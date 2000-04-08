Texas Pie
Quick to make and as big as Texas.
I added almond extract into the cherry pie filling and sprinkled 1/2 cup brown sugar over the fruit. I followed the advice of Mommaward and mixed the melted butter into the cake mix. I only used 3/4 cup butter, sprinkled about 1/2 cup pecans over all, did not add coconut. It was delicious. Nice crunch on top, cobbler-ish in the bottom. I will try it with peach pie filling. Great recipe!Read More
We all thought this was awful. It was just a batch of bad tasting slop. Sorry.Read More
I also am from Texas and we call this "dump cake". I have altered it a bit for my tast. I put the cherry pie filling in the pan with the pineapple and mix together. Melt one stick of butter and mix in with the cake mix. Makes it crumbly. Then crumble over the filling. Pecans are optional. Bake until brown. Turns out perfect every time. Other pie fillings are good too or fresh peaches(great).
I submitted this recipe. There is a mistake on the coconut. My grandmother use to make this all the time and she used a can of angel flake coconut. This is also very good with strawberry pie filling!
In the Southeast (I'm from Tennessee), we call this Cherry Surprise and make it like this: Grease baking dish, dump 2 cans cherry filling into it and spread out evenly, evenly distribute about 2 cups whole pecans on top of the cherry filling, spread the cake mix out evenly on top of the pecans, and slice 1 stick of butter into thin pieces and distribute evenly on top of cake mix. Bake for one hour at 350 degrees. Very easy and delicious result! *Every* time I make this, people ask me for the recipe.
This dessert is HEAVENLY!!!!!! It was so easy to make too! My kids enjoyed putting the dessert together. I cant wait to try it again. definitely a keeper!
Great pie! I only used 1 cup of coconut and then sprinkled about 1/2 cup brown sugar over the cake mix before baking. Ummm! I think it would be better without the pineapple and instead use two cans of pie filling. Will try peach and apple in the future. Awesome crust for any cobbler!
I made this recipe for a company picnic and it turned out great. People went back for seconds and thirds. Very easy to fix and only one pan to clean. I thought that the 21/2 cups of coconut was a little much, next time I will cut the amount down, but this is a keeper for sure.
i dont get it - the cake mix is sprinkled dry over the fruit and covered with melted butter, so youd think it would absorb the juices and bake through all buttery like a cobbler - not.
We loved this recipe. My husband finished off the whole thing in two nights! Next time I make it, I'm going to use two cans of pie filling. Also, I added the pecans on top during the last 15 minutes of cooking to prevent them from scorching. Thanks Lea Ann!
i aBSOLUTTLY LOVE THIS PIE IT HAS SO MANY LAYERS AND IN EVERY BIGHT YOU GET SOMTHIN KNEW I LOVE IT TRY IT IT IS EXCALENT!!!!!!!
I left out the coconut and added a little cinnamon, only used about half the cake mix. used butter pats rather than melted margarine. very yummy and quick. i will make this again
This is a great recipe. I did add an extra can of pie filling which causes the baking time to increase to over an hour or the cake mix will not be done throughly. Also used butter instead of margarine to increase nutty flavor...this is not a low cal desert anyway...very TASTY!
one word....YUMMY!!!! it combines the sweetness of the pineapple with the tartness of the cherries to give it a very moist pineapple upside-down cake flavor with a texture of coconut and a hint of pecan.
This is the best cobbler in the world!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Smelled great - but the cake batter didn't cook at all. I followed the directions perfectly. I;m not even sure how to rescue this without burning the top in the process.
VERY good!! I melted the butter and mixed it with the cake mix then dolloped it onto the top of the pineapple. It had to bake about 10 mins longer this way, but it was GOOD!!
Has quickly become a family favorite. My son-in-law said I don't care for coconut but this is really good.
Okay something so good shouldn't be sooo easy but it is!!! I seriously have made this at least 4 times in the last couple months. My kids request it often. This is truly a favorite at my house!!!!
This was pretty good stuff!!
Very easy to make. Goes well with any dish.
Awesome dessert!! Great for work luncheons. Kids love it as well.
This was a quick fix, delicious recipe. I served it warm with french vanilla icecream which made it even more appealing to my guests. The only worry with this recipe is that there are many people who don't like coconut, and there's really nothing I could think of to substitute it with. Other than that, it was very good.
This was a simple recipie that I substituted raspberry filling and it was wonderful!
I had never made anything like this before and wasn't sure what the cake mix would do in this recipe. It turned into what seemed like raw batter, which I did not like. So, I didn't really like this recipe because of that, but a couple of my co-workers loved it.
After reading all reviews, I also altered a bit:I used 1 can cherry & 1 can blueberry pie fillings, about 1 cup pineapple chopped & no juice(crushed not avail in Mexico--was fortunate enuf 2 find pie fillings!), layered 2 cups pecans, used dry box 'vanilla' cake mix, flaked coconut(another lucky find), sliced 1/2 cup butter over all and put in oven. Real test is the results! 1st time recipe for me.
You can make this without even using a bowl! I couldn't believe how easy and quick this was. It is very rich, so you might cut into small squares.
This was outstanding I did sprinkle a little brown sugar over the fruit. Will make it again
Easy, and incredibly flavorful!! A definite keeper for pot luck dinners or any meal.
I found this cake to be too sweet for my taste. Also, the cake mix part of the recipe got very hard & after a couple of days in the fridge, it was almost too hard to cut. That said, I have never met a cake I would turn down (Ha). Not bad, I would make adjustments if I ever wanted to make it again, such as putting the cake part on the bottom, or top as most "dump" cakes instruct in the assembly.
Easy to make and delicious! I made this for a large family dinner and it received rave reviews.
It's easy , quick and delicious. My best friend does't like coconut and she eats it every time I make it. My dad even likes it.
