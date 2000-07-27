Home-Fried Potatoes
Yummy 'home-style' fried potatoes. Chunky and flavorful fried potatoes with onion, green pepper and parsley.
A good starter recipe. Really no need to boil the potatoes first....that's just another pan to wash. I use an electric skillet. Melt a little butter and add a little oil. Throw in the diced potatoes, with the skin on, and as much sweet onion as you like. I use vidalia or mayan. Skip the green pepper. Then just get happy with the spices. We like celery seed, a touch of cumin, a dash of paprika, salt and pepper, garlic powder, whatever we happen to grab. It always comes out deelish. Definitely good for breakfast, lunch or anytime. For dinner we might throw a little gravy and maybe some shredded cheese on them. Always crispy if I leave the lid on. I don't have the problem another reviewer has with them not crisping. Maybe it's the nonstick electric skillet....don't really know.Read More
I found this recipe to be just so-so as written. A few extra spices and it could be wonderful.Read More
Finally the perfect fried potatoes. I have been trying to make fried "taters" and they always either come out too mushy, or not done enough. I was scanning through recipes and came across this one where you boiled the potatoes a little bit first before frying. I tried it and it worked perfectly. Have done it several times and they came out perfect every time!! I used regular potatoes and fried with a little onion..served with pinto beans and corn bread Thank you!
Great recipe! I left out the green pepper as I didn't have any on hand. I added a little garlic and used smoked paprika instead of regular to give it a different flavor - excellent!
Great flavor-I modified the recipe by cutting the potatos first and microwaving them for 8 minutes, instead of boiling them; it cut down on time (and the mess!!!)
WOW! Did this recipe get some activity this past week (smile:))! All the publicity promted me to make these for lunch to go with our homemade corndogs. I followed another's advice and used regular baking potatoes, which I peeled, cubed and then cooked in the microwave for apprx 10 min (just to speed up the process so that they would better match the cooking time of the corndogs I was making). Also, I added half of a chopped, red bell pepper. This tastes just like those O'brian potatoes you can purchase in stores and although those are a little more convenient, the taste of these are much better. I sprinkled a little cheese to melt over my serving while my boyfriend and daughter used their extra ketchup from their corn dogs with theirs. A good side to any meal: B/L/D! Thanks Verona!
I had a craving for some home fried potatoes and this recipe hit it on the nose for perfection. First I microwaved some regular potatoes-much easier. Then I peeled(I prefer no skins) and when cooled chopped into little cubes. Next I chopped up 1/2 green pepper, 1/2 red pepper, 1/2 onion into little cubes and sauteed in my electric skillet with some olive oil for 3minutes then added a couple of dabs of butter and sauteed for another 2 minutes. In went the potatoes with black pepper, salt, paprika, garlic powder and whatever spice you like and mix it all up and I added a few more dabs of butter(love butter). I let it cook for 10 minutes or more on each side on med/low setting. Easier for me to break it up in sections with spatula in the skillet to flip it over- so each side is nice and brown. A must try-YUMMY!!!!
I scaled this recipe to feed 35 people and it turned out great. Great recipe for a breakfast or brunch.
Your absolutely right Verona...these are yummy! We don't add the veggies (although they would taste great), but fry the potatoes in bacon grease. I hope no one's heart skipped a beat when they read that. But it is delicious!! Try this with biscuits and grave..a real southern meal.
YUM! Just like O'Brian style potatoes that my mom used to make. I used green & red bell peppers. The smell of these awoke the kids this morning, they smelled so good! Thanks Verona!
Yum! Perfect for a greasy hangover breakfast.
The recipe is great but the easiest way to cook the potatoes is to spread all the ingrdients on a baking sheet and bake for approximately 20 minutes. They come out crispy an delicious.
Very good - made it "breakfast for dinner" tonight with omelettes and cinnamon rolls. I used regular potatoes and microwaved them for 5 minutes instead of boiling. The whole family enjoyed them!
