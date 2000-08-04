Pumpkin Spice

This pumpkin spice recipe makes enough for one pie, but you can easily make a larger batch to keep on hand. This spice blend makes this pumpkin pie incredible as far as I am concerned.

Recipe by Jacquie

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 2/3 teaspoons
1
Directions

  • Mix together cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves in a small bowl. Store in an airtight container.

Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
