dip EVER! Great for parties . . . your guests will love you for it!
I make this with shredded cheddar. It's fabulous. Always a hit at a party.I dice the onions into small peices and I don't spray the pan. As for being "oily", I think that's what keeps it nice and smooth even after 2 hours out of the oven, if it lasts that long!
Excellent and beyond easy! I made in a split second and my guests loved it. I will make again and again!
Needed a few changes for my tastebuds but overall delicious. Too salty with the parm and mayo. I’ll try half cheddar, less mayo and a bit of water, and add some poultry herbs for more flavour next time.
I was looking for an "easy" out for an hors d'oeuvre. After planning and preparing a meal for quite a few, this was PERFECT!!!! I did read the other reviews and tweaked the recipe a bit. I cut the mayo in half and substituted cream cheese (8 ounces). I also went a bit heavier on the onion as I am a sucker for onions. I also used fresh grated parmesan and romano mixed. Needless to say, this was D-LISH. My guests loved it and I could have eaten the whole bowl myself..Thank God I didn't!!
Not wild about this recipe
Outstanding! I used freshly grated Parmesan. This was a favorite of my bridge group.
I did not care for this recipe.
This was a great simple recipe. Who would have thought that three simple ingredients would have made such a tasty treat.
I made this for a family get together and it was gone fast. Very easy and simple to make. Family has asked me to make it for every get together
I made this dip using the 8 oz cream cheese in exchange for 1c of the mayo. Also used only one cup of onions. Turned out great. Didn't take long to disappear both times that I've made it.
Simple ingredients that taste great!
