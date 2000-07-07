Pancakes I
My mom taught me this easy to memorize recipe for pancakes. We always tripled it for our family of seven.
Excellent. I've been using the Good old Fashioned Pancakes recipe from this site for ever and found this one to be much much better. Batter was perfect. Looks thin when you put it on the griddle but fluffs up so nicely. I use a little shortening on the griddle so they don't stick. My new favorite pancake recipe.Read More
This recipe is easy, quick and fluffy.....stores well in a container in the fridege so that I can make just as much as I like and save some for another day, stores well in fridge.
Excellent recipe, they came out fluffy. I also added 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon. In the summer I added finely chopped fruit to the mixture ie. apple, peach and banana.
These were perfect pancakes!!! I added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla to the liquid portion of the batter, but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. They turned out light and fluffy and were so good that syrup and butter were optional. I will make these again and again! So much better than Bisquick.
I have finally become wise. I realize that no one recipe of pancakes is faultless. Everyone has a different taste. In our family, we all like the whole grain pancakes from the health store mix that my mom made while we were young. I tried these, and no one DISliked them--one of my sisters, the one with the deviant taste from the rest of us, said that she loved them and ate about 5--but I felt that they weren't quite what I was looking for. Maybe they would have been better with a touch of vanilla for flavor, or if I had used whole wheat instead of white flour, at least in part. However, it was worth a try. Thanks!
This was an easy simple recipe that I already have all the ingredients on hand at all times. My family loved it! My husband even ate one and he NEVER eats pancakes! I added a tiny bit of vanilla like a lot of other users suggested but I didn't cut down on the milk. I guess that just depends on what type of texture you prefer. I like my pancakes a tad on the thin side so it was great for us :)
Made these for breakfast and they were good. I added just a bit of vanilla flavoring...love the stuff and it turned out very good. Thank you for the post.
Had to add so much extra flour to this recipe that it didn't even taste like pancakes. So I doubled the sugar and added some vanilla, even then they were thin and tasted like paste. And just so everyone is aware--baking powder and baking soda are both leavening agents, most often you use one OR the other. Baking soda is used in recipes containing an acidic ingredient, such as vinegar or buttermilk. The only time both would even be beneficial is when an acidic ingredient is there to make the soda react, which in this recipe, there is not. Leave out the soda and add a bit more powder, flour, sugar, and possibly another egg. Very disappointing recipe.
Very Good !! Had to change a few things to get it to the thickness I like but was good.
I used "soured" lactose free milk in this recipe. I made no other changes or substitutions. The pancakes turned out light and fluffy. I served this with homemade strawberry topping and whipped cream. My family ate every single pancake. NO leftovers.
No more Bisquik for us!! Our family are big pancake fans and I found with this recipe to be light and not as heavy and sweet as others. I used self-rising flour b/c I didn't have all purpose on hand so I just omitted the baking powder and salt. I also added a drop of vanilla flavoring. I was skeptical at first when the recipe called for only 1 tbsn of sugar but I followed it and it tasted perfect when you add the sugary syrup or powdered sugar to it. Great recipe and will be making more!
Is it possible? Have I discovered a pancake recipe better than the "Fluffy Pancake" one on AR? It seems so, b/c these are heaven-sent, mouth-watering, pancake perfection!! I doubled the recipe, but maintained a single egg, used 1/2 WW flour to reg. flour, and tossed in some dried cherry-cranberries and white chocolate chips for colorful fun. As w/ all pancake batter, I always let it sit out and "breath" for 20 min. prior to ladling it onto the griddle. These came out the perfect, chubby, rich texture that made them so filling and delicious, I was content after eating just 2. But did I stop at just 2? Nooooo, I ate til my stomach burst, b/c they taste so good!!
These pancakes were great!!! I will make these often!
gummy, flat pancakes, no flavor (sorry!) I like my pancakes bready, fluffy, tasty.
A decent recipe. It has a rubbery kind of texture, which is why I gave 4 stars. I tripled the recipe for our family of five. We had several extra. But I think a double batch would have been too little.
This is a very easy and good recipe. I won't be buying ready-made mixes anymore, however, I do agree that it is a bit thin as written, and I added about 1/3 cup extra flour to the batter, and it was about perfect. Make sure you don't over beat it, otherwise the gluten will build up and they'll get rubbery. Also, add about a tablespoon of your favorite flavoring, either vanilla, or butterscotch liquor. Over a very good recipe!
Just OK. Made exactly as written. Mix was way too runny and pancakes came out thin. Still they were tasty, but I will be searching for another pancake recipe and will not be making this one again.
