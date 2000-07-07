Pancakes I

My mom taught me this easy to memorize recipe for pancakes. We always tripled it for our family of seven.

Recipe by CYNDILB

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
9 - 4 inch pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a lightly oiled griddle over medium-high heat.

  • Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a well in the center. In a separate bowl, beat together egg, milk and oil. Pour milk mixture into flour mixture. Beat until smooth.

  • Pour or scoop the batter onto the hot griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 13g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 580.9mg. Full Nutrition