A great recipe. I prepare the potatoes and then freeze them on a baking sheet to prevent them from sticking together. After freezing place the potatoes in a Ziploc bag and use them at your convenience.
5 stars for the method. I didn't follow this recipe to a tee, I was looking for a method to fix a lot of potatoes for a large group without it taking forever in the skillet. I boiled the potatoes (5#) for 15 minutes as called for, then cooled them and put in ziploc bags to take on my trip. The morning I was to cook breakfast I cut them up, then sauteed the onion and set aside. Then I fried the potatoes with pepper and seasoned salt and added the onions back in when the potatoes had some crisp on them. Resounding success.
Great potatoes. KS girl here so I have def made my share of fried potatoes many different ways including these. Frying in bacon grease is also excellent. I keep saved grease in fridge for many reasons, mostly when I am too lazy to thaw & fry bacon for green beans, baked beans, etc. Sorry, getting off track here. I was actually only leaving review to add a little trick my gramma taught me. No boiling. Instead, after frying a bit, pour in about 1/8c or so of water in really hot skillet of taters and cover. Steams potatoes the rest of the way thru. I then fry a little longer to get the good crunchy bottoms my daughter and I like.
Here is my usual way of making this kind of potato dish. I usually slice them into smaller pieces then fry them in bacon drippings. Make sure to add alot of salt (garlic salt) and pepper. I skip the boiling part all together. If you find it needs to cook more thoroughly just put a lid on it for a bit. I start my potatoes going then add in my onions and Italian Seasoning. The seasoning makes is SOOOOO flavourful.
I don't review many recipes but I use this site alot and consider the reviews carefully before I make a recipe. Numerous reviews lose their credability if people like myself don't even believe you tried the recipe. Therefore, when it comes time to hit the "was this review helpful" button, I'll think seriously before selecting yes. No matter what, I'll still love this site!
Perfect home-fried potatoes! I used russet potatoes and baked them the night before at 350 degrees for an hour. I used both red and green peppers and bacon fat for frying. Couldn't be better!
I love this recipe but there really is no need to boil the potatoes. Especially if you have a good nonstick skilled or electric skilled. I just drizzle some evoo in the pan make sure the oil is hot throw the potatoes in season and cover for like 10 minutes then remove lid. Cook until golden brown. We use paprika and some cayenne pepper. We like our potatoes a little spicy.
Excellent. Boiling the potatoes first made all the difference, as did cooking the two parts of the recipe separately. Even my picky 12 yr old girl liked it and even ate the bell pepper!
So good served with scrambled eggs, This a real keeper
Have tried many different versions of home-fried potatoes and they are all great but they always are best when fried in the cast iron skillet.... a must have!
You can make this a dinner dish by adding sliced smoked or Polish sausage to the potatoes. I've been making this dish for many years and it's a keeper.
These were pretty good...I baked instead of fried them. Shook up all the ingredients in a Ziploc with a bunch of olive oil to coat, then put them in the oven at 425 for about 30-40 minutes, turning once.
Delicious! I brought this to a brunch party and the whole tray was gone in about 10 mins. The only thing I changed is after frying on the skillet for about 15mins, the potatoes didnt feel quite done so I put these in the oven at 425degrees for additional 20 mins. Yum!
A great basic recipe. There's really no need to boil the potatoes, I just softened them up in the microwave. What I really like about this recipe is the fact that you get potatoes that are crispy on the outside and soft and creamy on the inside. Sure this doesn't have much going on in the way of spices, but those of us who want to play around with different spices and flavors can do so easily. I added garlic (can't have potatoes w/o that stuff) and some cheese melted over the top. Thanks for the recipe!
These were pretty darn good. They are definitely worth making.
White potatoes worked well with this recipe. This can be made for breakfast or dinner. But I think next time I'll peel potatoes prior to boiling them. Skin was a nuisance when cooking in the pan.
These are the best home fries I've made. I used leftover baby red potatoes, quartered. Once the potatoes were cooked, I moved half the potatoes off to one side of the pan and added onions & green pepper to the other half, leaving the plain side for the kids. Everyone loved them.
