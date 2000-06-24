Pumpkin Pie Spice I

4.7
143 Ratings
  • 5 115
  • 4 22
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Use this mixture in recipes that call for pumpkin pie spice. A blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice that can be scaled to any size.

Recipe by Penny

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
8
Yield:
cup
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice together in a bowl. Store in air-tight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 0.7g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
