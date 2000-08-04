Pumpkin Spice
This pumpkin spice recipe makes enough for one pie, but you can easily make a larger batch to keep on hand. This spice blend makes this pumpkin pie incredible as far as I am concerned.
Can't be easier than this! I needed some pumpkin pie spice for a Pumpkin Cranberry bread (also from this site) and voila! I increased the amounts to make 8x as much so that I have plenty on hand.
Very unhappy with this one. I would call it Gingerbread spice. My pumpkin bread tastes like gingerbread .
Can't be easier than this! I needed some pumpkin pie spice for a Pumpkin Cranberry bread (also from this site) and voila! I increased the amounts to make 8x as much so that I have plenty on hand.
This sure beats buying it! You can adjust the amounts to find the perfect flavor you're looking for, and it's easy to double or triple to keep some on hand.
Man what a lifesaver! ... There is the Pumpkin Crunch Cake on here that I wanted to make for my family dinner tonight ... calling for 'pumpkin pie spice' ... you think I can find it anywhere in any of the grocery stores! Thanks Jacque!
And simply try adding this to your regular chocolate cake (1/2 tablespoon for a recipe). You have a heavenly coffee cake that will just be the big hit of he season! Nothing ttastes more like fall/winter to me!
What can I say about this but super easy to make, great aroma and a wonderful way to make any dish really homemade. I'm going to make more spice blends around the holiday for gifts!
Terrific! I was making some muffins and needed pumpkin pie spice, which I discovered after I started that I was out, so I found this recipe and made my own. I doubled this since I needed a T worth. This was super in my muffins and my husband loved them. This was perfect for my needs, thanks Jacquie!!! Now I don't even need to buy the premixed spice ever again now that I know how to do it myself. You just saved me several dollars.
This was a nice blend of spices. Probably a lot cheaper than buying the actual pumpkin pie spice. Thanks!!
Perfect pumpkin pie spice - The only additional I made was 1/4 teaspoon of allspice to complete the palette. Additionally, you can toast the spice until it just starts to smoke a bit (not BURN it), as it will bring out the rich flavors of the individual spices.
Thanks for a great recipe! To make it easier, I scaled the recipe to 8 servings and measured everything onto a folded sheet of clean paper; then you can just dump the pile into your spice jar, no mess! Shake and Bake!
Awesome. I love it when I can sub homemade for store bought. This is great. Thanks!
Quick and easy recipe for pumpkin pie spice. No need to buy it from the store; make your own! I already had all the individual spices in my cupboard so it was that much easier.I tripled the batch and stored the rest in a spice bottle. Great recipe!
I don't buy pumpkin pie spice anymore I just make this as I always seem to have the spices on hand. Thank you very much
Perfect blend! I used this in the "spiced slow cooker applesauce" recipe on this site. I will use this often. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
This spice is not just for pumpkin pie. Since I've made this two weeks ago, I've used this spice on so many things. I've put it on oatmeal, applesauce, sprinkled it on my cappuccino, on ice cream, and used it for my pumpkin spice cookies. I'm sure I'll find many more uses for it. It makes everything taste like Autumn.
So how do you get 2 tspns out of 1 + 1/4 + 1/4 + 1/8 ? That is about 1.625 tspns -
I have used this recipe for years for pumpkin bread, pumpkin cheesecake, and all yummy things pumpkin. Much less expensive than buying the premade spice. I substitute allspice for the clove because I don't ground clove on hand. Works perfectly. Thanks for sharing!
Very unhappy with this one. I would call it Gingerbread spice. My pumpkin bread tastes like gingerbread .
I have all the individual spices that go into this blend in my spice collection anyhow-why spend addt'l money on the mix too? I increased the yield to fill an empty spice container I had. Tastes no different to me than if I had spend the $4 or whatever on it at the market, and it adds more home-made-ness to your cooking!
I used this recipe instead of the Pumpkin Pie Spice One because this one included cloves. I would have rated it 5 stars, but this one left out allspice. I added 1/8 t. allspice to the recipe. I filled my empty container of store bought pumpkin spice with this fresh mixture. Smells devine!
This pumpkin spice recipe rocks! Loved it!
This is such a great recipe to have on hand. I don't buy pumpkin pie spice and I needed it for a recipe and was glad to find it here. Thanks for this recipe that saved me from going to the store!
Thank you, thank you, thank you! So much cheaper than buying it pre-made in the store!
Great! This came in handy as I needed this for another recipe on this website. It was easy to put together and simple as I had the seasoning ingredients on hand. This is a nice blend of spices that I used for, "Pumpkin Bundt Cake," also on this website. Thank you for sharing.
