Grilled Turkey

Have been grilling our turkey for years.... it frees the oven up for the vegetables and pies. Even when we have had snow at Thanksgiving,the grill is on the deck, right outside the kitchen, for use all winter. I recall one T-Day years back when we had to shovel around the grill to be able to cook! I do use white wine, however, instead of red, as the sulfites in red wine give me a migraine. That said, wine and turkey are a wonderful mix. I also use the wine in my turkey dressing. I'm glad to see this recipe featured and hope it encourages more cooks to try grilling their turkeys! A very hot grill sears the turkey and that keeps the meat moist. I also find that it cooks in far less time than a conventional oven. Our grill has a barrel lid and that also makes a huge difference. Lately we've been tossing in apple and/or cherry wood (small kindling wood) as well which gives another dimension of flavor. Soak the wood a bit in water first for smoking.