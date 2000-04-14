Artichoke Bites I
I love this appetizer either hot or cold. If you love artichokes and cheese, you should enjoy this recipe.
These are great. I bake them in an individual mini muffin pan so they are easy to serve at parties.Read More
I was disappointed with this recipe since it sounded so great. I agree the consistency was a bit mushy. Also, I'd suggest decreasing the amount of onions, and then sauteeing them in butter or olive oil instead of the marinade...it seemed to give the dish an odd tangy flavor. Other than that, the bites were a little bland for my taste. Maybe adding more garlic, more seasoning and some parmesan cheese would help. Sorry, but this recipe received "thumbs down" from my crowd.Read More
These are great. I bake them in an individual mini muffin pan so they are easy to serve at parties.
Easy. Will make again. I agree it should be warm.
This recipe is absolutely delicious and it's a snap to make. My family love it.
I read all the reviews before making this wonderful recipe. To avoid the "mushy" comments, I sauted the onions and garlic in the artichoke marinade and cooked it until almost all the juice was gone. I also increased the oregano to 1/4 teaspoon and used seasoned fine bread crumbs instead of plain. Also, increased the cooking time by 5-10 minutes or until the top started to brown. The results were fantastic. No mushy artichoke bites here! And, I microwaved them for 1 min. 10 seconds to reheat. Perfect. Got numerous compliments from party I attended last night and my husband LOVED them. This one's a keeper and so easy!!
I was looking for this recipe, after having tried something similar at a bunco party. This is very good, not exactly what I was looking for but I am glad to have stumbled across this recipe. I would suggest chopping the artichokes pretty small. Some of the larger chunks i left in made it crumble a bit.
This is the greatest appetizer to have on hand...quick, easy and great results. I make mine up in Mini Muffin pans. (they resemble mini quiche) Love the result. I have even made this in advance...refrigerated, and zapped in the microwave when guests arrive. Friends always ask for the recipe.
Substitute Gruyere cheese for cheddar; and substitute Herbes de Provence for oregano. Sprinkle some grated Parmesan or Asiago over the top before baking....much better flavour profile.
I made this and took it to a party. My husband said he liked it and he doesn't even like artichokes, it was a hit at the party. I will make it again.
Always a hit!
I have made this several times and my friends LOVE it! It also reheats well!
It was certainly easy and great tasting too! I increased the amount of spices used to make it more flavorful. (I am, after all, a Cajun!). They were a little mushier than I expected to be, and harder to eat as a finger food. They tasted wonderful, however!
I made these for a neighborhood get-together and they were a big hit. I made them just as described and loved the blend of flavors. I believe they were the first dish gone, but luckily, I saved a couple and they tasted great heated up the next day.
I served to my book club & they loved it. I think to kick it up a notch I would put a can of diced green chiles in next time.
I do love artichokes and cheese, and I really enjoyed this recipe! I personally think it is better warm. I was out of garlic, so I sprinkled some garlic salt into the mix before putting it in the baking pan. I also sprinkled some parmesan cheese.
I thought this was bland.
Always a hit. The only change is that I bake them in mini muffin pans. Usually I triple the batch and freeze extra for a last minute appetizer.
So good and easy. I've taken it to parties and everyone raves. I don't put the hot sauce in, but can't imagine an 1/8 teaspoon makes much of a difference. Also, I bake it for about 40 minutes till there's a bit of brown on the bottom and around the edge.
Have been making this for years, it is always requested as my party contribution.
I am so happy that I tried these! Only minor changes were to only use a few tablespoons of the marinade with the onion/garlic & spooned the filling in to a mini muffin tin. Definitely chop up the artichokes if you are going to do it that way... What a fantastic appetizer recipe, will make many times! Very easy!
