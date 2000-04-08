Texas Pie

38 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

Quick to make and as big as Texas.

By LTEDFORD

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Pour pie filling into 9x13 inch baking dish. Top with pineapple. Do not stir. Sprinkle cake mix over pineapple. Sprinkle coconut over cake mix. Sprinkle nuts over coconut and pour melted margarine over all.

  • Bake 40 minutes, until top is golden brown.

Per Serving:

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 19.2g; sodium 330.5mg. Full Nutrition