Great little mix ~ love it when I can make my own spice mixes rather than buying them from the stores. Thank you for sharing Jacquie.
AR's recipe search, this recipe and more than 100 great reviews was a big help to me today. I don't have nearly the selection of spices here at our place in Naples as I do at home and wasn't surprised to see I didn't have Pumpkin Pie Spice when I needed it for a recipe,Libby's Pumpkin Cranberry Bread. Scaling the recipe to 6 servings and adding 1/4 tsp. cinnamon was just the perfect amount. Thank goodness for this reference recipe!
This is a great money and hassle saver. I've compared lots of pumpkin pie spice recipes, and I like the relatively high proportion of cinnamon in this one; personally, I don't like to be overpowered by nutmeg or ginger. I used this to make pumpkin cranberry bread, and it turned out great.
Love this one. I will never buy pumpkin pie spice again.
Perfect!
Simply perfect.
Just what I needed. Thanks!
This was great, but it didn't make very much, next time I will increase the serving size drastically.
I was glad to find this recipe here. It doesn't make a lot of sense to buy it at the store when you have all the ingredients in your spice collection. I used it to make Pumpkin muffins and the smell/flavor was very good.
Works for me!
This was terrific and much cheaper than buying it already mixed.
This turned out great and a lot cheaper than buying the store packaged stuff. I used it in the pumpkin cheesecake bars recipe from this site...I will be using it again!
The exact blend of flavor you want from a pumpkin pie. Thank you! I used it with Mrs. Siggs Pumpkin Pie recipe on this site and it turned out beautifully.
WORKS FOR ME,ANYTIME YOU CAN MAKE YOUR OWN SPICES..NOT ONLY A TIME SAVER, BUT ALSO SAVES MONEY,AND SPACE IN THE CABINET..THANKS..WILL USE AGAIN
Perfect. Made pumpkin pancakes.
This is perfect. Thanks for posting. I did put the servings up to 30 and it made a nice bottle of spice for this time of year.
Great recipe using ingredients already in my pantry. Be sure to make extra to keep on hand!
Works perfectly!
Great mixture...why buy pumpkin pie spice when you have everything in your pantry already. Going to use this in another recipe on here...pumpkin cranberry muffins.
Gives a good taste to pumpkin pie
This recipe saved me when I realized I didn't have pumpkin pie spice the day before Thanksgiving. My pies turned out great!
I always used the Libby's pumpkin pie recipe, which lists the spices, so never even knew there was such a thing as "pumpkin pie spice" till I started seeing it called for in other recipes. I am so glad to be able to make my own; I NEVER buy "convenience" items if I can help it.
Added 1/8 tsp of allspice, and yep, it's pumpkin spice ;)
I'll be making this mixture from now on, instead of purchasing commercial blends. I used it in the No-Crust Pumpkin Pie from this site. Thanks Jacquie!
I have now used this recipe in pumpkin pie, pumpkin custard, and in applesauce, and it's just the perfect combination of spices! Thank you for sharing this recipe... it's quickly becoming a mainstay in my kitchen.
Easy (less than two minutes) and has the same ingredients as the organic pumpkin pie spice I buy that costs 6 or 7 bucks a bottle. I use pp spice all the time, in my coffee, my pancakes, etc., and this will save me a fortune! I multiplied the recipe easily by 8, which filled to about 2/3 the jar from the store, which was empty, and which I will never buy again. Thanks!!!
thank you for submitting this! i wanted the perfect spice for my pumpkin pie and this was P E R F E C T!
I use this for all of my pumpkin pies! I use 1/4 teaspoon of cloves. My family loves cloves.
What a money saver!! So easy to make, everything was in the pantry. Thanks Jacquie!!
I love this better than the store bought! I love the addition of cloves - thank you Jacquie for taking my pies to the next level of yummyness!
Thank you
Needed some pumpkin pie spice for my Pumpkin Spiced Latte and this was absolutely perfect!!!
I used this today, adding an equal amount of allspice as cloves, and so far, it tastes infinitely better than the jarred stuff. Although that being said, the jarred stuff does not have cloves in it.
Perfect combination of spices! My pumpkin pie & bread tastes amazing!!!!
Worked great! Thanks!
Thanks, I will never buy pumpkin pie spice now. I have no idea how this compares to purchased pumpkin pie spice, but it was a delicious combo in my applesauce, so it's a winner for me!
I halve the recipe and go a little heavier on the ginger and allspice ... using 1/2 t cinnamon, 1/4 t ginger, 1/8 t allspice/cloves, and 1/8 t nutmeg ... making 1 t pumpkin pie spice.