These potatoes are excellent. I followed the recipe exactly the first time I made them, cooked them a bit longer/at a higher heat to make them crispy on the outside. The second time I made them I added a sprinkle of cayenne pepper, chili powder, and red pepper flakes in addition to the paprika to give them a spicy kick. Delicious!
These potatoes are delicious. I put a little chopped garlic in as well since I can't cook anything without garlic. I cooked them in my electric skillet on 350 deg. with a cover and they were crispy and delicious.
Awesome potatoes! I didn't have any bell pepper on hand & only used a little bit of onion. My husband doesn't eat anything with onions so I didn't tell him & he didn't even notice. I also used Idaho potatoes.
Awesome!!!!!!! Microwave the potatoes to insure softness and less cooking time:)
Used one large russet potatoe and added garlic. Tasty.
I have made fried potatoes many times the way my mom does, but this (sorry mom)is so much better. I had to omit the green peppers and parsley because I didn't have them on hand and I'm sure it would have only enhanced the flavor even more. I also added garlic powder and season all. But the texture of the potatoes is perfect...exactly what I was looking for! Thank you!
very good
I tried something a bit different: 2 potatoes for my fiance and I of which I popped them in the microwave for no more than 3 minutes (i would peel them beforehand if you don't like the skins). While they're in the microwave, I preheated a nonstick skillet with both butter and olive oil PAM spray on Medium. Added the cubed potatoes and turned up the heat to HIGH to make them real crispy (on my oven it's a 8 out of 9). Once most of the sides were really crispy I began to add the seasonings: parsley, oregano, parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. DELISH! We served them with a side of ketchup and will definately be making these again!
This is how I do my breakfast potatoes- However, I seem to never get that crust on the outside, it just gets all cooked and soft. I used half each of red and green bell peppers, my potatoes were smaller so used 6-7 and skipped the parsley. For seasoning I used Italian seasoning, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, seasoned salt and chili powder. YUM!
I replaced green peppers with red peppers and the result was delicious. I also cubed the potatoes before boiling them to cut the boiling time. Perfect home fries.
IT came out DELICIOUS!! I made this whole recipe for just me and my fiance and I had maybe two scoops and HE ATE THE REST IN ONE SITTING!! The things I changed I cut and peeled russets instead of red potatoes (my fiance doesn't like the skin) and I only had russets in the pantry. I used minced garlic and seasoned salt. It was terrific...I'm SO GLAD I found this recipe!!
Delicious. I followed another reviewers suggestion to microwave the diced potatoes for 8-10 minutes instead of boiling. Will make again.
These were pretty good actually the best home fries I've ever made....the flavor was just a little dull for my taste so I added some sweet smoked rub and it was great! The boiling was the key for me. I have tried making home fries before and they always fell apart...but this time they were perfect. Thanks for the recipe :)
...I woke up extremely hungry this morning..came across this recipe and it totally hit the spot! I used about 10 very small red potatoes so this cooked up really fast...yea! Very good recipe..can use whatever potato, pepper and onion you have on hand. I HAD to use butter for frying and added a dash of garlic...thanks for helping tame the hunger pains!!
Delicious!
We love these with eggs, bacon, biscuits, and gravy. I sprinkled the potatoes with a little garlic powder.
Yum! Hubby just went wild for these! I made extra to save but he ate them all at dinner! I did make a few changes: NO GREEN PEPPERS (to "bitter sweet" for the dish, in my opinion), added a few cloves of minced garlic, and dried parsley instead of fresh. Also added some cayenne powder to spice it up a bit more. I had to do most of the prep early in the day...here is what I did. I used my mandoline to make thick potato juliennes, then boiled them until almost tender, and blanched them. I put the onion, oil, spices and taters into ziplocs and tossed to coat, then tossed into the fridge. When it was time for dinner I just put the mix into the skillet and cooked 'em up! These will be great to use with the foodsaver! One more note: for my serving, I used fat free margarine instead of the oil. I thought it was great and a lot less fat/calories!
This was good but I felt that the potatoes, itself, lacked in flavour. I added some crumbled bacon to the mix to liven it up a bit.
It's great. It is so simple but very very yummy and natural. I do it the first time this evening. And my kids love it!
AMAZING! Made this with the recipe "scrambled eggs done right" and bacon..awesome breakfast!
This is my first recipe that I've used from this site and it was a hit. Like many others, I was weary of using green peppers but I'm glad I did. They added great flavour to the dish. One thing I did differently was that I added garlic powder a few times during the frying and I fine it helped quite a lot. Thx..this is a keeper
We really enjoyed this recipe. I added minced garlic and sauteed with the onions which gave the potatoes a nice flavor. I put as many green peppers to my liking since other reviewers mentioned that there may have been too many. This recipe is easy to adjust to any cooks' liking. Thanks!
Microwaved potatos for 10 minutes, came out perfect
Very good. The only changes I made were to use green onion, boil the potatoes in canned vegetable broth and add 3 slices of crumbled bacon before serving. My husband's favorite potatoes.
A familiy favourite in Australia
I make MY homefries this way every time! except I never use parsley. This is a simple, perfect recipe! exactly what homefries should taste like.
Very yummy. Didn't have red potatoes on hand, so used baking potatoes. Still fantastic, with no leftovers!Always happy to have another recipe that works for the vegetarian and gluten free members of my family, too.
These home fries were really tasty once I put them on the table they were gone and this was a fast and easy recipe
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for when looking to make breakfast potatoes. I had to leave out quite a few of the ingredients as I was out, but it still came out beautifully. I only ended up using red potatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, and paprika. I just learned to steam cut up and cubed potatoes in a small amount of water to cook them faster, which is what I did. I also accidentally added minced garlic to the water from changing directions after I had already added minced garlic to the potatoes, but it turned out to be a happy accident.
I was looking for new ways to cook potatoes that was low-fat. This recipe was just what I was looking for - fast, easy, and tastes great!
I was skeptical because this recipe was so simple and called for very little seasoning. But i guess this is a prime of example of less is more. These were great....
I used this recipe with frozen hash brown potatoes to save some time and it was delicious!
This is the perfect home fry recipe! I also cooked my potatoes in the microwave to save time. I added a seasoned pepper that is awesome, just a little added flavor & served it with sauteed squash and the brown sugar meat loaf. Awesome!
Very good! I modified this only to suit what was in my kitchen. I used small reds and fingerling potatoes, a white pepper instead of green, omitted the paprika and parsley, and added about a teaspoon of Herbs from Province. I also added a little butter to the potatoes while they were cooking. They came out excellent!
this was good, added garlic powder and oregano and just a dash of chili powder
im gonna make it wth sliced mushrooms and serve it with grilled steak for dinner tonite...thnkx
good home fry recipe although I used Idaho potatoes because they are a starcher potato and they brown better and a dash of chile flakes for the heat
This recipe is great. I even make them with white potatoes and also add a red bell pepper as well for color. This is a Sunday breakfast favorite in my house.
Yum! As a note, boiled fried potatos have a different texture than dry fried potatos. Yes, you can skip the boiling but there will be a slight difference in texture. Still yummy, though :)
This is the best recipe I've tried for home fries. The secret is the pre-boiling of the potatoes and cooking the veggies seperately. Make a big taste difference. My husband generally prefers rice, but really enjoyed these. Thanks for sharing your secret!
tried out this recipe for a Sunday brunch. Everyone liked it and some asked for the recipe. It was easy to do and was delicious,
AWESOME!! The only thing I did different was I didn't add the bell pepper as SOMEONE in my family doesn't care for them:). I can tell you that if they are this good without the peppers, they have to be spectacular with them!!
Good, simple recipe! I'm not that familiar with cooking potatoes and really wanted to check to see times and whether or not to boil first, and this answered all my questions. I skipped the paprika, used dried parsley, and added rosemary and garlic powder. Yummy, easy way to start your Saturday!