Good pancakes. I added a splash of vanilla. THX
Cyndi, This recipe was the GREATEST. I've been using Bisquick for pancakes so long that my family has forgotten how light and fluffy they SHOULD BE. The pancakes were wonderful, as if they came from a restaurant. Thanks! Dave
This is going to be my go to recipe when I'm in a rush. It was simple easy and tasted good. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and I didn't let the pancake mix rest before cooking the pancakes. They still came out fluffy. These by all means are not impress your guests pancakes but it's a great recipe if your in a rush and don't want boxed pancakes...
I liked this recipe, I can mix the dry ingredients beforehand and store them for use later on.
YUM. My boyfriend made these and they were PERFECT! So light and fluffy! They were delicious even without syrup!
I thought these were VERY tasty, almost "pastry-like" for lack of a better word. They were well received by all! I should mention that I doubled the recipe but kept the milk at about 1 1/2 cups after doubling and the batter was plenty thin.
Amazingly Fluffy!
Great basic recipe! When making - I add 2 Tbsp of Oats and 2 Tbsp of Bran, as well as a great pancake, it makes a well rounded snack food that can be eaten plain or with a Jam, etc...
Very fast and very easy, I will never buy mix in a box again!
These were a bit thinner than what I like in a pancake. But they were very easy and used everything I had on hand, so they definitely hit the spot on a Saturday morning!
This was a great recipe, super easy! I decided to add a tablespoon of cinnamon, a teaspoon of vanilla extract, an extra half tablespoon of sugar, and I used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I will definitely use this recipe again!
Great traditional recipe. A little on the dense side, however it was taste approved by my whole family. Super Yum!
I was not a big fan. Followed recipe exactly and they are kind of rubbery. Did not over stir either. I like mine more fluffy. Will continue to look.
I love this recipe. We have a young family and are starting our traditions. Well these were sooo good we have now started pancake picnic sundays where we spread out the beach blanket in the living room and watch a movie with our two year old! I add 1/2tsp vanilla and a dash of cinnamon..mmmmmm
my family asked me not to make these again, they were light and easy enough.
This recipie made wonderful light, fluffy pancakes. The pancakes tasted great, and did not stick to the pan at all. The only problem I noticed was that the batter was too thin, so I added an additional 1/2 cup flour to thicken it up.
good flavor, good height
My whole family loves this recipe. My kids say I make the best pancakes around. Thanks to this recipe anyways!
i made these the other morning, i doubled the recipe and added a few sprinkles of cinnamon and they were delicious!
Excellent recipe. I too was looking for an escape from those heavy bisquick pancakes. Thank you much, there might be hope for me in the kitchen yet.
Made these yesterday. best pancakes I have ever made!Topped them with yogurt and sliced bananas.
Very thin and not very flavorful. I tripled the recipe, so maybe that had something to do with it. It'd rather make a buttermilk recipe or whole wheat pancake next time.
came out WAY too thin, and i followed the recipe EXACTLY.... i'm a baker, and i tried 2 different recipe for pancakes, and couldn't get either one to work. not happy.
Fantastic! Light, fluffy, perfect pancakes! What more can I say?!!!!!
I thought these were great. Easy to remember and I had no problem with them fluffing up. I always let my waffle and pancake batters sit for about 5 minutes before I put them on the griddle. I haven't tried any additions to the recipe, but I think it would be easy to do.
These were very, very good. So fluffy and tasty. I made some extra batter and saved it for the next day and it was even better. Love this recipe.
This is a great basic recipe for pancakes. I will definitely use this recipe again and experiment on creating different kinds of pancakes.
AMAZING pancakes. The best Ive ever had. I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract and even tossed in some blueberries. Fantastic base recipe. I will have to make this for my whole family.
I made these pancakes this morning. They were awesome, the only dislike was the fact that I can taste the salt, but other than that great. I made the recipe exactly as written, they fluffed up so nicely.
I have never seen the need for homemade pancakes...until today. They were fluffy and flavorful. I ate one with just butter on it - deliciousness! I don't plan on using a mix again. I did notice the pancakes I made near the end of the batter were extremely fluffy, probably due my not mixing the dry ingredients well enough. Not a problem, just an observation...Oh yeah, I did add a little vanilla extract 1/2 tsp.
OMG... this recipe is AMAZING!!! So simple to make and very tasty. I followed the suggestions from other reviews and added 1 tsp of vanilla, as well as cutting down the milk to only 3/4 cups instead of a full cup. I also let the batter sit in the fridge for 30 mins before making the pancakes. They turned out light and fluffy and absolutely delicious. This recipe is a keeper!
