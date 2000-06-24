Pumpkin Pie Spice I
Use this mixture in recipes that call for pumpkin pie spice. A blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice that can be scaled to any size.
I checked out Pumpkin Pie Spice II an saw that there were cloves in that one and the color wasn't quite right (didn't taste the cloves that this recipe required as in the store bought Pumpkin Pie Spice I have. I then went to Pumpkin Pie Spice I - perfect match and what my family is accustomed too. Great Recipe and Thanks! I buy my spices in bulk to save some $$$ especially in this economy situation where the price of flour has skyrocketed and looking to cut costs wherever possible especially that my hobby is baking. Love this Website :-)Read More
This isn't bad, but I prefer Pumpkin Pie Spice II because it feels like cloves are missing. I'm a little confused by the comment that said she "checked the ingredients of allspice at the store." I suspect that she meant to say "I checked the ingredients of pumpkin pie spice," instead. Allspice is NOT a spice mixture, it is a spice all on its own (it comes from a Jamaican tree).Read More
I check on the back of a bottle of allspice at the store and it was made up of all the same spices as this recipe. Since i don't use pumpkin pie spice often, this really saves money. Thank you for posting the recipe..
What a great idea! The only drawback is it lacks cloves, so I added them.
I thought this was a great combination- used it in Pumpkin Cranberry bread with great results. Allspice is slightly similar to ground cloves anyway (a bit more mild- which I like), so I didn't miss the cloves at all. Thanks for saving me a trip to the store!
I used this recipe for pumpkin pie (!) and it was wonderful. (I've never really seen the point of buying something as specific as "pumpkin pie spice" when you probably have all of the ingredients to make it!)
Excellent! I love these homemade spice mixes. So, so good! I use this one in many, many things. This morning I used it in my homemade Raisin Oatmeal Mix from this site.
I tried but couldn't find pumpkin pie spice at my local supermarket it seems to be hard to find here in England. Was very pleased to find this. Thanks
Just like moms! Thanks a billion!
This turned out great!
Thanks so much for posting this recipe! I wanted to make a few things and didn't really want to buy another spice! This is perfect, and I love that it doesn't have cloves...they are not a favorite of mine. I can't wait to use it in other recipes besides the Pumpkin bread!
To me, this recipe is perfect. I love that it utilizes allspice rather than cloves. Also, all of the other online recipes for this that I found elsewhere only made just a tiny amount, and with the handy scaling feature on Allrecipes, this one can be instantly adjusted to suit the exact amount you are looking to make. I'm glad I found this one. Thank you!
Very nice blend of spices, perfect for my pumpkin cake. I particularly liked that it called for allspice as I don't use it often, and that I was able to scale this down to one serving, which was just the right amount for my cake.
Great Pumpkin Pancakes! This blend is great. I did not add clove because there is clove in the allspice. Sometimes clove will take over a spice blend. I used this for pumpkin pancakes and it was amazing. Just 1 tsp added to the batter. We usually put 1/2 C of applesauce in the batter to lighten them, but I think next time I will try mixing the applesauce with canned pumpkin.
Although I love my pies with the pumpkin pie spice in the small bottle, I refused to pay the outrageous price for another. When I saw this recipe with the same ingredients that were on back of the bottle, I decided to give it a try today. Added one tablespoon to the pumpkin mix and it turned out fantastic. All I can say is yum... I'm ready for Thanksgiving.
Perfect! Used it in some pumpkin cookies tonight and it was awesome.
Perfect blend of spices. I can't believe I never reviewed this before. I just ran out and have to make some more. I won't buy the commercial brands when this is so simple to make!
This is a good mixture. I do prefer my pumpkin pie spice to also include a touch of cloves, so I add 1/4 tsp. to this same ratio. Thanks for the recipe!
Thank you so much for posting. The pumpkin pie spice in the stores contain 'sulfiting agents' that I am allergic too. This is a way better solution!
WONDERFUL. I was going to buy pumpkin pie spice at the store yesterday. But it cost $5.49 for a tiny 1 oz. jar. I thought that was outrageously expensive. This mix was right on the money -- and used what I already had in the spice rack. Ingredients were the same as listed on the jar at the store. THANKS FOR SHARING!
use 2 tablespoons cloves w/this recipe.
I did not care for the allspice flavor, I should have used ground cloves instead.
Good - but I needed to add cloves to achieve the taste my family likes.
Perfect blend. Plus, a half recipe fits nicely into my old 1 oz McCormick pie spice container, so I didn't need to find a new one!
Super easy!! Made two small (.9 oz) containers full!! Thank you and will make this again. I do use this spice for everything so, it's nice that we can save a bit of money by making it ourselves :)
Made a couple recipes today that called for pumpkin pie spice, and I found out that I didn't have enough on hand. Mixed this up, and it was every bit as good as the expensive store brands. There's no need to ever again buy the big bucks store brands. I made a half-batch, using freshly-ground nutmeg, and it filled up my McCormick spice bottle.
I have a confession to make. I hate pumpkin pie. However, I love mixing this up and adding a tablespoon to my coffee grounds before brewing. No more paying for overpriced specialty blends. Now that's a cup of Holiday Cheer!
