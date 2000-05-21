Grilled Turkey

4.8
14 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Great grilled turkey! My grill is an old one that has a hinged top. I open all of the vents and prop the lid open about 2 to 3 inches with a stick...man does it get hot! Do not spill the juices and wine on the coals, as they are extremely flammable.

Recipe by Dave Hartmann

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
30 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a pot style grill, fill the bottom with a 5 pound bag of charcoals. Light the charcoal, and when ready, spread to cover the bottom of grill.

    Advertisement

  • Wash the turkey down and stuff with onion. Rub the exterior down with salt and pepper.

  • Place the turkey in a deep aluminum roasting pan. Place the pan on the grill's grate. Pour wine over the turkey. Cover the top of the turkey with foil.

  • Cover the grill with the lid and open the vents. Grill the turkey for 60 to 90 minutes, or until meat is to your liking. Baste frequently. You might need to add water to the pan if the wine evaporates.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 46g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 134mg; sodium 112.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022