These are great pancakes!!! simple and easy to make.
We added chocolate chips and hit a home run with this recipe! Easy and yummy, exactly what I love.
This is a pretty good pancake mix. I added cinnamon, crushed peacans, and dried cranberries for the kick. I also made plain pancakes and it tasted good. I will use this recipe again. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Great Pancake Recipe, though I woud put more vanilla flavouring next time
This recipe was delicious and really easy to make. I just added all ingredients and mixed them together. Batter was a bit thin so i added 1/3 cup of flour extra. Served with syrup it was really good!
Good pancakes. My family loved them.
This recipe was great. I followed other suggestions by adding 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. vanilla, as well as putting the mix in the refrigerator for a few minutes. I also used whole wheat flour, which was awesome and healthier. I will definitely make this again.
Perhaps a smige more sugar, we also added 1 tsp vanilla. Very good!
I thought these were very good. I used Gold Medal "White Whole Wheat" flour. My husband raved on how good they were compared to restaurant pancakes.
I really liked how this one tasted! I added a teaspoon of Vanilla extract in and probably could have added a 1/4 to a 1/2 cup more of flour. I will definitely be making this again with a little tweak here and there :3
I threw a little vanilla in right before mixing it up all up, more as a last minute thought. These pancakes were O.K. plain, but with syrup and a dash of butter on top they were delicious! They look really thin pouring on the pan, and I waited until the bubbles were done popping to flip them, but they were nice and fluffy! Thank you!
This is our stand alone recipe for pancakes for the past few years thanks to Cyndi for sharing... every once in awhile I'll try a different one and then I think... "why did I bother?!" and my kids really notice and ask for "the other ones!" We double it for our family with our 3 kids and we always serve our pancakes with plain yogurt and applesauce & a little syrup to give it a healthy boost.
Quick and easy and tastes great.
Thank you for this simple recipe! I had trouble with making pancakes until I discovered this recipe. I just eliminate the baking soda since I find it gives an unpleasant flavour to food, and they still come out fluffy.
I made these pancakes at 6 AM this morning and thought they were ok. It was nice to try homemade pancakes, but I prefer the pancakes at my local diner. I would make again. Thank you
I doubled the baking soda (by accident) and also added some vanilla for flavor. The recipe was good..nothing great, just good. But I gave it 5 stars for one reason...I have all of these ingredients in my house at all time. I was looking for something I could make quick whenever I want, so this recipe is great. I also usually add things like chocolate chips, fruit, etc. and this is a nice simple starter.
Thanks awesome pancakes. I added vanilla flavoring and cinnamon. Now according to my kids "Mommy, your the best cooker EVER!" They were good fluffed right up. Although got a better color with 1/4 cup of batter instead of 1/3cup like I started using..better size pancake at first though i didn't think the 1/4 cup would be a big enough one..it's plenty big enough though.
I love that these pancakes are fluffy but not too heavy, and don't have a baking-soda taste. A teaspoon of vanilla in the batter makes them even better.
A very good, basic pancake recipe. We were looking for something quick to throw together and this recipe completely fit the need. Nothing fancy but perfect for tasty, quick, basic pancakes. I followed the recipe exactly except I added a dash of vanilla. These are not thick, fluffy, restaurant style pancakes so keep looking if that is what you are seeking.
This recipe is phenominal!! As per other reviews I added some cinnamon and some vanilla. The whole house smelled like cookies! They were light and fluffy with a great taste and texture! I got about 39 Silver dollar pancakes!
What a great recipe. My daughter will not let me buy mix anymore! Served for family overnight stays with rave reviews. Just throw on some frozen blueberries to add a great twist.
This is the best pancake recipe. I just figured out what the taste reminds me of: funnel cakes!! It is so wonderful. I add powdered sugar and enjoy! I didn't need to tweak it at all.
I have made these several times (checking the expiration dates on my baking powder and soda each time), and they always come out flat. The taste is okay, but the texture is wrong. I do like the richness of adding the egg. Overall though, I'm deleting this one from my recipe box and going to find another.
Beautiful. I added 1 tsp vanilla, and had read some reviews that said to scale back the milk. I did, and ended up using 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons to be the consistency that I personally prefer. Thick fluffy delicious pancakes. Thanks for the recipe!
