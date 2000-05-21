Great grilled turkey! My grill is an old one that has a hinged top. I open all of the vents and prop the lid open about 2 to 3 inches with a stick...man does it get hot! Do not spill the juices and wine on the coals, as they are extremely flammable.
I have been cooking turkeys on a Weber Grill for over 40 years and I have never cooked one over direct heat. Maybe I don't understand the method described here. I use indirect heat by placing the coals on each side of the bottom grate with the drip pan in between the coals. You can put anything you like in the drip pan including wine but use water at least to keep the turkey moist. Use any kind of wood chips you like including hickory or apple. Soak the chips in water for at least an hour then place them on the coals to give the turkey a smoked flavor.
After trying this the first time, I've never gone back to an oven again. faster, jucier and incredible crispy skin. My favorite way is yo put it straight in the grill with an aluminum pan under to catch the drippings for gravy.
Great recipe! I brined the turkey overnight, otherwise I followed the recipe. Some family members were skeptical about a grilled turkey, but the first bite wiped their skepticism away. I will definately make this again.
Have been grilling our turkey for years.... it frees the oven up for the vegetables and pies. Even when we have had snow at Thanksgiving,the grill is on the deck, right outside the kitchen, for use all winter. I recall one T-Day years back when we had to shovel around the grill to be able to cook! I do use white wine, however, instead of red, as the sulfites in red wine give me a migraine. That said, wine and turkey are a wonderful mix. I also use the wine in my turkey dressing. I'm glad to see this recipe featured and hope it encourages more cooks to try grilling their turkeys! A very hot grill sears the turkey and that keeps the meat moist. I also find that it cooks in far less time than a conventional oven. Our grill has a barrel lid and that also makes a huge difference. Lately we've been tossing in apple and/or cherry wood (small kindling wood) as well which gives another dimension of flavor. Soak the wood a bit in water first for smoking.
We have also grilled our turkey for years. The night before we brine the turkey and the next morning my husband grills the turkey using a barrel type charcoal grill He puts the aluminum pan between the coals. We don't dare go back to roasted turkey in the oven as our family would be very disappointed.