Best pumpkin pie spice EVER! I'll never buy the premixed pumpkin pie spice again. Wow!
great and easy!
This is absolutely the best pumpkin pie spice mix around! Yes, it definitely does make the pie! It also works fabulous with sweet potatoes. I LOVE this recipe!!!
I have been looking for a recipe for pumpkin pie spice. I did not want to spend the money for a commercial blend and with this recipe I can use freshly-grated nutmeg, a definite plus!
I add it to my coffee as I brew it. Then, I can enjoy pumpkin spice coffee, after the season is over.
Thank you so much for this! This recipe is extremely easy to make in bulk, and around this time of year, the price of pumpkin pie spice in the store is definitely ridiculous.
Very fast & easy. I need pumpkin pie spice like 2x a year, so this saves me $ and it's one less spice to keep track of. Thanks!!
I made the spice mix for our thanksgiving pie. Wow, so much better than what is in the store. I just used our old coffee grinder, so easy. Ty
Perfect blend of spices at a fraction of the cost you would pay for it at the supermarket. I always have these spices in my cupboard. I have never bought pumpkin pie since.
Also added 1/8 tsp allspice. Perfect blend. I love to sprinkle it in my coffee too!
Great for making pumpkin bread!
I loved the fact that this recipe made a just enough for one pie, so you are not left with a container that may sit until the next big holiday or perhaps even the next year. I added allspice to the mix and if I had ground mace I would have added that too (about 1/4 tsp). As I am not a huge pumpkin pie fan; this spice mixture was a wonderful addition to my Oatmeal Pumpkin Pancakes. Thank you Jacquie for sharing this recipe!
this was really easy!! and so much cheaper than the store bought ones! I used it for the pumpkin chocolate dessert on this website...so yummy!!
Awesome, thanks!
Maybe it is just me, but I felt this had too much ginger and clove. I would reduce both of those by half to better suit my tastes. I used this in a pumpkin muffin recipe.
This is a wonderful spice! I love being able to mix my own and save money!
This recipe adds just the right zing. I might argue it's the missing it-factor in store-bought pies.
I already had these ingredients and it is sooo much cheaper than buying the little jar at the store.
I always make seasonal "spices" like this (that require a combination of spices) myself. That way I only have what I need on hand and I'm not buying something I technically already have. Thanks for the recipe.
Perfect! I like this much better than the store bought mix. I add a dash more nutmeg since it's my favorite spice.
Made a double batch, because pumpkin muffins, pumpkin streusel scones, pumpkin pie, pumpkin loaf . . .
This recipe turned out very well, I mixed it with unsweetened almondmilk and oatmeal. The only change I made was I added 1/8 teaspoon of allspice. Delicious!
I prefer to make my own spices with what I have on hand in the cupboard, rather than to go out and buy an extra spice,these are the days when you save where you can. I have used this time and again,and make extra to give to my girls and grand kids when they are in the baking mood. Thank you for your recipe, it is much appreciated and very useful.
This recipe tastes more like gingerbread spice. Fortunately it tastes alright in the pumpkin cranberry recipe I made, but I wouldn't recommend it or use it again for pumpkin recipes. Thanks for sharing.
SUPER
Great mix! My recipe for pumpkin pie called for twice as much as what this recipe makes so I doubled up the amounts but I made a small change in my second batch; instead of 1/8 tsp clove I used 1/8 tsp of all spice.
What an easy, awesome recipe! Cheaper than buying the stuff, and it works wonderfully. I put this in the Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce from this site and it came out delicious. Thanks Jacquie!
Worked perfectly in the pumpkin spice coffee cream I made (recipe also on this site). Thanks for the recipe!
Good mix, though I went a bit heavier with the cinnamon.
Great pumpkin pie spice mix. Better than any I have ever purchased. A nice blend of spices. No one spice over powers the other. Only makes about 2 tsp. Will double the recipe next time. Used in AR Mrs. Sigg's Fresh Pumpkin Pie which calls for 2 & 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice.
Needs allspice.
Used the measurements as a guide to make a blend using less ginger. Ginger goes a long way for me. Was a hit with my family.
I reduced sugar to 2 cups and used Libby’s pure pumpkin instead. The result was perfect - moist and just the right amount of spice and sweet.
Will make some changes as the recipie not what I was looking for. Always fun to try though !
JUST. PERFECT.
I made it exactly as directed. I like it more than store bought. I'll make it again.
good quick and easy
Absolutely perfect. Used this in the pumpkin pie muffins on this site. Also just added this to my coffee and yum!
Outstanding flavor.The flavor of the cake only improved over a day or two. Awesome!