Delicious! :)
I've been using this recipe for Pumpkin Pie Spice for two years. It's the best one around. Has just the right flavor. No point in buying an expensive store brand, much more economical to make my own.
A little heavy on the ginger for my taste
I usually find something 'off' about store bought pumpkin pie spices, but this is a base that's easy to make with proportions that are easy to remember. I like cloves AND allspice, so since both are similar, I did **1.5 tsp. of cloves + 1.5 tsp of allspice (1/2 of each) to equal the 3 tsp. of allspice called for. Then I added about *1-2 extra Tbsp. cinnamon to taste. I've put it with delicious results in cinnamon rolls and pumpkin pie at a ratio of about *2 tsp. cinnamon to 1.5 tsp. pie spice, and the spice blend was perfect! No one spice negatively overpowered the others; no, "WOAH, easy on the cloves next time! Can't even taste the ginger!" Obviously, if you don't love cinnamon like I do, you may want to skip my additions. :)
Loved to use what ever I have in my pantry without shopping for a new ingredient. MC pumpkin spice has only cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice , however some people like to add cloves and some like to add cardamom it depends , U can customize it the way U like
This was really easy and good to make to have on hand. Now I don't have to buy a whole bottle of pumpkin spice that costs $6+ when I don't often make recipes that calls for pumpkin spice.
I've just made pumpkin spiced lattes from this recipe... my first time having one and it is delicious!!! I did add some extra cloves as my husband likes a stronger flavour. I do however need to know how much I would use when making a pumpkin pie, all the recipes I've seen have the individual spices listed. Thanks in advance :)
simple and right on target
This recipe is perfection for most tastes, so I awarded 5 stars. However, the "Libby's" recipe for pumpkin pie has long been my go-to recipe for pumpkin pie. It calls for cloves and does not call for all-spice. I think the all-spice adds a certain mellow kick to this blend, but felt it still needed a bit of cloves, so I added 1/2 tsp. and found it to be perfect for my tastes.
Great! Love finding these spice mixes on this site. I never buy them pre-mixed any more and I always buy spices at the health food store--so much cheaper! Also, to reviewer Space814: The "allspice" in your jar is not the correct ingredient. Allspice is not a mixture--it is its own thing, a berry that is dried & ground. If you have a jar that lists several items as ingredients, it is not true allspice.
I needed this spice for my pumpkin roll and didn't have it on hand so I tossed this together. Not only did it save me a trip to the store, but it's an excellent mix!
This is like the one I USE to buy in the store. Now, I just make it up and keep it in my pantry...so much cheaper. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This saved me when I needed some and ran out on Thanksgiving for a recipe. Thank you so much for sharing!!!!
So simple and easy. Much less expensive than buying little bottles of the ready made off the store shelf! I prefer the allspice to clove as it is similar to clove but a milder spice.
i made this since i cant get it at the store. it was great!!, im going to use this every time i make pumpkin pie now.
This is a very good recipe for pumpkin pie spice! The mixture of flavors is wonderful! I love the scent; it reminds me of fall! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Many "pumpkin pie spices list 'allspice' as a combination of flavors, when in fact Allspice is a flavor all it's own.
This is really good! I will not be buying it anymore!
I just paid over $6 for a small jar or this stuff and realized I should've checked out All Recipes first. Now I won't have to do that again. Thanks!
Mmmm! The flavor of Fall! My pumpkin brownies are SUPERBLY spiced using this!
I had never purchased pumpkin pie was but received some in a gift basket. Now I'm hooked on using it in coffee. Mmmmmmmmmmm it is so good. Since I was close to running out and didn't want to go to the expense of buying it, just for coffee, thought I look for a recipe online. Not surprised to find it on this site, which is ALWAYS my go to site for things like this and I am NEVER disappointed!! Thank you all who participate.
I cut this recipe in half and added 3/4 tsp ground cloves. I don't like the scent of it quite as well as the scent of the other pumpkin pie spice recipe on this site, this one smells more heavily of nutmeg, the other one had a sweeter cinnamony scent.
Perfect! I was making a dessert that called for this spice and realized I didn't have any. Didn't want to run to the store, so I jumped online and found this! So glad I did, and I made a double batch to keep it on hand!
this is great. store bought was 5.39 for a 1.1 oz. bottle. much better and cheaper making your own.
Too much ginger! I will cut the ginger to two tsp next time.
Easy and yummy! I didn't want to buy my own, so I made this and it's great- makes quite a bit, but not an overwhelming amount :)
This is hard to rate, because you can't really comment on the taste of the spice alone. I love having the recipe, though, so I can make my own pumpkin pie spice when I need it. So far, anything I've made with it has been wonderful.
I didnt have pumkin pie spice on hand when I needed it so I used this! Very easy and convienient! I made applesauce bars with this! Thx!
Thank you for sharing this recipe, it's perfect. Pumpkin pie spice is SO expensive during the off-season and you get so little. Now I can make a big batch and use it to my hearts content.
Love it! Might add a little cloves, but it's good without it.
