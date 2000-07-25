New York Strip Chicago Style
New York Strip on a grill has never been easier. This recipe is easy and ingredients are usually around the house!
New York Strip on a grill has never been easier. This recipe is easy and ingredients are usually around the house!
I do not have a grill so made this in a regular frying pan. It was easy and the taste was incredible. And this from someone who rarely cooks steak. However, I am a professional food taster who works for a large food company so I know good food when I taste it. This one is definitely a keeper.Read More
My husband and I didn't care for this. Although the beef was tender, it didn't seem to have much flavor. Perhaps the marinade could be adjusted, but as is, I wouldn't make it again.Read More
I do not have a grill so made this in a regular frying pan. It was easy and the taste was incredible. And this from someone who rarely cooks steak. However, I am a professional food taster who works for a large food company so I know good food when I taste it. This one is definitely a keeper.
AWESOME! Simple, easy, tasty! Thanks for sharing!
Substituted flank steak, as opposed to sirloin. Excellent taste. Even better the next day. Would also try on pork tenderloin.
Very good flavor. I would not have thought that apricot preserves and steak would go together but they do. The second time I made this, I used raspberry jalapeno persevere and it was even better. I can't give this 5 stars though because of the cooking directions. If you grill your strip on a high grill for 10 mins, you'll have a hunk of carbon. You want to caramelize the sugars not burn them. I did a medium direct grill for 6 minutes a side (starting with a hot grill to sear) the strips came out perfect medium. The second time I did a high indirect for 6 minutes a side and the outside was a bit crisp and the inside was pinker. Very juicy char broil. I'll do the indirect method again.
What a delicious recipe! Everyone loved this one. So easy to prepare and just outstanding results. We liked this one so much better than a filet mignon recipe I made the night before where preparation took nearly two hours! You cannot beat this recipe. Thanks for sharing. P.S. Served with the roasted potato recipe from this site, the one where you use different colored potatoes. The flavors were a perfect match.
My husband and I didn't care for this. Although the beef was tender, it didn't seem to have much flavor. Perhaps the marinade could be adjusted, but as is, I wouldn't make it again.
my boyfriend & i both enjoyed the unique flavor & moistness this marinade gave our strip steaks. we marinated the steaks all afternoon then grilled them to medium doneness. thanks ted!
I used this rub on Ribeyes and let it marinate, like it recomended... 1 hour, and the steaks turned out great!! They were tender and had a great flavor. My family raved about it, definately something I will try again!
Easy to make but the flavor was just so-so. Probably won't make this again.
I used filet mignon (didn't have strip steak). We liked this.
Tasty! I used a Mango Tango jam I had. I kinda burned the steaks, though. :p
Super easy and delicious! I used peach preserves because it was what I had. Excellent.
simple, made with ingredients I always have on hand, quick, tender and delicious. What more could you possibly ask for? My grill is out of commission so I broiled the steaks, and they turned out fantastic!
This is a great recipe! I used an indoor grill and the flavor was excellent! Thanks!
Did not like this one on steak, might be better on pork or chicken but my boyfriend and I were disapointed. It was edible, just not what we hoped for.
It was really tasty!
very good--follow the recipe as is--did pan fry! You can really taste the cinnamon.
Nice flavor. The kids said it tastes different. I wasn't sure if that was a good thing or a bad thing until they proceded to devour it! I will definately be making this again.
Not quite the impacet I was hoping for .......but still it was good!
Not much flavor, all you could taste was the cinnamon. Not one I would try again.
Ten minutes on high heat would have totally incinerated this steak. I used filet mignon and although it turned out perfectly medium (grilled differently), the flavor just wasn't there for us. I had high hopes that this would turn out to be extraordinary, but unfortunately, it turned out to be somewhat of a disappointment..
Was good, but it was missing something. The cinnamon was a nice surprise.
Yikes! I am from Chicago and have dined in some of the finest steak restaurants in the city. Absolutely NOTHING like this was ever served.
It was just OK. Next time I am going to use brown sugar instead of regular. The meat came out very tender but the marinade really didn't add much flavor.
it's probably my own personal taste but i did not care for it. the sweetness was too much for me and it just had a wierd flavor. i guess i am just used to "traditional" steak marinades.
This was delicious! Tender meat with a slight sweet/cinnamon flavor. However I would consider add a little heat to the marinate for a sweet and spicy taste. I marinated all day in the fridge and turned out great.
The marinade was excellent. I did add some cayenne pepper to it for a balance with the sweet of the preserves. However, it would be much better on a different protein like chicken or boneless pork chops. The sweet was to much for a strip and really overpowered the flavor of the meat.
Absolutely yummy!! Tender, juicy. We used ribeyes. And I threw in a pinch of cayenne pepper. LOVED all the flavors! We also doubled the recipe to accomodate the BIGGER steaks. We bbq'd them just like we always BBQ.
It was good, I used venison steaks instead of NYS, would be a better marinade on a lighter meat like pork or chicken.
I loved this recipe. I had no apricot preserves, so I used hot mango chutney and some teriyaki. Marinated overnight. The meats grilled beautifully and my family loved the flavor. Thank you!
Absolutely delicious. I did not have Apricot Jam on hand so I used Peach Jam and would definitely use Peach Jam again. I do love Apricot Jam and will also try that another time.
I really liked the marinade but for me the sweetness didn't pair well with beef. I think it would be really good with something like pork or chicken, which I'll try next.
yes, I would make this again !
Made this one twice and will keep doing it. It just seems to be missing something but I will keep trying. Really nice steak..
OK EASY. Steak was alright tonight. It's a matter of preference. It's BBQ season andI like to have different things. So I try this. For us , the flavors of cinnamon and preserves, does not go with a steak. Meal was fine, good to experiment, but this isn't our steak flavour.
The taste was really good, though a bit on the sweet side. Since there would be 4 of us, I doubled the recipe. I don't know if the original recipe for 2 turned out differently, but the doubled one did not make enough marinade for 4 New York strips. I would make this again though I would make extra marinade.
I tried this with some short ribs and it was horrible. Never again people. Sweet meat nasty
It tasted as I expected, but fail to see why it was called Chicago style.....never had it that way in any restaurant in Chicago......
I was very pleasantly surprised by this recipe! I initially wasn't sure how I would feel about the cinnamon and preserves, but the marinade paired very well with the steak. I made this per the recipe, though grilled on high direct heat initially for a sear and then lowered the temp to a medium indirect heat for approximately 6 mins per side (ended up medium well).
Easy to make, added lots of flavor to steak. Good marinade recipes
I thought that the flavor would be unique but it just didn't do the cut of steak justice. There are plenty of great tasting marinades on the A.R. website to like,this isn't one of them.
No changes were made and will make it again.
There are lots of variations on this but they're basically almost the same. I personally don't like garlic in mine, I prefer it sweeter. We use shallots and red wine and a seedless blackberry preserve. It adds so much to red meat.
I did this recipe using a 1/2 lb sirloin grilling steak.. Man it was delicious with a hint of apricot flavour. Definitely a keeper!
Quite nice. I thought it was an interesting twist on a favourite meal of mine.
I left out the sugar as there's enough sweetness between the apricot preserve and cinnamon. This was a different style of barbecue sauce season.
I have not made this recipe, but I have eaten in all the major Chicago steakhouses. They all serve their best steaks nekkid. S&P only.
Marinade made the meat watery. Did another steak without marinade which was fine. Would not do it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections