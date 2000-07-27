Home-Fried Potatoes

Yummy 'home-style' fried potatoes. Chunky and flavorful fried potatoes with onion, green pepper and parsley.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool cut into 1/2 inch cubes.

  • In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium high heat. Add onion and green pepper. Cook, stirring often, until soft; about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

  • Pour remaining 2 tablespoons of oil into the skillet and turn heat to medium-high. Add potato cubes, salt, paprika and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are browned; about 10 minutes. Stir in the onions, green peppers and parsley and cook for another minute. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 10.6g; sodium 601.6mg. Full Nutrition
