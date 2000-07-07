Pancakes I

I have finally become wise. I realize that no one recipe of pancakes is faultless. Everyone has a different taste. In our family, we all like the whole grain pancakes from the health store mix that my mom made while we were young. I tried these, and no one DISliked them--one of my sisters, the one with the deviant taste from the rest of us, said that she loved them and ate about 5--but I felt that they weren't quite what I was looking for. Maybe they would have been better with a touch of vanilla for flavor, or if I had used whole wheat instead of white flour, at least in part. However, it was worth a try. Thanks!