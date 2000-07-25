New York Strip Chicago Style

New York Strip on a grill has never been easier. This recipe is easy and ingredients are usually around the house!

Recipe by TEDM

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow glass dish, mix the olive oil, garlic, cinnamon, sugar, and apricot preserves. Mix well, as the preserves tend to stick until warm.

  • With a knife, make several shallow slashes in both sides of the steaks. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place steaks in the dish with the sauce, and turn to coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place steaks on the grill, and discard any remaining sauce. Grill steaks 10 minutes, turning occasionally, or to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 49.1g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 133.9mg; sodium 142.2mg. Full Nutrition
