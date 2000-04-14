Artichoke Bites I

I love this appetizer either hot or cold. If you love artichokes and cheese, you should enjoy this recipe.

Recipe by PEG13

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch square baking pan.

  • Drain marinade from 1 jar of artichokes into a medium sized skillet. Drain second jar and discard marinade. Heat the marinade in the medium sized skillet. Add the onions and garlic and saute for about 5 minutes.

  • In a medium sized bowl, combine the eggs, bread crumbs, salt, pepper, oregano and hot pepper sauce. Slowly mix in the shredded cheddar cheese, parsley and artichoke. Blend the marinade with the sauteed onions and garlic into the mix.

  • Grease a 9 inch square baking pan and pour in the contents of the bowl.

  • Bake for approximately 30 minutes and allow to cool briefly. Cut into one inch squares and serve.

176 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 86.1mg; sodium 337.2mg. Full Nutrition