These were excellent. We had them with the Authentic Mexican Breakfast Tacos from this site. I added a dash of cumin and a dash of garlic powder, but besides that followed the recipe.
Everyone loved these at our Christmas brunch this year. Very easy recipe - boiled the potatoes the night before, then popped them in the fridge. Chopped them up right before frying. Yummy!
Really good side that went great with out london broil last night. I added a lot more seasonings, but other than that, the whole family loved these potatoes. Thanks Verona!
I didn't have a whole green pepper so I threw in a little bit of red too and I didn't have fresh parsley so I used dry. These turned out good but next time I make them I'll probably throw in some cayenne pepper to give them a little kick.
Really simple and delicious!
Very good!
good recipe, soak the potatoes to get starch out, about 15 min
Great way to make homefries a little bit faster. I omitted the green pepper and cooked in a cast iron skillet so i could use less oil.
it tasted great! i boiled them about 5 mins longer left out the parsley and green pepper.
I added a few other spices, but it turned out good. Great, easy idea for a breakfast for dinner kind of thing.
Simple recipe. Good dish. If you bake the potatoes instead of boiling it, they will be drier in texture. I fried the potatoes a few minutes longer than suggested for a crispier texture. Used a sweet yellow onion. I have made this three times- with green or red peppers alone and a combination of both. I liked the result of using both peppers. But don't overdo it with the vegetables... too much water from the peppers + onions will make your dish mushy. I added some garlic for a punch.
My husband says it's the "best breakfast ever" whenever I make these potatoes! I throw in some random veggies I have left over from the week, and it's always delicious!
Added red pepper to go along with green pepper. Also used Russett potatoes instead of red potatoes. For a little added flavor I also added some sausage to the home fries. It was really good, but next time I'll use spicy Italian sausage instead of regular sausage (for added kick). I fried an egg over the top of each serving...incredible!
We have a new family favorite. I diced the potatos prior to boiling to save time - did not have to cool them prior to cutting and they cook faster as they are in smaller pieces. Otherwise, followed the recipe to a tee. Great!
My husband thought these were the best breakfast potatoes he has ever had. I did use a little extra paprika, ground black pepper, and I added garlic powder. These potatoes were a huge hit for our Christmas brunch!
Ok, I have to say, I deviated from the recipe in the sense that I roasted all ingredients together at the same time instead of cooking them separately, then mixing together. But it was pretty good, sort of like a soup without the liquid. Next time I will also add garlic, I think it will give the dish more flavor.
Quick and easy! A good basic that you can then mess around with. I will definitely make again and see if I can't spice it up a bit more.
I just made this for breakfast and it was delicious! I used whatever was on hand so I made it with russet potatoes, garlic, onions and leftover ham. Microwaved the potatoes to save time, then pan fried the potatoes separately from the onions/garlic and it turned out brown and crisp! Just make sure the potatoes are dryish. A pinch of salt/pepper and ham added a lot of flavour to the dish. Will make it for my husband tomorrow! He's going to love it.
Wow! These potatoes were absolutely delicious. I first tried them as a side next to fried chicken, then as a brunch served with sour cream. I can see myself making these again and again. I did add some garlic powder, as per previous reviewers, and just fried the onions directly with the potatoes to save time - there's no need to do it separately.
This is a great recipe. I have made it many times and always get great compliments. Thanks for sharing.
A great ending for a potatoe! I'm always on the lookout for something easy but tasty instead of plain old boiled potatoes. I left out the pepper (don't like it), and added a pinch of garlic salt and seasoning salt. Great recipe!
The par-boil step is quite crucial, actually. Also, if you have time, refrigerate your par-boiled potatoes to make it easier to handle. Make potatoes in two batches rather than crowd in the pan. This will promote faster cooking and better browning. A dash of chili powder doesn't hurt anything, either.
very good!
These were delicious...a big success! I use some red bell pepper also which made it even better. Definitely a thumbs up!
