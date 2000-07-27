Home-Fried Potatoes

Yum! Hubby just went wild for these! I made extra to save but he ate them all at dinner! I did make a few changes: NO GREEN PEPPERS (to "bitter sweet" for the dish, in my opinion), added a few cloves of minced garlic, and dried parsley instead of fresh. Also added some cayenne powder to spice it up a bit more. I had to do most of the prep early in the day...here is what I did. I used my mandoline to make thick potato juliennes, then boiled them until almost tender, and blanched them. I put the onion, oil, spices and taters into ziplocs and tossed to coat, then tossed into the fridge. When it was time for dinner I just put the mix into the skillet and cooked 'em up! These will be great to use with the foodsaver! One more note: for my serving, I used fat free margarine instead of the oil. I thought it was great and a lot less fat/calories!