These were by far the best pancakes in the world. I am not very skilled at making pancakes, but these were easy and came out looking like I bought them. I substituded the oil with melted butter and I used brown suger. I also threw in a teaspoon of vanilla and a teaspoon of cinnamon and they were great!! Thanks so much
This is the BEST basic recipe that I have found. I tweaked it a little by adding extra sugar (2 tbl more), vanilla extract (1 tsp), and pumpkin pie spice (1 tsp). I also separated the eggs and beat the egg whites until soft peak. I mixed the wet and dry ingredients, then folded them into the egg whites. Very yummy!!! It's a little extra work, but worth it.
Let me just start by saying, I am not a pancake fan. That bring said, I just ate 4 of these! They were so tasty and simple! Made the recipe exactly and let batter chill while I cleaned the kitchen. Will for sure be making this again...and again. Thanks for sharing!
I was ready to make pancakes when I discovered I was out of the packaged mix that I usually use. I decided to look for a recipe to make them and came across this one. It was so easy and tasted great. So long packaged mix!
Added vanilla. Excellent and easy. My whole family enjoyed it. We always add extra stuff to ours per each persons liking (chocolate chips, banana, blueberries, etc.) Yum Yum!
This was a good base pancake mix. I have tweaked this to make some more specific tasting pancakes. First time I tried this, I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice which is basically a mix of ground cloves, cinnimon and nutmeg. I also used half white flour and half whole wheat for added texture. I've also added a little bit of apple sauce to this and am sure it would work for different fruits as well. Cooked up nice and fluffy. Three stars because without tweaking, this can be a bit bland, but an overall fair pancake base. Would use it again though since so easy.
Excellent recipe - simple and delicious!! My wife loved it and that's saying something!!!
great! first time making homemade pancakes and they turned out wonderful. i added 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon (per advice from others) which really put them over the top. thanks! advice - let the batter sit for awhile before making. don't stir when ready to use. just pour out on griddle, bubbles and all. pancakes turn out better this way!
Quick, easy and very good !
I love this recipe. The makes are very fluffy and light which is how I like them. I have made it five times already.
Yikes! Got mixing this batch up and realized I didn't have oil. So I subbed in real butter (melted). Wow! I've not had better pancakes anywhere! Thank you so much for sharing!!
I used half whole wheat flour and honey instead of sugar. They were fluffy and tasty.
I was tempted to buy another box of mix, but thought I'd give these a try instead since I had all the ingredients. I am so glad I did. I will never buy another box of mix again!
Wonderful.My mom came to visit for a week and i made it for her too.She loved it and end up asking me for the recipe.This is a big compliment because my mom is a great cook and if she likes something, it means that is really good.
I make this for my husband and I on a regular basis. Very quick and easy.
Just made this recipe for my kids, who love pancakes. It was a hit!! I doubled the recipe, omitted one Tbsp. of oil and added two tsp. of vanilla- worked out well. I also divided the recipe into two portions and added chocolate chips to one and fresh blueberries to the other...both came out delicious!! Definite keeper!
i make this every sunday begore church and it is so tasty and easy to make!
I added a banana and some 1/2 tsp cinnamon and they were friggin' fabulous. I've had cravings every day since!
This recipe was okay. Not bad, not great. It was a little flat and flavorless for my husband's and my tastes. My husband made a huge one and rolled it up like a crepe. That was pretty good.
After reading reviews, I added 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. Best pancakes I've ever made/had!
My husband said these were the best pancakes he had ever eaten. Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly.
Not the best pancakes that I have ever had but very acceptable. I made exactly as directed and would suggest adding cinnamon and vanilla to the mix.
I am new to cooking "from scracth". Pancakes are not my favorite thing, but they are one on my son's favorite things. I have always used boxed (just add water). These came out better than anything I have ever made from the box. Only added 1/2 tsp vanilla from previous reviews. I sifted the dry ingredients and the batter was smooth as silk! Thanks for a simple, taste-on-target recipe!
Absolutely perfect, delicious pancakes! I always sift my dry ingredients together and mix them with the wet just until moistened and slightly lumpy. This recipe always gives me fluffy, delicious pancakes! I also sometimes use vanilla soy milk in place of regular milk.. gives them a silky texture and slightly sweetened flavor. :)
These taste great and are easy to make.
I have made these several times for my family and it's a wonderful pancake. I don't like pancakes that are basically huge sponges, these absorbed enough syrup without my kids wants to have more and more syrup added. Also if you want to make this the night before and keep it in the fridge for less prep the next morning it goes great straight from the fridge to the griddle.
Good traditional pancake recipe.