This was perfect...I already has all of these spices in my cupboard, so when I needed pumpkin spice I did not need to run to store. Thank you so much.
Terrific recipe. I actually chose this one because it does not contain cloves (my family and I do not like the taste of them). This is THE BEST! I scaled it to 1 serving and used it to bake pumpkin pie bread and it was fantastic.
I made 1 change: I used 2 teaspoons allspice and 1 tsp nutmeg. This was great!!
I made this because I was out of bought Pumpkin Pie spice and I wanted to make the pumpkin fudge on this site today. I didn't have the allspice but I had cloves so subbed those instead. Love it and will never buy the pre-made spice again. This is much more frugal!
great recipe that is perfect with added cloves. Thanks!
I needed a this substitute for pumpkin muffins. Worked out great.
I agree...I had all these spices already at home and was going to buy spice at the store. I am glad I didn't...
Perfect! I've used this for several years and love the blend and the money I save. Thanks. :)
Just like other combinations often called for in recipes like Seasoned salt, Italian seasoning, Fajita seasoning, Herbes de Provence etc., this is a great way to use spices and herbs you likely already have on hand, and save time and money !
This is an exact match for the little shaker of store bought pumpkin pie spice that I have.
So easy! Thank you so much for sharing!
Previous reviewers are making me giggle by saying they didn't use this recipe because it did not have cloves or they purposely like this recipe because it does not use cloves. It uses allspice. Read the back of an allspice jar - it contains cloves. This recipe is fantastic and tastes exactly like what you buy as "Pumpkin Pie Spice." Now, I can make my thrifty take on a pumpkin spice latte without breaking the bank!
I added more cinnamon. For some reason the ginger overshadowed the other spices. Yuk, so I added more cinnamon and wish I had some cloves because a small dash might have helped as well. But in a nutshell, this is a great little recipe to have on hand so you don't end up spending a fortune on a pre-packaged "pumpkin pie spice" bottle. Just find the perfect mix for your liking. :-)
Perfect! Saved me a trip to the store. Some say its missing cloves, I'd say after its cooked you wouldn't know the difference from store bought. Thanks so much.
This mix is also good to make pumpkin spice hot chocolate. Yum!
Very helpful in a tight amount of time and tasty too!
This is the perfect spice blend for anything squash! Thanks for sharing it!
Thanks for sharing this great replacement mixture for pumpkin pie spice. I only needed one tsp for my recipe, so I did 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp allspice, 1/8 tsp ginger, and 1/8 tsp nutmeg and it was perfect!
I had all the ingredients in my pantry so I made up a batch and used it for pumpkin chocolate chip bars. Tasted great and my guests loved it!
Just tweaked it with the addition of cloves :)
This is good, I agree with the previous comments about cloves so I added 4t.
I see several reviews bemoaning the lack of clove, however for me that was a plus. This was perfect in the Impossible Pumpkin Pie (from a cookbook, not this website) I made, and since these are all spices I normally have on hand, I see no reason now to ever buy pumpkin pie spice again.
thank you for this recipe, its just what i needed. very good
This is a great, solid recipe! Will use it over and over.
Perfect. I added 1/4 tsp cloves as well.
Note to self: Recipe in Seattle Times 10/20/21: 2 T ground cinnamon, 1T ground ginger, 1.5 t ground nutmeg or mace, 1.5 t ground allspice* or cloves, 1 t ground cardamom or granulated dried orange peel. *author preferred allspice
I think this recipe is great! Though, I think PENILU should have added a tsp and a half of ground cloves. It makes a difference to me. I felt it was missing something. I understand that cloves are an ingredient in allspice and thought it would be enough to cover the cloves but I like to add it.
Much, much better than McCormick's!
Very easy and cheaper than buying
This turned out great for me. I used it for a pumpkin spice latte and a pumpkin pie shake, and they both tasted good.
GREAT!
Love this mix!! Very aromatic!
I used roasted Saigon cinnamon from McCormick, which is deep and intense. I agree with others who found that the recipe needs ground clove as well. I'll add that the next time. I only made a small batch, for making lattes with, this time around.
Perfect
I did add ground cloves and it was very good. I used it in Dr. Oz's "Pumpkin Pie Smoothie.
Aweome flavor. Used it in Granny Kat's Pumpkin Roll and it was delish!
So glad I found this recipe! My homemade pumpkin spice latte’s are AH-MAZING!!!
added ground clove
I like this recipe, and that it makes a large amount to get me through the holiday season. I can't give it 5 stars, though, because I add a teaspoon of ground cloves. :-)
We made this to use in our recipes and as an Open House gift for our parents. The smells were just what we were looking for and compliments from Parents rate this recipe well.
I made up a quick batch for hubby who was making pumpkin muffins (off this site) and we didn't have any pumpkin spice. He was going to run up to the store and I told him I could whip up a batch using the spices in our cupboard. I QUARTERED the recipe, he used 1t of the spice, and the rest of it just fit in an empty spice container (the approx. 1oz size plastic one). Now we have it in our cupboard for making pumpkin pancakes and whatever else we find on allrecipes.com! Thanks for posting the recipe. This is our go-to site for great recipes and inspiration!
